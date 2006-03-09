Chocolate Cakes with Liquid Centers
Warm, soft and gooey chocolate cakes. Perfect for that ubiquitous chocolate fix. A good-quality bittersweet chocolate is necessary for the succes of these cakes.
I only needed to make 2 of these, so I cut everything in half very easily. I used 1/4 cup Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet chocolate chips and melted it with the butter in the microwave. In about 40 seconds everything was nicely melted. I sprayed the ramekins with Canola Cooking spray and baked for about 9 minutes. These were perfect and SO easy to make. A light dusting of confectioner's sugar or a drizzle of caramel on top, makes them look so pretty.Read More
This can be a 5 star recipe, but it's off in measurements and time of cooking, which is why I gave it 3 stars. PLEASE DON'T LET MY RATING STOP YOU FROM MAKING THEM -- they are quite delcious! I recommend everyone to read other's reviews and make necessary adjustments before you make them. I made the followng changes: I used 2 tbsp of gluten free flour for this recipe, buttered and sugared my cups (something I saw on Video Jug). I also used parchment paper to line the bottoms of my cups -- first I traced the bottom in pencil, then cut out the circles. After they're cooked, use a knife to loosen the edges. I cooked them for 10 minutes, but will cook for 12 next time as they were too gooey. I dusted with icing sugar, and served with raspberries and vanilla icecream.Read More
I only needed to make 2 of these, so I cut everything in half very easily. I used 1/4 cup Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet chocolate chips and melted it with the butter in the microwave. In about 40 seconds everything was nicely melted. I sprayed the ramekins with Canola Cooking spray and baked for about 9 minutes. These were perfect and SO easy to make. A light dusting of confectioner's sugar or a drizzle of caramel on top, makes them look so pretty.
Oh my goodness!! These are rich, delicious and sinful! And EASY! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly, using Ghirardelli bittersweet chocolate. I saw a similar recipe that said it is ok to set aside and refrigerate the prepared batter for a few hours, just remove and allow to come to room temperature before baking. I made the batter before dinner and took it out of the fridge just as we sat down to eat. I put them in the oven as we finished the meal. The cakes still looked a bit wet after 6 minutes, so I left them 2 minutes longer. I'm not sure if this was because the batter was still a bit cold when I put them in. I used pyrex custard cups and they didn't unmold too well, the one I tried to umold split and oozed all over the plate, but they tasted just as good eaten from the dish rather than unmolded. Another thing I discovered is that if you heat a leftover cake in the microwave for 30 seconds it bubbles up like a volcano and tastes nearly as good as fresh out of the oven!
Made 1/2 recipe to check timing for my oven. These are a bit tricky to bake JUST right but when you do they are delish! Added some vanilla to eggs, a pinch of salt, and an extra teaspoon of flour. Used semi-sweet morsels (1/4 cup for 1/2 recipe). Baked 10 1/2 minutes but next time I'll try 12. They were a little too runny but this is a great recipe to HAVE to experiment with. Definitely serve with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream and/or whipped cream. Super EZ to make after dinner and also used the microwave to melt butter and chocolate (40 secs). Used pyrex custard cups buttered and sugared. No problem sticking. Can't wait to make for company. Will add some fresh raspberries or strawberries on the side. These are the same pricey souffles that many of the "Big" name restaurants serve. Never knew they were so simple and bet you've got all the ingredients. GO MAKE THESE NOW! YUMMY !!!
Fantastic! This needs waaayyy more than 5 stars! I've had dessert like this in restaurants and had no idea how simple they were to make! I added a little vanilla to the batter & baked for 12 minutes based upon suggestions. They were perfect - little chocolate cakes that just ooze a delightful chocolate center. They're also not terribly sweet, just really, really chocolatey! Incredible!!!
I used muffin tins but only baked for 7 minutes. It was very gooey but had a great taste. Next time I will bake for at least 10 minutes.
Easy, but gourmet dessert! So rich that one is usually enough for each guest. Can make ahead, refrigerate, then bring to room temp before baking. Serving option: after unmolding dust with confectioners sugar and serve with a scoop of Bryers chocolate-chip mint or other complimentary ice cream.
Excellent dessert!! I had something similar this at two seperate high-end restaurants in Dallas several years ago and this easily competes with those. My husband - who typically prefers tart desserts - loved this. I used bittersweet Ghiradelli, added a little vanilla, opted for sugar coating the ramekins rather than flouring and baked at 425 for 10 minutes. This will now become my dinner party dessert as it is extremely quick and easy to prepare. I love it!
I made this last night for a perfect end to Valentine's dinner, and it was a tremendous hit! I make a lot of chocolate desserts, and this is by far the best one I have made yet - as good as or better than I've had in restaurants. I cooked mine for 7 minutes only in glass custard dishes and they were perfect. However, I used Baker's Secret spray rather than buttering and flouring the cups, and they did not fall right out of the cups as I think they should have. Will butter and flour next time. Also, used Ghiardelli bittersweet. I think semi-sweet would make the dish too sweet. Too bad this is not health food -- I could eat it every day!
excellent,great chocolate fix!!!! I used Ghardelli semisweet and used splenda for the sugar. I baked at 430 for 9 minutes. Used Bakers Joy and had no problem removing from cups. We ate as is but would be great with whipped cream or ice cream. Will definately make again and again. Thanks Russ!
Unbelievable dessert. I made it for Valentine's Day and it was absolutely perfect. My husband, a true chocoholic and dessert conaisseur, said that it was one of the best desserts he ever had. I cooked it for 8-9 minutes, and it turned out great, but quite liquid in the middle - 10 minutes would be perfect. Use a good quality bittersweet chocolate.
This recipe is fantantic, elegant and very easy. It is certainly a winner. I have made a few changes since I needed to make it for 6 servings but the result was EXCELLENT. 1) I use 8 ounces of chocolate chips (Ghiraldelli or Hershey,semi-sweet chocolate). 2) 6tbs of unsalted butter.3) 4 big eggs. 4) 1/2 flour. As I don't have a double boiler I heated the butter and chocolate in a heavy pan until melted. I set it aside to cool down. I mixed the flour, sugar and eggs together. I put the eggs, one at the time. Once it got the light creamy colour that they talk about in the recipe, I mixed it for 5 more minutes. Then, I folded in the melted chocolate and butter with a wooden spoon into the egg mixture. Next, I refrigerated the batter for al least 1 hour (that is up to you, the longer it refrigerates the more the flavour inhances). Before I bake it, I let it sit to room temperature. I poured the batter into the six molds that I had sprayed and bake it in my preheated over (375 degrees F) for about 15 minutes or until de middle looks cracked. Before I turn them upside down into the plate, I let it cool for 5 min. Serve it inmediately with cold raspberry sauce and ice cream. ENJOY IT THIS HEAVENLY DESSERT!!
This can be a 5 star recipe, but it's off in measurements and time of cooking, which is why I gave it 3 stars. PLEASE DON'T LET MY RATING STOP YOU FROM MAKING THEM -- they are quite delcious! I recommend everyone to read other's reviews and make necessary adjustments before you make them. I made the followng changes: I used 2 tbsp of gluten free flour for this recipe, buttered and sugared my cups (something I saw on Video Jug). I also used parchment paper to line the bottoms of my cups -- first I traced the bottom in pencil, then cut out the circles. After they're cooked, use a knife to loosen the edges. I cooked them for 10 minutes, but will cook for 12 next time as they were too gooey. I dusted with icing sugar, and served with raspberries and vanilla icecream.
Amaaazing recipe! Elegant and decadent, and so quick! I will definitely make these cakes again. I used margarine and half a pack of semisweet chocolate chips, and I didn't have ramekins so I used a muffin tray. The batter perfectly filled 7 of the muffin wells (the cake doesn't rise, so feel free to fill to the top), and I let them bake for 8 minutes. When they were done, I left the whole tray upside down on a cutting board for half a minute, then pried the cakes out using two mini-spatulas as tongs. They were for a surprise party so I immediately hid them in the fridge, which meant that when we ate the cold cakes afterwards, the centres weren't gooey, but the texture was still wonderfully rich and heavy in a way that seemed gourmet. I got rave reviews and the birthday girl couldn't believe they weren't from a store! (Note: I also sprinkled the cakes with powdered sugar, which made them look gorgeous but turned out to be a big mess when the candles were blown out and sugar got everywhere!)
These turned out perfect and they're easy to make! I actually made them into "s'more cupcakes" (see pictures on listing) with a marshmallow frosting and crusted graham crackers. AWESOME! I WILL be making these again whether alone or as a base!!!
I made this according to the directions the first time and really felt that something was missing so I tried them again, with the following changes: --added 2 tablespooons of flour (instead of 2 tsp), a rounded 1/4 cup of sugar, and 1/2 tsp each of Kahlua and vanilla to the chocolate and butter mixture just before combining with the other ingredients. I baked this in two 10 oz ramekins, buttered and dusted with cocoa powder (as some other reviewers recommended), for 10 minutes. These were amazing! My friends think I slaved in the kitchen over this dessert!!
I make this all the time. My family loves it, we serve it to guest and tthey think it took me all day!! Takes 10 minutes! I did use semi-sweet though, I just like it better.
These are very chocolatey! I followed the recipe except I added a few drops of vanilla to the eggs and I increased the cooking time to 13-14 mins. DO NOT melt your chocolate in the microwave like someone has suggested, I followed that advice hoping to simplify a bit and lost my good chocolate and had to start over! The double boiler method is a must. I was INITIALLY disappointed with my cakes because after 10 minutes in the oven, I turned them onto serving dishes and during the 15 second wait to remove the mold, three of my cakes burst open and spilled their lovely sauce all over their dishes. Thankfully I had one cake left and a hot oven, so I popped it in for another 4 minutes and it was perfect! It also puffed up a little more too. They were moist and the texture was perfect, just delightful. Everyone's oven is different so I'm not judging this by the cooking time. I think 13 mins will be perfect for next time, because I will definately be making these again and reccomemnding the recipe to friends! These were perfect with a small scoop of french vanilla ice cream on the side or with a glass of milk.
I thought these cakes were super easy to make. I like to add just a bit more sugar to mine, I just eyeball about another teaspoon. I also find it easier to use the microwave rather than a double boiler to melt my chocolate. The baking time is definitely not long enough, but you just have to keep an eye on them. I don't use a timer, but I would guess I bake them for about 10 minutes. I open the oven and see if the centers jiggle--as soon as only the very center is jiggling, I pull them out. I've never had a problem with these--you just have to use your common sense with the baking. Oh--and I also use cocoa powder to dust my ramekins with because I felt that flour might show up and ruin the presentation. Serve these with your favorite vanilla bean ice cream and you're good to go!
We LOVE these. They are so easy. My boys ask for them for their birthday cakes!
Perfect for the chocolate lover! I baked it for ten minutes and it came out easily and had a great gooey center. I think I might try buttering and dusting the ramekin with cocoa powder instead of flour to get rid of the whitish layer it left on the cake. Thanks for a great recipe!
Made for Dylan's birthday 2010. Holy yum! Serve with sugared raspberries. Quick, easy better if you refrigerate the mix for a while before cooking. Chocolate curls.
Decadent, delightful and delicous. A very impressive recipe. Because I used 85% chocolate, I added a pinch more sugar. I baked the cakes for 6 minutes and they were really melty and gooey, but I think I ate raw eggs. I had only one ramekin, so I used a muffin pan to substitute. Muffin pans are much harder to flip over onto individual plates. One little cake met a sad, sad fate. Anyway, I absolutely LOVE the recipe. It's a keeper. Big 'wow' factor.
Loved the recipe - easy to do - however my oven definately took more than 7 minutes to cook these. Quick tip if you have issues getting them out of the ramekins whole - serve in the ramekins - dust the top with powder sugar - add a couple of raspberries and a sprig of mint.
I cooked them for around 12 minutes and that was too long -- they weren't gooey in the middle when they were done. I would do them less next time and just let them sit after coming out of the oven.
I added some broken graham crackers in the bottom of the ramekins and some mini marshmallows to the chocolate for a Smores effect. WOW!
WOW! WOW! WOW! I made these for my kids when the hubby wasn't home then had to make more so that they could have a second one and he could try them. AMAZING and really quite easy. I didn't have bittersweet chocolate so just used semisweet and they turned out great. The first batch I baked for 10 minutes (after reading some other reviews) and they were just too done in the middle and didn't have liquid centers. The second batch I baked for the time given in the original recipe and they were perfect. My husband said that I should feel free to make them again any time! I didn't have any custard cups so I just used a muffin pan and they still came out great. To unmold them I just placed a cookie sheet upside down on top of the muffin pan and then flipped both pans together. Worked like a charm.
Absolutely amazing. I used semi sweet chocolate. Tasted great. I used a muffin tin and the recipe made 5 muffin size lava cakes. I buttered the tin very well and dusted it with flour and the cakes unmolded very easily. I think it's better to put the tin on the upper shelf of the oven. This way, the liquid part will be in the center of the cake. If you put it on the middle shelf, the liquid part will be on top of the cakes. I served it with vanilla ice-cream, strawberries and whipped cream for Valentine's dessert and both of us enjoyed it so much. Thanks a lot for posting this amazing recipe.
Yummy! Thanks for the super easy receipe- only alterations I made: added a dash of vanilla essence and a bit more sugar (almost 1/2 cup instead of 1/4) as I was using bittersweet choc and we like it sweeter.. The top wasn't done at 8 mins so cooked for 11 mins in total and it turned out great with the inside still soft.. But I guess it must be eaten soon as after a few hours, the entire cake was more solid. May be will cook for just 9- 10 mins next time. Thanks again for the wonderful receipe :)
YUMM! My advise is to eat it warm with ice cream or whipped cream. And use ramekins instead of muffin trays.Or cut the cooking time short if using muffin trays cause they cook a lot faster causing the middle to cook as well.
Made this for Valentines day, and it was a hit! Halved the recipe and baked it into a single 2-cup ramekin - that worked fine. Used unsweet chocolate and doubled the sugar. Not quite sweet enough for our tastes, so I will probably use even more sugar next time, or follow other reviewer's suggestions and coat the ramekin in sugar instead of flour. Baked 12 minutes to account for the larger pan - came out perfect. Served immediately with fresh whipped cream. My betrothed requested a raspberry syrup over it for next time. That will be delicious!
its simple and delicous. i baked for 10 minutes with 450 degree, then served with one scoop of ice cream on the top.. OMG..so good.. however, i can't took the cake out of the mold, so can't see the liquid centers.. me and my husband love it, will try to do it again and again!!
I became the 'Queen of Puddings' in an instant with this recipe!!! So easy and so scrummy. This will be a must for any dinner parties in the future.
I cannot believe how simple and delicious this was!! I made it on Valentines Day in the middle of making 3 or 4 other things. So simple. So good!! I can't wait to make these again. I think they're my new favorite dessert.
Very easy instructions to follow, an instant favorite. I cooked for slightly longer because my oven is older. The only caution that I have is that after the cakes had cooled, the middles had cooked by carry-over cooking. Eat them right away! =D
It turned out good, I was looking for another recipe so I was disappointed... Anyway, I tried the recipe with original ingredients first. Turned out rich and tasty. Then I experimented another batch--this was good too (not as rich chocolate taste--lighter). Instead of butter and chocolate, I simply melted a bar of unsalted margarine, added cocoa powder and powdered sugar. Then continued the recipe the same way. After all, it is a good recipe, but not the best chocolate recipe.....
I love this recipe its so simple and easy, these came out delicious, I used semi sweet choc because that's all I had. They weren't as chocolaty as I would have liked but still awesome. I also added vanilla, next time I will use bittersweet choc.
Excellent recipe. I halved the recipe and followed some previous reviewers tips by using butter & sugar for the ramekins, making ahead and refrigerating and bringing to room temp before baking at 430 degrees for 10 minutes. Huge hit! May leave in oven a few more minutes next time as I prefer a little less liquid in the middle. Thanks for sharing.
This is an excellent recipe!If I could rate it higher I would! I took the advice of others and baked these 12 min-they were perfect! It would look pretty & elegent with a squirt of caramel sauce on a china plate -invert the cake, dust it with conf sugar-place some fresh reaspberries and dollop of fresh whipped cream---wow--these are a perfect dessert to serve company. You can make them ahead and pop into oven later--I will be making these again for sure.
Chocolate lovers, this recipe was especially made for you! Delicious!! Tips for those who are going to bake this for the first time: 1 - add 1 more teaspoon of flour 2 - the batter won't be thick at all, it's normal. 2 - IGNORE the baking time of the recipe. It depends of your oven. In my case, after 10 minutes it was completely liquid. I left it inside the oven untill the cake turned into this big round "bubble-like" thing. Then I turned off the oven and let it sit there for a while. It sinked and there was this beautiful crack in it, showing the chocolate inside. I took it off the oven and ate it with ice cream, SO yummy!
I also halved the recipe-turned out great! I melted the butter and Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate in the microwave. I didn't want to break out the double boiler for such a small amount. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla to the eggs and sugar, and another 1/2 tsp of flour, as per recommendations. I sprayed my 8 oz ramekins (not sure how this would work well with 4oz ones-my batter filled the 8oz ones nearly 2/3 full,) liberally with cooking spray and baked them for 11 minutes. They unmolded beautifully and had delectably liquidy centers. Yum!
Made this up impromptu for Valentine's Day - it tasted just like the restaurant kind, and was quite simple to put together! The only thing I'd say is to bake maybe two minutes longer than the high time, as when I followed plating instructions, the molten poured out and then I scooped the cake out on top. Maybe, though, it just needed longer than 15 seconds on the plates? Anyhow, YUM!
This recipe is so easy and makes an impressive dessert for company. Best of all, the ingredients can be kept on hand for a quick treat without a trip to the store. I have made these twice already. One tip: If you have a Calphalon or any other heavy hard-anodized aluminum saucepan, you can melt the butter and the chocolate together over very low heat, without a double boiler. The butter will melt first. Once the butter melts, shut the flame off and leave it on the warm burner for a few more minutes. Then give it a stir to complete the melting process. The mixture does not get very hot this way and you will not need to worry about "cooking" the eggs. Be sure the mix is at room temperature before baking. I baked the cakes for 8 minutes and then let them sit for 2 minutes before unmolding. This method worked well for me, using four 4-ounce Pyrex custard cups.
This was amazing! I doubled the recipe because I knew 4 would not be enough for my family. Instead of using 2 egg yolks per batch, I just used one; next time I might even try eliminating the egg yolks altogether and just use 2 whole eggs. Very easy and very delicious! I made them as a request from my mom and she loved it!
This is the world's best chocolate cake!!!! Perfect on the inside and on the outside!!! I recommend this cake to all chefs!!! 5 Stars all the way!!!!!
So easy and SO good! I made these tonight on a whim. Used 1 stick salted butter and 2/3 cup Hershey's Special dark chips as that was what I had on hand. Added 1 tsp vanilla to the eggs, otherwise followed recipe exactly. Used Baker's Secret spray on ceramic ramekins set on a heavy jellyroll pan and they unmolded perfectly. Topped with homemade whipped cream. Husband says it was the best dessert he has ever had. Thank you!
I only had dark chocolate, and the bowls were a little bigger than ramekins so it only made three. I baked for 10-11 minutes and they were perfect. This was an easy and impressive dessert.
This is the first time I made these and chose this recipe to do it. They didn't pop right out of the ramekins and was very liquid in the center. They tasted great, but didn't look 5 star.
quick easy and very tasty
Really great! It tastes great with ice cream too.
this had no flavor whatso ever but i did cook it for a little longer than i was suppose to. It just had no taste...
These were very yummy. We really enjoyed them. I will definitely make this again...very easy and fast!
My husband and I liked these but the kids just ate the gooey centers! I baked mine for 11 minutes as we didn't want too much "lava" in the middle but still wanted some. I also used semi-sweet chocolate and I'm glad I did. Would make for company!
I would have given this recipe a five star rating except for the fact that the cooking time was off. I think it needeed about 10 minutes in the oven I added some vanilla extract about 1/2 tb. The flavor was absolutely delicious. All in all we still ate the cakes but they were too runny. It went beyond lava cake to a full blown chocolate flood.
I read the previous reviews and baked this 10 minutes and let it sit for 15 seconds. It was not liquid - only slightly soft in the middle. Disappointing. As far as the taste goes, it was not sweet enough. I used Baker's Bittersweet chocolate. I should have used Semi-sweet, in my opinion. It was ok, but I will look for another recipe.
Yum! Whenever I took a bite, the amazing liquid filled my mouth! My kids always want it every day! I love it and it is the best cake EVER!
Great recipe. Added 1 tsp of vanilla. Watch your cooking time carefully. Easy to overcook and will continue to cook when removed from oven and allowed to sit a while. Warms up in microwave good too.
this recipe gave a baking time of 6-7 minutes... they were definitely still liquid after about ten minutes in a well-heated oven. however, i read a similar recipe stating to cook for 14-15 at 425 instead. sure enough, this did the trick! i used strawberries and real whipped cream, but next time i may try a milk chocolate and see how it turns out. great for valentine's day! :)
These were excellent. I made more batter than needed and froze the extra--it baked up perfectly after scooping it out with an ice cream scooper!
Delightful!! I made a half recipe for my boyfriend and myself to solve my craving for chocolate and ended up wanting more. I couldn't believe how easy it was to make a gourmet looking dessert! Following previous reviewers' advice, I used half semi-sweet, half bitter-sweet chocolate. I also baked mine for 8-9 minutes, but I think next time I'll follow the recipe (for a little more "lava"). This would be even better with chocolate, caramel or raspberry sauce drizzled over the top! UPDATE: I made this twice with half semi-sweet half bittersweet chocolate, with excellent results. Then I tried to use all bittersweet and added more sugar...NOT a good idea! They didn't unmold and oozed everywhere. I, too, use Pyrex custard cups, and they seem to be fine so long as you grease & flour them sufficiently. ETA: After a 10 year hiatus, I remembered this recipe and made a half batch with my son. Ironically, I didn’t recall this review, so I followed the recipe, using all bittersweet chocolate and baking for about 7.5 minutes. The “cakes” were mostly a chocolate puddle on our plates, so I guess I’ll try baking longer next time and use half semi-sweet chocolate like I used to.
I made this on Thanksgiving for the family I work for instead of pie and they LOVED it. I have had requests for it again in the near future. I did have to bake it a little longer than posted, but in the end, it was delicious! Here's a tip: instead of dusting with flour, use cocoa powder. It leaves the outside chocolate colored instead of white/flour-y.
It's yummy!!! The gooey center is definitely the best. So make sure you don't overcook them. I baked them for 7 minutes and it was perfect.
It came out very spongy, my family didn't enjoy it at all. It may have been my issue, but I will not try it again.
Whipped lots of air into the egg mix and baked about 9 minutes. Felt like I was eating a chocolate marshmallow with a surprise filling! Oh and I also did half milk half bittersweet chocolate, came out not too rich with a hint of vanilla. This dessert was all about the texture and richness versus just the amount of sweetness. I'd love to experiment more with this recipe!
fantastic!!!! i made these for my parents' 40th anniversary. for 16 people. each person had their own individual desserts and it all looked very formal and dressy. special. i used 1/2 bittersweet 1/2 semisweet. they were incredible. got rave reviews from the whole family. i had 6 or 7 oz ramekins so i had to times my recipie by 5 to have enough. but they were amazing. garnished with whipped cream a strawberry and a caramel drizzle. so fancy.
I've made this twice. First time stayed true to the recipe with the exception of baking 12 minutes per previous reviews & letting ramikins sit for 2 minutes per reviews. Unfortunately, they were moist in the center but not liquid. Flavor was okay. Second time added splash of vanilla extract, cooked for 9 minutes & sat in ramikin for 15 seconds before unmolding. Cake unmolded nicely and held a rich liquid center. Flavor was perfect! A bit tempermental, but worth the experimentation to get it right.
Just had these wonderful cakes for Thanksgiving dinner dessert. Butterd three six-ounce pyrex bowls and dusted them with cocoa powder. Used 1/2 cup of Ghirardelli 60% bittersweet chips. Melted them with butter in the microwave on low for about one minute with no difficulties. Beat the eggs, yolks and sugar for about three minutes till slightly thick. Refrigerated finished batter till we started dinner. Baked at 450 degrees for 12 minutes. Turned cups over on serving plates and waited about 15 seconds. DIVINE!!! Try this recipe, you will not be sorry!!!
Since we don't have ramekins or custard cups, I improvised and made these in the ceramic mugs that came with my dish set. The mugs worked perfectly well, because they are rounded a little at the bottom. We went out to dinner tonight and saw these as a dessert. They were quite expensive, so I promised my husband I would find a recipe and make them for him tonight instead. They're great! I didn't have squares of baking chocolate, so I used 1/2 cup (4 ounces) of semi-sweet chocolate chips. (I followed the advice of other reviews and opted for semi-sweet instead of bittersweet chocolate.) Anyway, they did need to bake a bit longer than 7 minutes, but they're well worth the wait! Will make these again and again! Thanks for the great recipe! (And for making it easy to find with such a specific title!)
It was absolutely fantastic! The only complaint I have is that when I baked them, the tops burned and i had to cut them off. I did as the recipe instructed, but it was less than 6 minutes before they started burning. The rest of the cakes were still great.
Very great, the only thing was i thought it tasted a little on the eggy side.
Love it! I wanted smaller serving sizes (for less guilt), so I made them in a muffin tin. I got 6 muffin-sized cakes. I used half bittersweet and half semi-sweet chocolate. I baked them for 8 minutes and they had nice gooey centers. My husband said they were perfect, but I might try 7 minutes next time because I like a little more of that gooey-ness. I topped them with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce. They were so pretty... and delicious. Very easy and an impressive looking dessert to serve to guests. TRY THEM, YOU"LL LOVE THEM!
VERY good,made these for Valentine's day and we loved them! Had to bake for 11 minutes or too runny.
Awesome little cakes. Make these with company over...people love them! They look very impressive. Put a little powdered sugar on top with the raspberries and they look amazing!
This was an incredible recipe! I had no bittersweet chocolate, so I used two squares of unsweetened and two of semisweet, and the result was heavenly. Also, I followed the other suggestions and cooked it for 11 minutes, which resulted in a wonderful contrast between moist, cakey outside and gooey chocolate center. Very easy, very quick, and an amazing presentation. This is definitely going to become a staple dessert recipe!
My boyfriend begs me to make these all the time and says they taste better than any lava cake he's had at a restaurant! I use semi-sweet chocolate and bake for 10-12 minutes. You can easily microwave the chocolate/butter mixture instead of using a double boiler and whip them up in under 30 minutes! Amazing.
this was AMAZING! i followed some of the other recommendations (2 T flour instead of 2 t). i also used 1/2 bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips instead. i loved it and so did all my guests. i was wondering if it would be good to take a lindt truffle and place it in the middle of the batter b/f baking??? can never have too much chocolate. i almost wanted to go to the store, buy more ingredients and make it all over again!! this will be made over and over!
these were great.. I have to use brown sugar in most baked goods because the white sugar makes me itch. I made these with dark brown sugar and nestle choc chips. I cut everything in half for two people. I baked them in convection oven for 10 minutes on 425.. Then I served them with whip cream. What a great little treat for after dinner.Just the right amount of sweetness. I did run a butter knife down the sides of the baking dish before dumping onto the plate. This prevented any sticking problems I might have. very easy and super tasty. The brown sugar added a slight caramel taste to the end product
This is one of my favorite desserts to make for company... it's quite simple to make but looks fancy and tastes decadent!
These were awesome. The most forgiving recipe. Didn't have enough chocolate or butter. Used 1/4c margarine,2 tbs butter and had 2tbs whipped cinnamon butter from a restaurant. Only had 4oz of semisweet chocolate, so I threw in 6tbs of dark coco powder. My husband loved it that night and reheated the next!
This cake is REALLY good. REALLY. but these few tips, i think, will make the recipe easier and more foolproof. 1) the quality of your chocolate really matters. I used Ghirardelli 60% chocolate chips. FYI, 6 oz of choc chips is 1 cup. 2) don't skip the egg yolks. For some reason, using whole eggs isn't as good. Hmmmmm... 3) there's really no need to flour the ramekins. if you "butter" them well, the cakes won't stick. 4) check the oven often. You don't want to undercook (too much "liquid") OR overcook (no "liquid"). I ended up keeping them in there for 11 minutes. 5) tap the ramekins to kill all air bubbles before putting them in the oven. 6) putting all of the ramekins on a cookie pan makes it easier to put them in/ take them out of the oven. 7) let the cakes cool for a few minutes before unmolding them. This will prevent the liquid center from coming out when you flip the cakes onto a plate. The middle should still be liquid though. I hope these tips make life easier for you :) this recipe really is awesome!
LOVE IT LOL:) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These are impressive but easy to make. Wonderful!
Excellent! The bittersweet chocolate is amazing, but don't overcook it!
Delicious factor = 5 stars Ease to bake correctly = 4 I baked this twice and maybe our oven is just a little finicky, but they looked like complete soup after 7 or 8 minutes, so we left them in a couple 2-3 longer and they turned out great! I just had to keep a close eye on them as I over-baked them the first time and there was no liquid center. Used semi sweet instead, as my boyfriend does not like more bitter chocolate, and we had it with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, and a nice tawny port. Yum! Thanks for the great recipe!
This has to be one of the best recipes I've tried so far on this site. Just awesome. Only made half the recipe first time around. The ingredient quantities made it very easy to only make half the recipe. Used a muffin pan instead of ramekins, which worked pretty well. Made unmolding the cakes a little more awkward, but nothing difficult. I did have to leave them in the oven 2 minutes longer than the recipe calls for. The very centre of the cake still looked a little wet when I took it out and it was perfect. Gooey on inside but not too much so. Great recipe.
OK - I'm not sure what happened here because I followed the recipe exactly, but all I got was a goo-ey (although tasty) mess. It seemed like it needed much more flour or a longer cooking time.
These are crowd pleasers. If you dont eat them right away put the cakes in the microwave for 30 seconds.
Woah. These are seriously, seriously, SERIOUSLY rich. Even after baking for 9 minutes, mine still came out a little too liquid-y for me. The one I unmolded came out of the ramekin fine, but the center was spilling out through a break in the side. I think I'll refrigerate the other three and see if I like them better that way. The flavor is phenomenal, though!
These were good, and, unexpectedly, quite simple to make. These came out of the greased ramekins perfectly, and the centers were just the right consitency. These are very, very rich. None of us could handle more than a few bites. Only for the true chocoholic.
This cake is INSANE. And easy? OMGoodness, so easy. I tell my friends if you can turn on an oven you can make this cake. WOW. It is as good, if not better than the ones you buy at the finer restaurants. Boy, did they have us fooled. We CAN make them at home. I wish I could give it more stars as I made it exactly as the recipe states, but knowing my crotchety old oven I did increase the baking time by mere minutes [10 minutes total] as everything takes longer in my 20 year old oven. I also used cocoa powder instead of flour to prepare the ramekins but that is simply a personal preference. Flour would work great too. A dusting of powdered sugar and a little homemade whipped cream and it's heaven on a plate. WOW! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
This dessert is very easy, but one of the best things I have ever eaten! The only changes I made were to use sugar instead of flour on the greased ramekins, heated the chocolate and butter in the microwave (stirring every 30 seconds), and baked for 12 minutes. Next time, I will try 9 or 10 minutes, because these were just barely solid. Can't wait to make these again!
Fantastic recipe, decadent & rich, really satisfies. It is worthy of company. I have a son allergic to dairy and used dairy-free butter and it still came out delicious. Will be making again and again.
I used 2.5 tsp of flour and Hershey's semi sweet chocolate. I definitely agree with one of the reviewers who advised on using salted butter! Apart from these small tweaks, i pretty much followed it to the letter. I used Pam (baking) instead of butter+flour to grease the pan. I recommenf using a muffin tray as its so much nicer to serve each person an individual portion of this yummy goodness! Served it with some Rum n Raisin ice cream and it was incredible!!!! thank you for such an easy and wonderful recipe! :)
I thought these cakes were fantastic! I didn't have baking chocolate (like baker's or ghiradelli), so I used 3/4 bar of hershey's dark chocolate for each cake I made...would have turned out better with real baking chocolate for sure, but still, 5 stars! Great recipe, very chocolate-y, and best served with powdered sugar and ice cream or freshly whipped cream. thanks for sharing!
Delish. Made this one over and over again. I use baker's chocolate (unsweetened) so it doesn't turn out too sweet. Pairs well with vanilla ice cream.
This was really good! The only thing I did differently was to start with semi-sweet chocolate chips because that is what I had on hand and actually cooked for 9 minutes. Served with vanilla ice-cream, which actually levelled out the sweetness. My daughter(8) was upset she couldn't finish it all..but her brother helped her out! 5 stars because it was just so darned easy and just as good as the one at our local restaraunt! I even did all the mixing with a fork..no mixer! Thanks for this recipe, I've been looking for it for a while!
These cakes are sooooo good. I had this on a cruise once and never forgot how much I loved it. These are so easy to make too. You can make them ahead of time and just pop them in the oven when you are ready. Thanks for the great recipe. I have made them 4 times already.
Top-notch recipe!!!! This should be 10 stars. A sophistacted dessert that looks like it took hours to prepare. Wow. I am still thinking about it. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and a sprig of mint.
I made this cake for friends tonight. I used semisweet chocolate instead of bittersweet. It turned out really well. I baked them in large muffin tins, using a half cup measure. I se the time for 7 minutes, but had to add 2 more minutes to it. Served it with vanilla ice cream. Yummy.
I made it exactly as the recipe stated because I had not read the reviews. Three changes for the next time; 1-2 minutes longer in the oven, use semi-sweet chocolate and sugar the containers. I served them with vanilla ice cream and they were a definite hit. Thanks for another great recipe!
