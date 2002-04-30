Boston Cream Pie I
A rich creamy dessert also known as Boston Cream Cake. It is a wonderful combination of yellow cake, custard and chocolate glaze.
This cake was delicious! I must admit that I made the process easier by bypassing the "cake from scratch" part and substituted a Duncan Hines Yellow cake mix instead ... much easier and I'm sure just as yummy. I did have trouble trying to figure out what "light cream" was. Didn't have anything like that in my grocery store ... I ended up buying something called "table cream" which turns out to be light cream with some sodium. I ommited the pinch of salt for the filling since cream already had. Otherwise, the icing was superb and it was easy to put together!Read More
This was the dryest cake I have ever eaten. I should have taken the other rater's advice and substituted a box cake. Also, the filling is flavorless. The icing was the only part that was good.Read More
My family says this is the best cake they have ever eaten! Instead of making the cakes by scratch I cheated and used box cake mix. I also cut each layer in two so there are 4 layers of cake and 3 layers of custard. Marvelous!!
I made this to take to work as a going away treat for a friend moving to Boston. I cheated and made a yellow cake mix in a sheet cake pan, turned it out, and (once it cooled) cut it in half with a piece of string down the center. I then put the bottom half back in (carefully!) and made this cream recipe, I had to quadruple it to get enough, but it was very good. I then put the top half of the cake on, and made a triple batch of this glaze and poured it on top. I had to add a little extra powdered sugar though to cut the tart semisweet taste. After the glaze hardened in the fridge I took some of the custard/filling I had saved, put it in a baggie, kneaded it with my hands, snipped off a corner and then drizzled it over the top of the cake to make it prettier. The end result, it was delicious and beautiful! Tasted just like from a restaurant only it served way more people. A coworker loved the custard filling so much, she ate four pieces (ha ha!) Thank you for the recipe!
This review is for the frosting only. Like others, I cheated and used a cake mix and jello pudding as filling. But the frosting came out beautifully! It was fortunate that I actually had the semisweet baking squares. I wonder how it would turn out if you had to sub chocolate chips? I didn't have any cream so I used whole milk instead and it worked just fine. So easy and so fancy looking with the smooth frosting. Will definitely use again!
I also cheated with cake mix LOL. I had some problems with the other parts of this recipe that more experienced cooks perhaps avoided. The filling went wrong somewhere around the "whisk in the 2 eggs" part, that apparently wasn't enough to completely mix all the ingredients although it looked uniform; if I was to do it over again I'd beat the eggs with the salt until completely homogenized before adding to the other ingredients. I had to bail out to boxed pudding. The ganache (icing) went wrong at the add 1/4 cup conf. sugar and beat vigorously part; this resulted in a somewhat lumpy and grainy texture that no amount of beating would fix. If I was to do it over I'd maybe sift it in a little at a time or I'm told that corn syrup is good for this kind of icing. The flavor was great though, dark and rich but sweet enough. All in all people enjoyed it and I'll probably try it again, watch out for those tricky spots though.
Boston cream pie is my favorite and I must admit, as another member did, that this was very dry and flavorless.I was very disappointed. Will keep looking .
I made this entire recipe from scratch. The cake was not dry at ALL, there was enough batter to fill up two 9 inch cake pans, the filling and frosting were wonderful, and the end result was one crazy-good pie that I will make again and again.
I used a yellow cake mix. This turned out really well. The filling was the best. I would so make this another time it was wonderfull.
I was really craving this dessert for some reason. And, I liked that the entire cake was made from scratch, so I decided to try it. I really liked the taste of the filling and the chocolate topping. The cake I thought didn't have a lot of flavor. I thought that I might make again in the future and make a homemade sponge cake keeping everything else the same. But, by the next day the cake tasted better. It may have been more dense to hold the cream. I wasn't sure what light cream was, so I used heavy cream I had in the fridge and it worked fine. Some people mentioned that they thought the pudding was lumpy, but mine turned out alright. I noticed it was actually a pastry cream which is thicker and less smooth anyway. If it wasn't I would have just ran it through a sieve. I measured out 3 oz of semi-sweet choc. chips on my kitchen scale and it came out to be 1/3 of a cup packed very tightly. The cake only fills about 1" of both pans before baked, but is a good thickness. I cooked everything on low (3) and had no problems. I made a design on top after a Boston Cream Pie recipe on another site. I enjoyed trying the recipe. Cake taste better the next day, be patient. Thanks.
After reading reviews of all recipes for this cake I chose this one as I am not an experienced cook. I used a Duncan Hines box yellow cake. I was not successful making the custard - it was lumpy and made very little, but it had good flavor so I mixed in a box of vanilla pudding made with 1 1/4 cups of milk (that I had pre-made for back-up). This smoothed the custard, and gave me the quanity I was looking for. I followed the glaze directions exactly and everyone loved this cake (I made it for my husband's birthday dinner party). When I make it again (and I definitely will), I will follow the suggestion of one reviewer and cut the two cakes in half giving 4 layers. I will double the custard and the glaze. Yummy!
I took the advice of fellow reviewers and use boxed yellow cake...this pie turned out fantastic!! I prepared it for Turkey Day and had rave reviews from the parents, husband, and in-laws! I followed the cream and icing as stated on this recipe and couldn't have been happier with the turn out!! Thanks for an easy, yummy, recipe!
I also bypassed the scratch cake and went with boxed yellow cake mix. VERY IMPORTANT!!...after cooking custard put a sheet of buttered wax paper directly on top of cooling custard. Otherwise, it develops a layer of "skin" that will make the resulting custard lumpy after it cools. Otherwise, it was tasty and frosting is great and easy to make too. I used chocolate chips.
I am baffled how all but one review of this recipe used a boxed cake mix and did not use the cake part of this recipe. With that said, I DID use the whole recipe from start to finish. I thought the cake part was just okay. The filling and topping were great. I made this for a memorial dinner in rememberance of my father in law as this was one of his favorite desserts. I'd make this again, only replacing another cake mix recipe but keeping the filling and topping. A little more complicated than your typical cake mix rescue recipes, but worth it.
I made this cake to celebrate my first wedding anniversary and me and my husband both loved it! I read the previous reviews for this dessert and since everyone who actually made the cake said it didn't turn out well, I made a different cake from a recipe book. (also, boston cream pie is usually a 1 layer cake cut in half, not a two layer cake, it would make it too thick I'd think) Anyway, the custard turned out very well. It had a very mild flavor to it and wasn't too sweet like some puddings. I thought it tasted great with the chocolate. I actually messed up the glaze and only put in half as much sugar as it called for but it ended up turning out just fine, and more glaze like than this picture indicates. I think I'll do it that way again.
Substitute for light cream - 1 Tbs butter plus enough milk to make 1 cup.
I made this cake as written. I compared it to other recipes to be sure it was correct. It came out great, although it is a bit time consuming. Do not use a store bought cake mix if you want an authentic Boston Cream Pie. It calls for a sponge or butter cake, which is denser than the fluffy layer cake, and there is less volume. Be careful when you make substitutions - those who commented that there wasn't enough filling or frosting probably had too much cake.
I used a yellow cake mix, but made the custard filling and the frosting per directions in recipe and it was wonderful! Next time, I'll double up on the custard and the frosting or just make the cake layers thinner, but this cake tasted just what I was craving. I will be making this recipe again!
This rating pertains only to the icing... I used a different cake and filling recipe, but this ganache was HEAVENLY. So delicious. I doubled the recipe for a 9 inch 2 layer cake and had a nice thick fudgy layer of ganache on top. So good.
To simplify, I used a yellow cake mix for the cake, baked in 2, 8 inch rounds. After the cake cooled, I cut the rounds into half, giving me 4 layers. I doubled the chocolate and custard to give me enough to cover the layers, alternating with Custard, Chocolate, Custard, and top covered in chocolate. It came out much more moist as each layer was generously drenched in the vanilla cream/custard or chocolate. Was a great hit with my husband.!
I have to agree with other reviewers. The cake is dry. I would sub another yellow cake recipe or even a box cake and follow as written otherwise to get a better result. I was disappointed with the result.
Interesting to me that no one made their own cake. CHEATERS! making things from scratch is so much better, then you can say it's all yours! LOVE THIS RECIPE!
This was excellent! I, like others, used a cake mix (Pilsbury Plus Butter Yellow Cake Mix..which was fantastic). The only change I made was that I added 3 drops of Almond Extract to the filling. I will make this recipe over and over again. JUST MARVELOUS! Thank you so much for sharing!
Thank you for including the scratch cake recipe - I could never use a box cake ( have you ever read the ingredients ? yuck ) It did take a few extra minutes to prep - but it was worth it !
Not too impressed. I followed the recipe to a T, the custard was absolutely flavorless, texture was fine, just flavorless. Everything else was average too. And for all the work that it was to make this all from scratch, definately not going to make again. My husband ate the whole thing..but he eats everything haha
Tasted great but I will add, and this may seem like a given for some people, PLEASE LET THE FROSTING COOL SIGNIFICANTLY before frosting your cake. It tasted delicious but fell apart in a few places.
I use a box yellow cake mix as suggested, triple the filling, and double the icing for a 9x13 sheet cake. I did not have any problems making the filling and icing. I love this cake so much I make it for my own birthday!
I made the whole thing from scratch and it turned out great....except the filling. the eggs should be EGG YOLKS I put in the whole egg for the filling and it ended up with a lumpy (almost scrambled) texture....other than that it was a fantastic cake. Make sure it's been chilling for a long time, pair it with some ice cream and you are set! ^_^
The cake and glaze were excellent. The custard was not good at all though. Mine was lumpy and flavorless even after I added extra vanilla. Luckily I had a vanilla pudding in the pantry so like other reviewers I just used that.
i actually tasted this and it was completely out of this world. not too sweet. i thought it was excellent. The perfect bite to the end of my day. Thanks Sarah!
The custard turned out kind of lumpy, I think next time I'll have to sift the cornstarch in. But the taste of it was very good. The chocloate topping was good as well and I used chocolate chips instead of the semisweet blocks without any issues. The cake itself was very dry. I'm going to try making a Boston Cream Pie again, but I think I'll try one of the other recipes on here. The "Boston Cream Pie II" is slightly different with shortening in the cake, which may help with making the cake more moist. Overall the recipe wasn't bad, but the cake was just way too dry.
Recipe presentation does not separate ingredients with the different parts of the recipe
I made this for a friend and he absolutely loved it! A lot of work but so worth it!
My son-in-law requested a Boston Cream Pie for his birthday dessert. I was TOTALLY embarrassed because this was without a doubt the WORST dessert I have ever made. The cake was dry and tasteless. The pudding filling was tasteless and barely covered the cake. The only redeeming quality of the cake was the frosting....it was delicious. That is the only reason that I can even give the recipe one star.
I,too, used a box cake mix. The custard was lumpy and had only a mild custard flavor. The icing was thin and lumpy despite my sifting it into the melted chocolate. The flavor was good. I might try it one more time using a double boiler to make the custard which is the way I always make it and never fail. I don't know how to "fix" the chocolate frosting.
This cake was truly amazing!!! Easy to follow instruction and taste, texture was fantastic. It was a hit with the birthday guy and my kids. The only thing I did not like was cleaning up the mess (ie dishes) lol Fantastic :)
Madethis in my doughnut molds instead. Not my favorite taste in the world (never have been) but great for kids and guests.
The cake was good but the cream filling is amazing I use it for all my recipe's the have any custured filling in them
this boston cream pie tasted so good! but when i assembled the cake my glaze was too thick and my cream was too runny. i knew something was wrong with my custard. i read a few reviews and since a lot of them said the cake was dry i decided to use this great recipe i found on a different website. the taste of this cake was great! the appearance of this cake was terrible.
This was an excellent recipe. I like many other users, used a cake mix. I did 1 1/2 times the recipe for the custard because of other reviews, but in the end I am certain that one would have been enough. My only other tip would be to just use one 8" cake split in half instead of using two - the ratio would be perfect with one.
I wanted to made this cake for my husband's birthday, it's one of his favorite desserts. However, this recipe made enough batter to barely fill one 9" cake pan, never mind two! So I just made the one cake and sliced it in half. I don't know if anyone else had this issue. It was obvious by the time I got the batter all mixed up that it wasn't going to fill two 9" pans. Therefore, I guess you would double it! Also, I have Bird's Custard Powder in my pantry and this is a much easier way. Bird's is great!
I have made this recipe many times and have never had any of the problems that I have read in some of the reviews. I am not a professional cook. Maybe those who complained about the cake being too dry did not follow the recipe and they thought they did. Same with the custard. One time I tried a box mix for the cake to save time, but the texture was all wrong. My thought is that some of these folks maynot have eaten a Boston Cream Pie before and think that the recipe is bad.
I made two of these cakes yesterday for my mother and her twin's 60th birthday. First, the cake layers were only about a half an inch high. The cake was so dry that when I went to cut it for the first time, it was actually tough. I followed the directions exactly for the custard and the custard has the consistency of eggnog, way to runny. After three attempts at the custard, I tossed all the bathches down the sink and I ran out to the grocery store and repalced it with vanilla instant pudding. It tasted better than the "custard milk" in flavor and had the right consistency. As for the icing, it did have wonderful flavor and if there is anything good about this recipe, it is the icing. It was lumpy in apprearance from the convection sugar being added at the end, but tasted great and poured nicely over the cake and sides. I will make a Boston Cream Pie again, but I will not be using this recipe. With all my Publix runs, these two cakes ended up taking me 4 hours to make and I was late to their birthday party.
This was my first try at it, but all in all it turned out great. I overcooked the cake by 5 min or so, so it was a little tough on the outside but still tasty. The family approved. Recipe was easy to follow.
Next time I will double the recipe and triple the amount of custard - was not enough. Cake was dry so I might poke holes in cake and let hot custard fall through, then add custard on top of that. The cakes were too low therefore I will stack 4 cakes with extra filling. I thought the filling was delicious although mine was runnier than shown on picture. I will also double the chocolate.
Filling was a little lumpy and wasn't enough to know it was there once cake was ready to eat. Chocolate topping came out better than I though it would.
Tasty but not as impressive as I thought.
I followed this recipe to the T, and it was dry and flavorless, as others said. I made a second one, and went to my old Joy of Cooking for the Golden Cake and custard filling recipes. I still used this recipe for the chocolate icing, and it was perfect. But this cake recipe just didn't do it for me.
Great recipe - I found that the recipe for the cake didn't make enough for two 9" cakes... and doubling the recipe made two really thick ones (and the batter was REALLY thick). But despite this, it turned out really good. This was a special request from my husband for his birthday, and he loved it. I didn't find the cake dry at all, the custard turned out well, and the icing was great. Now, if only the recipe actually made enough batter for two smaller cakes, that would be great. :) I think I'll make this one again. :)
Very good. I kind of made my own twist to this by adding a cup of milk with heavy cream and a spoon of cornstarch to the chocolate frosting to make it a pudding in order to make an extra level of filling. For those that said the cake was dry - I doubt you followed the recipe, there was nothing dry about the cake. You had to cream the butter and sugar until fluffy and I think that's where many people go wrong.
Cake was dry, the custard tasted like glue. I improperly measured the chocolate, so I would give the icing another try.
I decided to use this recipe when making my adult daughter a birthday cake. Custard filling and chocolate icing were both very good although the cake itself was a disappointment and was very dry. I added sliced bananas on top of the custard to add a little more flavor which worked well with the custard.
This cake was tough and dry. The chocolate and cream are good but not enough to compensate for the dry cake. If you are looking to make Boston Cream Pie from scratch, use a different yellow cake recipe and you will enjoy it much more, I'm sure!
Tasted more like a thick, dense pancake. My son did say after a few days of sitting in the fridge it had the taste of pound cake
Beautiful
I made this for my mom's birthday by request, and this cake all but flew off the plate and everyone seemed to love it. I did have some problems with getting the chocolate sauce to thicken like I wanted, but I ended up chilling the sauce overnight and then microwaving it for a minute or so he next morning. This seemed to fix the problem, and it drizzled and dripped beautifully. This was my first time making a Boston Creme Pie, but I will be keeping this recipe to make again and again!
this is delicious with fresh blueberries sprinkled on top!
the only good thing was the icing, and it was mearly ok. the cake is dry, and a strange texture. the custard was flavorless and way to thick, i will never make it again! i bake ALL the time, and will make up my own recipe for this.
Made this - the chocolate is spot on as well as the cake. I made one and cut it in half.
I followed the recipe and made everything from scratch. The only thing I did differently was use more chocolate and a little more butter for the frosting. And I did need to refrigerate the cream to get it to set.
I made this using a boxed yellow cake mix. It came our great! The custard is really tasty and the chocolate is a generous amount to really coat the cake. The only thing I'd do differently is I'd split the layers and have 3 layers instead of 1.
Made the recipe as-is, no changes. There was too much cake compared to the cream. If I had to do this over, I'd probably at least double the recipe for the cream. The cake itself tasted pretty good, but like other reviews, I found it to be a little dry. I think with more cream the cake might be ok. The frosting was delicious. I'm going to try this again with a box mix for the cake and doubling the cream.
My hubby always wants Boston cream pie for his birthday. This was the first time I had made it and it was pretty successful. He was very happy about it but of course made his own suggestions for improvement ?? so next year it will be the same recipe but double the cream filling!
Most amazing Boston Cream pie I've make. My aunt and my mom both said it reminded them of when they were children and their mother used to work at the university bakery. They said that she use to bring it home ever once and a while as a treat for them. Thank you for the recipe.
I had really high hopes for this recipe, but the cake portion of turned out too dry perhaps I overcooked it so that could, and there ratio of cake to custard was off. You would have needed to increase the amount of custard. The chocolate glaze, however, was delicious. It wasn't a bad recipe, but I feel as though it needed to be tweaked a bit.
The frosting was way too thin, so I had to make a bunch of alterations to make it work for me. The filling did not make nearly enough, so I had to double the recipe to make it work. The taste was wonderful but there just wasn't enough as the recipe was written. I made a box cake because I live at 8200 feet and have not quite figured out how to make one by scratch without wasting my time and ingredients.
The cake was a bit on the dry side, the custard part had little taste, and there wasn't enough of it.
Light and fluffy
i did not change anything about this recipe and found that though the custard was a little eggy it was still delicious. I have tried other cakes that were dry but this was perfect. I will definitely make this again.
Cake was dry and layers not very tall, custard was bland (and not a sufficient amount). Chocolate frosting was good, but a little lumpy.
