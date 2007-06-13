Gluten-Free Yellow Cake

Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.

Recipe by Amy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and rice flour two 8 or 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Mix the white rice flour, tapioca flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and xanthan gum together and set aside.

  • Mix the eggs, sugar, and mayonnaise until fluffy. Add the flour mixture, milk and vanilla and mix well. Spread batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Cakes are done when they spring back when lightly touched or when a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Let cool completely then frost, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 6g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 265.9mg. Full Nutrition
