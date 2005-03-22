Jewish Apple Cake II

I followed some of the suggestions of others and it may not have been in my best interest. I used natural applesauce instead of oil. I think it made the batter too dense. Not enough air in the final cake product since there was no fat in the batter. I kept the sugar the same but did add the extra brown sugar to the apple mix and that did add a nice touch. I tried cooking it longer on a lower temp and it took forever. I think the final product was much too hard (the cake part). I also made a second cake but with splenda since I cannot eat any sugar that is not natural. What a mistake. Talk about hard - the next day I went to eat it with a cup of coffee and soaked it in a 1/4 cup of pumpkin pie coffee. It was so dense, it hardly absorbed the coffee. This too was made with the natural applesauce and not the oil. I think I would try this recipe again but with the oil. Most said it had a good taste.

