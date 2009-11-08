Apple Walnut Pound Cake

I just caught this recipe tonight and upon realizing I had all the ingredients I made it on the spur of the moment. It is so simple and very quick to prepare. Like earlier reviewers I added a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and even some ground cloves I had just sitting around. I used slightly more than 1/4 cup of buttermilk and it was wonderful. At first I thought two apples would be too much judging by the huge mound on my cutting board, but after baking the pieces shrank to give a nice distribution of apples throughout the bread. I had to bake mine for about 75 minutes but it came out perfect. Very moist and not overly sweet. My first time making an apple bread but I will surely be making them more often thanks to this recipe! :)