Boston Cream Pie
Yellow cake filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing--yummy!
Here's a trick I learned a couple of years ago about splitting the cake. Instead of using a knife to cut the cake, you can use dental floss. Just use a long piece of floss to line up the floss with center height of the cake, all the way around the edge. When the floss is all lined up, loop the ends over each other and pull through. This will give one perfect slice through the cake two make two thin cakes!Read More
This was ok for us. The custard didn't have the flavor I was hoping for, and for all the work, I think I'll probably stick to the boston cream pie box mix that the super market sells. It's a zillion times easier and has better flavor.Read More
Here's a trick I learned a couple of years ago about splitting the cake. Instead of using a knife to cut the cake, you can use dental floss. Just use a long piece of floss to line up the floss with center height of the cake, all the way around the edge. When the floss is all lined up, loop the ends over each other and pull through. This will give one perfect slice through the cake two make two thin cakes!
THE CAKE CAME OUT GREAT. VERY EASY. I HAVE READ A FEW OF THE REVIEWS, AND ONE HAD SAID THAT THE CUSTARD WAS LUMPY. THE ONLY LUMPS I GOT WERE FROM THE SIDES OF THE PAN WHEN I STIRRED THEM IN. I HAD USED A LARGE SERATED KNIFE TO SPLIT THE CAKE AND IT CAME OUT FINE. I HAD ALSO USED BAKING POWDER INSTEAD OF THE BLOCKS. 3T OF POWDER AND 1T OF OIL EQUALS 1 1oz BLOCK CHOCOLATE. I THOUGHT THERE WAS ENOUGH GLAZE. I ALSO QUARTERED BANANAS THEN SLICED THEM AND PUT THEM ON TOP OF THE CUSTARD IN THE MIDDLE. I TOSSED THEM CAREFULLY WITH JUST ENOUGH LEMON JUICE, ABOUT 2t SO THEY DIDNT TURN BROWN. THIS WAS A GREAT ADDITION. I HOPE THIS HELPS AND ENCOURAGES YOU. BAKE ON GIRLS!! GOD HAS A WONDERFUL PLAN FOR EACH OF YOUR LIVES. HE CREATED YOU. HE LOVES YOU. ASK HIM TO REVEAL HIMSELF TO YOU, AND I PROMISE YOU HE WILL. START LOOKING FOR HIM IN EVERYTHING! HE IS THERE. STAND ON HIS PROMISES IN HIS WORD, AND BE ENCOURAGED.
I can't speak for the icing or the filling, but this cake recipe is wonderful and moist. However, I prefer to bake it in two layers rather than split it, so if you are like me, just enter 18 servings for the amount and hit calculate, and this should give you enough batter for two 9 inch pans (use 2 eggs instead of 1 1/2 though). Some advice on pastry cream: mixing the sugar and cornstarch in the beginning is essential to smoothe cream, but there is also another problem. Even after you remove the pan from heat, the custard continues to cook, and thus, if you do not continue to stir afterwards, you may still get lumps. To combat this, chill a metal or ceramic mixing bowl in your freezer before beginning the cooking process. Once thickened, remove the custard to the bowl, mixing all the while, and stir until the custard is no longer hot. (If you have a stand mixer, you can use the accompanying mixing bowl and mix on low speed until cool). For the topping, I used a dark chocolate ganache (1c scalding hot evaporated milk or cream, 8oz 70% dark chocolate, 1/4c sugar: pour the hot milk over the chocolate and sugar; stir to combine; chill until spreadable consistency.) Hope this helps!
This was a GREAT recipe! I did make a couple of changes. I used my own custard recipe which is basically the same as this one but the quantities are different and I wanted a bit more. I also used can frosting for the top simply because I bought 4 cans at Sams the other day and had it on hand. If you are pressed for time, I would recommend can frosting but please don't fudge on the cake. The cake was delicious and I cannot imagine any box mix being as good. I want to add a couple of hints to the custard. It isn't necessary to add the eggs at the end. It is fine to add them to the beginning. All custard recipes say to add them at the end but as someone who learned to make custard on a chair in her grandmother's kitchen, adding them with the rest of the ingredients is OK. Also, once it boils, let it boil for about 3 minutes. One minute is not long enough. It must boil for 3 in order to completely set for a pie.
Excellent Cake. I always mix sugar and cornstarch first until it is a fine powder (for any recipe). Then I stired in the milk with no problem with lumps. I always use a rubber spatula with a flat bottom to mix any kind of custard/pudding. This keeps custard from forming lumps too. I cheated by using box cake mix too, but followed directions exactly for the cream. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this today as a birthday cake and was very pleased about the results. I used a golden yellow cake mix (as I can't seem to get my homemade cakes that light yet) but followed the directions for the filling and glaze. It had just the right amount of sweetness, the richness of the chocolate just balancing the custard. I used about a quarter cup of chocolate chips in the glaze and microwaved the chips and the butter until melted then added the sugar, vanilla and water until I got the right consistency. All of the birthday party guests had great things to say! I will make this again.
This is the same recipe as in my old Betty Crocker cookbook. Excellent flavor and easy to make. The only thing I do different is add a tablespoon of butter with the vanilla once the custard is cooked.
Perfect Perfect Perfect. The exact recipe I was looking for!! Was not any trouble at all!! I did whisk the custard instead of stir it, and also used semisweet chocolate instead of unsweetened. The cake is not hard to make- and I would definitely do that instead of buy a yellow box cake, I just don't think it would be the same. I had about 10 different people try it and they loved it!!
I made this Boston Cream Pie recipe that my mother requested for her birthday. I was looking for it in my cookbooks till I found this site. I made it exactly as it said. This recipe was just what I was looking for. It was fabulous! Slicing the cake was the hard part, was a little difficult. But other than that it was very tasteful. My brother thought I bought it from a bakery! LOL
I took a shortcut and used a yellow boxed cake mix, but this was devine. The custard filling and chocolate glaze were the best and taste just like I had gotten it from a bakery. I used a wire wisk to continuously stir the custard and it came out lump free. I could use a little help on cutting the cake in half, but overall, this was an excellent recipe and I will definitely make again and again.
This was ok for us. The custard didn't have the flavor I was hoping for, and for all the work, I think I'll probably stick to the boston cream pie box mix that the super market sells. It's a zillion times easier and has better flavor.
I used butter instead of shortening in the cake. It turned out great
I have been looking for the perfect Boston Cream Pie recipe (a childhood favorite of my husbands) for years. Many cakes are dry or tasteless or the filling is pasty. but- WE LOVED THIS RECIPE! The cake was tender and the filling was light. Add 3 TB. butter to the filling for more flavor. Parchment paper is a must. I will make this again and again!
This review is for the cake and filling only. I used a different frosting recipe. I doubled this cake recipe to yield 2 9 inch layers, and my only change was adding 1 cup of sour cream and only using 1/2 cup milk (for TWO layers, remember). This made the cake fluffier and more moist...really great.
My first Boston Cream Pie recipe. I found it to be very good. It was thinner than expected, but light and sweet without overwhelming. When making the cream filling, to prevent lumps from the cornstarch, I dissolved the cornstarch completely with the milk cold in the saucepan first. Then I added the other ingredients and turned on the heat. For the glaze, I doubled the chocolate and butter since I prefer a richer chocolatey taste.
Amazing!! My family and I loved it. After reading some other reviews, I was sure to put some parchment on the bottom of the cake pan. It didn't stick at all and I had no problem splitting it in 2 like many other people did. You just have to be sure the cake is cooled completly before splitting it or else it really is difficult. I made the custard earlier in the day, cooled it, and then refrigerated it for a few hours. It set up perfectly. I also thought the glaze was great. Mine took a little more than 2 T water to make it the right consistancy. This recipe is a bit of a process, but definitly worth it. However, I wouldn't suggest making this if you are a first time baker.
This cake was very good. I followed the recipe closely and it turned out perfectly.
The cake & glaze part of this recipe is wonderful, but I can't vouch for the filling. I used a separate Pastry Cream recipe from this site for the filling instead. All in all, a lovely and pretty cake. I split into two small 6 inch cakes and they turned out beautifully.
Followed the directions just as they are. Cake turned out perfect for my son's birthday. Very moist. Will make this again!
Only change I made was to use butter instead of shortening in the cake. The cake was a big hit for New Year's. I have made several different recipes over the years, and this is our favorite. As others have mentioned, use a whisk when making the puddding to smooth out any lumps that may form. I put plastic wrap on top of the pudding while it cooled to avoid a skin forming. I am not sure if this was necessary, but didn't want to take any chances. The icing turned out great!!!
I read through the reviews just to troubleshoot before I attempted this with my seven year old son. I was amazed at how many people used a box cake mix and or used a different filling or glaze. I did not--we used the whole recipe. This was kind of a last minute decision for Remember Grampy Day as this was one of his favorite desserts. The recipe was simple enough to follow but not really one of our favorites. The cake was crumbly but tasty but the filling seemed to be missing something (maybe another egg?) and the glaze didn't seem to work out. It was fun and we laughed at our attempt as it turned out kind of.....ugly but we had fun and that's really what matters in the end. Next time, we'll just try a different recipe.
This was good, but not the best. I really loved the cake. That deserves 5 stars! However, the filling was good, but could use a little more flavor and the frosting, wasn't the best. Overall, the cake was good and I would make it again, I would just alter it a little bit.
The cake part is awesome, easy and well worth making! All I can say to do differently with the cake is to bring the eggs and milk to room temperature along with creaming the sugar and shortening before adding the remaining ingredients. You can also change out the shortening for butter, and that is a matter of preference. I have done both, and prefer the butter. Otherwise the cake is perfect. The first time I made the custard filling, it never set up, and I cooked it as directed. The second time I made it worked, but I had to cook it much longer than indicated 3 to 4 minutes more. The flavor is just ‘ok’ to me, and I am looking for custard to rave about. The glaze does make a hard shell, but if you have a good serrated knife to get through the glaze, you're good to go. I'm definitely keeping the cake part, but will continue to look for custard and glaze recipes. Thanks for sharing the recipe – much appreciated!
sooooooo yummy!!! followed directions and turned out great the only thing different was I used my Grandma Sweetpea's famous fudge frosting recipe.
I made these into cupcakes using my debbie Meyer filled cupcake pan. They turned out awesome! I had enough custard and chocolate for 3 batches of cupcakes. The only change I made was I added 1 Tablespoon of butter to the custard along with the vanilla, as per another recipe. Everyone raved about these, they are truly a wonderful dessert.o
This cake was very tasty. It had a wonderful flavor and was very moist. I was tempted to eat it all before I added the custard and topping! The custard was a good consistency and flavor. I didn't have the squares and used cocoa instead, so I messed it up a little bit. Also, I felt that it needed a little more of the topping, so next time I'll multiply the ingredients by one and a half. I poured half of the batter into each of two cake pans, because I don't like to cut cakes in half. That worked really well. For those who thought that the recipe was "tasteless", you may be using generic vanilla. I have found that when I use good vanilla, it really affects the flavor of my desserts.
My husband loved this recipe! I changed it slightly by using half banana extract and half vanilla for the custard. I thought the banana was a little strong, but my husband said he could hardly tast it. I have been told that my taste buds are very sensitive.
This is a really good cake.
After removing the cake from oven let it cool 10 minutes in the pan before loosening it and then very gingerly turning it over onto the cooling rack. I had to re-bake the cake because on my first try it fell completely apart when I tried to remove it from the pan immediately after I'd baked it. I made about 1/4 more icing than the recipe stated but I would recommend sticking with the amount in the recipe as I thought that the extra chocolate icing overwhelmed the other flavors in the cake. Though it was a lot of work, it was delicious, and it tasted even better after being in the fridge a couple of days.
Kids love the cake and custard. but the chocolate glaze probably needs to be thinned out a little more. Also, don't bake over 35 min. even if toothpick is not perfectly clean.
My daughter saw a Boston cream pie in an add, and I wanted to show her we could make our own. Big mistake. I am really experienced at cakes, but I followed the recipe exactly and came out with a crumbly cake that I had to remove the crust from because it stuck to my well greased and floured pan, and it was thick and crusty. I put it in the freezer for 10 minutes which made it easier to split. The custard is fine, the chocolate frosting had too strong a cocoa flavor for my taste so I added a half a can of store bought chocolate icing. I was disappointed and won't be making this recipe again.
I've made this a couple of times (using cake mixes, instead of the cake recipie provided. It came out really well, except the first time my custard was a bit lumpy. The second time it was excellent. It's good enough that I'm planning on making it for thanksgiving this year.
Good, also mixed cornstarch, salt and sugar until fine powder, cake was a little thin and difficult to cut. Make sure to use clear vanilla so custard is nice color, also micro the chocolate
My husband loves Boston Cream Pie and he really enjoyed this one. I tried experimenting a bit. I used cake flour, 3 egg whites, and light margarine for the cake. I did not have a 9-inch pan so I put it in two 8-inch pans. I baked it for less time. I used 3 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips w/2 tbls. butter and 1/2c confectioners' sugar along w/vanilla and some water. The cake came out really thin and dense. It was delicious!
Cheated by using a box yellow cake and Irish Cream Creamer in place of milk, and used chocolate chips instead of squares. It came out devine, highly recommend.
add a little brown sugar to your custard and it will work out..
I added a shot (1oz) of Irish Cream to the milk amounts of the custard and the cake. Fantastic taste! Also, I cheated and used canned frosting.
It tastes really good. But there was something missing to the taste. I am very fussy about Boston Cream Pie. My family loved it.So I will use this recipe again but will experiment to get the exact taste I'm looking for. Thanks
I wasn't very impressed with this pie. The cake didn't have much flavor to it and was difficult to cut in half--it was entirely too soft, and just fell apart. I couldn't get the lumps out of the pudding no matter how hard I tried, and once the pie was in the refrigerator, the glaze got so hard, you couldn't slice the pie without the top layer bouncing off. I made it for Thanksgiving and no one really liked it--not one person who tried it finished their piece. I won't make this again.
I've made this twice, first time I wasn't overly impressed with the custard. This time I added an egg yolk and extra 1/2tsp vanilla and was much happier with the results. Whisking constantly while cooking prevents lumps from forming from the corn starch. Not sure what I did but this last time I made the cake it came out badly; so in a pinch (FYI) the betty crocker yellow cake mix works well with the other components ;)
Very good recipe, I loved it. It is a bit challenging to slice the cake through because knife just wants to go aslant:-) I recommend to notch the side of the cake with serrated knife about 1" deep all the way around to make sure the cut is clean and precise and then cut through. Also, it was good idea as others here recommended, to dissolve starch in milk before heating it and use the whisk, this way custard comes out very smooth and not lumpy. Delicious cake, hubby loved it, I'll make it again and recommend everyone to try it.
Great if you have the time and some skill
Very time-consuming recipe. Lots of dirty dishes and time for a mediocre result. The filling and the frosting were good, but the cake was too crumbly and dry for me. Baked it exactly 30 minutes, cooled in pan 10 min., removed to rack to finish cooling and it crumbled terribly when I cut it. Even the top split! I can't help but think a boxed cake would have been better than that one. Would use the filling and frosting recipes again, but would not make this complete recipe again.
i made this for my bf's birthday and it was awesome! I followed the recipe for the cake, filling, and glaze exactly except i added 1 1/2 TBS Cocoa powder to the filling and i used a dark chocolate bar for the glaze instead of the unsweetened baking chocolate. The cake was so yummy, it was the first time i made a cake from scratch and i dont think ill ever go back to using box mixes :) so easy
Excellent recipe! My husband loved it and so did I. This is definitely a keeper. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great.
I used a box cake mix because of others stating it was better. I loved the icing and the filling.
Delicious and very easy to make. I also used a yellow cake mix from the box as suggested by another user on this site. Both the custard and the glaze turned out excellent and the whole thing was fast and easy to make. I definiely recommend this is anyone who is looking for a unique but easy cake recipe. I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and it was a hit all around!
I'd rate this recipe a ***** for taste - I had to alter it so much it's not really the same recipe. We love Boston Cream Pie - but I don't like the fake rum flavor of the store bought kind. My changes give a light rum flavor not the fake. Soooo, what I did was to use a yellow cake mix (with 1/2 c rum, 1/2 c water & 1/2 c oil, 4 eggs and 3 3/4 oz package of vanilla instant pudding). Then after that was baked, cut the cake to make 2 layers rather than one. Doubled the custard recipe to fill 2 layers (had to use more corn starch to thicken it) and then glazed it with the original chocolate recipe. Now that is a ***** Boston Cream Pie. I didn't find this recipe too difficult to make and I have tried the boxed one - ewww it wasn't very nice. This is awesome compared to the store made or boxed version.
I have tried so many recipes off this site and always ben pleased even though I may have had to weak things to my taste....however, this was the WORST cake I have ever had. I can't find one redeeming point about this recipe. The cake is very bland and very heavy and dense. The custard also has no taste and was very difficult to set. I had to add another egg and used Irish Cream to flavor the custard to make it nice. The chocolate glaze is entirely too much, cut down the chocolate a bit or better yet, use the Caroline's Fudge Frosting recipe. All in all, when one has to change a recipe so much that you are combing three different recipes, you can no longer rate it as good. I've never given any recipe bad reviews but this one just needs so much more work.
good but hard to make. (Not a fault of the recipe - just of the boston cream pie)
I was very pleased with the outcome of this recipe. I needed more chocolate to coat the cake, so I doubled the chocolate coating part. The cream turned out great, and the cakes were light, fluffy, and delicious. My only complaint is that it took so long to make and was eaten up so fast! Very impressive looking and delicious, will make it for a holiday/family gathering.
This cake was delicious. My family loved it. The only thing I did differently was that I used dark chocolate for the glaze.
The custard was OK, but nothing special. The cake was not good. It was only about 1 inch high! The texture was off and just didn't taste too great. The chocolate sauce was the perfect amount and tasted fine, but again, nothing special.
Really really good. Made it for my 11 yr old daughter's bday. She loved it as did the whole family. The cake fell apart after I cut the layers, but it may have been too warm still...My custard wasn't runny at all, so make sure you cook it a good minute to set.
I followed the recipe to exactly and the custard was bland and the cake was the worst! Dry and crumbly and absolutely no flavor. I'll never attempt this one again.
This Boston Cream Pie was Great!! Followed the recipe and couldn't ask for a better result. Would recommend this to my friends and family. Try it for yourself. I've had problems with chocolate icing in the past, but this turned out great. Substituted bakers cocoa 3 tbsp to 1 tbsp oil instead of the squares. Just mix them together in the pot, then add butter, etc... - no problem. Bake and enjoy!!
Very tasty, I feel it needs more vanilla flavor in the custard, next time I will make 1/2 batch of custard and add vanilla pudding. Used the leftovers to make triffle and it was excellent.
I made this recipe as stated but this recipe does not represent the true creamy dessert. The chocolate topping turned into a hardened shell which was difficult to cut. The custard was good by itself when first made but the consistency turned lumpy and thick once it cooled and it sucked all the moisture out of the cake as it continued to turn into a thick gelatin mass. There was nothing creamy about this cake at all.
I read the reviews. No parchment paper on hand, so I skipped it. I cut the shortening into the flour mixture with a pastry blender, which worked well. The cake was delicious, but it wouldn't come out of the pan! I bought parchment paper, made another cake, this time using butter instead of shortening, also cutting in the butter, it was really good. I made the filling in a double boiler (I have scorched many custards in a saucepan!). This didn't work very well, as it never boiled. The taste was amazing, although a bit on the runny side (it looked nothing like the photo!!). The glaze was perfect. The recipe itself is a 5. My technique needs some work! I will definitely try this recipe again. I know it tasted good, because even the crumbs got eaten!! Next time, I would like it to have a better presentation.
This is an old Better Crocker recipe. My family loves it, and I have made it countless times. The cake is very moist, the filling delicious and vanilla, and the glaze very chocolatey! Sometimes I use two egg whites in the cake and reserve the yolks for the filling. Use a large serrated knife to separate the layers.
I only needed the cream (or i like to call it custard) part of this recipe for a 3 layered cake my mama makes. The constant stiring gave my arm a good work out. I was so happy that it didnt stick to the bottom of the pan as it was boiling. I used a soft rubber spatular to stir as another review sugested and it worked like a charm. It is not a sweet recipe which i think is just right, it is best to leave the sweet part to the actual sponge cake is can go along with. You can also put it in individual cups once cooked let cool and serve with caramel sauce. LOVE IT!
I didn't like this recipe, I love to bake but I found this recipe to just all around flop out. If I had to make again I would substitute a regular chocolate buttercream icing.
This always comes out great.
Lovely recipe! Easy enough for a novice to make a decedant treat. I was particularly fond of the icing!
Delicious and fairly easy! I tried this recipe for the first time today for my brother's birthday and it was a huge hit! What was especially nice was that both adults and kids enjoyed the cake. I did not adjust - tasty as is! The cake was easy to make (and I even had all of the ingredients already) and while it was baking, I made the custard. After the cake and custard cooled, the chocolate glaze was quick to make and then the cake was assembled. I will DEFINITELY bake again!
This was delicious! I used parchment paper to line the bottom of the cake pan and let the pan cool before attempting to remove the cake. Slicing the cake in two was alot easier than I expected. I also found Robin Gail's advice (in a previous review) about cooking the filling very helpful. Very tasty - I will be making this again!
WOW - This recipe is definitely a keeper! The only thing I did differently was that I used two 8" pans so that I didn't have to try to cut the cake evenly for layering. Of course it didn't take as long to bake (I think 20-25 minutes instead). I love making cakes from scratch :)
Of course, Boston Cream Pie isn't pie at all but layered cake that has an egg custard center for filling. This is not a bad recipe, but you can use flour instead of corn starch for a creamier egg filling (be careful how you temper your eggs or you'll end up with scrambled eggs). You can also use "chocolate chips" for the semi-sweet chocolate as long as you watch your temperature. The cooks who substituted a box mix should be spanked. Get real and make it from scratch. It isn't that difficult. BCP was a favorite of mine growing up. Give your children those same memories, moms... and don't buy a Duncan Heinz or Betty Crocker and say its the same, cause it isn't!
Wow, the chocolate glaze on this was fabulous. The recipe didn't make as much as we'd like, so I went back and made a second batch and poured that over the top of the cake. Delicious and just the right amount for us. I used a boxed Duncan Hines Yellow Cake Mix as a shortcut, and no one could tell the difference. Also just made it into two layers rather than attempting to split the layers which can be tedious. It turned out great. Made this for my brother's birthday party, and it was a hit. The only thing I would change is to add a bit more vanilla to the custard - didn't have much flavor to us, but it was a nice consistency. I dissolved the corn starch in the milk before putting it over the heat as others have recommended - no lumps. This one is a keeper.
i owed a boston cream pie to our pastor for doing us a favor. he grew up in boston and it is his fave dessert. i've never had a boston cream pie b4, so i didnt know what to expect. i messed up on the cake the first time by not mixing it enough. second time around turned out great! i personally didnt find it the best, but everyone else loved it! it was so rich and sweet! our pastor loved evry bite! thx!
Tasty recipe, but difficult. My sister made it. She had trouble assembling it: the cake was crumbly, the glaze had cooled too much, etc. It was also the first time making custard and it came out with brown fleck (stove too hot?). Looks aren't everything though, and my dad loved it.
Loved it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I only used the cake recipe for this one and the pastry cream of another one. The cake was superb, the pastry cream wasn't thick enough and ran all over the place. Next time, when I have an entire day to devote to Boston cream pie, I will use this pastry cream recipe, although I find the technique a little odd.
I followed the recipe exactly and something went wrong. This cake didn't really rise, it ended up being about 1 inch thick. Well, I frosted it with the chocolate and then used the pastry cream (that I had leftover from another recipe) as a 'dipping sauce'. LOL. My guests were ok with it, it tasted fine.
Really good cake but not enough. Make two cakes and use the same amount of filling and ganache.
it was good but definately not store bought Boston Cream....i used vanilla pudding for the center...
One of my favorite of the Boston Cream Pie recipes because it calls for one pan. Though splitting a single cake may be challenging for some, it sure cuts down on clean-up after baking.
It was good and very sweet. If you have a sweet tooth this would take care of it!
A satisfying combination of chocolate, vanilla custard and cake. I just used chocolate ganache instead of the glaze.
It was a diaster splitting the cake. I tried dental floss. I even made a second cake and tried again. I think next time I will read the reviews first. Also I think make a double batch for the cake so you have 2 layers and don't have to split. Also need to double the topping.
Made this last night for my husbands birthday, everyone loved it! The only change I made was using evaporated cane sugar instead of white sugar and using unbleached all purpose flour. I also had to heat the glaze after I mixed in the powdered sugar to get it to the right consistency. Everyone loved that the cake itself wasn't overly sweet, especially considering it's filled with custard and covered in chocolate glaze! I'll definitely make this again!
I had no problems with the cake, but I did use a diff. recipe for the pastry cream. My family enjoyed this.
I made this cake for my Dad on father's day because it's his favourite, it was exellent. I used pudding jell-o for filling though, because it didn't get very good reveiws and I had some in the house. Also, I baked it in a silicone pan and waited 10-15 minutes before removing it.
I was unimpressed with this recipe. Even after refrigeration the custard never set properly. The flavor was no better than a boring grocery store version. I wouldn't make it again.
Over the last several years, this cake recipe has become the standard birthday cake for every family member. I've tried tweaking it here and there, but I always end up back at the recipe exactly as it is written. It is absolutely delicious! The chocolate icing does take some patience. Don't be in a hurry... keep the temperature low when melting the chocolate. It takes longer, but the icing is more manageable. The icing is meant to be firm; it is not soft and fluffy. But then we like it that way! Very rich. Very delicious.
I made this for the first time tonight, used a different pastry cream recipe as suggested, and the cake came out DELICIOUS. My mother, who is a big fan of boston cream's, loved it. Absolute success : ) Just stir the custard constantly to avoid lumps!
Overall, not bad. I didn't like the cake part as much. I've only ever made two yellow cakes from scratch, and so far, prefer the boxed yellow. I know...weird. The custard and glaze were awesome, though, but I don't think I'd make this again, only because it's entirely too much work for average results.
First off, I didn't make the filling because I got lazy and used vanilla pudding mix instead. But the cake (and glaze, but mostly the cake!) was very good. No complaints at all! I baked it as cupcakes; it made 11 and they baked for 15 minutes.
My cake did not rise at all and was very flat and dense, although the flavor was great. Rather than split it, I made another cake using the same recipe. The custard and chocolate topping turned out nicely.
I've made this 2x. I was convinced that I did something wrong the 1st time. The cake falls apart and crumbles and it doesn't taste good. The cream had NO FLAVOR ... I had to make some vanilla pudding and add it to the pastry cream. I ended up using (gasp) a boxed cake mix.
Cake was very good and easier to make then a box mix. The filling was enough as I made it in a deep 8 inch pan, if I made the 9 inch called for in the recipe I would have made a bit more. I also used butter to make the cake instead of shortening. I made a quick ganache (melted semi-sweet chocolate and heavy cream) for the frosting. I think this cake is very easy, and tasty.
Great results.
Didn't care for the icing. Will find a different recipe for that next time but the cake was wonderful.
hubby said this was the "bomb" i followed the recipe to a "T" .
I followed the recipe to the letter, and it turned out good. My only problem was the custard. I could hardly taste it. I would've liked it to stand out more. Next time I will do as someone else suggested, and put a little Irish Cream in it. The glaze was wonderful though!
The cake was terrible, the shortening made it taste really bad, even though the custard and the chocolate were really good.
I've been looking for a great custard recipe and now I've found it!I didn't want the cake this time, but after having the custard its next on my list.
Perfect! I followed the directions exactly and my wife and I both thought it was one of the best cakes we've ever had.
This was really good. I make just a few changes: I doubled the chocolate glaze because I like a thick layer of chocolate, I folded 4 oz of thawed frozen whipped topping into the cream filling after it had cooled completely--that created a fluffy cream center that was just devine! Made this for the in-laws, they liked it!! Thanks!
