Gluten-Free Yellow Cake
Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.
Tried this recipe and found it to be very good. It can be adapted for many other desserts. I made pineapple upside down cake. I also mixed the milk with the rice flour while preparing other ingrediets and I found by doing this one step, the cake had a good texture. I also add a bowl of water to my oven while cooking gluten free as it adds moisture and baked goods tend to be less dry. great success with this one.Read More
I made this into a blueberry streusel coffeecake by sprinkling the top with frozen blueberries (unthawed) and topping that with a streusel mixture I made up of 1/4 c. melted butter, 1/2 c. white sugar, and 3/4 c. rice flour. Baked it in a 9x13 pan for 30-35 minutes until it tests done with toothpick. Note, too, to eliminate the graininess of the rice flour, combine it with the milk and let sit while you mix rest of ingredients. Rice absorbs the moisture and becomes non-gritty. works in most recipes using rice flour.
This recipe works out great. I decrease the amount of sugar by 1/2 cup and substitute a box of Jello powder. My daughter loves it and she gets to choose which "flavour" of cake we will have every time (lemon, strawberry etc). I only use the Jello powder that calls for boiling water.
I unfortunately can't eat wheat, so I made GF cupcakes as well as normal cupcakes for my boyfriend's birthday. These turned out just as good as the wheat flour-based cupcakes. His fraternity brothers actually preferred the GF cupcakes! I followed the suggestions of previous reviewers and added 1/3 cup more sugar and 1/2 cup unsweetened coco powder to make chocolate cupcakes. I cooked them for about 19 minutes. Perfect!
After looking through all of the top rated reviews, I've made a list of all of their adjustments. I make this cake for my father in law a couple time a year, so I needed a "go-to" review, so I don't have to keep searching for all of these hints. When I make the cake I use all of the tips. 1-add bowl of water to oven to add moisture 2-let rice flour soak in milk for a while to eliminate graininess 3- add 1/3 cup extra sugar 4- mix for 10-12 minutes- no gluten, so cant over mix. Makes it more fluffy 5- make into cupcakes (bake for 19 minutes) I have not tried, but will try... 6- adding 3T of cornstarch for a better consistency 7-add 1/2 cup cocoa to make it chocolate 8- for different flavors- add pkg of jello (boil kind) and decrease sugar by 1/2 cup
WOW!!WOW!!WOW!! This is a fantastic recipe. It is very yummy and extremely easy to make. I made it with my young daughter and we turned it into cupcakes. Amazingly, unlike many gluten-free recipes, it does not crumble. We did alter the flour a bit -- 1/2 c brown rice flour, 3/4 cup white rice flour, 1/2 cup sorghum flour, and 1/2 c tapioca flour. Thank you for such a great recipe!
I made this in the new silcone baking dish and didn't need to flour the the pan. I took anothers reviewers suggestion and added the milk to the rice flour while I combined the other ingredients. It lost 90% of it's graininess. Great suggestion. My husband who isn't celiac loved the cake. It's a great recipe to have fun with. I baked the whole recipe in one pan for a taller cake with less crust. I have sliced it in half and made a Boston Cream pie out of it. I think this can be adapted to make many of your favorites if you use your imagination.
Rather than xanthan gum (way too expensive!), can use guar gum (runs $4.99/lb in my area and can usually buy small packages for under $2 at health food stores). Cake turned out fine, except my batter was thin and I had to pour it rather than spread it!
I'm surprised at how well this is being reviewed. This recipe pops up everywhere on the internet when you search for a GF yellow cake and it receives around a two star rating. I agree with that. The taste is pretty terrible/funky and you must offset it with major frosting/candy/coolwhip etc. to make it edible. Today's picture made me laugh because that's literally what you need to do in order to eat this cake. It is also extremely spongy and by day 2 it was difficult to use my fork and enjoy a slice....the texture is just weird. I understand that GF recipes are hard to come by but don't just settle for mediocrity. I will continue my search for the perfect GF yellow cake and I hope you do as well. Until then enjoy some GF brownies or chocolate cake because those desserts are easily found via the internet and even the non celiacs in my house request my desserts.....just not this one!
I added a 1/c cup cocoa powder and a little extra sugar to compensate for the bitterness of the cocoa and made cup cakes. My son just gobbled them up! No frosting need. Yum! Yum!
Thank you, Amy, and thank you, fellow reviewers. I used this recipe for my neighbor's kid, and it totally passed the five-year-old test. I added 1/2 c cocoa to the dry ingredients, upped the sugar to 1 1/2 c, and used Vanilla Rice Dream. And I used canola spray to grease the pans. The batter was pudding-like, the final product moist and even spongy. I used a pastry brush to whisk off the rice flour grains from the cooked layers, since the cake is VERY delicate. Oh, and xanthan gum costs a mint!
The trick to getting a fluffy gluten free cake is to mix the batter for a long time... like 10 to 12 minutes. The reason people usually don't mix that long is so gluten in regular baking doesn't build up. However, in gluten free baking there is no such worry, and mixing it for a long time is what will give in a really good consistency. For an even better consistency, add about 3 T of cornstarch.
I Just want to say "Thank You Soooo Much " to all reviewers. This cake and all your suggestions made the best birthday cake ever for my 11 year old son. He has just recently been diagnosed with Celiac. We have really struggled with breads&boxed cake mixes. He so wanted a real birthday cake! I read and took notes from all the reviews (my husband thougth I was insane taking notes for hours) and it was better than any cake we could have had, gluten or not. I have never in my life written a review,however,this was so exciting I had to share. I made 1 1/2 batches, so will just give the jest of what I used. I ...#1 soaked Bob's Red Mill Brown rice in warm vanilla Silk in place of milk, combined a bit of Sour cream to Mayo measurement, decreased rice flour a bit and made up difference with sweet sorghum, increased sugar as suggested, beat for 11 minutes, took out a cup of batter & added coco and sugar to taste...to marble with, baked with water in a cookie sheet on rack below. Poured into 2 9x13, once baked & cooled, added a layer of vanilla pudding with mini chocolate chips, placed 2nd 9x13 on top, lightly frosted with light cream icing, and covered with chocolate fondant. IT WAS AMAZING!! MOIST, GREAT TEXTURE AND TASTY! The only complaint I had was on the fondant!!! That right there made this a huge success for me!! We truly only had about 1/4 of the cake left and the next day it was just as good if not better!! THANK YOU EVERYONE!!!
Followed the recipe except, per other reviewers' recommendations, I soaked Bob's brown rice flour in the milk. No grittiness!!!! Also, I substituted 1/3 cup of applesauce and 1/3 cup of butter for the mayonnaise. I creamed the butter, applesauce, and sugar thoroughly. Then I beat each egg in for a minute, one at a time. I added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger to the dry ingredients to make a spice cake. After everything was in the bowl, I let the mixer beat the batter for 10 minutes, as suggested by other reviewers. I divided the batter between two mini-Bundt pans. It took 35 minutes for them to bake. After they were cool, I iced one cake with cinnamon coffee vanilla frosting, a special request. The cake was light and wonderful, a REAL CAKE. The guys, who have had many of my wheat-based cakes, said that this one was the best cake I ever made, wheat or wheat free. You can't get a better complement than that. Thanks for posting the recipe.
The best cupcakes ever! These do not taste gluten-free. I used guar gum instead of xanthan as it's cheaper and doesn't give us problems. The recipe cut in half made 12 cupcakes. Cooked 18 minutes. Wonderful!
great cake! have made it a couple of times, but did learn one thing the hard way.... use REGULAR (full-fat) mayonnaise, not light.... if you use anything with less fat, it will have a chewier texture -- i'm thinking that may have been the problem encountered by some previous reviewers. I have made it with regular mayo with no problems, but last time used light and it took me a while to figure out what I did differently to 'mess' with it. The light mayo was the only change that I had made and the texture changed completely from a light 'normal' cake to a chewy one.
The best yellow cake recipe available -- even better than a cake with gluten! I used stone ground sweet rice flour (from El Peto) and soaked it in milk for 1/2 hour before making. There was absolutely no grittiness. Everyone loved them, nobody thought they were gluten-free. I also used vanilla beans instead of vanilla extract. This really makes a flavour difference. Use 1 vanilla bean to replace 1 tsp vanilla extract. This wouldn't change the texture of the cupcakes -- so even if you didn't add vanilla bean your cake should be light, fluffy and moist.
My favorite yellow cake! I have known I'm wheat allergic for years, so I'm familiar with the price of xanthan gum (and many other wheat-free items). I use a couple other suggestions that seem to really make it much better: -Soak rice flour in milk while combining other ingredients -Put some water in an oven-proof bowl and place in the oven with the cake pans to help keep cake moist.
Great texture and flavor! I did follow the advise of another reviewer and put a bowl of water in the oven and let the rice flour sit in the milk while mixing the rest. I substituded soy flour for the tapioca flour and used guar gum instead of xanthan gum. I also substituted applesauce for the mayonnaise and it turned out beautifully. Also works well if you had 1/2 cup cocoa to make it chocolate. No need to add extra sugar.
This cake was really nice and moist. I did not soak my rice in milk (used Bob's Red Mill Brown Rice, which is not grainy) nor did I add water to the oven. I wanted a lemon cake, so I added a small box of lemon jello to the mix. I did not decrease or increase any ingredient and it came out perfect! I loved how fluffy the cake came out, how moist it was and how it did not taste like it was gluten free!
This cake is very good. I wanted chocolate so I added 1/4 cup of cocoa. I did not have mayonnase (we don't eat it) but I know it's mainly oil so I just substituted the same amount of vegetable oil. I also increased the sugar by 1/4 cup since I added cocoa. I like to bloom my cocoa powder in hot water so I added 3Tbsps of hot water to the cocoa then added it in. The cake was fabulous. I plan to try it as yellow cake soon too and just use oil because I don't buy mayonnaise often. Thanks for posting another great gluten free recipe I am new to gluten free baking because my husband was recently diagnosed and I have only made cakes using a prepackaged mix like Pamela's but this is SO MUCH better.
I agree with the adding milk to the rice flour and letting it sit while preparing everything else. That will work beautifully. Other than that - the author mentions "gluten free" baking powder. I can assure you - baking powder IS gluten free. My friend is extremely sensitive to gluten and has zero issues with it. Don't waste money on organic baking powder.
Wow! My son is allergic to gluten so I made these just for him and they are as good as any cake I've ever tasted. Thanks for posting. I didn't have the tapioca flour so I just put some tapioca in my coffee grinder and made my own. It worked great! I also used coconut milk instead of regular milk and then frosted 'em with 7-minute frosting and coconut. They are so, so, so good. I'll definitely be making these again.
This is a great recipe. I've made two changes to suit my taste. First, I use coconut milk because it has more fat, which adds more moisture. I also let the batter set for about thirty minutes so the rice flour can absorb some of the liquid before cooking. I find that it makes it more moist.
FANTASTIC! I have been GF for almost 3 years now and have tried quite a few recipes and cake mixes. I liked this recipe because it's simple and the results are great. I made cupcakes for my son's school party, and I used GF rice milk instead of regular milk, because he cannot eat dairy either. I omitted the xanthan gum. It really doesn't need it. The cupcakes actually tasted buttery - but there's no butter in them! The only thing I can advise is when making cupcakes, only fill the cups 3/4 full - otherwise they overflow. Also, mix the ingredients really well, otherwise you'll get bits of sour-tasting mayo in your cake. This was a wonderful recipe and I highly recommend it!
We recently found out our autistic son is allergic to wheat, corn, milk, coco, pork and almonds. So we were afraid he wasn't going to have a cake for his 6th b-day. Well I modified this to use rice milk in place of the milk, corn-free baking powder, upped the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and added about 6 Tbls of roasted carob powder... it tasted, felt and looked like a normal chocolate cake!!!!!
i was not expecting this to be as good as it was. the best gluten-free cake i have ever tasted. followed reviewers suggestion to mix milk with rice flour (i used brown rice flour), added 1/2 cup cocoa powder and an extra 1/3 cup sugar. made into 17 huge cupcakes and frosted with chocolate fudge frosting- they were heaven.
This was the first gluten free recipe I have ever used. A friend with celiac disease was visiting so I made her this cake! In anticipation of the visit I bought gluten-free flour, but had no idea that most recipes use xanthan gum as well. I read that unflavored gelatin could be substituted, so I used 1 T of gelatin in place of xanthan gum. I also used almond milk instead of regular because that's what we keep in our house. The cake was very moist and our gluten-eating friends couldn't tell the difference! 5 stars.
This is THE BEST gluten free cake recipe I have ever used. My son is autistic and is a very picky eater. Add being on a gluten/casein free diet to that and the choices are limited. He LOVED this cake. I have made it several times and will continue to make it for birthdays and special occasions. I have served it to people and didn't tell them it was gluten free and they didn't even notice! I have also made cupcakes from the batter as well. Excellent cake! Thanks so much!
I made 24 cupcakes with this recipe (baked for 19 minutes.) I also substituted 1 cup pineapple juice for the milk (using only 1 cup sugar) and 2 tsp lemon juice for the vanilla. (Thus making it also casein free!) A delicious recipe.
Awesome cake! I added 1/2 cup cocoa and 1/4 sugar - soaked the rice flour in heated milk and YOU CANNOT TELL IT'S GLUTEN FREE! I made my first gluten free thanksgiving meal this year. My daughter and I have CD - three other non- celiacs ate my meal and no one complained... the cake was a hit. HINT - I used a fudge recipe and added peanut butter to it which kept it from hardening... so it was perfect for frosting... I'm calling it Failed fudge Frosting... :) maybe I'll add it to allrecipes...
This is a very easy cake, and makes a good layer cake. It stays moist, and does dry out. I used a twinklie filling and chocolate frosting with it. It was almost like eclair.
I took some peoples advise and used rice flour from an Asian market. While I was in there I asked the woman how they bake with rice flour and she said to use 2 parts rice flour to 1 part sweet rice flour. Also since my son can not have milk I used almond milk. It came out great. And last I could not find xanthan gum so I used 2 tsp on corn starch instead.
Yum. These are a little springy, which I like a lot more than dry, sandy GF recipes. Everybody who tried them liked them. I use this recipe for cupcakes and layer cakes.
Very good taste and texture. It doesn't rise as much as with wheat flour and is a bit more chewy. I used sweet white rice flour (vs rice flour) because I heard it was better for cakes. I bought the rice flour ($.89/lb) and tapioca flour/starch ($.49/14 oz) at an Asian market because it's much cheaper than the health food store.
I just made this cake today and it is the best gluten free baked good I have made thus far. I am a great baker, but fairly new to gluten free baking, and this was easy to throw together. I took others advice and soaked my flour in milk first, however, I may have misunderstood, I soaked both the rice and tapioca flour, tried to stir it together and it formed a paste which caused hard lumps that never went away. Next time, I will only soak the rice flour. Even with an occasional lump in the cupcakes, the cake was great, and it didn't taste gluten free, which i appreciate. I also added a pan with water to the oven while the cakes baked and beat the batter for 11 minutes. The cupcakes came out really fluffy and my husband, who is not gluten intolerant loved them! The only complaint I have is that although fluffy, I wish they were slightly more moist, and I think the vanilla needs to be increased just a tad. All in all, a great recipe!
I used Bob's Red Mill all-purpose flour for the flour, Splenda for the sugar, soy milk for the milk and 1/3 cup light mayo and 1/3 cup applesauce for the mayo. Very nice texture and flavor. Cupcakes were done in 15 minutes. UPDATE: I made these again, but added 2 Tbs. cocoa powder to 1-1/2 cup of the batter and made marble cupcakes....they came out great!
Great recipe. I, too, used different flours. Just a note, Rice Dream is NOT gluten-free. Almond milk is what I used to make this dairy free.
Solid recipe. I put the batter all in one pan in hopes of making it "rise" higher but failed terribly. Made it again (and just had smaller rise )since the reviews were all so good. It is a keeper.
ok so I have been making this cake for a year and a half now. It is very yummy! though I have made some adjustments. I made it the way written the first time and found it very eggy. so I eliminate one egg and increase the mayo to 1 cup (yes I know that mayo is made from eggs) this helped with the eggy taste and funky texture. in fact I have added cocoa powder and increased sugar to make it a chocolate cake and was asked to make it for a family wedding!
Decided to give this a go for my grandmother's birthday since she has to eat gluten-free. My parents and I were absolutely shocked at how the cakes came out. I took the advice of a few other reviewers, letting the batter mix for ten or so minutes before panning it up and baking it in order to let the rice flour hydrate a bit. Straight out of the oven they were delicious and fluffy, but were even better overnight. They lost the last of the slight graininess that came with the rice flour, and are absolutely delicious. And as an added bonus, it holds up extraordinarily well to being carved out for fillings -- Even more so than your regular yellow cake.
I usually make regular cakes every christmas. However, this year my sister-in-law is coming over for christmas and only eats gluten free. I tried this recipe with the addition of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger and applesauce. It tasted like a delicious spice bread rather than cake. It came out great!
As the only gluten intolerant person in my family, it is hard to find cakes that everyone likes. This was tasty quick to make and quick to disappear off the plate. Thank you for a lovely moist cake that I can enjoy too.
Wonderful, easy birthday cake recipe for those who cannot tolerate gluten! Everyone enjoyed it at my son's birthday party!
I was really impressed with this cake. My husband is a celiac and this cake tasted as good as any wheat yellow cakes I've had. I tried to be a little adventurous and baked this cake a day ahead, cut it into layers and maybe an awesome gluten free tiramisu. Next will be a black forest cake which my husband is really looking forward to since diagnosed as celiac. I will try the thai white rice flour next time, read up that it is definitely less gritty. However, since I let the cake sit overnight, the grittyness was gone when I made the tiramisu and this cake stands up to the coffee and liquor I dipped it in.
I love this recipe, it turns out perfect every time I make it! My little boy can't have milk either, so I use coconut milk instead. It's so nice to have a really good cake for him to enjoy. Thanks so much for sharing it!!
It's great to find a cake that I can eat that doesn't taste like cardboard or crumble when you cut into it! Thank you.
Excellent wheat-free cake. Served with whipped cream and mixed berries and it was yummy. Looking forward to making it again and experimenting with other flavoring such adding as lemon zest or almond extract. Wonderful as is though. 2/1/2007 - I've been playing with this cake and tonight I made it using Canola mayo (to cut the saturated fat) and added the zest of one large orange. FABULOUS!
I made cupcakes for my son who is on a special diet. They were very good and everyone in the family ate them -even without frosting! I added carob powder- just enough to make them look "chocolate". This will be our new birthday cake recipe!
I did not care for this recipe. I reduced the mayonnaise to 1/2 cup so the cakes would not be greasy, and used less xanthan gum (1/4 tsp) so the texture would be more appealing. For only two cups of dry ingredients, I think four eggs are twice as many as needed to hold it all together. I would substitute 1/4 cup of almond, cashew or coconut flour for an equivalent amount of the rice flour to create a more crumbly texture, use 1/2 cup cornstarch (functions as a binder) and only 1/4 cup tapioca flour (to mimic the gluten). I'd also use only two eggs, separating them and whipping the whites until stiff, then gently folding them into the batter just before pouring into the paper-lined cupcake pan or parchment-lined cake pans. These changes would give it a lighter texture and a more "cake-like" crumb.
Simple to make, the tastiest gluten-free cake ever! Turned out perfectly, chocolate frosting made it the best cake since I was diagnosed gluten intolerant. What a wonderful treat. THANK YOU, AMY!
Given the reviews, this seemed a shoo-in for me. I needed a cake to work in a Boston Cream Pie - not disintegrate with the filling, not get "hard" when refrigerated (the bane caused by rice flour), etc. I compared four GF yellow cake recipes side by side. While this cake was more moist than two of the other recipes, it's flavor was the worst and the texture was heavy and a trifle gummy on top. In retrospect, had I only made this one, I wouldn't have thought it that bad; it was when I compared it that I realized how much better it could be.
great cake! had a request for gluten free strawberry cake. took advice from another reviewer and decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup and added pack of strawberry jello. Makes a pretty pink cake :) I use 2 9inch pans. I make fresh whipped cream and use that and fresh sliced strawberries between and on top of layers. Made as cupcakes once too...still topped with whipped cream and sliced berries. everyone loves this cake, gluten free eaters and everyone else too! i buy my flours from the asian market....cheaper and finer flours. I also soak the flours in the milk while I get everything else together...another recommendation from another reviewer! great recipe :) thanks! oh, I do decrease the vanilla to about 1 1/2 tsp.
The absolute best GF cake recipe out there. Don't change a thing.
I will add my raves to the others! Awesome cake. It's delicious. Reminded me of a pound cake. I made my friend (allergic to wheat, dairy, soy, corn) her first birthday cake in years. She teared up. Because of her dairy allergy I substituted 1 cup of Meyer lemon juice for the milk. It turned out perfectly! With a little lemon frosting and candles it was very festive.
My mom has celiacs and hasn't had any sort of cake in about 10 years. Recently she was drooling over some wheat-made cupcakes I was making, so I decided to try this recipe to make cupcakes for mother's day. I was a bit concerned when they came out and sunk a little in the middle but I iced over the damage with a vanilla icing I made. I tried them and they weren't bad, they were moist and spongy like wheat-made cakes. My mom loved them and was very pleased with her mother's day treat :)
I made this for a celebration for a gluten-intolerant friend. Not having a problem with gluten myself, I am used to the standard white flour cakes, and I expected to be disappointed. Not so!! I was quite pleasantly surprised. The only difference was that the texture was slightly gritty, probably from the rice flour. I was also worried about mayonnaise in a cake. But don't worry, there's no mayonnaise flavor or greasiness left in the finished product. I made this as a sheet cake, and it worked just fine. I just used the vanilla and baking soda/powder that were in my cupboard already, and my friend didn't seem to have any problems with it. Be aware that xanthan gum is quite expensive....it's worth borrowing a teaspoon from someone rather than buying the bag...unless you're going to use it a lot. Thanks for the recipe, Amy!
This was good. My GF husband thought it was great. I thought it was a bit gritty. I will try to adapt it to use less rice flour. I think that made it just too gritty. Other than that, okay.
WOW!!!!! This cake was DELICIOUS! My 11 yo daughter was invited to a b-day party and I needed to send some GF cupcakes for her. I sent extra for the others to try and everyone thought they were as good as any non-gf cake. I will definately make this again. Thanks!
I made this for my mother-in-law's birthday, needless to say, she and I are best friends now! Great tasting also. The only problem was trying to find all of the ingredients and buying them, it ended up being a $27 cake!!!! But worth it since it's hard to come by gluten-free cakes and the recipe can be modified for other uses. Thanks!!
this cake came out great! i have had such bad luck working with rice flour and this recipe rocks i was shocked how good it was. I didn't make it a yellow cake but a chocolate cake. Mmmmmmm good!
I love this recipe, but since I am so busy, I discovered Bob's Red Mill Vanilla cake mix (for a 8x13 inch cake pan.) Follow the directions. I live at altitude and didn't have to make any adj. Try it.......add bananas for banana cake plus cream cheese frosting, whatever your favorite combo seems to be. This mix is so versatile. I just bought 8 from Amazon at a great price. Ready for every season to make cakes.
This is the best GF "batter" recipe I've found. The result is particularly moist considering the GF flours tend to produce a dry product. I use it for everything batter-related such as cakes, muffins, cookies and pancakes. For the most part, I adjust the liquid accordingly when deviating from the original recipe.
This recipe is wonderful! I used it to make a pineapple upside-down cake. I substituted half a cup of pineapple juice for half of the milk and put the pineapple rings at the bottom of the pans. I also coated the pans with sugar rather than flour. I couldn't find tapioca flour, so I substituted the same amount of cornstarch. It took about 10-15 minutes longer to bake (probably from the juice in the batter), but it was heavenly--very moist, and it didn't taste gluten-free. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
I made this recipe for the first time 2 days ago and made cupcakes and a cake. I am the only person in my family diagnosed with Celiac disease. I made this for my son's b-day and was worried no one would like it, but they ate all but once small slice of the cake! Everyone LOVED it. Several people ate 2 slices. I followed the exact recipe and I did soak the rice flour in the milk. It was not grainy at all and was much better than the gluten free cake mixes I have made. I used the cake doctor's caramel icing recipe. I am so thankful to have a gluten free cake that doesn't taste gluten free!!!
OMG! This tastes better than Duncan Hines, better that a cake shop. A cross between a pound cake/Hostess twinkie and heaven. I tried soaking the rice flour in the milk, great tip. This cake is moist, spongy and is wedding cake worthy. Even better than my mother-in-laws homemade (gluten) cake. Don't tell her I said so!
Love this recipe for a GF cake base. I read thru reviews and followed some advice of other viewers. 1) added 1/2 cup may and 1/2 cup sour cream instead of 2/3 cup of mayo, 2) decreased to just 3 eggs, 3) used 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup splenda, 4)added strawberry cream jello pudding to the mix to give it a strawberry taste, 5) used GF all purpose flour. Might need to add a little more milk to not have such a thick batter. For the frosting I mixed one package of Dream Whip, sugar free vanilla pudding and 1 cup of milk. Taste like cake and ice cream. Made them into cupcakes. My 26yr old daughter loved these for her birthday. Thank you for everyone's views and for posting to this website.
Finally! A gluten free cake that doesnt taste awful! After days of recipe modifying and trying new recipes i was about to give up then i tried this one. I substituted the tapioca flour and white rice flour for Robin Hood's gluten-free flour blend and it came out fine. All the recipes i tried were bland and chalky but this one came out pretty well. Will be using this again for sure :)
This cake is soo gooooood. It actually tastes like a "real" yellow caek. I found it and couldn't wait to try making it for my friend who's allergic/sensative/intolerant to what seems like everything in the world. He can have milk and is allergic to soy-based foods so I used Vanilla Rice Dream. The rice milk adds a bit of sweetness and vanilla flavor presumably making the cake a little richer. Also used Safflower Mayonnaise as traditional mayo in the US is soy based. I made it in a 13 x 9 inch pan baking it for 33 minutes.
This cake recipe is awesome. I substitute the rice flour and starch with my own gluten free flour mix, and it turns out just as good. Many of my friends like this better than a regular wheat flour cake. It has some of the texture and crisp outside of a genuine french Genoise sponge cake.
The cake turned out delicious! I put a bowl of water in the oven with the cakes and they turned out very moist. I also used 2 1/4 cups of all purpose gluten free flour instead of the ones listed in the recipie because thats all I had!
Yes! This is a wonderful GF cake! I took another reviewers suggestion and added cocoa (I added about a half cup) and upped the sugar to 1 1/2 cups... It was SO good. I baked it in a 9x13 and frosted it and my celaic husband ate half the cake! I didn't think it was grainy at all and I will definitely be making it for every occasion! Thanks!
This cake was the best gluten free cake ive EVER had! You would never even know it was gf I think it tasted even better than a wheat filled cake it was so good! I did as suggested and mixed flour mixture and milk first (I used rice milk) and I also mixed the batter for 10 min YUMMY :)
Very good for a gluten free recipe. I always let my mixes with rice flour sit for a while to let it soak up the moisture. I rarely get a graining recipe now.
YUM! I have made this recipe exactly as written twice now and it turned out perfectly both times! It is WAY better than the six dollar box of Betty Crocker yellow cake, and it is a snap to make! THANK YOU!! Also - for cupcakes, I've found you bake them for 14-16 minutes. :)
These are good while warm, but after they cool they are not really good and the next day they are unedible.
Kid approved! My daughter wanted her celiac friend to be able to eat her birthday cake. My son and father are also celiacs all approved. Many said it was the best yellow cake they have tasted. Every gluten free cake I have tried so far is too rich in chocolate or strange in texture and not appealing to kids, but this is a cake for everyone!
I was hoping for cupcakes that were gluten-free without tasting gluten-free, but these cupcakes definitely taste funny. I think it may be the tapioca flour or rice flour...
This cake came out so moist you can easily forget it is gluten-free! In my cupcakes I used 1 cup white rice flour and 1/2 cup sweet sorghum flour. Since we are also a diary free family, I used vanilla hemp milk. I followed the advice of another reviewer and added a bowl of water to the oven while baking. They turned out beautiful! Thanks for the recipe!
My daughter who is gluten intolerant gave this the highest acclaim when she said they taste "just like regular cupcakes!" I baked them in a muffin pan and used cupcake liners, sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Time was approx the same as the cake...Thanks so much!
I made this (as cupcakes) for my husband (who is a celiac) for his birthday. I was OVERJOYED to find a good GF recipe that you actually can't even tell that it is GF!!!! And it was no harder than making any other cake from scratch. I have been cooking GF for awhile now, and normally things tend to have a grainier texture - this was awesome, and no one could ever guess that it was not "regular" I will be using only this recipe from now on for all our birthdays. I used the chocolate frosting recipe on the back of the Hershey's cocoa box to frost them, and it went great.
This cake was awesome!!!! We used heavy whipping cream (whipped) as icing with fresh berries...wow... A couple of the people actually liked it better than the store bought cake!
I made cupcakes according to the recipe. Gluten-free aspect aside, just reviewing the product itself, it is a little chewy and it does have a bit of a "wangy" aftertaste. (I blame the mayonnaise.) However, considering it avoids gluten and a lot of other allergens (chocolate and peanuts, if you're careful), it's a great recipe. I used a sugar-and-butter based frosting and served it to preschoolers. It was nice to be able to include the two girls with various allergies in the classroom in the snack.
We love love love this recipe. It is our staple for weekly GF goodies, using it for cookies, muffins, cupcakes too, it is so versatile and delish!
Excellent. As a mom to three celiac litte girls I am always looking for new recipes. This was far better than I expected. I will definatly be making this again.
Fantastic! I made it for my sister's birthday. She loved it. I plan to try the recipe with cranberries and orange rind for muffins.
This cake was chewy and tasteless. With so many good easy recipes out there for gluten free cakes it's not even worth experimenting to "get it right."
YUM! This is light, fluffy, and would fool anyone into thinking this was a "real" cake. :) It whips up in no time, and tastes yummy... I followed the recipe to the T, except that I added 1/2 c of cocoa, and it is a really good choco cake... (I also nuked my almond milk and added it to the rice before mixing anything else into it so it wouldn't be gritty, like some of the others suggested. It makes about 16 cupcakes... i am putting the rest in a baggy in my freezer so I do not pig out.. I've already eaten two... they are realllllllly good! This will be a winner in my house. Thanks!
I made this recipe into cupcakes. They were amazing! Definitely in the top 3 of the best cupcakes I've ever had (gluten-full or gluten-free). They were very mildly grainy -- but I love that about them. I made a few alterations: used brown rice flour, 1 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup instant vanilla pudding mix (sugar-free, fat-free). I just need to find an amazing vanilla butter-cream frosting. I've tried confectioner's sugar, vanilla, butter and milk, but it tastes...cheap.
Love this recipe! I did have to figure out how to make it work though. Following different suggestions six different times, I came out with six different results. The best suggestion I can make is to use thai rice flour. It absolutely made all the difference. I did not have to soak it beforehand, and my cake came out fluffy and moist and delicious. I did also follow the suggestion of adjusting the flour to 1 3/4 rice flour and 1/2 tapioca flour, and that worked great too, but the recipe as it is is awesome if you have a very finely ground flour.
My daughters have a friend who is allergic to wheat, barley and oats so we used this recipe for one of their birthday cakes. Everyone agreed that it was just as good as one made with wheat. And their friend's mother was so excited to have a recipe that she could use for their family functions as well. Thanks for a great recipe.
The best gluten-free cake I've ever tasted. I made this for my sister's birthday. I followed sweetcook's suggessted mix of flours, and it rose beautifully. I flavored the cake with 2 tsp. of almond flavoring, and 1 tsp. of vanilla. I made almond flavored butter cream frosting, and it was a big hit. For a garnish, I ground some almonds in the food processor along with a dash of almong flavoring and light brown sugar, and dusted the top and sides of the cake. Can't wait to make a new flavor!
A friend who recently found out he is gluten-intolerant had a birthday party last week. It has been difficult for him, as he's a pizza and pasta type of guy who hates gluten-free food, as are all of his friends. I made this cake with a homemade buttercream frosting and lined it with berries. The men at the party devoured it in less than twenty minutes! I told them afterward that it was gluten-free, and they couldn't believe it. That night I came home and ended up making cupcakes with the leftover ingredients for my boyfriend, who went crazy for them. I will definitely make this again!
Only my husband is gluten free, but the rest of the family loved this cake. It rose like a gluten cake does. It tasted great. A little spongy, but still soft. It's a winner!!!
My mother who has celiac made this recipe after I printed it off for her. She has just told me she really enjoyed it. That is saying a lot since she has tried lots of bad products and bad recipes. This one is good !! Thanks So much
This cake is amazing! Even if you weren't gluten-free, you would love this! It tastes just like regular cake and it's very moist. Overall, delicious cake recipe!
Very yummy! Moist & spongy! Definitely will keep this recipe at the top of the pile!! We all enjoyed and even my non-gluten free husband said they were the best GF item he's ever had! We made them into cupcakes for my son's birthday. Also added 2/3c. cocoa to make them into chocolate cupcakes.
Absolutely awesome! Really easy to make, and VERY good. My hubby, who is a picky guy thought this cake was great. My kids (who are gluten intolerant) can't eat it fast enough. It frosted really well, I even used tub frosting and it held up to it wonderfully.
I made this into pineapple upside cake and it was wonderful. I followed the recipe and I made one round pineapple upsidedown cake, and one just plain to eat with strawberries and whip cream. YUM Thank you!!!
