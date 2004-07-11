Boston Cream Pie

I can't speak for the icing or the filling, but this cake recipe is wonderful and moist. However, I prefer to bake it in two layers rather than split it, so if you are like me, just enter 18 servings for the amount and hit calculate, and this should give you enough batter for two 9 inch pans (use 2 eggs instead of 1 1/2 though). Some advice on pastry cream: mixing the sugar and cornstarch in the beginning is essential to smoothe cream, but there is also another problem. Even after you remove the pan from heat, the custard continues to cook, and thus, if you do not continue to stir afterwards, you may still get lumps. To combat this, chill a metal or ceramic mixing bowl in your freezer before beginning the cooking process. Once thickened, remove the custard to the bowl, mixing all the while, and stir until the custard is no longer hot. (If you have a stand mixer, you can use the accompanying mixing bowl and mix on low speed until cool). For the topping, I used a dark chocolate ganache (1c scalding hot evaporated milk or cream, 8oz 70% dark chocolate, 1/4c sugar: pour the hot milk over the chocolate and sugar; stir to combine; chill until spreadable consistency.) Hope this helps!