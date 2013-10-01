Best Buttercream Frosting
Best buttercream frosting--great for Aunt Mary's Chocolate Cake!
Best buttercream frosting--great for Aunt Mary's Chocolate Cake!
Don't be put off by the ratings of * and **. Not cooking the flour/milk mixture long enough will result in a "floury-tasting" frosting, so be sure to cook the mixture until reasonably thickened. An actual ball doesn't need to form; it just has to be thick. Also, as at least one other reviewer said, it's important to beat the sugar and butter at least 15 minutes - that's how you reduce the "grit" of the granulated sugar. If you take your time and do it right, you'll be rewarded with the most remarkably smooth and creamy, buttery frosting you've ever tasted.Read More
i agree with "starla" and a couple others. i have been cooking for 40 years and this is the second time that I couldn't use this. when does it form a ball??? a lot of people substituted powdered sugar, why do we have to substitute if a recipe is rates 4 stars??? i ended up with the 1st product when you are starting a cake, a fluffy sugar and butter mixture. don't try to fix this one!!!!!Read More
Don't be put off by the ratings of * and **. Not cooking the flour/milk mixture long enough will result in a "floury-tasting" frosting, so be sure to cook the mixture until reasonably thickened. An actual ball doesn't need to form; it just has to be thick. Also, as at least one other reviewer said, it's important to beat the sugar and butter at least 15 minutes - that's how you reduce the "grit" of the granulated sugar. If you take your time and do it right, you'll be rewarded with the most remarkably smooth and creamy, buttery frosting you've ever tasted.
This is a GREAT recipe that's easy to mess up: first, cook the flour and milk til it's thick (I don't know what a "ball" would be). Then make sure the flour and milk combination is completely cool (no warmer than room temp) before mixing the butter in. Finally, I like powdered sugar in this recipe better than granulated sugar.
I'm really surprised that people had trouble with this recipe. I've made it at least 10 times and never had a problem. Whisking the flour into the milk thoroughly before heating will eliminate lumps. I've used both granulated sugar and powdered in this recipe and found that if the air is humid, the granulated will result in a grittier frosting. But the flavor is to die for regardless! The appearance of the milk/flour mixture is a bit off-putting once it's cooled, but once it's mixed with the butter/sugar, it's beautifully smooth and fluffy. Thank so much, Jennifer!
This is, simply put, the best buttercream frosting. However, the description of cooking the milk and flour is poorly written - it should NOT (as others have noted) form a "ball". If you add the flour bit by bit and whisk constantly for several minutes over low-medium heat, your patience will be rewarded. The mixture will look like it's not thickening at all for what feels like a long time, and then the starch molecules in the flour finally burst and it will thicken quite rapidly from there. If you cook it low and slow and NEVER stop whisking, you will not get a floury taste! The mixture is finished when it *thickens* - like mashed potatoes that have been put through a blender. Cool it completely until it is room temperature before adding it to the other ingredients! As far as the what-kind-of-sugar-to-use debate, here's what you should know: If you use powdered sugar, the frosting will be much sweeter than intended. (And if you like super-sweet, that may not be a bad thing!) If you use granulated sugar, you will need to beat it mercilessly until the granules finally dissolve. (Only stand mixers need apply!) The **best** sugar to use is called "super-fine" granulated sugar. It comes in small boxes and is utterly perfect for this kind of recipe, because it avoids the too-sweet of powdered sugar and dissolves much faster than a regular granulated sugar. There's not a human being alive who doesn't taste this frosting and beg for the recipe!
Absolutely delicious and a great template for other flavors/extracts. To avoid flour lumps I made a roux. I took 4 tablespoons of the butter and melted it in my saucepan, then stirred in the flour. I cooked it this way for a few minutes to cook out the "floury taste." I slowly added the milk while whisking. This way is much faster, it thickened up right away. I cant recommend this recipe enough! Sooo fluffy! Very good on coconut cupcakes and chocolate cake. (When cooking the flour/butter it formed a ball... maybe this part was accidentally left out of the recipe?)
For those of you who tried this and it didn't work, TRY AGAIN! This frosting is absolutely devine. Patience is the key here so take your time and your efforts will be rewarded 10-fold. My husband said he could have eaten all of it with a spoon. Don't try to form a ball when cooking. Instead, keep stirring it about 15 or 20 minutes (a Mini Whipper fro Pampered Chef is the best!)until it gets really thick and then take it off the heat. Cool until it's about 80 to 85 degrees and continue with the recipe. If you let it get too cold, you'll have lumps in the finished product.
I used this frosting on a sponge cake and it got great reviews from my family. It was very creamy--not grainy at all, and just sweet enough. Don't worry about the milk/flour mixture turning into a ball. Simply use a whisk to blend the milk into the flour and then heat until very thick. I used my Kitchenaid mixer with the paddle attachment. First, I creamed the butter, sugar and vanilla (I also used 1/2 t. orange extract) for a full five minutes on the highest setting, scraping it down with a spatula once. Then I added the flour mixture and beat it for an additional 15 minutes. With the orange extract, the frosting tasted just like a creamsicle! I will definitely make this again.
This is a wonderful buttercream frosting recipe! I think that the ingredients list should say powdered or confectioners sugar, though, NOT white sugar. If you use this recipe, use confectioners sugar! It turned out to be a wonderful consistency!
i agree with "starla" and a couple others. i have been cooking for 40 years and this is the second time that I couldn't use this. when does it form a ball??? a lot of people substituted powdered sugar, why do we have to substitute if a recipe is rates 4 stars??? i ended up with the 1st product when you are starting a cake, a fluffy sugar and butter mixture. don't try to fix this one!!!!!
Loved this recipe! I have always found buttercream frosting made with powdered sugar to be too sweet and often clumpy. I had no idea you could make it with granulated sugar. After reading the other reviews, I knew it was going to take some time. I cooked the flour/milk recipe over low-med heat, stirred with a spoon until very thick (never made a ball). Removed from the pan to a separate dish to cool. Meanwhile, beat the butter & sugar on med-high for probably 15 minutes, as one reviewer suggested. Occasionally I stirred the flour mixture to help it cool quicker. Then beat the two thoroughly. The result was a perfectly light & smooth frosting that received great compliments!! The only thing I would not recommend is refrigerating before spreading - mine got quite firm and I had to bring it back to room temperature. Overall, it's exactly what I wanted to make and worth the time & effort to prepare!
I have made this recipe (under a different name) for 45 years. I found it in my grandmmother's recipe box. The post to whisk the flour and milk until thick is correct, not to a "ball", and you must let it cool completely, which thickens it more. Additionally, PLEASE use granulated sugar, even if you must use superfine (or measure sugar and magic-bullet-it to a powder). During years my tired mixer could not beat sugar in completely I would refrigerate overnight to let sugar dissolve and thaw and mix the next day before spreading over cake. Hide in refrigerator or someone will eat it! In recent years I have started adding 2 tablespoons meringue powder (at any stage but i tend to add to milk and flour before cooking) to help stabilize at room temperature because it does tend to get melty above 65 degrees or so. It takes all additions nicely; 2 8-ounce packages softened cream cheese for carrot cake or pumpkin bread icing, 2 squares melted baking chocolate, cooled, added in a thin stream as icing for yellow cake. It also takes color really well. Original recipe as I found it (in 1965) was called Aunt Mitzi's Icing. My aunt renamed it Lynn's Icing in 1973 because I was the only person who had ever made it. Anyone else have origins?
For the people that say this is too sweet, DON'T USE powdered sugar. The recipe calls for granulated b/c the end result is not supposed to be overly sweet. I bake several times a week and friends go crazy over this frosting. My mom made a similar recipe when I was growing up...called it "Pope's frosting"-not sure why? This is just a delicious recipe. Don't cook until it forms a ball, just until it's thick and custardy...will actually look like smooth mashed potatoes. Scrape into a bowl and cover will plastic wrap so it doesn't form a "skin". I always pop in fridge for awhile. Beat the butter & sugar for AT LEAST 10 minutes before you add thickened, COOLED milk mixture. It is fluffy and soooo yummy. And use the granulated sugar unless you want super sweet results with powdered sugar.
Smooth consistency, very easy. Cook and mix as directed, but substitue powdered sugar as suggested. 1/4 c cocoa powder makes a light, chocolate icing that is not overpowering. Addendum: I let my second batch cool too much. The flour/milk mixture lumped up and refused to blend. However, too warm would be bad for the butter mix. Need to work on timing for this recipe.
I read every review for this frosting carefully, substituting powdered sugar, but I still ended up with frosting that didn't complement my chocolate cake. I cooked the milk/flour mixture and stirred it with a wisk, but I still managed to scald it. I proceeded anyway, hoping the scalded scent would be masked by the butter & vanilla flavors. I had to add some cocoa powder to try to disguise it even more, and I mixed it on high for a very long time. While the body was quite light, the texture was too smooth and the flavor wasn't very good.
This is THE RECIPE to use to frost Red Velvet Cakes!!!! TRY THIS RECIPE w/ your next red velvet cake, if you do it right, you'll have an AUTHENTIC red velvet cake!!! For those who've had bad luck. Here are your problems. If you've scalded the milk/flour mixture - your temperature is TOO high, use your knob, turn it down! This is NOT rocket science, it's not going to "form a ball" - it does need to thicken tho, best way to test it, use a wooden spoon dip it in the mixture, run your finger (clean) down the middle of the spoon, if the mixture stays on both sides of the spoon and doesn't run together down the middle, it's done! Cooling this to room temp is imperative, otherwise it will melt the butter. You'll know if you've whipped the frosting long enough b/c the granulated sugar will not be noticeable, and will not be gritty.
I absolutely LOVE this buttercream frosting. I made it for the 3rd time this weekend for my son's birthday cupcakes. I don't change a thing with the recipe (aside from the cooking until a ball stage - I cook until it's a thick pudding consistency), and I got so many rave reviews, everyone loved it including 2 friends who have side businesses of decorating cakes - they both asked for the recipe. One word of caution, the 2nd time I made it I let the flour/milk mixture sit too long and cool too much before combining with the butter/sugar.... It did NOT blend well and and gross chunks throughout. I suggest stirring the flour/milk mixture often with a wire whisk while it cools and combining when it is just barely lukewarm. I would say it was about 30 minutes or so after I turned the heat off.
I love this recipe! I used unsalted buter so it didn't have that buttery taste, and you also have to make sure the butter is softened at room temperature. Don't try to cheat and melt the butter in the microwave - you will get soup. This was an excellent frosting! I hit the jackpot when I found this one! It has a light and smooth texture and was perfect for my son's birthday cake. The flour mixture should be cooked until it is thick, like gravy. It doesn't have to form a "ball" as I don't know what that means either, like one of the reviews I read. Let it cool to room temperature b4 adding to the butter/sugar mixture. I followed this recipe exactly and used granulated sugar. If you beat the frosting long enough, you won't get that gritty taste and the sugar dissolves if the flour mixture is just the right temperature. It did not take the full 15 minutes to beat though, more like 6 minutes. If you give it a chance, this is a very good frosting!
This is the best vanilla frosting I've ever made aside from Swiss Buttercream. Finally one that doesn't have that raw powdered sugar flavor! For what it's worth, here are my tips: To avoid lumps, add the flour to the pan then whisk in the milk as you pour it in before you turn on the heat. Whisk it constantly while cooking, until it thickens to a gelatinous paste over low heat. It doesn't have to form a ball! I then transferred the paste to a bowl and placed that bowl in an ice water bath (another bowl partially filled with ice water) and stirred the mixture slowly to cool in down quicker. It took about 10 minutes to get it noticeably cool to the touch. I used superfine sugar to whip with the butter, it disolves into the butter better than regular granulated. If you only have granulated sugar, you can grind it in a blender or food processor for a couple of minutes until it's finer in texture, but not until it turns to powder. I always add an additional pinch of salt to sweet mixtures, it just seems to perk up the flavor more.
This is not good. Don't waste your time or ingredients. I didn't like it but proceeded to frost some cupcakes with it. I got about 12 frosted cupcakes. With that much butter and my regular recipe I can frost about 20. It's tasteless and has no character. If you REALLY want buttercream search Rick's Special Buttercream on this website. My mother, a wonderful baker never made this kind of frosting with flour. Now I know why. two thumbs DOWN!
I am giving this a 4 due to the inadequate directions. The recipe itself is GREAT! This is not a quick throw together recipe. If that is what you want go elsewhere. To maximize time I put the sugar and butter in my stand mixer (on high and let them blend while I cooked the flour and milk. (Both took aprox 15min.) I cooked the milk/flour at a low heat, slowly. The milk/flour did not form a ball, I just took it to a thick past. Tasting a small amount to be sure it was not "floury" before pulling it off the heat. While letting that cool, I returned to my butter/sugar. It had taken a noticable difference in look. I tested a small amount between my fingers. It was just a little gritty but mostly fluffy, I accurately assumed that the thickened milk and vanilla would take care of the rest. Once cooled I added the milk, then vanilla. The result was amazing! I would note that the type of milk you use will effect thickening time and would not recommend skim milk for this. You want the cream. When thickening you are essentially cooking out the water and leaving the milk fat(cream).
Someone gave me this recipe 30 yrs ago and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't, but when it worked it was incredibly delicious. I looked in allrecipes hoping to find the secret to making this recipe work and followed the comments about being patient and really whipping the butter and sugar, letting the milk cool just to room temp. and adding it bit by bit, and it worked wonderfully. I am impatient by nature and I'm thinking the mistakes I made when making this frosting before were: not whipping the butter/sugar mix long enough, putting the thickened milk in the fridge and getting it too cool, and adding it in all at once to the butter, which apparently leads to a curdled unpleasant frosting. It's about time I figured out how to make this frosting right. Thanks!
Light, fluffy and delicious frosting. I was a little hesitant after reading some of the reviews but thought I would give it a try. I cooked and whisked the milk/flour mixture until it was a very thick paste. I transferred it to a bowl, covered and refrigerated while I started whipping the butter and sugar. I used Bakers Ultra Fine Granulated sugar which was the perfect choice. Not too sweet or gritty. After whipping the sugar and butter, I added the milk mixture (which I briskly stirred to remove any new lumps) and allowed it to whip for an additional 7-8 minutes. At the end I added the vanilla, and a pinch of salt to balance. It couldn't be better!
The whole point of this recipe is that you don't use powdered sugar to make it. You want to use granulated. It's very easy to make icing/frosting with powdered sugar - you don't have to go to this extra trouble. But the extra effort is worth it here. I have made this with just 2T of flour and it's turned out fine, in case you are having issues with it being "floury" tasting. Make sure the flour and milk combination is room temp before mixing with butter/sugar; make sure the butter is room temp before you mix it with the sugar; make sure that you beat the final product until it is thicker than whipped cream. Also, try almond extract instead of vanilla. Make it a day ahead of time and leave it out at room temp overnight. The sugar crystals will dissolve into the butter and the consistency gets creamier. It tastes better on day 2 and even better the next, if there's any left. This frosting is definitely worth the extra effort.
I have been on the Great Buttercream Frosting Hunt for several years now and was never satisfied with any recipe.....until now! I am astonished at the silky texture and the buttery flavor, all with only one cup of butter! Followed the suggestions by others: whisked the flour into the cold milk before placing on the heat. I continued to whisk almost constantly until it was thick (a very creamy paste) and my whisk left tracks on the bottom of the pan. I folded it into my butter/sugar mixture while it was a bit warm, which I believed helped dissolve any sugar granules. (I used plain white sugar and salted butter). The result was regal. I thickly frosted a 9x13 cake and had frosting left over. I will definitely make this again and will continute to experiment by thickening the milk/flour further, and will add lemon or orange extracts which should really complement this fantastic frosting. Finally....I have a keeper. Yay!
I'm quite new to frosting and decorating cupcakes. This frosting is soooo easy and delicious. My kids squirt the remaining frosting from the piping bag directly into their mouth! However, it is a tad too soft for decorating or when left at room temperature after some time.
This recipe is AWESOME! Well worth the work. I have a food allergy to soy, so I cannot eat processed cake mixes and frostings. The whole trick to this is how long it's whipped. I whip the butter and sugar in the mixing bowl for 1/2 hour. While it's mixing, cook the milk and flour mix (I added 1 teaspoon butter)on low heat, and then increase temp to medium. As soon as it thickens to pudding consistency, I remove it from heat, let it sit on the stove at room temp for 20 minutes or so. Don't refridgerate it. Add the milk and flour mix to the mixing bowl in 2-3 separate increments, add the vanilla, and then mix another 10-15 minutes. Fantastic - tastes fabulous on chocolate layer cake! Thanks for this one!
Been making this for years! Doesn't need to form a ball, just cook to a boil (stirring constantly) and it will be a thick paste, like pudding. Cool partially, stirring every couple of minutes, then press a sheet of plastic wrap on the surface(to prevent a skin from forming) and refrigerate. I make the paste while my cake is baking, so it has ample time to cool. Beat the sugar & butter very well, add the paste and beat. White, granulated sugar is correct: I have made this many times since I was a kid. Always delicious, something different, not too sweet, great for a kids birthday when they are already overdosed on sugary treats. I make it whenever I find myself out of confectioners' sugar, also. I love it partially because it is nostalgic for me....
We love cupcakes around here, so we make a lot of frostings. This one is the BEST buttercream frosting, period. The key to this is patience! First, whisk the flour and milk together completely before heating it. Don't worry about the flour and milk forming a ball, either- it just needs to get to a smooth, thick consistency, but it takes some time over low to medium heat. KEEP WHISKING THE WHOLE TIME YOU ARE HEATING IT! Cool it to about 85 degrees and then add to the sugar/butter. You will not be disappointed!
This is the best icing I have ever had!!
This is so easy to make and is creamy and rich, almost like custard. It isn't light and fluffy like buttercream made with powdered sugar (i indthat overly sweet and gritty like toothpaste) but I prefer it by far. Keys to making it: 1. While making the flour and milk mixture, you really do have to stir it (I use rubber spatula) THE ENTIRE TIME or else it seizes up and gets lumpy. And while stirring you'll notice that the change in consistency happens suddenly, and I take it gf the heat before it is a ball as you may burn the flour. 2. Definitely cool it, completely or else if too warm it can turn your buttercream to slurpy goop, has happened to me. Something scientific I presume. 3. After adding the mixtures together really beat it until all sugar granules disappear or else you'll get those granules between your teeth. 4. You can flavor it with lemon almond extract flavored vodkas rims etc, easy to color and stays nice and thick, looks great swirled onto cupcakes. I've made Halloween brain cakes, ice ream cone cupcakes, roses, and it does hold up. Yum.
LOVED IT!! I am new to the baking world and have generally end up with baking disasters. I was apprehensive when I read the reviews on this frosting, but I had to try it for myself. I wanted a frosting that didn't use icing sugar, and this fit the bill. I mixed the milk (and some 35% cream) and flour first then cooked it until the bottom started to get thick and took it off the heat. Be sure to keep stirring as it cooks. I used a hand mixer (I read how lots of people used kitchen aid mixers and didn't know if a hand beater would work - it DOES!) I beat the sugar and butter until smooth (3-5 mins) and then added in the flour/milk mix and beat it smooth and added drops of red food coloring for pink frosting. Popped in the fridge for 20-25 mins, out and piped it onto vanilla cup cakes. Its EXACTLY the kind of frosting I wanted, not too sweet, smooth soft texture. This is a keeper!! I even joined allrecipes.com to comment because I feel like Martha Stewart or something, cant wait to share my cupcakes. YUMMY!
Oh wow! Light and creamy with a delicious buttery flavor. I usually detest frosting, viewing it as a necessary evil for decorating a cake or cupcakes. But this recipe made me view cake as a vehicle for frosting. It is quite soft, so wouldn't work well for detailed decorations, but it was made lovely 'swirly roses' on cupcakes. Be careful not to overwhip it, or it almost becomes too smooth and buttery (there's a fine line between gritty and buttery, but I like to use the granulated sugar). I will definitely make this again just as soon as I can fit back into my jeans. ;)
This is not your typical rich buttercream. If you're looking for a whipped type of icing that's not too sweet, this is perfect! I cooked the flour & milk until it became thick (like white gravy). I was worried that the sugar could be "grainy" or "crunchy" and it was a little bit at first but once I refrigerated it for a few hours.....everything came together perfectly. I would use this recipe again!
I did not care for this.
this frosting was pretty good. i would maybe use it again. it wasn't as stiff as others, so it was hard to decorate with, but i wasn't worried about these cupcakes looking great. i followed the directions- cooking and stirring the flour and milk until like a roux, and i also beat the butter and sugar for ten minutes. only had minor granular taste. i like that it isn't too sweet.
I really like the flavor of this frosting, almost like a cooked custard... yummy!! I did make one small change, I made a roux with 2 T of butter and the flour, poured the milk in and and cooked it until it was thick. This solved the possibility of it tasting floury. It was very creamy and I think it would be decent for decorating. I did use a piping bag to pipe it onto cupcakes and they looked beautiful. Also, the color is not pure white which was not a big deal for me but if you need white white you might want to try a different recipe.
Delicious, but it takes FOREVER to make - with a KitchenAid, it's little hassle, but a loooong time to wait for the granulated sugar to lose its grainy feel.
Excellent frosting. It is light. And doesn't need powdered sugar. I followed the directions exactly and came out as described. I added a little lemon juice at the end for a citrus kick that tasted amazing and got a lot of compliments - highly recommend. As for heating the milk/flour until ball - when you heat it, it becomes visibly thick and lumplike,then when you cool it, you can scoop it into a ball shape and it will almost hold. overcooking it beyond this can cause little bits of rubbery flour/milk pieces in the frosting. this is my husband's favorite frosting now.
Lots of butter flavor. Wonderful consistency, soft and fluffy. I have a recipe similiar to this that I have used for years, the difference is that my recipe uses half shortening and half butter. The shortening cuts down the butter flavor, it tastes more like a whipped cream frosting. Great to use for filling cupcakes. Some have said that their frosting didn't thicken up (it has happened to me as well), make sure all bowls and utensils are dry and flour paste is cooled to at least room temperature. Put in refrigerator or freezer to quicken the cooling process. Butter should be at room temperature. Beat until the frosting is silky smooth, about 10 minutes. I would suggest increasing the vanilla to 2 teaspoons to help balance the strong butter flavor. It is a soft frosting, but I still use it to do borders and for writing on cakes. For chocolate frosting, add 2-3 tablespoons of cocoa.
What???????????? I did not care for this frosting. The sugar never dissolved, making the frosting gritty. The directions said to cook the flour and milk until it formed a ball... it never did and I gave up. (A ball??) After the frosting was on the cake it turned into kind of a crunchy, greasy unappetizing mess. Not a recipe to use again.
The first time I made this frosting it turned out great! The frosting was just like my grandmothers. I covered a dark chocolate cake with it and everyone loved it. This recipe is very easy to make just as directed.
This is the best frosting in the world and I have made it 40 to 60 times by now. Whoever made this recipe was brilliant. I do not understand why everyone says to use powdered sugar? Most likely because home bakers can't think outside of the box and feel the need to "tweak" every recipe with "their secret". If you like generic nasty frosting then use powdered sugar. If you want a very smooth, mellow, flavorful frosting then use granulated. People are absolutely stunned by the frosting and it is so easy to flavor with anything. I will say you have to be patient and let the milk/flour transform into a very thick ball like substance (so thick it "balls up like dough". It will start pulling away from the pan like bread does when you have added enough flour. Add extra flour if it is being temperamental and not pulling together. You also have to beat the frosting a long time to get the sugar to dissolve. Keep feeling the texture between your figures. When the grit is gone the frosting is done. Over beat and the fat will separate out and you will end up with greasy and runny frosting. This is not a stand mixer friendly frosting. chocolate frosting - add about 2 oz. of melted but cool baker’s chocolate when combining butter and flour mixture. Adjust to taste from milk to dark choc. Lemon frosting - extract plus zest to taste
Delicious! Not too sweet, oh so creamy and just perfect exactly the way it is! The "ball" formation was a little confusing. I stopped stirring when it started sticking together and got to a peanut butter type consistency. I will use this again and again!
I tried this and was disappointed. Mine become lumpy even though I beat it at high for more than 20 mins!
I agree with one of the previous posters. I didn't have trouble making this recipe, it all came together as described. But it's not what I look for in a frosting. It was more like a mix between whipped cream and melted marshmallows. The taste is nothing to shout about, and if eaten chilled, it leaves a slimy layer on the roof of my mouth. Very light and fluffy, which most people seemed to like, so I had hopes it would be good, but in the end I just wished for something denser, with more flavor. The cake is actually better without it.
I made this frosting today to put on a lemon bundt cake. I had actually read about this type of frosting quite a long time ago but hadn't ever tried making it until today. It is superb! I used the measurements called for in the recipe except I used Lemon Extract instead of vanilla to go with my lemon cake. I also used Superfine Granulated Sugar. I thought about using powered sugar but really wanted to try it with granulated. Since I already had both the regular table sugar and the superfine, I tried it with the superfine. My frosting was not the least bit grainy, it's silky smooth. I first mixed the flour/milk in a shaker bottle then poured into a saucepan and cooked, stirring constantly over medium low heat until it was very thick, but not until it formed a ball. Then I stuck the pan into the fridge for a short time, just enough to cool it down completely but not to get outright cold. I actually used my hand mixer and didn't have any problems but I do have a good hand mixer. Anyway, creamed the butter for a bit, added the sugar and creamed again for about 5 minutes. Added the flour/milk mixture and creamed about 5 more minutes. Added the extract and then creamed for maybe 5 more minutes -- so, about 15 minutes total. Yes, this is more time consuming then traditional buttercream but the texture is simply heavenly!
After several tries, I finally gave up on this gooy mess. It tasted nothing like frosting.
This frosting turned out super fluffy but not too sweet, just perfect. You have to be patient. The milk and flour won't form a ball but heat it until it becomes really thick. The butter should sit at room temperature for a few hours, don't use it cold and don't microwave it. Cream it with the sugar with an electric mixer for 5 minutes, add the milk and flour mixture, cream it with the electric mixer again for another 5-10 minutes. Make sure to put it in the fridge for 30-45 minutes. Be patient and do these steps and this will be the best frosting you've ever had!
This recipe is incredible! Anyone who gave it less than 5 stars did not cook the flour enough. Like a lot of other reviewers who prepared this correctly stated- just cook it until it is nice and thick, I actually would NOT recommend cooking it until it formed a ball. Also, if your frosting is gritty- then it needs to be mixed more. I mixed mine in my kitchen aid mixer, with the paddle attachment, for 15 minutes. It turned out creamy, silky and perfect!!
This frosting is almost identical to the one my mother always used on her red velvet cake - the only exception is that her recipe has an extra tablespoon of flour. A "ball" does not form, though. You have to add the milk slowly while whisking constantly to avoid lumps. If it does get lumpy, press through a fine mesh sieve. As others have stated, you must beat the butter/sugar for at least 15 minutes on high, scraping down the sides frequently, which completely incorporates the sugar and prevents granularity. If done correctly, you really will be rewarded with the most easy-spreading, luxuriously textured frosting.
the first time i made this, it was not successful. i did not whisked the flour and milk enough that i couldn't remove the lumps on the flour. in the end, i could not pipe the frosting because of the lumps. i tried it the second time, making sure to whisk thoroughly the flour and the milk on the saucepan first before turning on the stove. you have to make sure that the flour was completely dissolved on the milk otherwise there would be lumps. be patient when mixing the flour/milk because eventually it would be sticky and would be glue like after a couple of mixing. you also have to cool it COMPLETELY, otherwise the butter/sugar will melt once you combine it. i always use this now when i bake cupcakes, not too sweet but creamy and delicious. definitely the best buttercream frosting for me(as of the moment).
Yumtastic! I didn't have to go to the store either, yay! I whisked the milk and flour together before the saucepan got warm and kept whisking until it was bubbly and thick, then I added the sugar and whisked it some more. I put it in an airtight container and stuck it in the fridge until completely cooled. Then I whipped the ROOM TEMP butter for about 5 minutes, maybe more on high, added the Vanilla (this would be even extra good with Vanilla bean paste). Then I added the milk/flour/sugar paste and whipped it some more. It was the perfect consistency for piping onto cupcakes. This recipe generously frosted 24 cupcakes with extra left over (probably enough to do 6 more). This frosting has a sweet buttery flavor without being too sweet and the best part is (besides the flavor) that if you divide the recipe 30 ways, there is only 6.5 grams of fat per serving.
This is the best frosting recipe I have used. Mine always turns out perfect, so I dont know why some people have a problem with it. I had a similar recipe years ago and lost it, so I was pleased to find this one. thanks Jennifer
I made the recipe exactly as it says apart from following the advice to make a custard like mixture instead of a ball. Used it with "Happy birthday cake" recipe. Wonderful this is a keeper!
This is THE BEST buttercream frosting I have ever made! I whisked the flour into the milk before cooking it, just as another reviewer had suggested, and it turned out perfectly with no lumps! I found though that the cooked flour and milk mixture was kind of gooey and gummy... so i thinned it out with a couple tsps of milk to help thin it out a little bit. The finished buttercream was fabulous and creamy and light! Creaming the butter and the sugar for 15 minutes is a good idea and using superfine sugar is a good idea. I will be using this buttercream recipe over and over! Be careful! The milk/flour mix get lumpy VERY easily. I would advise you NOT to step away from the pot and to cook this on low heat and to stir with a whisk.
Wonderful frosting, but follow the directions closely. The granulated sugar is not a mistage, the more you whip the better the result. Take your time with this recipe and you'll be greatly rewarded. We also served this on top of brownies - AMAZING!
This is excellent frosting, the best I've ever tasted. The reviewers who have given it low ratings undoubtedly had trouble with the technique and timing, which is not a fault of the recipe. It also is not the fault of the recipe if you don't know standard cooking terms like "till a ball forms" or that yes, granulated sugar can be whipped into butter until smooth. DO NOT SUBSTITUTE POWDERED SUGAR. I tried it, and the result was a heavy and slick frosting; there's a reason the recipe calls for granulated sugar, namely that with long beating the sharp sugar granules incorporate lots of air into the butter for a fluffiness powdered sugar does not create. Acquaint yourself with the cooking techniques, don't let the flour paste cool to cold or stiff, and the recipe will succeed.
This recipe is FABULOUS!! If you take the time to do it right it really comes out beautifully. Like others have said... cook the flour and milk until very thick to ensure you get out all the flour taste and mixing the butter and sugar for at least 15 minutes gets out all the grit and you are left with pure heaven!!
This just never acquired a "buttercream" flavor. It tasted like bad milk and flour, the butter only masks this flavor.
W.O.W.! I have read some of the reviews and took the advise of those that have had success with it. First: I tasted the flour/milk mixture to make sure it wasn't "floury" tasting, and it wasn't. While I let it cool, I beat the sugar and butter together for about 10 minutes. I then added the flour/milk mixture and let it continue to beat together for another 5 minutes. Added the vanilla extract and it came out beautifully smooth and amazing! Can't tell you enough how amazingly smooth and delicious this is! Thanks for posting!
This was very easy to make and perfect for spreading as soon as I was done mixing them together. Cook/whisk the flour till it thickens and pulls away from your pot. To cool I put the pot in cool water. This is great if you want a frosting that is not too sweet.
If you do this right, its the best frosting you will ever make. People always tell me that this is the best frosting they have ever tasted. Be sure to use butter NOT margarine! I used to use margarine and the frosting would always come out oily when done and it would look like it was melting on the cupcakes. I finally realized that I needed to use butter, and of course it came out amazing, not one bit oily. For the part about making the flour mixture, I always just stir it until it looks like a doughy mixture (it never forms a ball) Hope this helps :)
First batch did not taste good at all. I melted the butter instead of softening it. Yikes! Anyway my second batch was delicious!!! Went great with my home made chocolate cupcakes.
GREAT RECIPE! I used baker's sugar because it's finer and blended quicker. I also used the idea of making a roux with 4 Tbsp. of the butter with 4 Tbsp. Wondra Flour. (also finer texture) Topped off my banana cake wonderfully!! Thanks Jennifer!
the number of one star ratings on this recipe made me pause, but this icing recipe is EXCELLENT. the best way to make sure the flour/milk mixture works is to 1) mix the milk and flour with a whisk or fork thoroughly before heating and 2) use a microwave set to medium/low power for about 5 minutes to heat the mixture. take the mixture out every 20-30 seconds to give it a good whisk. ONLY MICROWAVE until the mixture thickens(it will have the same consistency as ketchup)!! i think the lumps come through when the milk and flour is overcooked. the procedure for the base is very similar to that used to prepare bechamel sauce from scratch. cool to room temperature then incorporate into the whipped room temperature butter and sugar. (i used a food processor set to low). its stable, light and airy.
This frosting was easy and awesome! I used it on a two layer 9 inch cake and it was plenty of frosting. I dyed it purple and put it on a french vanilla cake with blackberry filling in between the layers.
Have been making this for over a year now and so far the best frosting recipe I have found
AMAZING!!! One suggestion make sure you blend the flour mixture and sugar mixture for at leas t 10-15 minutes so sugar is dissolved. A tasty, light frosting will result!!! Oh, and the more vanilla, the better! I plan on adding a little pure vanilla bean next time around!.
Great Quick And Easy Frosting.
This is almost the exact same recipe that my grandmother has used for years. Normally I am a chocolate person, but when my Gma makes this frosting on a yellow butter cake, I melt! I make this recipe on my own now and have never had it fail. It always turns out fluffy and creamy.
i just used this recipe for a halloween cake im making. its tastes sooo good! one of the best frostings ive ever had. its light and fluffy and just the right amount of sweetness. one thing though, when you cook the milk and flour only cook it until its thick like a gravy. make sure to stir constantly so it doesnt get lumpy.
I really liked the idea of a not-so-sweet frosting, similair to the cream cheese, but without cream cheese. After researching, and finding this is the correct type to put on red velvet (according to some), I decided to try this one out. The flour and butter forms a "ball" in the middle of the saucepan when you stir it, it's not literally round. I waited until cooled and beat well, but mine was still a little strange looking. It tasted good, but had a really interesting texture. It was a nice change, but I'm not so sure it will replace my regular buttercream.
Loved this recipe. Very fluffy, smooth and creamy. I made this to go with cupcakes from the Hershey's Perfectly Chocolate cake recipe. I only had 3/4 cup butter and it still worked good. I cooked the milk/flour mixture til it was really thick like cookie dough. To prevent lumps, I pressed the whole mixture through a sieve with a spatula. I used my kitchenaid mixer and whipped it for a good 7-8 min, then added my food colouring gel. It pipes really well on cupcakes and looks very pretty.
I tried mine with brown sugar. The taste was awesome. It was still tiny bit gritty even though I whipped it forever. It was a little too soft in consistency (and I used 5T of flour), so I put it in the refrigerator before I iced the cake. Then I kept the cake in the fridge. Very good and easy to make!
Good recipe,all I can say is when you cook with flour or milk over a range alway on low! Simple and everything was already in my kitchen no extra trips to the store. Thanks
really is fantastic!! so easy to work with and has an almost whip cream texture. I tried to make a smaller batch and it didnt work. I will stick with the amounts and freeze some for later next time
I read the reviews about cooking it long enough. I feel I did that. I let it cool to room temperature and I did not care for the consistency. I feel like that is the reason why there were bits of it in the frosting, plus I really didn't care for the texture of it.
Very easy if you follow directions, don't worry about making "a ball". Just make sure the flour and milk get thick.. I whisked it the whole time and cooked it on a really low heat. I used granulated sugar and beat it for about 15-20 minutes off and on. I would do it during commercial breaks while I watched t.v.. It tastes so good!! I use either vanilla extract for the flavor or Mrs. Butterworths Original flavor pancake syrup. It's REALLY good!! Don't be afraid to try it.
I LOVED this frosting! I did not cook the milk and flour until it formed a ball, but just until it was a glue-y consistency. I also used pure can sugar and put it in the food processor first for a finer grit and added a tablespoon of honey to this recipe! It really does take 20+ min to beat it to the correct consistency.... Masterful.
I will never use another frosting recipe as long as I am baking. The only problem is that I ate so much before spreading it, that I fell short on frosting for the cake. All kidding aside, the only drawback that I had, was perhaps I cooked the flour at too high a heat, because I ended up with microscopic dumplings in it. Nonetheless, it is delicious. I used powdered sugar in regards to the reviews. GREAT FROSTING!
I'm baffled at all the low scores?? Not only is this buttercream DELICIOUS - but it's pretty, and it sets up well for piping. I can't understand if people just don't know the basics of cooking or what? It wasn't difficult to make and the milk/flour part really isn't that confusing?? If you read the reviews and see that others said "doesn't need to form a ball" - then you're good to go. Great recipe! I only gave it a 4 because it was a little more labor intensive than I may have wanted... but the end product was worth it!
I followed others suggestions and beat milk/flour before cooking. Cook on low and stir constantly. Removed when thick....let cool while beating butter and sugar. Turned out FABULOUS!!!!
This is the second recipe I've tried and was a little worried about the time factor. I hated sitting there stirring over the stove for so long. I hated sitting there creaming the butter and sugar forever. But what I hated most was that it didn't make enough because once I tasted it I couldn't help but keep sneaking little tastes! I wanted to load my cupcakes with this frosting but couldn't with 4 dozen. I would go through all the work again in a heart beat...but next time I'll double the recipe. It was velveety smooth (ok a few tiny lumps but I know it's bc I cooled the flour-milk mixture too much) and not too sweet, just perfect. Maybe can add a pinch more vanilla next time for a stronger taste. Loved it.
I grew up on this recipe and thought it was a family secret - lol It is a 5 star recipe in concept but after reading the reviews and having made the same errors as a young girl learning to bake I wanted to help others so they can make it without fail every time. 1. Use 5 tbsp flour, not 4 2. Cook the flour mixture until it is a thick paste and forms globs that stick together 3. Let the flour mixture cool COMPLETELY 4. Whip the butter and sugar until it is light and fluffy - this will take some time but is critical to prevent a granular texture 5. Add vanilla and flour to fluffy whipped butter and sugar mixture and beat until well blended,thick and fluffy 6. Because there is butter in this recipe, when you refrigerate it be prepared for a change in texture as the butter will harden - it really does not need refridgeration before or after frosting your cake
You absolutely HAVE to have an electric mixer to make this recipe, or else the consistency does not turn out right. Also, check the sugar amount; my husband found this frosting so sweet, he would not finish the chocolate cake it was on, and I've never seen my husband turn down chocolate.
Amazing! Sweet, and buttery! A great frosting for yellow cake! You can make it thick or thin. EDIT: Try refridgerating this, I just left mine in the fridge for a few hours instead of 30 mins. and the consistency came out more like a frosting.
Realllyyy good frosting!!! Im rating a 4 because it took a longgg time to make. Firt step took foreverrrr and was unclear. How much heat? For how long? It didnt really turn into a "ball" but it was a sticky consistincy. I had it on medium heat for about 20 minutes. I used this on mini white cupcakes and everyone loves em. I added a little more vanilla so just tast before icing the cake/cupcakes. I dont think ill make this again just becausr there are so many recipes that are almost as good and take 5 minutes as opposed to near 30.
I love this frosting as is, light & not too heavy. I did decide to add 1/2 cup melted white chocolate during the cooking process this second time, & it was even better. But great either way.
Eh, I've made better. It tastes better with chocolate cake batter. I would use powder sugar instead of granulated sugar because it is grainy. Also, not very sweet.
I have never made buttercream frosting before and I found this recipe to be very simple to follow. However it did take a very long time to beat together. But the end result was perfect and smooth! SO YUMMY!
Easy to mess up. Stir the flour constanly or in seconds the flour will turn into a big yucky gob. If you let it cool too much and it is lumpy, throw it in a blender and it will be fine. Definitely a strong buttery taste.
Holy Moly. I never have reviewed a recipe on here before, but I had to do this one. I have never made frosting this good, and I have been baking (to rave reviews from friends and family) for over 20 years. I was worried that the sugar would remain grainy. I beat the butter and sugar for 15 minutes, and it was still grainy, but once I added the flour/milk mixture (which was nearly solid once it was cooled), everything smoothed right out. After it all was well mixed, it seemed very liquidy. But once it was chilled, it was perfect. Amazingly perfect. It's hard not to just eat the frosting from the bowl. Forget the cake!!
So good it should be illegal. I've been looking for this recipe for years. I wonder if the people who rated this poorly used the correct sugar. White sugar is not a good description for confectioners 10X.
This was very yummy and quite easy. I followed the recipe and the suggestions. I cooked the milk and flour at a low-medium heat, whisking it gently while it thickened to make sure it didn't burn/scald -- about 5 minutes. I cooked it until it was quite thick. I beat the butter and sugar for 10 minutes to make sure it was past the "gritty" stage -- quite easy to test by just tasting. The butter/sugar mixture cooled to room temp while I mixed the milk/flour mixture and then I folded both together and beat another minute, after throwing in a dash of vanilla. I let it sit in the frig. for 20 minutes to thicken slightly. It made a lovely, light-tasting frosting -- my husband raved that it was not heavy and super sugary -- like canned frosting. I'll make again -- I always have these ingredients on hand and I'd like to make a chocolate version next time.
Very Very good! This was my first time making a buttercream frosting so I just kinda went with it. I mixed the flour and milk BEFORE putting it on the stove. When it starts to thicken up, take it off the heat. It also says the milk and flour will form a ball but it never does, so was confused about that part. The frosting was absolutely amazing! To remove the grainy sugar, I whipped it using my Kitchen-aid electric mixer and its came perfect! Don't refrigerate too longg. My cupcakes were a hit! THANK YOU!! (:
Amazing!!!! Tasted just like real butter cream the recipe was on point! I can't wait to make more thanks!
This was SO good! I saw the picture and made it before I made the actual cupcakes, I was so excited. It totally paid off. This is the best recipe EVER. I read a lot of reviews and saw some people made it w/ confectioner's sugar and some w/ granulated, so I made mine w/ 1/2 cup of each. It came out SO well! I put in some blue foood coloring and it's beautiful! I'm going over to a friend's house to make actual cupcakes, but the frosting is going to make them FABULOUS! Thank you sooo much for this recipe. It took a while to make, but was worth it. I'll never buy frosting again :D :D :D FIVE STARS!
This is the most delicious, silky, creamy, decadent buttercream! I've been making this type (with the flour) for years and use it on almost any cupcake, cakes such as banana and red velvet, and some cakey bars, I've never had it fail. The flour/milk does not need to form a ball - just stir till good and thick and it boils a bit. I usually put a little piece of plastic wrap right on the surface of the mixture to prevent a "skin" of any sort as it's cooling. I beat the butter and granulated sugar together first for only a few minutes, maybe 3-5, then with the room temperature flour mixture till fluffy and creamy, maybe another 3 minutes or so. I've never had a floury taste nor a gritty texture. This is really very easy to prepare and is very conducive to flavor variations, with chocolate being my favorite ( add cocoa and sometimes also some melted semisweet chocolate). The only change I've ever made to this recipe is sometimes adding 1 extra tablespoon of flour for additional thickening. Otherwise, follow this recipe as is for the most wonderful buttercream!
I am totally blown away by this frosting! Not only did I use a hand mixer (ouch, might I add) but I also live in southeast Texas and my kitchen is HUMID! Right before I combined the butter/sugar with the milk/flour mixture, I took a slight taste of the former. Still gritty. After adding the flour/milk goop and splashing on the vanilla, I was totally caught off guard when, after sampling once more, I found the frosting to be as creamy as I could imagine! I will definitely make this frosting again. But first, I will invest in a bowl mixer.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections