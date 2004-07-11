Boston Cream Pie

Yellow cake filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing--yummy!

By JBS BOX

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Cream Filling:
Chocolate Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake pan.

  • Make the cake: Beat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, shortening, egg, and vanilla at low speed, scraping bowl constantly for 30 seconds. Beat on high speed, scraping bowl occasionally for 3 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Remove from the pan and let cool on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, make the cream filling: In a 2 quart saucepan, mix sugar, cornstarch and salt. Stir in milk gradually and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir 1 minute. Stir at least 1/2 of the mixture slowly into the egg yolks. Return egg yolk mixture to the saucepan and boil and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in the 2 teaspoons vanilla. Let cool to room temperature.

  • Make the chocolate glaze: Heat the chocolate and butter over low heat until melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the confectioners' sugar, and vanilla. Stir in the water, one teaspoon at a time, until glaze is of desired consistency.

  • Assemble the cake: Split the cooled cake in half to make 2 thin layers. Fill the layers with the filling. Then spread the chocolate glaze over the top. Refrigerate any leftover cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
