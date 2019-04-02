Grilled Peanut Chicken
This is a perfect dish when you have company coming and no idea what to fix them, especially when you don't want to be boring about dinner.
This chicken turned out delicious, however, it needed some tweeking so I only gave the original recipe four stars. Thanks to other reviewers I increased the recipe for the sauce quite a bit. This is necessary as having extra for a dipping sauce is a MUST! I did add a little water (tried olive oil too, but didn't work as well). It is too thick if you don't. You have to really watch this on the grill so the sauce doesn't get burnt. Also, as one reviewer suggested, I added some brown sugar just to the dipping sauce. This makes a huge difference also. I probably increased the sauce by 4xs, but I was cooking 8 breasts. We will definitely make it again. Thanks!Read More
Tasty, but very thick sauce. I used Jif Extra Crunchy peanut butter because it was what I had on hand the first time I made this & I don't suggest using it to anyone else. I also made it on a George Foreman non-stick grill & it stuck thoroughly. Definitely spray with cooking spray if you're trying it on a George Foreman grill!Read More
I've make this minus the curry, (can't seem to acquire a taste for that) Make double (or triple) sauce, warm it up and serve it over some kind of asian noodles pad tai style... or linguini or angel hair. A sprinkling of finely chopped green onions is a good add in. Thinning out the sauce with a little chicken stock if it's too thick. I prefer using the crunchy peanut butter or I've also topped it with chopoped peanuts. My peanut butter lovin' 4 year old eats it up.
The sauce is VERY thick. I added another tbsp of soy sauce plus some water to thin it out enough to baste the chicken. What a different cooking method makes! The first time I made this, I baked it and it came out pretty good. Recently, I followed the recipe and grilled it. The grill roasts the peanut butter and gives it a carmelized flavor that baking just cannot replicate. While the chicken was grilling, I made a douple recipe of the sauce, added 1 1/2 tsp sugar and more water, and brought it to a boil in a sauce pan. I served the chicken over whole wheat pasta and topped with the extra sauce.
I really liked this recipe. I don't usually care much for boneless, skinless breasts; I find them dry and tasteless, but this recipe made them moist and flavorful. I only cooked 2 breasts; there are only 2 of us, and I didn't want to heat up the grill for just 2 breasts, so I broiled them in my toaster oven. I always have to play with recipes, so I added about a tablespoon of rice vinegar and about 1/2 teaspoon of sugar to the sauce. I used all the sauce on the 2 breasts and they came out great; rich and delicious, and the sauce carmelized beautifully. I served them with Sesame Noodles from this site, and braised bok choy. Excellent meal.
I thought this was quick, easy and really good. Following another reviewers advice, I doubled the recipe (and actually added some ground ginger) and after brushing chicken thighs with teh mixture (it was thicker than I expected), I added some chicken broth to thin it out and then used that as a sauce to pour onto the chicken and some rice. It was really good, I will use it again (maybe on shrimp), and my husband really liked it as well, although it could have been spicier for him (and me as well). Thanks for a great new recipe!
This is so wonderful, the next day even better. We've made it with both boneless/skinless chicken breast and thigh. Thighs are the best.
A nice recipe. I cubed the chicken then rolled in the sauce before making kabobs with onions. You can taste the hint of curry which gives the chicken an interesting flavor. I really enjoyed it, however my husband says he prefers the Pork Satay recipe also from this site. They are equally simple to make, and have similar flavors I think, this one is a little more complex with the curry.
Both my husband and I thought the flavor combination in this dish was wonderful. I made the sauce, but then added about 1 T. of water to thin out a bit. I let the chicken marinate in the sauce for several hours before grilling. It was excellent, and we will definitely make it again.
I had never had peanut chicken before, and looking at the ingredients I just couldn't picture the taste, but was so curious, I just had to try it. Both my husband and I LOVED it!!! Will definately make many more times!!!
Delicious, savoury fusion of flavours that tickled the exotic taste buds. At first I was skeptical about using cayenne and curry with peanut buter and lime juice but it turned out excellent and had a fantastic overall flavour. My family loved it.
First of all, I cubed the chicken breasts instead of halving them. I doubled the recipe for the marinade, but next time I would triple it. I omitted the cayenne pepper from the recipe because I didn't have any, and instead used crushed red pepper flakes. I also added a little sprinkle of brown sugar to the marinade. Once everything was together, I let the chicken marinade in the sauce for about an hour or so. I cooked the chicken on the stove top in a pan. Before putting the chicken in, I drizzled some sesame oil into the pan and heated it. The chicken cooked for about 15-20 minutes, and it was perfect. I served it over rice (with soy sauce, butter, pepper, and salt mixed in) and I used the Asian Salad Recipe also on this website. It was delicious! If you're looking for it to make a sauce for your rice to soak up, then you would definitely need to at the very least triple the marinade recipe. With doubling the marinade, it coats the chicken very nicely, but there's no left over gravy to go with it. It's still very good, but I think it could be improved with making more of the sauce. I think some crushed peanuts and chopped green onions would be add a nice garnish on top. This is a delicious, simple, and fast Asian meal. I would recommend trying it!
Great, easy recipe! I'm giving a 4 though, bcz the concept is great but I did have to make several changes (as another user stated). I used my skillet to cook the chicken and sauce instead of the grill, omitted the lemon juice, an extra punch of curry, and added some finely chopped waterchestnuts. It added a really lovely crunch...otherwise, I loved it!! I served with basmati rice, excellent flavour! Thanks for sharing!
Tasty! It's going in my regular rotation.
My family and I loved this dinner! I switched it up a bit after reading other reviews and decided to add low-fat coconut milk in to the sauce and marinated it overnight. I broiled the chicken for about 7-10 minutes on each side. This made the peanut sauce more crunchy and delicious. I made some extra sauce to use on top of basmati rice for a side. I didn't use as much garlic for the additional sauce, but it was equally as delicious. All in all, I'll definitely be making this again.
Delicious recipe. The sauce is very thick so I used a little chicken broth thin it out.
this was really delicious! I agree that the sauce needs to be tripled and to have some left over as a dip too. other than that it's a perfect combination of salty and sweet. I just popped mine in the oven and then broiled for about 5 minuted to caramelize the sauce.
We loved this recipe! I already made it twice - I doubled the sauce, used a quarter of it to marinate the chicken then added about 1/4 cup of chicken broth to thin out the sauce. We warmed the sauce and served it over the grilled chicken, brown rice and suger snap peas.
Great with extra sauce served over rice. I like to serve this with "Asian Coleslaw" from this site.
Not that great - but I think it has potential. The sauce was very thick, like a paste. So I thinned it with coconut milk, you could also use chicken broth. I used my grill pan on the stove, it smelled like I was baking peanut butter cookies. I would cut way back on the peanut butter and add more curry and other spices as all I could really taste was the peanut butter.
This was a good recipe but needs some extra touches. Since it was pouring rain, I made it on the stovetop instead of the grill. Used a teflon griddle on medium head with a TOUCH of peanut oil since a lot of reviewers complained of burning/sticking sauce. I thought the sauce was WAY too thick also so I added about 1/2 cup sesame oil. Flavor was good - I love anything with curry, my husband is so-so on it but loves peanuts so he was very happy. I served it on a bed of pad thai noodles (recipe on this site - I think it's "Asian noodles" but I tweaked that too) and garnished with thin biased cut scallions and chopped peanuts. I will make this again since my hubby loved it but will probably turn up the heat on the spices. Thanks for a different recipe!!
Fantastic! I doubled the recipe and thinned it down a little. I was absolutely floored by how good it was. Two big thumbs up!
This was sooo good with a few alterations: I used regualr peanut butter vs. low fat because reduced-fat peanut butter doesn't taste like real food to me, and regualr peanut butter is a good source of healthy fat, which we all need. I added a little chicken stock and a little light coconut milk to thin the sauce and make it more easy to spead. I also added just a wee bit of sesame oil (about 1/4 tsp) because it tastes so good and helps to anchor all the different flavors. Yum.
Yum! I added 1 tsp. teriyaki to the mix; and marinated the chicken for an hour or so. We loved it and will definitely make again.
I was looking for low-carb recipes and found this one. When I was preparing the sauce, I was also preparing myself to be disapointed because it was very thick, and I wasn't too impressed with the pre-cooked taste of the spread. I put it on an outdoor grill, and I was shocked to find that I LOVED the chicken once it was done. SO moist. I was also surprised that it wasn't as peanut tasting as I expected, which is good! It just made the chicken taste flavorful, spicy, garlicy, and wonderful. I'll make again, perhaps as a kabob and brush on that way.
Neither my boyfried or I enjoyed this chicken. We will not make it again and did not finish our meal the first time.
the peanut sauce is really tasty, and although better suited as a marinade for the chicken, it is also really good to mix in with plain cooked pasta!
Way To Go Girl! what a great and authentic-ly asian taste. i especially like that fact that it is low in fat and low in sodium. next time i will try this like mentioned in another review and make it satay style (strips on a skewer) this one is a keeper.
This was a nice change in my grilled chicken rotation. I doubled the sauce, so I could used some for marinating, and some for basting when it was just about to come off the grill. I also left out the curry, my BF isn't a fan, and added honey, because it seemed a bit salty. The honey made it perfect in my opinion. Served w/ a bagged Asian salad, and baked potatoes. Very good!
I added about a TBSP of olive oil to the marinade to make it a little less stiff. I also grilled the sauce side down first so that the sauce got cooked on the chicken. Make sure you keep an eye on it while grilling if you do it this way. I will try what another rater suggested and marinate next time. This was delicious.
I used the crunchy PB as suggested but ended up the losing the peanuts on our GF grill. Then, even after thinning out the marinade sauce with olive oil, we thought it was a little too dry. So my hubby melted some smooth PB and drizzled it as a sauce once the chicken was served and it was GREAT! I also marinated green/red pepper pieces along with the chicken and added green onion to the marinade. Thanks for the recipe!
Not impressed at all. We ate it, but had to force it down. :( This is the first time ever, after using allrecipes for many years, that we've run into a favored recipe that we've actually not liked. I guess there's always a first.
I own a chicken shop so have tried everything. I used chicken drumsticks for this. Slash the legs a few times around the bone. I put latex gloves on and mixed the legs with the mix until all was coated. Place on a baking tray and bake for 45-60 mins. Very tasty.
Great recipe.... My mother hates peanut butter (can't even bear the smell of it) and even SHE was asking for seconds! I dilute the mixture with garlic liquid as well
I have made this recipe as written, but I have also marinated pork loin cubes in the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, curry powder and cayenne pepper mixture. I grill the pork on skewers. Both versions please us.
I used this sauce to jazz up some frozen turkey burger patties. I used the leftover spread onto the bun for a bit of extra kick. Also, a few dashes of hot sauce can easily be substituted for the cayenne pepper.
This was pretty good, but I almost added some minced fresh ginger and I really wish I had, It would have been wonderful in this! I used regular natural style peanut butter, and probably doubled the lime as the sauce was very thick, and after grilling the chicken it actually had a sweet taste to it. I still felt like it was missing a little something, so I think I will add the fresh ginger next time, and maybe even some Thai chili sauce or something else to give it some heat. Still, it was pretty tasty and a nice change from the norm for me!
i'm giving this five stars because it was a base recipe for one of the best meals i've cooked in a while. i followed tips of other reviewers and used a Forman grill as well as double the sauce and serve it over whole wheat pasta. it was SOOOO good. i added some ginger powder, crushed red peppers, and an extra clove of garlic as well as some water and extra soy sauce to thin the sauce. MMMMMM!
Nobody in the family really cared for this at all.
This was okay, at best. Definitely worth eating, but not worth making again. The sauce was just missing something. And I even added a little chile pepper sauce to it. I used regular crunchy peanut butter, but the peanut butter flavor didn't come out too much. I think the soy overpowered the other flavors. I didn't taste the lime at all. If I made again, I would definitely scale back the soy.
This was great. I didn't feel like messing with the grill so I cooked in in a skillet and it was still great. However, next time I will add the peanut sauce after cooking the chicken on each side and then continue to cook each side one more time. This way I don't have to worry about the sauce burning.
This is really yummy! It is quick and easy. The chicken is super good in salads!
Made this for dinner tonight.very tasty..I added some vegetable oil to make it a little more spreadable,also a little brown sugar as it tasted a little bitter. Marinated the chicken a few hours. after grilling the meat was very moist, but not much of the flavor was there. my teenager suggested to save a little to use as a dipping sauce, next time I will..definitely will make this again.
I liked this recipe. My husband didn't rave about it but he ate it. I would rather it not have such a thick peanut taste. I think next time I will add a little bit of chicken broth to the sauce so it thins out a bit. Loved the lime and curry flavor.
Very yummy- I cooked it on a grill pan, and we did get the delicious caramelization. It is pretty thick- we did not thin it down, but it probably would have been messy if we tried to do this on a regular grill. But, it was delicious and I think it's a new favorite!
Oh my goodness!! I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. The peanut sauce is DELICIOUS!! I did make a double batch to use during the grilling process, and then I made a batch of sauce for eating. As some other reviewers suggested, I added a bit of brown sugar to the dipping sauce, but I don't think it was necessary. Some suggested that the sauce was too thick, but I really liked that consistence of it. I will probably make a double batch dipping sauce next time too. It reminded me of a pad thai sauce. Soooo good!! Thank you for this recipe. We will definitely be making it again!
Didn't suit our taste... And wasn't very attractive looking either, I'm a firm believer in it has to look good to taste good!
Really really good. I had never really cooked on the grill before, besides basic hamburgers, so I tried with this recipe. I really liked it. The sauce was really thick so I wasn't sure how to spread it on, but I figured it out. I really like peanuts so I think next time I will use more peanut butter and thin the sauce down some.
Followed the recipe exactly - flavor was good (nother keeper). The best recommendation I can give is use minimal sauce on the chicken while grilling - save a majority of it for dipping. Glazing the chicken makes for a messy grill.
This was excellent! However after reading the other reviews, I did add water and more soy sauce to make the sauce thinner and easier to spread. I doubled the sauce recipe as well and I will use it for other items in the future!
WOW!!!!!!!!! I seriously have a new favorite chicken recipe! This was beyond delicious! I was out of cayanne pepper so I used chili powder instead. I also don't have a grill so i doubled the recipe then mixed water in and simmered it on the stove. Then poared the extra sauce over the chicken and rice that I made. PERFECT!!! Thank you CHANDRA6 for an amazingly delicious and easy meal!
outstanding! I added vegetable stock to thin the sauce and I set some aside and poured on the chicken after they came off the grill. So yummy!
I just made this recipe tonight, and I thought it was ok. I will try it again because the smell of the sauce was actually VERY good, but it didn't seem to give much flavor to the chicken by just having brushed it. I would double the sauce to pour over the chicken, when done. I added about a teaspoon of water and then a teaspoon of coconut milk to dilute the thickness of the sauce. Good mix of flavors, but not enough to make a difference in the chicken, for me.
I tripled the sauce, used 1/3 of it for the chicken and 2/3 for a sauce to go with some rice noodles. Very good!!
My family who had this as it was made said this was just 'ok'. My mother thought it tasted like she had just spread peanut butter on chicken. The other flavours, she thought, did not come through at all. I had this a couple of hours later, reheated. It was awfully dry and hard to eat. But at this stage the crust was lovely, and the flavours had spread quite a bit. So my hints would be to leave the peanut sauce to meld a little in the fridge before you cook the chicken. And it definately needs more liquid to stop the chicken drying out. Will maybe try again just to see if it does work.
I actually added a bit more curry than the recipe called for as I do love curry. I also put in a couple dashes/squirts of sriracha sauce, which is a sweet and spicy Thai hot sauce you can find in the Asian foods aisle at most major supermarkets. It gave the peanut sauce an extra kick as well as a hint of sweetness to it that complimented the dish well. Easy, delicious for its simplicity, would make this again.
Like others have noted, I found that I had to thin out the sauce quite a bit (using soy sauce, lime juice and a bit of water). I made 2x the recipe for 3 full chicken breasts. I don't eat meat, but my meat-eating dinner guests loved it, so I would make this recipe again. Thanks for a flavourful recipe that doesn't require marinating (good for a last-minute dinner plan!).
This was horrible!!! I finally added 1 cup of hot water to thin the sauce. Otherwise, it would have just been a clump of peanut butter, soy and lime juice on the chicken. You might want to go back to the drawing board on this one. Once I added the water, it was good. Served with rice and sprinkled cilantro over all.
It was great perfect if you cook on outdoor grill. I also added a little chicken broth to loosen the paste and it was great. Family enjoyed - just another variation to cook the all so common chicken breast. good luck!
Really great flavor. Would definitely make it again.
This recipe was great. I halved it for just me and my husband and it was delicious. It was also very easy and quick to make. Thanks for a good one!
This is a very good recipe and the sauce is delicious. I wish I had listened to other reviewers and made enough sauce to go over my noodles. Will certainly do that next time.
Be careful (especially if cooking in a skillet indoors) peanut butter burns easily!!!!! I had to make a second batch of sauce because the sauce slid off when I turned the chicken over. And the sauce was more like a paste.
The peanut butter flavor was to overwhelming on the chicken for our taste. I gave this a three only because our 2 year old really enjoyed it but he would also live on peanut butter if we let him!
After reading the great reviews and seeing the simplicity of the recipe, I was SO disappointed when my grilled peanut chicken experience was so disastrous! I knew I'd have to thin out the sauce, per reviews, but I was afraid to thin it out TOO much and straying too far from the intended recipe. The sauce burned easily, had a cakey texture (even after I tried to thin it out with extra lime juice and soy sauce), was spicier than expected an the overall texture was... strange... in the end. I was so disappointed in the end that my boyfriend and I read the recipe over and over again to see if we had done something wrong, but we hadn't. I'd love to have someone who rated it 5-stars make this for me because I am still convinced that something went wrong, although I can't really point point WHAT, and I'd love to see what it's supposed to taste like... I gave it two stars because it was edible, but I would never make it again! So bummed! :(
I baked mine instead of grilling-- delicious! 45 minutes on 350°. I actually added a little more PB and soy since I knew baking it would cause the sauce to thin out and it was perfect. I baked in an 8x8 baking dish (3 breasts cut in half so 6 pieces) to keep the sauce from thinning over a bigger pan. My husband and I loved it and can't wait to make it again!
My husband and I loved this chicken. I used boneless skinless chicken and marinated it in soy sauce and fresh lime juice before grilling. I added a bit more lime juice and soy sauce to my peanut butter mixture to thin it to a consistency easy to brush on the chicken. We will make this again!! Thanks for the recipe.
So first I must explain, I did not grill these, cause I live in NYC and grilling isnt really something we can do easily off the tiny balcony, so i baked the chicken and otherwise followed the recipe exactly, I would not recommend this. I am not sure if it is the recipe or me baking, but I am going to assume its the baking. I had cooked this for friends, and it smelled wonderful, but the texture of the chicken got a little off, but my friends like it anyway.
Horrible. All the peanut butter did was burn.
Not my favorite recipe, flavor wasn't that strong.
Tasty and easy recipe for a weeknight.
yum, yum, yum! this was a great recipe. i baked it at 375 degrees for 45 minutes and basted it every ten minutes or so. it was wonderful!! served with rice and fried zucchini. i, of course, made 5x's the and was so happy i did!! it was wonderful!!!
Ridiculously awesome. We made double the sauce and put chopped peanuts on top. YUM YUM YUM!
As is, I found this recipe just so-so. Instead,I used the sauce as a marinade after adding additional peanut butter, then dredged the chicken breasts in chopped peanuts and unsweetened, flaked coconut and grilled on the Forman grill. Served with sesame noodles and a mandarin/almond salad, it was a great meal I served to company.
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't have any chicken breast but I did have precooked plain chicken strips. I sauteed them with this sauce and it was absolutely delicious! Next time I will try it with the grill though :-)
It was just OK. The sauce was too thick and didn't have enough flavor. I doubled the amount of the sauce and still wish I had more. Soy sauce is almost non-existent and the curry flavor was very mild. Sorry, not a keeper for us. Will try the Chicken Satay recipe next time.
This has a good taste but would have been a better marinade than a sauce that you rub on while grilling. It was too thick (I even added a tbsp of olive oil) and all of the sauce stuck to my grill and not the chicken. And yes, I greased my grill. I'd be willing to try it again, but use it as a marinade instead.
This is great tryed it and my family loved it. Really great dish to serve family & friends at a cookout.
Tastes very good, not over "peanutty" and great with some sweet potato on the side. For grilling I would recommend placing some tin foil down first on the grate otherwise you WILL have a fiery mess as the drippings are somewhat combustible and will burn your chicken. Luckily I learned this separately and the meal turned out great.
Fine as is but much better with a Tablespoon or more brown sugar as other reviewers suggested
I loved this. Made up a batch of basamati rice while I was thinking about things. Put together the baste...ended up slathering it on the pounded out chicken breasts...I liked that it was thick, then I didn't have to bother with basting. As I was waiting for it to finish cooking I thought that sliced green onion would go well. Boy, oh boy! did it! Sliced up a green onion...put it on top on the basamati rice...dashed some teriyaki sauce over all. Cut up one of the cooked chicken breasts and mixed w/ the rice. Good eatin' from a single girl. I am looking forward to my lunch tomorrow!!!
This dish was pretty good. I added some spice to it because for some reason I crave all things spicy!
I think this tasted pretty good, but would have liked a strong peanut taste. I marianted the chicken over night in the lime juice, soy and sesaonings and then basted the chicken with the peanut sauce mixture when grilling. next time, I'll just grill after marinating and serve the peanut sauce on the side.
This sauce was so good! I was going to leave out the curry, but so glad I put it in. As soon as I addd it the sauce smelled so good. I will make more to use as a dipping sauce.
I am only giving this 3 stars because, though this was VERY yummy, the measurements are way off. We definately doubled/tripled the sauce to put over pasta, and put more soy sauce, water, and some brown sugar in the sauce. The brown sugar is what made the biggest difference and made this delicious!
very nice. my suggestion is to marinate the chicken with garlic, ginger and salt before cooking with the rest of the ingredients as per instructions.
this was very good. I used crunchy peanut butter instead and everyone enjoyed it.
Strictly following recipe instructions gives this dish a restaurant quality taste: two thumbs up for Chandra6!! Don't let not owning a grill stop you from making this tasty dish!! Make the sauce and simmer it on stovetop for about 30 minutes; adding just enough soy, garlic or water to get that right taste / texture. Make enough to baste chicken, pour over fetticiune noodles AND spare some for dipping. If you are out of curry--try "atom smashing" some red pepper flakes in the food processor and use enough for your tastes. Definitely am going to try crunchy peanut butter the NEXT time I make this dish!!
My husband and I really liked this. I made the recipe exactly as written and would double the sauce next time. I had made some brown rice to go with it and there was no sauce left for the rice. This is a keeper! Thanks!
This is a great recipe. The first time I made it, we didn't have any curry. The chicken came out pretty good. The second time I made this, I followed the recipe to the T and WOW it was fabulous. I don't see a need like some reviewers to double the sauce but adding a little water or extra lime juice helps thin it out to make it easier to brush on to the chicken. This is a great, VERY EASY and fast chicken recipe that is a nice change from our usual plain grilled chicken. I like to serve it with fresh green beans, snow peas or broccoli.
I thought this recipe was excellent. Just use boneless, skinless so that less can 'peel' off on the grill. I also added 1-1/2 tbs of veg oil into the mix, and let it marinade about two hours before grilling. The sauce stuck well to the meat. A little fish sauce also adds a nice touch.
Quick and easy! I made a few changes.. I made 2 batches of the sauce, one for basting and one for dipping. The basting one I made as the directions said (except I didn't have curry powder so I used turmeric and I also thinned the sauce with about 2 tbsp of water). The dipping sauce I also made exactly like the directions (again using turmeric instead of curry) and I also added some local honey for a bit of sweetness. I would say I added about a tsp to a tsp and a half. I also thinned this with 2-3 tbsp of water. the chicken came out great! Next time I think I would triple or quadruple the sauce, I found I didn't have enough for basting (4 lg chicken breasts) and we didn't have enough to dip the leftovers in. It's really tasty sauce !
I made this chicken tonight for the first time and it was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and was very pleased with the consistancy of the peanut sauce and how it adhered to the chicken while grilling. I will make this again. It was big hit at our house!!
I found this very mediocre. I love peanut sauce and curry and all the ingredients and thought that this would have real potential. Unfortunately, I found this extremely bland. I followed the recipe to a T, but, as others have noted, I had to thin the sauce with an extra tablespoon each of soy sauce and water in order to make it spreadable. On the plus side, the chicken was very moist. I don't think I'll bother with this again though. Thanks anyway.
This had a really good taste to it but for some reason I couldnt get the sauce to stay on the chicken. I would probably make again just because it was so easy to prepare.
This dish is FANTASTIC!! My 11 year old daughter makes this for dinner, following the recipe exactly, and it comes out beautifully. Rave reviews! The only reason I can think of why some reviewers found it dry is perhaps they are grilling the chicken too long.
Loved the sauce - so flavorful! We did ours in the oven since it wasn't really grilling weather, and they turned out moist and amazing. Wouldn't change a thing.
This recipe really surprised me. It had great taste and the proof of that was that my husband Loved It. I thinned down the sauce significantly and thought I should do it some more but was afraid to lose the great taste. This one is in my recipe box and I will definitely use it again.
This recipe was pretty good. I agree, the sauce is much to thick if you follow the recipe exactly. I used the suggested ingredients, but not the suggested amounts. I added way more soy sauce, some olive oil to make smoother, and more garlic. Keep adding olive oil and stir until your sauce is smooth. Nice flavor--i was worried about it being too sweet, but the sweetness of the peanut butter is knocked right out by the soy sauce. This would go great with some asian noodles. You will need to experiment with the sauce, but overall, i'd recommend it.
