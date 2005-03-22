Jewish Apple Cake II

Yellow cake filled with apples and cinnamon.

Recipe by shirleyo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • Sprinkle sliced apples with 5 tablespoons white sugar and the ground cinnamon. Toss to coat and set aside.

  • Mix the flour, eggs, 2 1/2 cups sugar, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, orange juice and vanilla until well blended. Batter will be fairly stiff.

  • Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan. Place the apple mixture over the batter then pour the remaining batter over the top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 to 80 minutes. Let cake cool in pan.

435 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 208.6mg. Full Nutrition
