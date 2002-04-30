Boston Cream Pie I

I was really craving this dessert for some reason. And, I liked that the entire cake was made from scratch, so I decided to try it. I really liked the taste of the filling and the chocolate topping. The cake I thought didn't have a lot of flavor. I thought that I might make again in the future and make a homemade sponge cake keeping everything else the same. But, by the next day the cake tasted better. It may have been more dense to hold the cream. I wasn't sure what light cream was, so I used heavy cream I had in the fridge and it worked fine. Some people mentioned that they thought the pudding was lumpy, but mine turned out alright. I noticed it was actually a pastry cream which is thicker and less smooth anyway. If it wasn't I would have just ran it through a sieve. I measured out 3 oz of semi-sweet choc. chips on my kitchen scale and it came out to be 1/3 of a cup packed very tightly. The cake only fills about 1" of both pans before baked, but is a good thickness. I cooked everything on low (3) and had no problems. I made a design on top after a Boston Cream Pie recipe on another site. I enjoyed trying the recipe. Cake taste better the next day, be patient. Thanks.