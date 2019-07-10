Curried Spinach Soup

Delicious! RAVE reviews in our house. Used leeks in place of the green onion, and the flavor really came through in a nice way. This is one recipe where it's really important to taste and adjust seasonings several times throughout the process, as curry powder can vary widely in strength and quality depending on source (and age) of your curry. Start with half the curry and lemmon called for in the recipe, then add more to your taste. Lemon zest, rather than lots of lemon juice, worked well for me. One note: I got lazy with the spinach leaves and didn't stem them very well (using baby spinach, thought they'd be tender enough). They weren't; strings got all wrapped around my hand blender and I had to pull them out by hand :-( But the end soup was fantastic. Thanks for the recipe, & next time I won't be so lazy!