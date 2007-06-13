Gluten-Free Yellow Cake

I Just want to say "Thank You Soooo Much " to all reviewers. This cake and all your suggestions made the best birthday cake ever for my 11 year old son. He has just recently been diagnosed with Celiac. We have really struggled with breads&boxed cake mixes. He so wanted a real birthday cake! I read and took notes from all the reviews (my husband thougth I was insane taking notes for hours) and it was better than any cake we could have had, gluten or not. I have never in my life written a review,however,this was so exciting I had to share. I made 1 1/2 batches, so will just give the jest of what I used. I ...#1 soaked Bob's Red Mill Brown rice in warm vanilla Silk in place of milk, combined a bit of Sour cream to Mayo measurement, decreased rice flour a bit and made up difference with sweet sorghum, increased sugar as suggested, beat for 11 minutes, took out a cup of batter & added coco and sugar to taste...to marble with, baked with water in a cookie sheet on rack below. Poured into 2 9x13, once baked & cooled, added a layer of vanilla pudding with mini chocolate chips, placed 2nd 9x13 on top, lightly frosted with light cream icing, and covered with chocolate fondant. IT WAS AMAZING!! MOIST, GREAT TEXTURE AND TASTY! The only complaint I had was on the fondant!!! That right there made this a huge success for me!! We truly only had about 1/4 of the cake left and the next day it was just as good if not better!! THANK YOU EVERYONE!!!