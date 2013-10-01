Cherry Chocolate Cake
Very moist and rich chocolate cherry cake from scratch. A favorite of my two grown sons. It keeps very well.
Very good cake. I make this same cake using a boxed devils food cake mix, 1 tsp. almond extract, 2 eggs and a can of cherry pie filling. It's basically the same recipe only faster. I put it in a oiled bundt pan and bake it for approx. 30 minutes. The glaze is made of 5 tablespoons of butter, 1/3 cup milk and 1 cup white sugar mix and bring to boil for 2 minutes, remove from heat and add 1 cup chocolate chips....put on the cooled cake and garnish with halves of maraschino cherries. Wonderful easy version of this same cake. It can also be made in a 9x13" pan (which I spray with cooking oil with flour)....Both the recipe submitted and the easier version is wonderful!Read More
I expected a lot more of this cake. The taste was quite ordinary and I'm not sure I liked the cherries "popping" up while I was eating the cake. I made it in two 9 inch round shapes but I had to bake it a lot longer than the suggested time.Read More
This cake is quite good. There's a similar recipe on this site that uses cake mix, and I liked this one much better! Make a good, chocolatey frosting and it's rich and impressive.
This was a big hit with my family. I'm not a cake aficionado, so I really made this cake for my wife. She was very impressed and said it was "great." I used Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting from the allrecipes website and it was a good choice. If you are a beginner to cake making as I am, this may help you: In step #4, the recipe mentions serving the cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. That could be interpreted to mean the "frosting" that is made in step #2, because it could certainly pass for frosting. After realizing that the dry ingredients wouldn't work without the butter mixture in step two, it all came together in my mind, but it did give me pause. Even I, the non-cake fan, have already had three pieces. Between three of us, there's only about 25% of the cake left even though it was finished less than 12 hours ago. The combination of cherries and chocolate is genius. This cake is as moist as cakes come.
I made this cake and added a shot glass of cherry liquor for a little jolt...and also added the cherry liquor to a whipped topping instead of choc. icing....It was really good...I got a lot of compliments on such an easy recipe....Thanks Ginger
What a great cake! I have to tell you, though, that I cheated. I used a dark chocolate boxed cake mix and canned cherry pie filling. I also iced it with chocolate flavored whipped topping instead of regular icing. Fabulous!!!
amazing! i even used light pie filling, egg substitute, and light margarine and my dad and i finished it in one night and declared it the best cake ever! You must try this!
Easy, delicious, and it does keep well! My husband loves this in cupcake form!
I tried this recipe and my husband liked it but my kids and I werent too crazy about it.The cherry pie filling seems to water down the taste of the chocolate and it didnt really seem as moist as it did wet.I like to really taste the chocolate and I didnt with this recipe.
Not bad, though I was expecting it to be better with that rating. I might make it again but defintely not my favorite.
Made this for my son's fourth birthday as a volcano cake. I subbed vanilla for the almond extract (because I had almond in the frosting and didn't want it to overpower) and used at least half dark cocoa powder for a richer chocolate taste. It was very moist and fluffy, especially for a scratch cake! I was very pleased and so was the birthday boy!
I've been looking for a cherry chocololate cake recipe, and was unsure it even existed until I found this one. I was a little unsure while I was making it, and even when it came out of the oven, BUT THIS CAKE WAS AWESOMMMMMEEEEEE. It was really rich and moist and delicious. Perfect balance of chocolate with a cherry taste. Yum!
This is a wonderful recipe. I made large cupcakes and topped them with an almond butter cream frosting and a fresh cherry. Perfect.
This is a great cake. I have made the cake mix version of this cake several times over the years, but tired of it. I decided to try this, as I can control the amount of sugar in it, and wow, it is noticeably better! I used no-added sugar pie filling, reduced the sugar in the cake to 1C. Rather than using butter cream icing, I used a thick chocolate glaze made from bittersweet chocolate chips - it was delicious, and keeps well, just as the author says. I highly recommend this cake with a glaze!
What a fabulous cake. The cherries make it really moist and add an intriguing flavor. I made one and a half times the recipe in a 9x13 for a really high, rich cake. No need for frosting. Thanks for a winner!
Wow! My husband loves chocolate-cherry flavor, so I tried this for Father's Day - he (and I) totally loved it! Used 2 oz unsweeted chocolate, as I was out of cocoa; creamed the butter/sugar 5 mins on my Kitchenaide mixer to incorporate air; and used cake flour as suggested in recipe. Cake came out very light, moist and delicious. Frosted with chocolate buttercream (3 cup pdr sugar, 1/4 c. milk, 3/4 tsp vanilla, 3 Tb butter). Baked 35 mins at 350, 9x13 pan. Definitely recommend to chocolate-cherry lovers!
Not good. Wierd consistency, and not much flavor. Will not make again.
I was expecting this to be very tasty recipe based on the other reviews. I'm rating it with one star in an attemt to counter all the five star ratings. It was just OK. Nothing special. Sure it was moist, but all cake should be moist. I was expecting either the chocolate flavor to stand out or the cherry...neither did. I even used 1/2 dark cocoa 1/2 regular to make it more chocolately, but this recipe seems lacking. Maybe adding liquer like another reviewer mentioned. I was expecting a "lava cake" consistency with a rich chocolate taste. This didn't come close.
I made this for my husband's birthday and added a buttercream frosting. What a hit!!! This is now my husband's all time favorite. I have never seen a cake disappear so quickly! Thank you!!
I went the shortcut way, with the box mix of Chocolate Fudge cake. I also added a shot of cherry rum as suggest by someone else. It was a good chocolate cake with cherries... it just wasn't phenomenal. I used the chocolate ganache recipe on this website to top it, and that worked out great.
This is one of my very favorites. It's delicious but super-easy, and since it does involve more work than a dump cake, you can make it for special occasions without feeling like you're cheating. ;) One thing I've learned, though: you can't make it with a frosting that's too chocolatey, or it overpowers the cherry taste, and instead of a cherry chocolate cake you have a chocolate-cake-and-oh-yeah-cherries-I-guess. As delicious as this site's chocolate fudge buttercream is, give it a pass for this one. Otherwise, yum!
made this as written, except used sugar free canned frosting for ease and no sugar added cherry filling. Topped each peice with a little frosting, whipped cream, cherries and slivered almonds. Was very rich and moist, without being too sweet. Hubby like this for his b day!
I love this cake, and so did my boyfriend and his family!! They liked it chilled though, so it was more like a cordial. We also found that it needed to be refridgerated to keep the freshest taste. But overall, WONDERFUL cake!! Have and will make again!
I tried this recipe for a potluck. IT was a big hit. I just sprinkled powder sugar on top instead of frosting it. I think this recipe is better than using the devil's food cake mix. Very moist and yummy!!
This recipe combines all of my favorite flavors so I had to try it . . . glad I did! It was incredibly moist and went great with coffee in the morning. I did not put icing on the cake, I used regular flour instead of cake flour and baked it for about 45 minutes. It's so easy to make from scratch, no need to use the Devil's Food Cake shortcut.
Very good! topped with Hershey's chocolate buttercream.
This cake was delicious, very dense and moist. I cut the ingredients in half (using a 12 oz. can of cherry filling, instead of cherry *pie* filling) and baked it in an 8" square pan for about 28 minutes. I made a chocolate glaze to put on top, but I think I'd prefer the cake plain.
This cake is the best!! I've made it several times and it is always a hit. I do bake it in a bundt and top it with a chocolate glaze. Also, I place mini chocolate chips in the batter....about 1/2-1 cup.
I did not care for this recipe. I thought it was WAYYYYY too rich and sweet. Sorry
This cake is phenomenal! I followed the recipe exactly, except I iced the cake with cream cheese icing. It was moist and delicious. My husband loved it too. It kept nicely in the refrigerator, and the two of us ate the entire thing over the course of a week. If you're not an icing fan, it's really sweet enough that it doesn't need it. We thought the cream cheese icing really complemented the flavor though. I'm getting ready to make another one right now to take to my in-laws. This is going to be my new go-to recipe for making a dessert for family gatherings.
If you like moist cakes, this is a good one to try. I used unsweetened pie filling and the cake was still sweet enough. I think next time I'd maybe add more almond flavoring. I didn't have cherry flavoring to add, but that might be good too. Definitely worth making again.
YUMMY. I am not a big cake eater, but I definitley liked this one. I don't think the cake was too moist as other's have commented. I think it was near perfect with the added pie filling. I topped it with the cream cheese/brown sugar icing found from the Chocolate Torte recipe elsewhere on this site and then topped that with maraschino cherries. Very good.
this is like so yummy!i did this for my homecon and my frieng love it too.it's so easy and fast to make!
Wonderfully rich, and easy to prepare! I've made this twice now, and have always received compliments. This is the closest recipe I have found to compare to the taste of Betty Crocker's chocolate-cherry cake mix, from back in the early sixties. Sorry Betty, but I think I like this recipe even better---:-) One comment I will make is that the cake took closer to 40 minutes to bake in my oven. I did frost it with the chocolate buttercream frosting recipe I have, and this makes the dessert doubly rich! Thanks, Ginger, for a great recipe!
I've made this cake once- and it was, to say the least, absolutely amazing. Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE loved it. I had to bake it for a little bit longer then called for, but other then that, if you follow the directions exactly, you will have- in the end- and amazing and loved cake. I made a double batch which, in the end, made three layers. The cake was amazing.
Excellent cake! I made this for Christmas dinner and it got rave reviews. Moist and delicious with chocolate fudge buttercreme icing on this site.
Quick, incredibly moist, and reliably good. My base was a Duncan Hines Devil's Food cake mix. I modified with 1T cocoa, 3 eggs, 1/3 C oil, 1t. almond extract, and flour to adjust for high altitude ( I am at >5000 ft). No water added - pie filling takes care of it. BTW, I frosted useing about 1/3 can of Duncan Hines Dark Choc. frosting. Bundt pan at 350 for 35 min. using convection. LOVE this cake. I made 2 in one week and have requests for recipe.
This was very good and well received, but I cheated and used the devils food cake mix and chocolate glaze as described by another reviewer. I'll be making this again.
Great recipe! I did make a few small changes, but hubby and I both loved it. I made a half recipe in an 8 x 8 pan. I added about 2/3 of a can of the cherry pie filling. As I served it, I sprinkled powdered sugar over the top, and added another spoonful of the cherries. Yum. This recipe was easy to put together and will be a regular in our house.
I followed the recipe exactly and I'm not sure you have the correct quantity for a normal cake pan. My cake rose above the edges, still wet mind you and overflowed onto the bottom of the oven. Smoke is everywhere. I consider myself a pretty good cook, and I would advise that if anyone is unsure of the quantity of cake to their cake pan please use a cup cake pan or muffin pan. I had to take it out of the oven, the whole kitchen full of smoke and the edges cooked perfect and the whole middle of the cake still uncooked. Taste is also a little bland for my liking.
This makes for a really moist, rich-tasting cake - and so easy to make.
I made this cake late one night in desperation for something chocolate. I had all the ingredients on hand, and used a canned chocolate buttercream frosting. I had one piece, and it was excellent. The next morning, I was telling my husband how great it was, but he never got to try it...my 2 year old had climbed on top of the dishwasher and tore into it! There was nothing left!
I made this cake two times, one for a birthday and the other for a Christmas party. The first time I made it a two layer in square pans, and the second time a two layer in 8" round pans. The square pans seemed to work better although the corners were dry. Most seemed to like it. A friend asked me to make it for her birthday. I used a low calorie pie filling (artificial sweetener)both times so I wonder how it effects the cake. I frosted it with Chocolate Buttercream and the combination of flavors (cherry, chocolate and vanilla) are quite enticing.
This was so good that I made it for my own birthday!
I made this cake for my son's birthday (topped with a Chocolate Buttercream frosting recipe from allrecipes.com), and everyone loved it. I highly recommend this cake.
Soooo yummy! I used the pie filling with extra fruit.
This cake was easy to make but was very ordinary. Tasted very much like a boxed cake with cherries thrown in. Sorry, but for us this is not a keeper.
very yummy and rich
This cake was sooooo good! Very moist, and dense, with amazing flavor. Thank you so much for a great recipe!:)
This recipe is very nice. As always I followed all directions to the tee. The batter looked like slop in the pan, but once it baked it looked and smelled great. I used a chocolate gonache recipe I found on this website to top it. We tried it without the topping and with. Either way was fine. We even ate it with ice cream. I am not a cherry fan at all, but this was really good. I wonder if this would work with a blackberry pie filling and vanilla cake. I have read other reviews and I might use a box mix to cheat next time. Nothing wrong with this recipe just looking to save time. Overall great recipe.
a perfect cake. we love it
Excellent, I love this recipe and all who eat it love it too!!
tastes very good and easy to make. we had it for dessert at easter dinner - my sister in law thought it was too rich - she would like to suggest making it with less cocoa and more cherries, but her boyfriend liked it just the way it was :-)
This is my favorite cake! I do use the dark chocolate cake mix and canned cherries on top. I put just a small amount of the canned cherry juice into the mix to make it extra moist. I love to put this cake on my cake plate because it's just so darn pretty.
This is an incredibly good cake! I made it for my underclassman friends when I went back to visit them at college, and everybody loved it! I will definitely be making this one over and over again.
An instant favorite!
I liked this recipe okay. It was a bit on the dry side with not much cherry flavor at all but over all is was still good.
I made this cake and everyone loved it. I thought the can of cherry pie filling would be to much, but it wasn't.
This cake was easy to make and got rave reviews. Definitely a keeper.
This cake was excellent. I made it for my mother-in-law's birthday and everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is good, but it's not the one I'm looking for. I'm going to keep looking for the chocolate cherry cake I ate in one restaurant in Sea World, Orlando. But still good.
I made this in a bundt cake pan and topped it with a simple chocolate ganache. It was beautiful! A great combination of chocolate and cherries. Neither the cherries or the chocolate were overpowered by each other. A very delicious and easy cake.
This is a very good cake. I baked it in two round pans for 30 minutes for a two-layer cake. I used vanilla icing (from a can), which made a pretty cake that would work well as a birthday cake. I was a bit disappointed that the cherries get lost in the chocolate flavor and don't stand out, but it's still a delicious, moist cake that was very easy to make. I'll be keeping this recipe for sure.
This was delicious! It was really simple and I couldn't help myself from eating the batter left in the bowl.
I have used this recipe for weddings, birthdays, and dinner parties. Add a butter crème and the compliments never stop.
very delicious cake
This cake is awesome! I made the recipe as mini muffins for Easter dinner with canned fudge icing. It was moist and excellent.
This recipe was really good. I'll probably make it again.
Made it for husband's birthday. I loved it. mmhhhmmm chocolate heaven.
12.28.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8136/cherry-chocolate-cake/ ... 'Made with Eric's favorite chocolate cake increasing cocoa to 1/3 cup, reduced sugar to 1 3/4c, added one additional egg & 1t almond extract. Put in a 9.5x13.5 & it took 45 minutes at 350. A little low. Try 9x13 if I make again. Gently folded in the 20 oz 20percentmore cherries cherry pie filling. It cuts beautifully. 'Think I'll reduce the water or butter/shortening by a quarter or third cup. 'Not gooey or crazymoist, but would be better with less. For topping: 8oz cream cheese (whipped fluffy) then added 1/2c (or 1/4c?) sugar. Folded in 8oz? storebrand cool whip & a little maraschino cherry juice. 'Not quite enough for that size pan - or whip the cream cheese longer (before folding in cool whip). Next time: Two cans pie filling, 1/2c less butter/shortening, hot coffee for water & same other changes as first sentence. A bundt pan & maybe a thicker cake batter recipe.
It does not look like the picture of the cake.
I've made this cake three times now. The first two times I made it, I frosted it in the chocolate butter cream icing and topped with a second can of cherry pie filling. This time I made the recipe as is, baked it in six individual fluted pans and soaked them in Amaretto I thought two shots was too much liqueur. One is probably enough but we all have our taste levels. I played the individual cakes on a plate with shaved milk chocolate. I then dusted the cake with powdered sugar and then topped with an Amaretto butter sauce. Whipped cream and a maraschino cherry topped off this tasty and beautiful dessert.
Easy to make and tastes amazing! I used a ceramic casserole dish, so I had to increase the baking time to 50 minutes.
It was better the second day. Followed the directions except for the icing. I did not make the icing, but bought it instead. A good Valentine’s Day dessert!
Absolutely loved this! Although my friends threatened to kidnap me until I made a second. I added a half cup of a strong dark stout to the batter and split it between two 9 inch rounds then used homemade icing to seal the deal.
I used the chocolate butter cream recipe. And found that I had to cook it a little longer than stated in recipe. The icing was light and fluffy. The cake was delicious!
Made it for my wife’s birthday. She loved it, my kids loved it, and my mother in law cleaned her plate.
Cherry Chocolate Cake by Ginger McKenney. Use two cans filling. Use recipe with thick cake batter. Reduce sugar in cake by 1/3c. Saving mostly for idea.
Very good! A nice moist cake.. DH and I loved it!
This cake turned out very well; I made it for my brother's birthday and the only changes I made was because I ran out of canned cherry pie filling. I planned to double the recipe, but ended up halving the batter before adding the can to one half, and then thinning out the other half worth chocolate milk. The first two pans with cherries was delicious- rich and fruity. I had issues with the other two, but that's on me. It was just a bit too dense for my family's taste. I put a homemade cherry sauce in between the layers, and frosted the outside with a cherry-vanilla buttercream. After all that, I poured a dark chocolate ganache on top. Everyone was very pleased with the aesthetic.
It is an excellent cake. My changes were to make it in two 9 inch layer cake pans. I thought the frosting would be too sweet so I used whiped cream instead. I also saved a few cherries from the cherry pie filling for decoration. It came out great. Eveerybody loved it.
I love to bake from scratch, my husband loves it as well!! I made this for his birthday last month and now he's hoping I will make it again for my birthday this month. How can I refuse. This cake turned out like a decadent dessert you might order at a restaurant. Moist, dense, delicious. We're empty nesters so I didn't add cherries to the top to fancy it up as the picture shows but I might add a spoonful of cherry filling as it's served. I used chocolate buttercream frosting to top it....I think he'll get his way and I'll make it again! Happy Birthday to me!!!
Made it just as described and topped with chocolate buttercream. Moist, rich, and dense. The family loves it!
made this for a work pot luck and it was a BIG hit!!!
I made this cake using cassava flour, making it gluten free. Turned out great. Moist and fluffy ... couldn't tell the difference from regular flour. Equal ratio of cassava flour to regular flour.
Excellant cake, very moist.
My boys loved it as did I. Easy to follow with brilliant results. I used duck eggs and it was beautiful and rich and smooth. My wife was impressed!
I used regular all purpose flour. Super moist. One of my favorites, and worth repeating. I used a recommended chocolate buttercream frosting that was not too sweet but yummy!
For someone with a sweet tooth, it was way to sweet for my personal taste.
