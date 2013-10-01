Sour Cream Coffee Cake III

Don't believe the hype. I am really surprised by all of the good reviews on this cake. The final product was way too buttery, as well as being way, way too sweet (this is even after I cut the amount of white sugar to a little more than half of what the recipe asks for!). Also, it needs to be cooked much longer. After baking for the amount of time it called for it still looked a little pale, so I left it in the oven for about 10 minutes longer. It still looked pale even with the extra cooking time, but when I checked with a toothpick it came out clean (as recipe instructs to do), so I figured that was just how it was supposed to look. After it had cooled and I cut into it, the middle was the consistency of a fudge brownie, more than cake-like. I agree with another reviewer who said it turns out more like bars (half raw cookie bars), especially since the recipe tells you to use a 13x9 pan. There was hardly enough batter to spread around evenly in the pan for each layer. I would never make this again. Even with adjustments, such as reducing butter and sugar, and increasing the cooking time, it wouldn't really make a difference because it just doesn't taste all that great to begin with. The taste is analogous to half raw shortbread bars with way too much sugar in the recipe to begin with, but then adding even more sugar with the brown sugar topping. If you make this I would suggest halving the butter and sugar, and baking xtra 15-20 mins with foil on top.