Cherry Chocolate Cake

117 Ratings
Very moist and rich chocolate cherry cake from scratch. A favorite of my two grown sons. It keeps very well.

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
24
1 9x13-inch cake
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Cream butter with sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs and almond extract; beat well. Add cocoa powder and mix until well combined.

  • Stir together cake flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; mix until just combined. Stir in cherry pie filling. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the middle comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool and frost with chocolate buttercream.

159 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 200.6mg. Full Nutrition
