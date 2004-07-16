Whipped Frosting I

44 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

A light tasting whipped frosting suitable for filling a rolled cake or whoopee pies. Great on angel food cake. Never fails as long as you don't let it cool uncovered or a skin will form on the paste.

By Ann

12
1 cake's frosting
Directions

  • In a small saucepan, mix milk into flour gradually to prevent lumps. Cook, stirring constantly over low heat until thick. Cover with waxed paper and cool completely or set in bowl of ice water and stir until cooled.

  • In mixer bowl, combine shortening and margarine, beat 4 minutes. Add sugar; beat 4 minutes. Add cooled paste and vanilla and beat well.

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 96mg. Full Nutrition
