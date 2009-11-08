Apple Walnut Pound Cake
Almost a pound cake. We like it sliced, spread with butter, then microwaved just until warm.
Great recipe - it's actually more of an apple bread. I used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. of brown sugar. I also upped the buttermilk to 1/4 c. and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the batter. I used three apples: one shredded and two chopped. I did two of these. One I made a topping for: 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/4 c. flour, 2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1/4 c. of butter. Combine the sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a bowl then cut the butter in until it resembles course crumbs. Halfway through baking sprinkle over top so it doesn't sink into the cake. The other one I did a caramel sauce: 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/4 c. butter, 1/8 c. of cream (or half and half) bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes, remove from heat and add 1/4 tsp. of vanilla. Let cool slightly before pouring over warm cake. Either way they're delicious!!!!Read More
Kind of dry and very crumbly. Bland. Very disappointing.Read More
This was AWESOME. My husband ate the entire thing! I used three apples, upped the milk a little, and added some cinnamon to the batter. (Thanks, Jillian!) Excellent recipe! This cooked for much longer than I expected, though (probably an extra 15 min), but that's probably because of the extra apples. Oh, also, I baked this in an 8x8 glass dish. I didn't think it would fit in a loaf pan! Delicious, though. Absolutely a keeper!
Made this with pears in a bundt pan - it was delicious! Very moist with all the fruit. Also chopped the walnuts up super fine in the food processor to make a nutty flavor throughout. This one's a keeper!
Tasted great and easy to make, I suggest using more apples since that was the best part.
Was a really good cake I doubled the recipe to make two loafs. I left the skin on the apples and Everyone really enjoyed it.
I read all the great reviews and decided to try it. It came out great. I agree, it's more of an apple bread than a cake. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg. Next time I'll chop the nuts superfine so the kids can't see them.
Really good cake. Moist and the walnuts really add to the flavor.
GREAT! For gluten free just substitute rice flour for wheat flour, and add 1 glass water. I didnt have buttermilk only regular and it came out just so good and moist and extremely tasty!!!
I just caught this recipe tonight and upon realizing I had all the ingredients I made it on the spur of the moment. It is so simple and very quick to prepare. Like earlier reviewers I added a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and even some ground cloves I had just sitting around. I used slightly more than 1/4 cup of buttermilk and it was wonderful. At first I thought two apples would be too much judging by the huge mound on my cutting board, but after baking the pieces shrank to give a nice distribution of apples throughout the bread. I had to bake mine for about 75 minutes but it came out perfect. Very moist and not overly sweet. My first time making an apple bread but I will surely be making them more often thanks to this recipe! :)
I've learned to read the reviews before cooking...so the hint to increase the buttermilk was solid, as was the addition of cinnamon. One thing I always do is to grease and sugar the pan instead of greasing and flouring. The sugar doesn't burn, and it makes a nice crisp and slightly-sweet crust. I may increase the apples next time and put it into mini-loaves or split the recipe into two pans, but for the first attempt on this recipe, I was delighted.
I added some blueberries and cinnamon. It turned out great! Delicious.
Great easy cake. I used 2 chopped and one shredded apple. Added 1 tsp. cinnamon to batter. After reading reviews, I added 1/4 cup of sour cream. PERFECT! The cake was moist and delicious. I baked it in an 8x8 Pyrex dish. Baked for approximately 45 minutes. Was great with a little vanilla ice cream!
Tasted great but was a little gummy in the middle. Could use about 10 minutes more.
Dry! Very dense, but even my very juicy apples couldn't help this. I watched it carefully and cooked it 10 minutes less that stated.
This recipe is a keeper and definitely worth trying. However, I used it as a base with my own touches, and it turned out rather tasty! Along with the recipe ingredients, I added the following: 1 cup white flour and 1 cup pumpkin spice cookie mix (instead of 2 cups white flour), 1/4 cup milk instead of buttermilk, 1/4 cup whole cranberry sauce (not jelly type), 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/16 tsp mashed Anise seeds (this sparks it up), and last but not least, 1/2 cup whole oats. Needless, to say, it was perfect with coffee on a cold day.
