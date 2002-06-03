Mardi Gras King Cake

Better than bakeries! Living and eating in New Orleans for my entire life I was a bit skeptical if I could actually pull off a king cake. I wanted to make mine a tad more traditional so I made the following modifications: 1. NO RAISINS in the filling- I have never (in my 20-something years of eating king cake) seen raisins in one. I did make 1 and 1/2 times the filling too. 2. To first rise the dough I placed a mug of boiled water in the back of the microwave. I then placed my covered bowl of dough in the Micro and shut the door for 2 hours. The dough came out so fluffy. I think this technique played a part in the pillowy softness and tender layers of the finished cake. 3. I opted for a elegant braided look. Instead of just rolling the filling in a spiral I divided each rolled dough sheet into three sections. I then scattered the filling on top and rolled those long pieces into mini-spirals. I was then able to roll each segment out longer and finally braid the three sections together. It looks so nice on a cross-section when sliced too! 4. I placed a ramekin in the center while the cake was rising the second time to prevent the middle of the cake from rising together- I wanted to keep the ring shape of it all. 5. Baked at 350 degrees for 27 minutes- worked perfect for my oven. My general advice would be to bake until the top is evenly golden. 6. I ended up using the entire icing recipe on one of my cakes and I had to thin it with a bit more water than called for.