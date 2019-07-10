Curried Spinach Soup

I absolutely LOVE this soup and make it all the time. I've adapted the recipe to be more healthy by using olive oil instead of butter and fat-free sour cream. Serve topped with croutons.

Recipe by NATDTAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potato in a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender. Drain, and set aside.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan or soup pot. Add the green onions, and cook until tender. Stir in the cooked potatoes, then gradually mix in the spinach, stirring after each addition until spinach is limp. Transfer the mixture to a food processor or blender, and puree until smooth.

  • Heat the remaining olive oil in the same pan, and whisk in the flour and curry powder. Gradually whisk in broth so that no lumps form. Return the spinach mixture to the pan, stirring to blend, along with the lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened.

  • Place sour cream in a medium bowl. Ladle about 1 cup of the hot soup into the sour cream, and mix until well blended. Stir this back into the pot of soup. Heat through, but do not allow to boil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 84.3mg. Full Nutrition
