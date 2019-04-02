Grilled Peanut Chicken

First of all, I cubed the chicken breasts instead of halving them. I doubled the recipe for the marinade, but next time I would triple it. I omitted the cayenne pepper from the recipe because I didn't have any, and instead used crushed red pepper flakes. I also added a little sprinkle of brown sugar to the marinade. Once everything was together, I let the chicken marinade in the sauce for about an hour or so. I cooked the chicken on the stove top in a pan. Before putting the chicken in, I drizzled some sesame oil into the pan and heated it. The chicken cooked for about 15-20 minutes, and it was perfect. I served it over rice (with soy sauce, butter, pepper, and salt mixed in) and I used the Asian Salad Recipe also on this website. It was delicious! If you're looking for it to make a sauce for your rice to soak up, then you would definitely need to at the very least triple the marinade recipe. With doubling the marinade, it coats the chicken very nicely, but there's no left over gravy to go with it. It's still very good, but I think it could be improved with making more of the sauce. I think some crushed peanuts and chopped green onions would be add a nice garnish on top. This is a delicious, simple, and fast Asian meal. I would recommend trying it!