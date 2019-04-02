Grilled Peanut Chicken

434 Ratings
  • 5 165
  • 4 156
  • 3 72
  • 2 25
  • 1 16

This is a perfect dish when you have company coming and no idea what to fix them, especially when you don't want to be boring about dinner.

By CHANDRA6

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a bowl, mix the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, curry powder, and cayenne pepper.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place chicken on grate, and brush with 1/2 the sauce. Grill 6 to 8 minutes. Turn chicken, and brush with remaining sauce. Continue grilling 6 to 8 minutes, until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 252.6mg. Full Nutrition
