Curried Spinach Soup
I absolutely LOVE this soup and make it all the time. I've adapted the recipe to be more healthy by using olive oil instead of butter and fat-free sour cream. Serve topped with croutons.
I absolutely LOVE this soup and make it all the time. I've adapted the recipe to be more healthy by using olive oil instead of butter and fat-free sour cream. Serve topped with croutons.
I am reviewing this again because I changed the four stars to five with a few changes I added. It was wonderful before but for my taste I have tweeked it with the following: I sauteed 2 cloves of garlic with the onions then added the spinach, along with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper until completely cooked. I used two potatoes reserving 1/2. Threw all together and used an emulsion blender to puree. Added the sour cream mixture then added the reserved potatoes and used a potato masher to break them up which added some texture. (Also used madras curry). My friends and family now BEG me to make this frequently. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!Read More
This is one of the worst recipes I’ve made from this site. I followed the recipe exactly and it was pretty gross. To try to save it I tried adding additional curry powder and some salt/pepper and cayenne but it didn’t help at all. I will not be making again.Read More
I am reviewing this again because I changed the four stars to five with a few changes I added. It was wonderful before but for my taste I have tweeked it with the following: I sauteed 2 cloves of garlic with the onions then added the spinach, along with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper until completely cooked. I used two potatoes reserving 1/2. Threw all together and used an emulsion blender to puree. Added the sour cream mixture then added the reserved potatoes and used a potato masher to break them up which added some texture. (Also used madras curry). My friends and family now BEG me to make this frequently. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
AMAZING!!!!! I have a vegan daughter and so I substituted high quality vegetable broth (I used imagine organic)and it is great. I am always on the lookout for vegan things I like also. The lemon is a really nice touch. This is so healthy. If you like soup, spinach and curry you will love this. By the way if you make a lot of soup buy a hand held blender it cuts down the work significantly. I just added the flour over the spinach cooked it then slowly added the broth and then zapped it with the hand held blender. My only regret is I should have doubled the recipe.
I've made this soup twice and it's addictive. I made a few adjustments. I used leek instead of green onion because I had it. I didn't use the potato, because I didn't have it, but I added some onion. Also I used yogurt instead of the sour cream.
Delicious! RAVE reviews in our house. Used leeks in place of the green onion, and the flavor really came through in a nice way. This is one recipe where it's really important to taste and adjust seasonings several times throughout the process, as curry powder can vary widely in strength and quality depending on source (and age) of your curry. Start with half the curry and lemmon called for in the recipe, then add more to your taste. Lemon zest, rather than lots of lemon juice, worked well for me. One note: I got lazy with the spinach leaves and didn't stem them very well (using baby spinach, thought they'd be tender enough). They weren't; strings got all wrapped around my hand blender and I had to pull them out by hand :-( But the end soup was fantastic. Thanks for the recipe, & next time I won't be so lazy!
IGNORE THE PICTURE! I didn't read the other views carefully and didn't realize the soup would look nothing like photo. I also didn't read the recipe before making it... oops. So when I was getting out the spinach out, I spotted some asparagus and thought I would throw some in with the green onions. I suppose I made curried spinach ASPARAGUS soup. I liked it - I would do it again! I used a meatless "chicken" soup base, omitted lemon juice and used nonfat greek yogurt. I didn't add all the spinach - it was quite thick and rich without all of it. I have an immersion blender on order from Amazon, so I pureed it in my food processor. I think it would sell well to most adult family members and at church potlucks - which tend to be vegetarian. Go ahead try it - just don't imagine the photo. Think GREEN - VERY GREEN.
I made this soup last night for dinner with jerk chicken & pineapple rice. This was the perfect touch. I used soup base instead of already made broth, added one clove of garlic in with the onion, used regular (not lowfat) sour cream,squeezed a fresh lemon, and served with fresh baked baguette bread. Also, when adding curry powder,I used 2 HEAPING teaspoons. We love the curry taste. A little tip to make it easier...If you are using a blender, add about 1/2 cup of broth to the potato spinach mixture. It will puree much easier this way. ENJOY!
Good soup! I adapted the recipe too; I used spinach, some leftover broccoli I had, garlic, and parsley; used homemade veggie broth; omitted (er, forgot) the lemon juice; and used yogurt. Had to add more curry powder, too, but I think mine was old and not very flavorful. I garnished with hardboiled eggs and served with homemade wheat bread, and dinner was a hit!
This was good and comforting. I made this for a sunday supper at a freinds and even the non veggies easters liked it. I love curry so that's probally why i liked this so much. I made a few minor changes, i sauteed yellow onions and garlic instead of the green onions and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. Instead of sour cream, I used non fat greek yogurt just because I like the taste better and its so healthy for you.
This soup was fabulous. Made it entirely vegan by substituting the chicken broth with vegetable and instead of sour cream I used Tofutti's Better than Sour Cream. I also added a carrot to the onions when sautéing. I thought the soup could have used more broth as mine was extremely thick. It was still delicious though and this will be a permanent soup recipe in my collection. I served it with a dollop of “sour cream” and an extra squeeze of lemon.
This was such a great and simple soup! It was a snap to make with very few ingredients. I used an immersion blender to mix ingredients. Also, I added all ingredients to one pot (with the exception of the potatoes which I cooked separately). I will definately make this again!
This soup has a pretty bizarre texture. That may be in part because I didn't remove the stems of the spinach. But it was tasty and filling and creamy, I would make it again in the winter.
This was really delicious. My whole family loved it, even the little kids. I could probably eat all of it by myself. It tasted very creamy and rich even though it was fairly healty. The only thing I would mention is that the photo looks nothing like the actual soup, which is a beautiful green color. Update- I added a more accurate photo of this beautiful green soup.
This is one of the worst recipes I’ve made from this site. I followed the recipe exactly and it was pretty gross. To try to save it I tried adding additional curry powder and some salt/pepper and cayenne but it didn’t help at all. I will not be making again.
For those of you who like to "tweak" recipes, this good soup is even better with bacon (I use turkey).
This is good. Next time I may add another potato and a bit more curry. I definately will make it again!
Very good. I used coconut milk instead of sour cream and I threw in some Halibut chucks for the last five minutes. Very delicious!
Not half bad for such a low cal recipe. I boiled some chopped celery with the potatoes and added a bit of yellow onion to the green onions and added a clove of garlic (all stuff I had that needed to be eaten before it went bad). For those not watching their weight as closely, a grilled cheese sandwitch is awesome along side this.
This is definitely a good soup. Would be good for visitors. The lemon, I think, is a really nice touch. I used veg broth to make this a vegetarian dish. Easy & quick to make.
I love this. I used2 packages of frozen spinach, which may have been a little too much (maybe next time 1.5 would be better), but for the few spices added it has a lot of unexpected flavor. My wife liked it but would have preferred more spice (maybe cayenne pepper or a spicier curry powder?).
excellent
This was really good - I think it's missing a little something for my taste so I'm going to tweek it a bit going forward. Overall, great soup that I look forward to making again. Thanks for sharing!
WONDERFUL. It is even good without the sour cream. I have also added a little more curry for added spice. Everyone always raves about this soup.
Tasty and filling! This recipe is sure to become a new favorite, since I always have the ingredients on hand. I didn't puree anything and used diced white onions instead of green. Needs a dash of salt, but this is a great soup.
My soup turned out okay, but also I didn't have all the ingredients and so it could have been my own fault. I used potato flakes instead of a potato and added a can of tomato sauce and some basil. I didn't have any sour cream, but I think if I put a dollop in my soup it would round it out perfectly!
There are a lot of flavors going on in this. I think it would have been better without the lemon and with more curry powder. I could barely taste it. Good for a low cal, low fat dish, though.
The taste and consistency are fine overall, but the flavor is a little bland. I might try turnips instead of potato next time (my favorite potato alternative).
Delicious soup with a little kick. I was going to skip the potato and was glad I didn't because you need the cooked potato to add moisture to the spinach when blending. I used a blender and it pureed up just fine. Will make again.
not for me or hubby, tasted very bland and baby foodish.
Great soup! I changed it up a bit. Sautéed 2 potatoes and 1 carrot, onion and spinach, then put that in my vitamix with some of the vegetable broth, added to roux, with 1 extra teaspoon of curry. Then sautéed 1 potato and 1 carrot, put those in the soup. Soup was thick, chunky and delicious! Will definitely make again!
It’s tasty and filling. The one thing I did differently was adding season salt to the potatoes. I think it would’ve been a little bland without
Delicious, will definitely make again
made it with chicken broth, spinach, carrots, one onion in a huge pot, added the curry and some Turkish red pepper and delicious! No calories,
best soup I have ever had
We enjoyed this. I only had 4 oz. light sour cream and it was great. I also cut some extra green onion to garnish with.
Yes. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections