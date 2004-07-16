Whipped Frosting I
A light tasting whipped frosting suitable for filling a rolled cake or whoopee pies. Great on angel food cake. Never fails as long as you don't let it cool uncovered or a skin will form on the paste.
I LOVE this frosting! At first it seemed a peculiar recipe, but it comes out really creamy and it tastes great - no overly sweet icing sugar flavor here! I think its' the perfect balance of heavy and light. In response to the previous review, be sure to add the flour slowly with a sprinkling motion and whisk constantly. I have added cocoa powder to this recipe and it makes a delightful chocolate frosting as well! (I didn't note how much.. just sprinkle it in to taste) 5 stars well deserved!
Difficult to make. Watch the milk/flour recipe carefully or it will become lumpy. Use a spoon to mix this mixture-- a whisk won't do.
I used corn oil (cut in half the amount of shortening from the recipe) , low-fat milk,and butter, instead of shortening, whole milk, and margarine. The recipe still turn out well. I also used a hand mixer to mix the ingredients together. It ended up looking exactly like whipped frosting, the recipe I was looking for.
Flavor is wonderful.. Had no problem with the flour/Milk mixture. However, I'm wondering about the "White Sugar." I used granulated and result is grany. I'm wondering if the recipe means "powdered sugar"????? June 2010. Revised: I have learned extra fine, or Baker's Sugar works well. I use Cook's South Seas Vanilla... Oh, Yum! Use butter instead of shortening for better flavor too. At times I also add a bit of almond and brandy flavor to that... Not enough to be obvious.. only to enhance. Needs a lot of beating to get the sugar to blend in.
My neighbor gave me a recipe like this one many years ago, only hers had 3 T flour and 1 cup solid shortening, no butter. This is one of the best frostings I have ever made. It is very creamy, looks like whipped cream and taste great too. It does take a little time to prepare, since it has to be cooked and cooled, but well worth the extra time. This cake will need to be stored in a cool place since the frosting contains milk.
I love this frosting on rich chocolate cake. I've been making this recipe for years with just a few changes. My recipe calls for 5T. flour. This makes a much thicker base for the icing. Also, I use butter, NOT margarine. I think the real trick is to beat the sugar/butter/ shortening mix for TEN minutes. Start your mixer, then go look at allrecipes.com for a while. Add the milk/flour mixture, then beat it another TEN minutes. You'll find with a thicker base and a longer beating time, you'll have a wonderful creamy icing. One other thing...use Crisco. The taste and texture depend on it. I've tried store brands and they just don't do it.
I LOVE this frosting. I did make a change though. Once started I realized I didn't have any shortening so I used butter instead. It turned out just fabulous, I will be making this one again for sure!
Made this tonight. Turned out really good. Will definitely make it again.
This is excellent! Getting the flour/milk consistency right was a little frustrating, and the frosting doesn't harden so it isn't great for stackable cookies; however, it is by far the best tasting, lightest frosting I have ever made and I'm sold!
This icing is...weird. Not bad, but weird. The flour/milk paste makes it different than any icing I've ever made, but then, I'm not a person who makes a lot of icing. I'm actually a person who tends to have icing recipes fail horribly, so this one scores big points for being quite easy to make. And, while it was different than any icing I'd ever made, it was perfectly suited to the chiffon cake I made it for, so this is likely to be my go-to recipe every time there's a chiffon cake in my life.
good recipe but i add butter flavoring to make it even more delicious. Rave reviews from tasters!!
I don't know what happened. I followed all the directions. I re-read everything to make sure I didn't miss a step. But I just dumped it all down the sink. It was greasy and gritty. Not a good recipe.
I loved this frosting, I tried it this weekend on a mickey mouse cake I did for my grandson and I loved it my whole family loved it. I will keep on using this frosting on all my cakes.
great base frosting! I used butter instead of lard and added some pineapple juice towards the end of the beating cycle since I was frosting a pineapple cake. I will add that I think you really have to mix it at least four minutes for it not to be grainy with regular sugar. I actually whipped it on 10 with my kitchen aid stand mixer for at least 10 minutes and ended up with light airy perfect frosting!
Do NOT walk away from your paste! I did for just a second, and I got lumps! Thankfully I was able to *whisk* them into submission! I also noticed a grainy texture when I was whipping the sugar with the shortening and margarine, but it seemed to mellow out to oblivion once I added the paste and vanilla. I did add just a pinch of salt, because the flavor was a little flat. Very good recipe! Thanks!
I made this to go with an ice cream cake. It was very similar to the whipped frosting you would get from a WalMart cake with the whipped frosting. It did have a greasy feel to it but the light and not too sweet taste out weigh it. I will try to make this again with all butter instead of the shortening/margarine. In response to the reviewers that had problems with the flour and milk, I had no problems. You have to stay with your saucepan and whisk constantly adding flour a little at a time. Worked perfectly.
This frosting has wonderful texture, however be sure to put it on a VERY COOL cake or it will melt before your eyes. Although it's a little high maintenance because of the flower whisking, I am willing to try this frosting again. WARNING: I used a cup of butter instead because it was on hand and it turned out too buttery! Stick with the 1/2 cup of shortening. I only recommend a little more vanilla to taste.
Fantastic! I made this vegan w/soy milk and olive spread. Yes, it's a tough frosting to make and looks gross but the key is lots of stirring and add the flour gradually through a sieve. It's also great w/cocoa powder added.
I tried this frosting along with the Simple Sugar Cookie recipe that is also on this website and thought that it was a good recipe. It was a little bit to creamy for my taste and would probably cut back on the shortning. but overall i like it.
Excellent! I used this on a yellow cake and added cut fresh strawberries! Will def make again! The only downside was it did not make enough frosting. I made two loaf pans of cake and cut each in half so it was not quite enough for that. Had to just put icing in the middle and on top, none left for sides.
Great flavor but a little difficult to make the "paste". I doubled this recipe to ice a 1/4 sheet cake and it is the perfect amount. However, when I made the flour/milk mixture, it never got to the 'paste'. It was a little more liquidy than I wanted but I poured it in the sugar/Crisco mixture and changed the paddle on my stand mixer to the whisk and beat until fluffy. Overall, I'm impressed with this recipe and will play with the flour/milk mixture again until I get it right.
Love it. Has a nice creamy whip cream flavor. I tried to follow the person who did the oil. because I dont usually have shortening. I think I messed up using 1/4 cup too much but it still came out ok. Thanks for sharing.
I gave this two stars for the texture and look. However, I don't care for the taste of this frosting. I was really disappointed considering how many other great reviews there were. I even added extra vanilla and powdered sugar to try and improve the taste. Didnt help. It was similar to that overwhelming oily frosting you get from grocery store bakeries.
I have been making this same recipe for a number of years but with 2 tablespoons flour and 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup Crisco. I found myself surprised about those who complained about the gritty texture. My husband will actually complain if he can't taste the sugar granuals..that is his favorite part about the frosting!
Worked great on angel food cake. This one is a keeper and an excellent alternative to light fluffy creamy frosting.
Whipped, absolutely! It is perhaps the fluffiest frosting I have ever made. But its completely tasteless, which is a big disappointment. I tried to doctor it up with some cream cheese, but it ruined the consistency because I added it too late. I have some more tweaking to do before I can re-rate it... but really, I don't understand all the raves about this recipe. Its a very basic, store-bought type of frosting, and I can't imagine why anyone wants to put such a tasteless frosting on their cakes!
The best whipped frosting I've ever had or made! Can't wait to frost my cupcakes tomorrow and hear what everyone thinks at my sons birthday party in 2 days. I took someones advice and used bakers sugar because white sugar comes out a little griddy to me. I also used all butter instead of margarine and shortening. :-)
no problems with the flour but grainy and tasteless
Wow... I have to say I was really worried halfway through this recipe. As I was whipping the butter and sugar, it was still very grainy. But once I beat in the paste- voila! It became very creamy. The frosting tastes great and is definitely not cloying.
I was also skeptical at first about the flour part of the recipe, but it is a light and fabulous tasting frosting. I did use granulated white sugar, so with that I just increased the mixing time to 10-12 minutes and it completely removed the grainy texture. Great Recipe!!!
I made this recipe because I didn't have powdered sugar. It was supposed to go on top of petite cream puffs (pate a choux) that were filled with vanilla pastry cream. It ended up inside of the cream puffs because it was so delicious!! I added a rounded tablespoon of chocolate and almost a tablespoon of granulated sugar to make the most fabulous chocolate filling I've ever had! At first I was thinking I had made a bad choice in this recipe when I was whipping the butter and shortening and then adding the granulated sugar since the sugar remained grainy. But, as soon as I added the vanilla (closer to 2 t.) the frosting transformed into a smoother, shinier mixture. When I added the thickened flour / milk mixture, magic happened and it whipped into a perfect mousse-like cream filling. My family could not stop eating the cream puffs!!! It is not overly sweet, which makes it perfect for a thick, sturdy filling or frosting.
Substituted with cheesecake pudding blackout cak
I made this to use as the center of creme-filled chocolate cupcakes (you know, the kind with the white icing squiggle on top). It was not quite sweet enough, so I added a cup of powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. salt. The paste comes together beautifully in the microwave!
This frosting was amazing. I added chopped frozen strawberry’s about 1/4 cup to the four and milk which gave the frosting a light strawberry taste. Great on angle food cake.
Mmmmm This frosting is delicious. Used the whisk attachment with my stand mixer. I creamed the butter and shortening until it almost looked like whipped cream. Then added the sugar slowly about 1/3 of a cup at a time and whipped and whipped until there was no more grainy texture. The flour mixture seemed easy enough to make but I had to stand there and stir so to avoid lumps. I cooled the flour mixture in a water bath and then added it slowly to the butter/shortening/sugar mixture. I added a pinch of kosher salt. When that mixture was combined it was perfect. I've frosted a cake with this and piped it on a key lime pie. Piping this was easy for me. I did store this in the fridge. It kept well for a couple days perhaps it would for a couple more but thinking it does have milk in it so... The next day this frosting tasted even better. Not too sweet with a nice mouth feel. This frosting is super yum
This recipe was awesome. Just keep any eye on it so it doesn’t become grainy.
This type of frosting recipe is "fussy" by nature--I would suggest the first time you make it, use the best quality (and exact) ingredients called for, follow the directions, and ideally have the right kitchen conditions (cool and dry). If it doesn't seem like it's smoothing out when you're beating it, keep going! Sometimes it takes 15 min. or more. It's also called "ermine" frosting--it's that luxurious and smooth. Be prepared for it to taste less sweet than uncooked frostings. It's best made the day you will serve it, and it changes texture in the refrigerator (if you bring the cake to room temp. before serving, it will be much tastier). The other tips I would give are to make sure the flour paste is completely cool before you beat it in, and make sure your butter is soft, but not greasy. I will not make any other kind of frosting anymore--friends and family won't let me!
Really nice, tasty frosting. Always feared dealing with cooking the milk and flour, but came together nicely. I used cling wrap to cover the surface of the paste and it kept the skin from forming while it cooled.
Finally! A frosting that isn't ridiculously sweet! This has a light, airy texture with a hint of sweetness. This frosting holds very well when piped with a pastry bag. Unlike many frostings, this one does not form a dry crust. This recipe is perfection. Question: does anyone know if it's ok to use a wire whisk beater on their mixer (instead of flat beater) to make this? I got a new mixer and it says that the wire whisk is used for boiled icings...
it didn't look quite like the recipe in the picture but taste was nice and lite my kids scarfed it
Great recipe! But does anyone know how to adapt this to make a fudge or chocolate frosting? Use cocoa powder, chips, unsweetened chocolate. HELP!
