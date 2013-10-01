This is, simply put, the best buttercream frosting. However, the description of cooking the milk and flour is poorly written - it should NOT (as others have noted) form a "ball". If you add the flour bit by bit and whisk constantly for several minutes over low-medium heat, your patience will be rewarded. The mixture will look like it's not thickening at all for what feels like a long time, and then the starch molecules in the flour finally burst and it will thicken quite rapidly from there. If you cook it low and slow and NEVER stop whisking, you will not get a floury taste! The mixture is finished when it *thickens* - like mashed potatoes that have been put through a blender. Cool it completely until it is room temperature before adding it to the other ingredients! As far as the what-kind-of-sugar-to-use debate, here's what you should know: If you use powdered sugar, the frosting will be much sweeter than intended. (And if you like super-sweet, that may not be a bad thing!) If you use granulated sugar, you will need to beat it mercilessly until the granules finally dissolve. (Only stand mixers need apply!) The **best** sugar to use is called "super-fine" granulated sugar. It comes in small boxes and is utterly perfect for this kind of recipe, because it avoids the too-sweet of powdered sugar and dissolves much faster than a regular granulated sugar. There's not a human being alive who doesn't taste this frosting and beg for the recipe!