Whipped Frosting I

This type of frosting recipe is "fussy" by nature--I would suggest the first time you make it, use the best quality (and exact) ingredients called for, follow the directions, and ideally have the right kitchen conditions (cool and dry). If it doesn't seem like it's smoothing out when you're beating it, keep going! Sometimes it takes 15 min. or more. It's also called "ermine" frosting--it's that luxurious and smooth. Be prepared for it to taste less sweet than uncooked frostings. It's best made the day you will serve it, and it changes texture in the refrigerator (if you bring the cake to room temp. before serving, it will be much tastier). The other tips I would give are to make sure the flour paste is completely cool before you beat it in, and make sure your butter is soft, but not greasy. I will not make any other kind of frosting anymore--friends and family won't let me!