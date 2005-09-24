Pumpkin Roll Cake

My mom and I make these every year. This is our exact recipe, but I do have a few suggestions to make this experience much better for you! Make them five at a time. One large can of PURE pumpkin is exactly enough for five rolls. Cook them on parchment paper but make sure you fold it right into the cookie sheet. When you pour the batter in, the folded paper helps to prevent the edges from burning. Wait until they cool completely and then spread the cream cheese frosting. Leave an inch around all four sides w/o frosting. it will spread when you roll it. Make them at least a day or two before you need them. When you have them rolled, wrap them as tight as you can get them in saran wrap. Even if they have cracked, the saran wrap will fix everything. After wrapping them put them directly into the refrigerator. I usually make 20 in one day near Thanksgiving and freeze them to give as small gifts over the holiday season. Not to mention that my husband then has access to them all year long!!!