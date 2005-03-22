Jewish Apple Cake II
Yellow cake filled with apples and cinnamon.
Yellow cake filled with apples and cinnamon.
This recipe is wonderful, however I did make a some changes based on reading others' reviews: 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1/2, I used 5 apples instead of 3 (Granny Smith), I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, I used apple sauce instead of vegetable oil (I found Granny Smith apple sauce, so I used that), I kept the dry ingredients separate, and then added them to the wet ingredients, and finally I dusted with confectioners' sugar after the cake cooled. Also, I cut the apples first, and put them in a bowl of water with a few drops of lemon juice to keep them from turning brown while I'm making the batter.Read More
I followed some of the suggestions of others and it may not have been in my best interest. I used natural applesauce instead of oil. I think it made the batter too dense. Not enough air in the final cake product since there was no fat in the batter. I kept the sugar the same but did add the extra brown sugar to the apple mix and that did add a nice touch. I tried cooking it longer on a lower temp and it took forever. I think the final product was much too hard (the cake part). I also made a second cake but with splenda since I cannot eat any sugar that is not natural. What a mistake. Talk about hard - the next day I went to eat it with a cup of coffee and soaked it in a 1/4 cup of pumpkin pie coffee. It was so dense, it hardly absorbed the coffee. This too was made with the natural applesauce and not the oil. I think I would try this recipe again but with the oil. Most said it had a good taste.Read More
This recipe is wonderful, however I did make a some changes based on reading others' reviews: 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1/2, I used 5 apples instead of 3 (Granny Smith), I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, I used apple sauce instead of vegetable oil (I found Granny Smith apple sauce, so I used that), I kept the dry ingredients separate, and then added them to the wet ingredients, and finally I dusted with confectioners' sugar after the cake cooled. Also, I cut the apples first, and put them in a bowl of water with a few drops of lemon juice to keep them from turning brown while I'm making the batter.
I have been making this cake and variations of it for 25 years. As has been pointed out, it can take a lot of add ins. I always use four cups of apples and more cinnamon. Also, I bake it at 300 for 1 hour and 45 minutes and it is always perfect. If you want a real slice of heaven, substitute fresh peaches for your summer picnics - delicious. This is always the favorite when taken to any event. It is a heavy cake and gets better with each day - if you can keep it around.
I loved this recipe! My mother-in-law loved it so much she asked for the recipe. I made some changes though: substituted applesauce for the oil, mixed dry ingredients separately and added them to the wet, reduced amount of sugar to 1 1/2 cups to reduce sweetness added from applesauce, greased, sugared and floured pan, and finally, I dusted the cake with powdered sugar once cool. I promise, this cake is so moist and tasty.
This recipe is really good. I got rave reviews. I would give this five stars but I made some changes like others had suggested (from Erin on 3/22/05): I used 5 apples instead of 3, I used apple sauce instead of vegetable oil, I kept the dry ingredients separate, and then added them to the wet ingredients. Finally I put a glaze on top after the cake cooled. My husband is still raving!
I have made this cake dozens of times, and it has never failed yet. I did make some personal adjustments. I bake it in a bundt pan and I always use at least 5 or 6 apples, my family loves more apples, and I adjust the cinnamon, family loves cinnamon, and suarg for the extra apples, and I add a least 1/2 cup or more of raisins to the apple mixtureand it doesn't affect the cooking time because the bundt takes a little longer anyway. I also dust it with confectioner's sugar (caster sugar) through a sieve when it is cooked.
Good recipe, but needs tweaking, as other reviewers have stated. I substituted applesauce for all the oil, used 5 medium Granny Smith apples, used 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour in place of 1 cup all-purpose flour, cut back the sugar to 2 cups, added 1/2 cup each of raisins and chopped walnuts. Soaked the raisins in the egg/juice/vanilla mixture while I peeled and sliced the apples thinly, mixed the nuts with the dry ingredients, added the applesauce, then the other wet mixture to the dry, baked in 10" tube pan for 70 minutes.
This came out exactly as I was hoping! It had a beautiful texture and the taste was phenominal. My husband was pleased too, and he was expecting it to be bland. I did use brown sugar instead of white, I didn't have enough. I also upped the cinnamon and added fresh nutmeg and allspice. I just finished a piece with my coffee and it was heaven. The taste improves the next day. I don't know if I'll be able to tell how it tastes the third day- my husband will probably finish off the last half today!
i have made this cake with apples five times. then i started to try other fruit the apple is the best. it is very quick and easy to make and it is a showy cake! love it!
I got a lot of compliments but there are some things that I did different and that I'd do differently next time. First, I'd use apple sauce in place of all the oil. I used half apple sauce and half oil when I made it but think it would have been fine with all apple sauce. I cut out some of the sugar and next time, I would have used some brown sugar instead of white. I used Granny Smith apples and the tart taste of the apples complimented the cake well. Next time I'd add more apples though. I also would have kept the wet ingredients separate from the dry ingredients until the very last minutes to see if it would have helped in lightening up the cake a little. Apparently, not keeping wet and dry separate until the last minute will cause long gluten strands to form which will make the dough tougher or heavier.
Always a crowd pleaser. I use 2 cups of sugar and more apples - 5 or 6, so it takes about 90 min. to bake. This is a pretty cake as is, but I sometimes drizzle with a simple glaze.
Excelent! Used more apples, about 6 small, lessened the sugar by 1/2 cup, cut the oil out and used applesauce, fresh OJ. Made cupcakes and topped with Cream Cheese II from this site. Topped with slivered almonds and cinnamon dusted them. Really pretty and VERY tasty!
This was served at a small family dinner and they loved it so much they came back to finish it off the next day. It has made our holiday menu hall of fame list. These are the changes I made to the orignial recipe: 1)sugared greased pan gave a crunchy cookie crust. 2)tossed 3/4 C. chopped almonds with apples. 3)doubled baking powder lightened texture but require a little larger tube. 4)didn't have oranges so I used lemon juice. 5)added 1/2 C. brandy which added flavor and allowed lighter texture. 6)increased cinnamon as others suggested. 7)Baking time may be shortened due to changes in texture. 8)Topped with warm Mascarpone sauce (mascrpone cheese, milk, powdered sugar, and lemon zest).
Perfect cake. Slice apples thinly. Yumm.
This cake was melt in your mouth moist and delicious. Best apple cake recipe on the site. Try it... you won't be disappointed, I promise! Thanks so much, shirleyo!
I made this for my son-in-law's birthday and it was fantastic! We sprinkled confectioner's sugar and a caramel drizzle over the top and served it with French Vanilla ice cream. We were drooling! I've tried other Jewish Apple Cake recipes and for some reason, this one comes out ahead of the rest for taste, texture and ease. I followed the recipe to a T and did not make any changes and it was so easy. Sure to please!
Very, very good. I made a few changes. I used 5 apples, 8 tablespoons sugar and 1 full tablespoon cinnamon in the apples. I mixed all my dry ingredients seperately and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a teaspoon of nutmeg for a little spicey kick. As for the wet ingredients...the only change I made was that I used 3/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 veg oil instead of 1 cup oil. With the applesauce I used a mix of regular applesauce and some orange/mango flavored applesauce that I had on hand. Nice flavor and it made the cake lighter than all oil. I made three batter/apple layers in a bundt pan and cooked it on the bottom rack of the oven. Cooking any higher causes the top to brown too quickly. This is a thick cake and needs lots of time!
This recipe is awesome!!! I sent some with my husband to take to our business and one of our employees went crazy over it and demanded that my husband hand over his own piece of it. I made a few modifications to the recipe: I pretty much split the white sugar recommendation in half and used brown sugar for the other half. I also doubled the cinnamon and threw in a teaspoon or so of nutmeg, I used 4 large apples and mixed in some raisins and a little walnuts. I would also suggest mixing the apple, nut, raisin mixture into the batter a bit more than just layering it in the center, it just seems to cook a little better. This goes great with a cup of coffee for breakfast or makes a wonderful desert, I drizzled it with a sauce I made with molasses, butter and brown sugar and it was incredible!!! Enjoy!!!
This cake tasted good but I didn't like how it seperated from all the apples being right in the middle. I think it would have turned out better if the apples were mixed into the batter.
this is a great cake bit heavy but that only adds to the belly filler feeling , for even better cake substitute two or more apples for pears and carry the recipe as normal , magnifico!!
This recipe is out of this world. I have made it several times now. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. After reading reviews, I decided to use more apples the next times and it turned out even better and moister. I will make this over and over again!
Used applesauce instead of oil... great cake!
Great recipe for a great cake! Would be a 5 star with a few minor modifications. My cake fell apart when taking out of the pan, and I think it is because of the apple layer in the middle, also the cake was very moist, but lacked a little something. 1st) Alter the directions to cream together the oil, sugar, and eggs. Mix the dry ingredients together then add alternately with the orange juice. 2nd) The batter was a bit too much for my 10inch bundt pan, fits better in a 9x13 cake pan 3rd) Mix a bit of additional cinnamon in with the cake batter 4th) Dice the apples instead of slices, and fold into the batter instead of as a layer in the middle of the cake.
This is so easy and delicious! I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8x8 pan for 45 minutes. I also eliminated fat by subbing homemade applesauce for the oil and egg whites for the eggs. This is my new go-to recipe for apple season!
I have never eaten Jewish Apple Cake let alone make one. My husband was craving it. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. A-W-E-S-O-M-E! I did take the advice of other viewers and used apple sauce instead of oil. I also used more apples but only because we love apples not because it was suggested. But I left everything else exactly the same. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing, Shirleyo!
This is a great recipe! I make it for my mother, she absolutely loves it, and anybody that tries it is sure to compliment me on how good it is. I only do a couple of things differently, mostly because I had to- we don't have a tube pan, so I use a bundt pan instead and I alternate the layers of batter and apples so that the apples are all on the inside. It makes for a very moist and delicious cake!
I don't usually change recipes the first time I make them, but I read the reviews so I used five apples like a lot of other people who revieww this recipe. However, what many people didn't seem to mention was doubling the cinnamon and sugar that you mix with the apples. I did double that because I like a nice cinnamon taste. I only had canola oil (I made this at school) and I also used pineapple juice instead of orange which is always what my mom used when I was a kid for her jewish apple cake. Quite frankly this was the best Jewish Apple Cake I've ever made in 30 years! I'm not allowed to have white flour and sugar, but when I saw how delicious and moist this looked I cheated. This is a keeper!
wonderful receipe! I used 4 small loaf pans and it took less than 30 min of baking. I used 6 apples. lots of cinimmon and sugar like others recommended, and substituted lemon juice instead of the orange juice. it tasted like an apple pie filling and was great even a few days later.
A beautiful, delicious cake, worthy of serving as a fall dessert or a Sunday brunch. On the sweet side, but a beautiful consistency and flavor. I used 3 very large Cortland apples and it was just right. If using small to regular sized apples I would definitely be generous.
Really delicious! I added a glaze consisting of confectioner's sugar, orange juice, and milk.
OUTSTANDING! The 1st time I've made such a cake; it was for a lady at work (for her birthday). Everyone RAVED! It is delicious! The lady who requested the cake said it was the best she ever had! Thanks so much for the GREAT recipe and the GREAT advice from the reviews!
This cake was awesome and enjoyed by my entire family! I'm finally making it again. I mixed the dry and wet ingredients separately and then together and increased the apples and cinnamon. I originally split the apples into two layers (middle and top), but I will add an extra layer this time. For added flavor, I poured the juices created from the apples, cinnamon, & sugar over the cake before baking. Very delicious and so easy to make, even if a novice baker were to try it!
A PERFECT apple cake! Just follow the recipe steps and your cake will turn out right! I used 5 apples instead of 3. I found that Granny Smith Apples seem to work much better in this recipe than other types of apples. The first time I followed the recipe, I used golden delicious apples but it taste better with a tart, firm crisp apple like Granny Smith! Also, the orange juice really helps the taste of the cake so don't omit that. But here is a recipe that doesn't require much tweaking. Give it a try!
LOVED IT! I used mini bundt pans to make the recipe easy to share. They only took about 30 minutes to bake, making 10 little cakes. Because the pans were small, I cut the apple slices in half. Other than that, I followed the recipe making no changes to the ingredients or the temperature. Thank you Shirleyo for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
OMG This was so easy to make and smelled delicious cooking in the oven. I added more apples cause I love apples in every bite. I added the apples all over, not just in the middle. Other than that I made it as is...YUMMY!
I made this for the first time after picking 25 pounds of apples. I increased the apples to 5, used a combination of Fiji and Braeburn and used apple cider instead of orange juice. It was wonderful. I gave some to my son's in-laws and they have been asking for more ever since. It was flavorful, moist and delicious.
This was the best. Small changes: 1/2 c. applesauce and 1/2 c. oil verses 1c. oil. Only 2 c. of sugar, and 6 t. of baking powder, more cinnamon and brown sugar instead of white on the apples. I used 5 large apples. Made 3 layers of apples, bottom, middle and top. It looked like a pro made it and tasted even better.
Just finished having a slice while still warm from the oven. This cake is delicious, nice and moist. The changes I made were to use half brown sugar and half white, for a total of two cups. Also used half cup applesauce and half cup oil. I added allspice, nutmeg and clove since I like it a bit more spicy. I used about two ups diced various apples that I can on hand and did not layer. Just mixed all the wet ingredients into the dry ones and added the diced apples in the end. Baked for 50 minutes in a 9X13 tray. Will definitely make this one again, with less sugar next time and will try it with diced peaches when they come into season.
Yum, I loved this and so did my whole office when I brought in the leftovers on Monday morning. I made two small changes - one an accident and the other to accomodate eating preferences. First, I chopped the apples instead of slicing but the texture turned out fine so no problem there. I also added about 1/2 a teaspoon each of ground cloves and allspice, and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Because one of my coworkers is vegan, I used 1/2 c. of baby applesauce and 1/2-3/4 c. of soymilk instead of eggs. It turned out moist and delicious - a real hit. Thanks for the recipe!
This tastes delicious! I doubled the amount of apple because I like it really appley and used granny smith apples because I prefer the taste. Really easy and delicious, however mine burned a little after having it in for an hour, I think around 50 minutes in you should start to keep an eye on it. It's definitely delicious though! Also make sure that no apple peeks out the top of the batter, the edges can burn.
Wonderful, I followed the suggestions re cutting down on oil and sugar and added more apple. I made for my contractors who had just finished the kitchen, it disappeared in a flash. They ate it warm with a dollop of ice cream.
Excellent recipe. I didn't follow the exact measurements for the sugar or apples, though - I followed advice from other reviewers to cut down on the sugar (I used half a cup less sugar) and increase the number of apples (I used 2 more - next time I'll probably add even more). As for the sugar that is tossed with the apple pieces, I used brown sugar instead of white. I was really happy with this recipe, but my advice is to definitely decrease the sugar and increase the number of apples.
This was very good!! I did add more apples as my apples were on the small side, I think I will add even more next time. I threw in some walnuts as others suggested as well. Everyone loved it...It was so delicious it didn't even last the weekend!!!!
perfect the way it is
I always double this recipe, and always use 4 apples per cake. This cake freezes well.
I followed some of the suggestions of others and it may not have been in my best interest. I used natural applesauce instead of oil. I think it made the batter too dense. Not enough air in the final cake product since there was no fat in the batter. I kept the sugar the same but did add the extra brown sugar to the apple mix and that did add a nice touch. I tried cooking it longer on a lower temp and it took forever. I think the final product was much too hard (the cake part). I also made a second cake but with splenda since I cannot eat any sugar that is not natural. What a mistake. Talk about hard - the next day I went to eat it with a cup of coffee and soaked it in a 1/4 cup of pumpkin pie coffee. It was so dense, it hardly absorbed the coffee. This too was made with the natural applesauce and not the oil. I think I would try this recipe again but with the oil. Most said it had a good taste.
this cake was so moist. I brought it to an Israeli fellowship. When I went to grab a piece, there was none left. Everyone raved over this cake.
It was okay. I added 2 extra granny smiths per reviews. I thought it was too heavy and not sweet enough for my taste.
one of the best resipes for cke i've tried. it was the first one that i've baked that turned out perfectly! the only thing that i would recommend is to make sure you have a gallon of vanilla ice cream handy as everyone has told me that is the only thing missing.
Yummy! An excellent apple cake. I baked mine for about 70 minutes and it was perfect.
I have never eaten Jewish Apple Cake let alone make one. My husband was craving it. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. A-W-E-S-O-M-E! I did take the advice of other viewers and used apple sauce instead of oil. I also used more apples but only because we love apples not because it was suggested. But I left everything else exactly the same. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing, Shirleyo!
I made this recipe for a sick friend, it looked so apetizing that I made one for our house. It was simply wonderful, I will do this one again, and again.
My husband loves this cake! I added more apples the second time I made it also mixed 2 tbsp. of brown sugar and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts with the apples. Moist and delish! Thanks for the recipe!
I had lost an old recipe for this cake and used this one instead. It's wonderful with an excellent texture. I made one for a friend and she said she was going to put cream cheese frosting on it. I had never frosted this cake in all the years I made it. I tried it on the next one and all I can say is that it tastes like a little bit of heaven! This cake is awesome!
love this recipe, made it for rosh hashanah, changed it alittle...added 6apples, in flour mixture addes 1tbsp of cinamon, I soaked apples in lemon juice and rum, used brown sugar instead of white..cake came out very most...my kids loved it...
Great, easy cake. Everyone loves it.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it went over well. My husband rated it a 3 but I would give it a 4... I would make it again, but this time I would add 31/2 apples...
I have been looking for an apple cake recipe and this one is definitely a keeper! I did not change a thing--made it exactly as stated and it was awesome. I used Golden Delicious and Cortland apples. The cake was definitely sweet, but a nice compliment to the apples and cinnamon. I would not change a thing and will definitely make this again and again!
OMG, yummy! Even my daughter and husband who haven't got a single sweet tooth between them, both loved this. I made a second one two days after the first for a party, and everyone was asking for the recipe. I used spelt flour as a subsitute for regular flour (due to dietary restrictions) and it came out flawless.
My mom still makes the best Jewish Apple Cake but this one was right up there with hers. Nice and moist. It was delicious.
i liked the idea, and the smell of it baking, but was not pleased with the texture.
Thank you for the recipe. I read a few of the other suggestions and used a bunt pan. The display was beautiful. I brought this to a Jewish party and the cake was a hit!! " this was the best cake ever," stated by my daughter.
I followed the recipe exactly, but I think next time I make it I am for sure going to add more apples like others suggested. Also, I realized I ran out of cinnamon while I was in the middle of making this so I subed with all-spice and I think the all-spice worked really well with the apple flavor. I think I'm going to make it with all spice from now on actually. Overall a great recipe. It has a really nice light sweet flavor and it's great for people with dairy allergies because there is no dairy in it.
Excellent - moist with a tender outer crust. I added an extra apple and used Golden Delicious.
Very easy to make and very tasty. I used 4 Granny Smith apples which looked like a lot at the time, but once it was baked I realized I could have easily used 1 or 2 more. I also replaced half the oil with apple sauce. Next time I will try brown sugar on the apples instead of white. It baked about 75 minutes and was delicious.
Absolutely fantastic. I followed advice and used 5 apples and honestly, mine must have been small because I totally could have thrown in a few more. More cinnamon and less sugar too. Substitued applesauce for the oil and it came out PERFECT. We couldnt wait for it to cool completely before having some!
This recipe is a good reference, but I ALWAYS up the apples. I typically use at least 10, and I use various types. I make very thin layers of batter, and dense layers of apples. I end up having 3 layers of both. This cake is usually better the day after it's made, but if it sits too long (it usually doesn't make it in our house) it starts to taste funky.
This was very good. Used 3/4 c coconut oil and 1/4 c sour cream instead of vegetable oil. Decreased sugar to 2 cups. Increased number of apples. Also used apple cider instead of orange juice.
Wonderful! I didn't have enough oil so I did 1/2 C oil and 1/2 C melted butter. I also added another apple and about 1 Tbs sugar and 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the apples. I baked it for one hour, but it needed the full 80 min so I put it back in. Next time I will mix the apples in the batter since my cake seperated in the middle because all the apples were in the middle, but that was probably because I added more apples! This is a keeper and I am glad I tried it!
This was an awesome cake! I very much appreciated all the suggestions from previous cooks. I did alter the recipe based on the reviews. I added the zest of 1/2 an orange, 3 teaspoons of vanilla. I used 4 fist size rome apples and 1 large granny smith apple. Also I have to admit, this cake took close to 1 1/2 hrs to cook. I always use an external oven thermometer so I'm sure the 350 degrees was accurate.
I went to a little coffee house one day and asked, "What kind of cake is that?" The employee answered, "Oh, it's a Jewish Apple Cake." So I bought it and I was hooked on the darn thing. I thought to myself, "wouldn't it be cheaper if I made it myself?" Probably not! But I made the cake anyway and it was just like the cake in the little coffee house. So glad I found this recipe. I will make for our annual office holiday party this year.
This is the recipe my dear Mom used for 50 years. She got it from her sister as a young woman. I've been looking for it, and have finally found it! Not only is it delicious, but it evokes very sentimental feelings. Thanks.
Yum, yum, yum! This turned out beautifully - made exactly as the recipe directed. Had a dense, pound cake type feel to it. I would recommend this to anyone.
Have been making a Jewish Apple Cake for over 20 years and decided to try this one. It was even better than the one I have been asked to bring to parties for many years! The only thing that was missing, which I added was 1/2 cup walnuts and 1/2 cup golden raisons. Nuts and raisons are a must for Jewish Apple cake!
This cake was easy and VERY tasty. I used five smallish apples and if I make it again I'll increase it even more because I like to have apple in every bite. I split the 1 cup of oil into 1/2 oil 1/2 applesauce and the cake was plenty moist. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have finally found a great recipe for jewish apple cake. I didn't change a thing and it came out great. Thank you!
really nice plain cake
Study reciepe carefully write down steps and indegreients I wound up coating cut up apples with cinnamon & extract
Super good. The family and neighbors enjoyed it. I used 6 apples, shredded.
This came out perfect.
Great apple cake. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and used apple sauce instead of oil; reduced the sugar to 2 cups; used 5 apples; and used a brown sugar/cinnamon/nutmeg/allspice mix on the apples. This cake does get better after a couple of days. I will make this again.
Excellent! Used 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1/2. Used peaches instead of apples (double the amount of fruit in either case). Bake for under 60 minutes.
I made this cake straight from the recipe and it was heavenly. My book club absolutely loved it, and everyone wanted the recipe. I will make this again and again. Thank you!
I don't know what I could have done wrong, but this cake was not what I expected. I found it too heavy and a little on the dry side. My husband liked it, but he was pretty much the only one. I don't think I'll be trying this again.
I made this as the recipe states..it was easy to make and baked perfectly..Next time I would add more apples, and maybe add an orange glaze, as there is orange juice in it, but it is perfect the way it is!
Made some of the changes posted here-topped slices of cake with heated caramel sauce...yummy!
This is by far the best apple cake I have ever tasted...not sweet..just perfect
GREAT!!
Excellent, very moist. I used pineapple juice in place of the orange juice. I always use more than 3 apples when making this cake and today I used two pears as well as 3 apples.
Sooooo good !
This recipe is marvellous... One of the best apple cake that I have ever tasted. I tried out the suggestions by others and added more apple and cinnamon. I also cut down on the vanilla essence and the cake was still wonderful. The apples , when baked perfectly, are tender and extraordinary to taste. Loved it!
This was a great recipe. It looked bakery perfect, and turned out moist and flavorful. I used an extra apple for added richness.
Delish! I added some brown sugar to the apples and left out half a cup of sugar from the batter and it was soooo good! Definitely will make again!
I love Jewish Apple Cake. It has always been a hit with anyone who has tried it at our home. The only changes I made was using about 1 1/2 cups of sugar. It is always sweet enough like that. Also I pour a little batter into the tube pan and then I sprinkle my apples with the cinnamon and sugar mixture as I place the sliced apples in a pretty tight row around the pan. Then I pour more batter over the apples and repeat the last step. Any bit of batter left I pour over top. I then sprinkle some cinnamon and sugar mixture over the the batter in the pan. I bake it at 350 for about 80 minutes.
Everyone really enjoyed this one - lots of apple flavor. Thanks! I'll be making this one again!
Will definitely make this again! Might add another apple but other than that I don't plan on changing anything
I have made this cake twice now exactly as written and it's so delicious! Everyone loved it, even my picky kids. I agree, when mixing all ingredients together , you do get a more dense cake, but that's the way we like it. I will try with peaches in the summer as another reviewer mentioned. Thanks so much for a delicious recipe! It's a keeper!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections