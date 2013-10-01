Sour Cream Coffee Cake III
This cake is so moist. Enjoy it with a delicious cup of tea or coffee in the morning.
After reading through many of the 200+ reviews with all the changes, I thought it only fair to test and review this recipe as written. Other than putting it in a 9x9" pan, I made this with no changes. It's not difficult to imagine that some of the reviewers thought the cake was too sweet if they were doubling or even tripling the topping ingredients! The amount of topping as specified in the recipe is perfect, and makes for a not too sweet, "just hits the spot with a cup o' joe" coffeecake. That said, I thought the cake was a good, basic coffeecake- nice, but not extraordinary. I'll still keep trying other recipes until I find one that really distinguishes itself from others.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. The cake is good...but not what I was expecting. It's a cross between a butter cake & a coffee cake. It's very moist...almost a little too moist.Read More
I was a little daunted by a full cup of butter, so I cut it in half and added ~1/4 C. extra sour cream instead...what a success!! This recipe is sooo good, and stays moist and fresh up to a few days. Excellent w/milk =)
I have tried many coffee cake recipies and this is by far the best...I did make a few minor changes. I baked the cake in a deep spring form pan and increased the cooking time to about an hour. I also doubled the crumb topping and and add fresh blueberries to the batter...PERFECT!
AWESOME MOIST COFFEE CAKE. I need my coffeecake to be very moist and this is the winner recipe for moistness. I did double the filling because the crumbs to me are so yummy. I also baked in a 9inch springform pan for an hour and it was perfect. Much easier to present on a dish and cut up when all you have to do is remove the sides of the springform pan. Next time I will add some chopped nuts to the crumb mixture and drizzle a conf sugar icing on top when its still warm(1 cup conf sugar, 1 tbs butter, 1 tbs milk or cream) and that would be the ultimate coffee cake! As a side note about all the reviews about the sugar being too much-I did not quite fill my cups full so I skimped a little- but I found it not to be too sweet at all.
I LOVE this cake!! Everytime I make it people just can't get enough, including my husband who doesn't like sweets. I doubled the topping and have added chopped pecans to it (1/4c), I've added a shredded Granny Smith Apple to the center layer, and I've added blueberries (1/4c) to the center layer also. Will keep this one around and make often.
Soooo moist and rich! Every one I serve this too asks where I bought it ;) Like others I also doubled the topping and used brown sugar instead of white. Next time I think I'll experiment a little, maybe the addition of some chocolate chips? *edit* I made this again recently as a counter to all the chocolate covered abominations during the holiday season in my office. This time I added a bag of Hershey's cinnamon chips to the bottom layer of the batter and whoa nelly...best coffee cake ever.
Very good struesel coffee cake! I used a loaf pan instead of the pan suggested in the recipe and only used 1 1/2 cups sugar.
Good recipe, moist cake, but the rising power wasn't impressive. I might add an extra 1/2 tsp. baking powder.
I used a 9" square pan and added 10 minutes to the cook time and it turned out moist and tasty. Everyone loved it! I will definately do this again.
this is a wonderfully light cake with a rich taste...made for hospital staff and had to give the recipe to 7 employees...including the dietician !!!...excellent coffee cake....easy to make....no leftovers !!!!...Travis, Pharmacist
This is the first time I've ever left a review of any recipe, but out of all of them that I've tried on this website, this is my favorite by far. I've made it several times and, not only do I love it, I get requests all of the time now. I always make it the same way: Double the topping (but put the majority of it in the middle bc it's better there :), add 1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans to the topping and filling mix as well (toast in over 1st if you have time). I use three small loaf pans; you can give one away, freeze one, etc.. I think they taste better this way too. Also, baking time is about 50-60 minutes; I cover with foil halfway through and take foil off the last 5 minutes of baking. This cake is PERFECTION. I have to think that if someone gave it a bad review, they must have messed up somewhere. I've never had anyone try it that didn't like it. Thank you!
A great coffee cake, but a 9 x 13 pan?? They must have been smokin' somethin'. You would almost have to DOUBLE this recipe to get it to properly fit a pan that size. Unless of course, you like cake that's one inch thick... Double the filling anyway.
I haven't made a coffee cake in over ten years. I decided to try this one and was very thankful I did. It was soooo easy to make; all the ingredients are average enough that without planning ahead to make this, I still had all the ingredients needed. The only thing I did differently was double the cinnamon topping. Delicious. Between four of us, half of the 9x13 is already gone! Thank you!
Since so many people change recipes on this website I wanted to try this one with no changes so I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful!! Whole family loved it, I will make this again for sure.
Thanks for this great recipe! I made it this morning and substitued 1 cup canola oil in place of the butter and it was still a great moist cake. It came out looking fabulous. Next time I'll try doubling the filling or maybe poking some holes in it and then pour a 10X sugar glaze on it.
This cake is very yummy and moist. I used a nonstick 9" springform pan and doubled the crumble filling. In the middle layer, I also sprinkled about 3 cups of fresh blackberries which had been tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice and 2 T of white sugar. The 1 C of butter seemed a little much, so I also cut it down to a little more than 1/2 C. Chopped walnuts also made a nice addition to the top filling. My husband, my parents, and my coworkers all love this cake and the recipe is just so easy to follow. I'd definitely recommend trying it, especially if you have a bunch of extra sour cream lying around.
5 stars for the moist cake. 2 stars for the crusty, hard topping. Maybe i did something wrong? I used 3/4 cup butter instead of 1 cup, but I will try 1/2 cup next time as a few others have tried. This coffee cake was a bit tricky to bake as it did not bake evenly, leaving the edges a bit hard and the center soft. Spreading 1/2 the filling into the pan then half the topping and then the rest of the filling was very hard to do...the dough was very very thick!
This cake turned out to be a disaster, way to much butter & sugar. The right amount for this recipe is 1/2 c. butter and 1 c. sugar. When I made this cake I baked it for 1.5 hrs. and it was still raw around the edges and in the middle of the cake.
Very, very good! I, too, doubled the topping. Other than that, I followed directions exactly and it was perfect. Got rave reviews from my guests. Thanks!
this is delicios. i have been making this every sunday morning for awhile but decided to try to lighten up. my husband almost always can tell when i do this, and he LOVED the new, light version (and doesn't even know it's light!) i substituted 1/2 brummel & brown, 1/2 applesauce for the butter, used fat free sour cream, and cut the sugar down in the batter by just a bit (didn't measure, just used less). i also used cake flour, and instead of vanilla extract used maple. it smelled incredible and was delicious and very moist and tasted very rich. this is a keeper, either way!!
I read most of the reviews and also noted that the cake doesn't rise that much. I followed the recipe as instructed by the cook/author.
I love this coffe cake! It is light and moist and always a hit. I add a 1 tsp of vanilla and a few sprinkle of cinnamon to the batter and do not bother with putting the topping in the middle. I just sprinkle all of the topping on the top! :)
This coffee cake was very good. I bakes it in a springform pan for around 45 minutes. It seemed done. The toothpick came out clean but the next day when we cut into it the middle was soggy. I'm sure it was my fault. On the plus side I was able to salvage the outer rim and it was delicious. I will definitely try again, maybe in another size pan.
I made this coffee cake for the first time and although the flavor was really good, I didn't feel there was enough batter for a 13x9 pan. The next time I make it I will use a smaller pan and add a little more cinnamon and brown sugar and maybe some chopped apples.
I HATE giving bad reviews, but I followed this to a T, and it turned out horrible. The batter looked and smelled great, but when all was said and done, it was bland, dry, and very plain. I am so sorry!!!!
This was the best coffee cake. Everyone at the office loved it and wanted the recipe. I did substitute cake flour for all purpose in the cake ingredients but not the filling.
Great taste, but had to bake for longer than the recommended time. Could use more topping as well.
Very very bad.....What a let down. I followed the recipe perfectly and the middle game out raw and edges were burned.
For us just too much butter because using 3/4 of a cup produces an exceptionally moist cake (or bread). Also, some complaints about it not rising and the answer for me was to add 1/2 tsp. baking soda which is normal when using sour cream or buttermilk. Other than the above (and of course to our tastes) it is a good reliable coffee cake.
Just as a coffee cake should taste. Moist, sweet and with an essence of cinnamon. This recipe was easy and my guests all loved it.
SO moist, so much more flavour than any other cake, cut the butter in half and added 1/4 cup Sour cream just like the reviews said
I quickly put this together for a last minute brunch...it was really good. It was moist and fluffy. I also think I will use brown sugar instead of white for the topping. Cinnamon added to the batter would be a nice touch too.
Okay, nothing overly special about this cake. Decent, but would not make again. Halved the recipe, don't think that changed flavor though. Thanks Edit: Was very moist, and much better after it sat a few hours.
Great cake! Used 1.5 cups white sugar. Added 1/2 cup soaked raisins and 1/4 cup broken pecans to middle layer with streusel topping. Turned out great.
After reading all of the reviews this has, I decided to just make it as stated. I'm glad that I did, cause it is wonderful! The only thing I did differently was to bake in a 10" springform for about 45 minutes. This is perfect and I will definately make this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was way too sweet.
In my opinion this coffee cake is just average. I followed the recipe exactly as written except I didn't put the streusel in the middle, only on top, and there wasn't enough of it to even cover the entire top of the cake. I would definitely recommend at least doubling it, if not tripling it if you want streusel in the middle and on top of your cake. Also, the cake needed to bake for 50 minutes. It was still a little gooey in the middle after 40 minutes in the oven. I don't think this cake is good enough to make again. I'll keep searching for a better coffee cake recipe.
Just exactly what great coffee cake should look like and taste like. Classic!
Great Coffee Cake made it as a gift for pre-school teachers and they loved it. Thanks for sharing, already have made this one again. I did run out of sour cream for one of the cakes and used vanilla yogurt and it was still so delicious.
Moist and delicious. A quick anytime light baked treat. Add more sugar and cinnamon though.
This was perfect. Very moist and flavorful! I followed it exactly as written! Five stars!
This coffee cake was absolutely fabulous!!! It is best when it first comes out of the oven or heated up in the microwave. I accidently used baking soda instead of baking powder..oops! They still turned out great! I'll have to do it the correct way next time or maybe not!
Awesome! Didn't have enough sour cream...so I made a half batch...turned out great! Agree with everyone about the cinnamon. I also added diced Granny Smith apples to the center filling. My kids and husband LOVE it!
This is a lot easier and just as tasty as a recipe I make for a tube pan. It was really moist in a 13x9 inch pan, and everyone at the office ate it up quickly! No crumbs remain!
This coffee cake was pretty good. I doubled the filling, recommended by the other reviewers, and it was very sweet! I don't know if I would double it again. I also made it in a 9x9 pan, and it baked for at least 15-20 min. longer. The cake was very moist and had a wonderful flavor. I recommend this to anyone, it is a quick & easy recipe to put together!
Excellent! I just made it and it was great! I added a bit of cinnamon to the batter as well as the topping. I also halved the recipe and baked it in a bread pan - worked perfect for resisting the temptation of eating an entire pan of this! :) Halving the recipe fits perfect in a bread pan.
Lovely, lovely cake! HOWEVER, I did feel it was missing something..perhaps some pecans in the filling/topping. I followed advice from previous comments and doubled the filling/topping...don't think I'll do it again, it was too much and I ended up throwing some out. I also put half the cake in the freezer as it is quite a large cake. Other than that it was wonderful.
Disappointed! After rave reviews on this site I decided to try this recipe. I wanted to make muffins for a bake sale/fundraiser. I was so upset to see that they didn't really rise. They are flat on top and the crumb topping just got too crispy and falls off. I don't want to take these to a bake sale. Also, for the record I am a very good baker and followed the directions perfectly with no modifications. I agree that the cake is too dense and has a strange texture. I prefer the other types of coffee cake. I guess I will make new muffins tomorrow!
Unfortunately, it wan't what I was looking for... or my expectation was too high after reading such a high reviews... Cake turned out to be a little too dens and the taste was pretty simple....
This coffee cake was so good. I served it for a Mom's group and I got compliments at how moist it was. I followed the ingredients exactly, baked in in a round springform pan for about 15 minutes longer, and took a knife and swirled the topping into the cake. I will make this again! Thanks for the great recipe!
This cake is delicious! I did double the filling like other reviewers suggested and added some chopped walnuts to the filling mixture and it was perfect! So moist and so delicious. For those few comments that said it was doughy or did not rise correctly, I would suggest that you check the expiration date on your baking powder and flour (as well as all other ingredients). Expired baking powder and flour do not bake correctly and will most certainly affect the outcome of any recipe. Hope this helps!!
I love this recipe, its perfect as is! I have been making this recipe for over 10 years, its so simple & taste marvelous. The sour cream makes it nice and moist, everyone always loves it, I wouldn't change a thing about it. You can even mix it up, put it in a pan, & let it sit in the frig overnight & bake the next morning.
I tried this recipe and I made one modification and that was to cut down on the butter by using only a stick and a half. I have one thing to say about this cake -- it is good, good, good!
I baked a double batch of this to take to the office for our staff meeting this morning having never tried the recipe before. I baked it just as it said except that I doubled the topping. It was delicious. There was no doubt it was a hit. I think about 10 people tracked me down for the recipe after the meeting was over. This is such a good basic recipe I am going to try it with some variations like adding nuts, blueberries or chocolate chips. I highly recommend.
Used a bundt pan and baked for about 10 minutes longer.
This recipe is the least difficult one I've used. I baked them as holiday gifts for family & friends. The first batch I realized I didn't have any sour cream, so I improvised & used nonfat plain yogurt. The substition worked great & the batter was creamy & the cake baked without any problems!
This is the best (I mean the best) coffee cake I have ever tasted! It was so easy to make, I did double up on the topping and baked it in a bundt pan for hour. I will definately make this again, this is a keeper. This cake is way better than Starbucks coffee cake. Save your money and make this instead!
Seriously the best coffee cake I have ever had. It was so moist and yummy. I doubled the topping and I found it to be a little too much. Next time I will cook it for more than recipe says, I cooked mine for 50 minutes and still was not cooked in the middle.
This cake is impossibly, irresistibly moist. YUM! I always use half whole wheat flour and half all-purpose. Adding a slash of vanilla doesn't hurt. I also don't like my coffee cake sickeningly sweet, so I decrease the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. One mention: I have no idea how anyone could double or triple the topping. I almost had too much using the amount called for. I was DEFINITELY glad that I cut back on the sugar in the batter, as it would have been MUCH too sweet if I hadn't with the topping! I will definitely make this time and time again!
I made this cake, but I changed it. I added twice the amount of vanilla,I made twice the amount of crumb mixture, and I baked it for 50 minutes.Everyone loved it! The recipe says to break up the mixture into two layers, I didn't have enough to do that , it would only spread half way for the top layer, and I used only enough to spread across the first layer. It was a very thick cake mix. The next time I make it....I will only make one layer and put the crumbs only on top. Again....we loved this recipe!
really good..but next time im going to double the crumb mix and add some to the top. thanks for the recipe
Ok this coffee cake is truly to die for. It is so addicting again I am embarrassed to say how much I've already eaten. I used a bundt pan but beware...really butter your pan. I also doubled the cinnamon mixture and layered it twice. Other than that I followed the recipe to a tee. Definitely not for dieters!!!
Really good but way too much butter!
I whipped this up before some friends came over and served it with coffee. It is the BEST coffee cake I've ever had. Totally beats Bisquick, which is usually what I make it with. I love Starbuck's coffee cake and this was so much better than that! I can't wait to meet it again. Note: NOT low fat. :)
This recipe was excellent. My two kids loved it and they're extremely picky. I made a mistake and put all of the topping in the middle so I just put powdered sugar on top. However, next time my family wants me to double the crumb mixture and put the same amount in the middle as well as on the top. They said the cinnamon was not overpowering.
Pretty good-- moist, cinnamon-y goodness. I've tried it twice, once in a 9x13 pan, and the second time in a 9x9 pan. Definitely recommend using the 9x13. Also, I didn't think it was necessary to double cinnamon topping; I did that the first time, and I had some left over. Thanks for a great recipe.
Delicious! So moist yet light. I had only about a half cup of sour cream so I made up the remaining cup with non fat yogurt that I had on hand. I also doubled the cinnamon topping because I like a layer in the middle also. I made it late Christmas Eve night for our Christmas Day breakfast, knowing that I myself prefer a coffeecake that has 'mellowed' for a few hours. My husband and two grown sons loved it, and so did I. It went quickly!! I just had the last two tiny pieces tonight. The batter of sour cream coffeecakes are typically quite thick; what you do is drop dollops, then spread those around with a thin metal spatula :) Thanks for a great recipe!
~Pretty good, I made two one with a ittle less sour cream and it wasn't a wet.
This is the best coffee cake ever!!!:) The whole 9/13 was eaten in 1 day! I halfed the sugar in the cake and doubled the topping, it was so good! You've got to try it.
This is a good recipe however I made a few changes to make it great. Decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 Cups, cut the butter down to 3/4 Cup, increased the baking powder to 1 tsp., increased salt to 1/2 tsp., and added 1 tsp of baking soda. I also sifted these ingredients with the flour. This helped it to rise a bit more. I also doubled the topping and used softened butter rather than melted and added extra cinnamon :). Given these changes I needed to increase the baking time about 20 minutes. It turned out great, very moist and delicious!
It is moist! I've been asked to share this recipe w/ all who have tasted the coffee cake. The only change I would make is to make more topping, but that is just a personal preference. The cake remains moist even 2 days later.
So delicious and moist. The changes I made was the sugar amount. I only used 1 1/2 cups instead of 2 cups. Two cups would have been way too sweet. Actually, I may reduce it even more next time. I also added some chopped pecans to the filling and top. I will definately make this again.
This is an excellent coffe cake; the sour cream makes it nice and moist. I doubled the filling because I like to have plenty in the middle of the cake, and it came out very yummy! Even my husband who is not big on sweet breakfast foods enjoyed it. Definite keeper recipe!
It was quite dense for my taste...not terribly dry, but sort of like a day-old coffee cake from a cafe. (Starbucks' coffee cake is more moist.) Perhaps the flour to liquid ratio is off? The batter was very thick and hard to spread in the pan. However, the sour cream gave it a fabulous wang (I reduced the sugar by half).
I have made this cake twice already, once for my husband to take to work, and again on Sunday I followed the recipe both times without changing anything and it was exceptional both times. supper moist, I also baked it in a bundt pan and turned out pretty.
I do love the flavor of this recipe. Don't try it in a loaf pan though like I did! First, it took almost 1 1/2 hours to bake. Then, I removed it from the oven and it deflated. This isn't to say it wasn't still delicious - it was. I made it for a friend's birthday and saved a couple pieces for my husband, who loved it. I doubled the topping and that was great, but next time I'll half the butter as other reviewers suggested and use the 9x13 pan so that it takes less time in the oven, maybe even increase the flour a bit. Anyway, the flavors are just wonderful. And even with a bit of a "flop" my results were very tasty.
Overall this was a pretty good recipe. I think next time I would put in a little less sour cream. I would also double the topping recipe as other reviewers had suggested. It did make a very moist, tasty coffee cake though.
Recipe is just so-so. Needs at least double the topping... but the Cake Batter is pretty tasty/moist. I will try again with some modifications...
This was very good. The first time I made it I did double the filling and I thought it came out great. The second time I made it I didn't have enough brown sugar to double the filling so made it as the recipe stated and it was still good but I prefer doubling the filling. I made this for my Sunday school class at church and received many compliments on it. Will make again
This recipe is delicious! The sour cream makes the cake very moist. Next time I bake it, I may try doubling the filling part of the recipe to allow more crunch/flavor in the middle and on top.
so good! almost tasts like pound cake. i doubled the topping as suggested. next time i will add brown sugar to the topping that goes on the top (as opposed to the filling) and toasted chopped pecans. very good, not too sweet.
I only had 1/4 cup of sour cream, so I added 3/4 c. of buttermilk to the mix. Otherwise, I made the recipe as written. Got rave reviews from my co-workers.
This recipe is great real moist. I doubled the crumb topping like someone suggested. Real easy to make. Family, co-workers and the employees at my sons daycare loved it!!!
Always a hit with our family. Dense, moist, and so good!
Wow. Best tasting coffee cake I've ever had. I followed the recipe to a T except I used an 8x8 pan and increased the baking time to about 65 minutes. So moist and delicious. Perfectly sweet.
It really was perfect. I made it exactly except I cut the recipe in 1/2 because I only wanted a loaf. Good think too, because I could eat the whole thing myself.
Don't believe the hype. I am really surprised by all of the good reviews on this cake. The final product was way too buttery, as well as being way, way too sweet (this is even after I cut the amount of white sugar to a little more than half of what the recipe asks for!). Also, it needs to be cooked much longer. After baking for the amount of time it called for it still looked a little pale, so I left it in the oven for about 10 minutes longer. It still looked pale even with the extra cooking time, but when I checked with a toothpick it came out clean (as recipe instructs to do), so I figured that was just how it was supposed to look. After it had cooled and I cut into it, the middle was the consistency of a fudge brownie, more than cake-like. I agree with another reviewer who said it turns out more like bars (half raw cookie bars), especially since the recipe tells you to use a 13x9 pan. There was hardly enough batter to spread around evenly in the pan for each layer. I would never make this again. Even with adjustments, such as reducing butter and sugar, and increasing the cooking time, it wouldn't really make a difference because it just doesn't taste all that great to begin with. The taste is analogous to half raw shortbread bars with way too much sugar in the recipe to begin with, but then adding even more sugar with the brown sugar topping. If you make this I would suggest halving the butter and sugar, and baking xtra 15-20 mins with foil on top.
My husband and friends loved this moist and cakey treat! I added about 1/2 cup more brown sugar topping mixture because my husband likes it sweet. It was everything I could do just to get him to share! :o)
This cake is really good, and really easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly. The only change I made was to add in blueberries. If you put in blueberries, put flour and blueberries in a plastic bag, seal, and shake before adding them into the batter. This way, the blueberries will not sink to the bottom of the cake. Very good!I plan on making it again soon.
I used nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of the sour cream, and it was delicious!
Yummy! My family devoured it! I doubled the crumb because it is the best part. I'm sure it would have been scrumptious with a whole cup of butter but I only had 1/2 on hand so I just threw in some extra sour cream. It was super moist!!! I could taste the baking powder a bit, but that may have been the price of omitting some butter. I wonder if I could sub yogurt for the sour cream? Thanks for a cravable coffee cake!!!
Wonderful!! Very easy to make, too. I used a Bundt pan (thought it would be prettier), and baked it 60 minutes. Would do it again (but note that the cake didn't rise as much as you typically see in Bundt pans). Thanks so much for the recipe!!
This is a very dense coffee cake. I added extra cinnamon, doubled the crumb topping (still felt like it needed more) and added a drizzle of frosting. It's tasty but not my favorite.
~*~THIS IS THE BEST COFFEE CAKE EVER!~*~ Over the past week I have tried out a handful of coffee cake recipies and this one is the best by far! Quick, easy and delicious! Two thumbs up!
This cake is superb! The first time I made this recipe, I made the mistake of greasing AND flouring the pan, which makes it very hard to get the batter to stick to the bottom. I doubled the filling as recommended, but I found it a little too much. The second time I did the filling plus an additional half recipe of it and that worked out much better.
Yuk!!!! Too most for a coffee cake!
This coffee cake was amazing! I added blueberries to the middle layer for extra flavor. It was a hit. People were actually asking if there was more (sorry... it was all gone). I think next time, I will double the crumb filling. And believe me, there WILL be a next time. A+!
A great coffee cake recipe. Simple enough, quick, and 100% gone in under a day. My son and I made ourselves sick because we couldn't stop eating this cake. Delicious, moist, and just sweet enough. I made only two modifications: double called-for topping (I like lots) and a bit longer cooking time for 9X13. I believe it took about 50-55 minutes. This is a dangerous item to have available, as I have no self control, so I'll make it when I've got lots of company to impress. Thank you for this cake recipe Jan, it's super!
