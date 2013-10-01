Cherry Chocolate Cake

This was a big hit with my family. I'm not a cake aficionado, so I really made this cake for my wife. She was very impressed and said it was "great." I used Chocolate Fudge Buttercream Frosting from the allrecipes website and it was a good choice. If you are a beginner to cake making as I am, this may help you: In step #4, the recipe mentions serving the cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. That could be interpreted to mean the "frosting" that is made in step #2, because it could certainly pass for frosting. After realizing that the dry ingredients wouldn't work without the butter mixture in step two, it all came together in my mind, but it did give me pause. Even I, the non-cake fan, have already had three pieces. Between three of us, there's only about 25% of the cake left even though it was finished less than 12 hours ago. The combination of cherries and chocolate is genius. This cake is as moist as cakes come.