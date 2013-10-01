Sour Cream Coffee Cake III

This cake is so moist. Enjoy it with a delicious cup of tea or coffee in the morning.

Recipe by Jan Taylor

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the sour cream and vanilla. Mix in 2 cups flour, baking powder, and salt. Spread 1/2 of batter in the prepared pan.

  • Prepare the filling: In a medium bowl mix 1/3 cup flour, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter, and cinnamon. Sprinkle cake batter with 1/2 the filling. Spread second half of batter over the filling, and top with remaining filling.

  • Bake 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 141.6mg. Full Nutrition
