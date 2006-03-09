Chocolate Cakes with Liquid Centers

These are very chocolatey! I followed the recipe except I added a few drops of vanilla to the eggs and I increased the cooking time to 13-14 mins. DO NOT melt your chocolate in the microwave like someone has suggested, I followed that advice hoping to simplify a bit and lost my good chocolate and had to start over! The double boiler method is a must. I was INITIALLY disappointed with my cakes because after 10 minutes in the oven, I turned them onto serving dishes and during the 15 second wait to remove the mold, three of my cakes burst open and spilled their lovely sauce all over their dishes. Thankfully I had one cake left and a hot oven, so I popped it in for another 4 minutes and it was perfect! It also puffed up a little more too. They were moist and the texture was perfect, just delightful. Everyone's oven is different so I'm not judging this by the cooking time. I think 13 mins will be perfect for next time, because I will definately be making these again and reccomemnding the recipe to friends! These were perfect with a small scoop of french vanilla ice cream on the side or with a glass of milk.