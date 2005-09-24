Pumpkin Roll Cake

A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.

By Stephanie

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, beat eggs on high for 5 minutes. Gradually beat in white sugar until thick and lemon-colored. Add pumpkin and lemon juice.

  • In another bowl combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg; fold into the pumpkin mixture.

  • Grease a 15x10x1 inch baking pan; line with waxed paper. Grease and flour the paper. Spread batter into pan; sprinkle with walnuts.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched.

  • Immediately turn out onto a linen towel dusted with confectioners' sugar. Peel off paper and roll cake up in the towel, starting with the short end. Cool.

  • Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners' sugar, butter, and vanilla until fluffy.

  • Carefully unroll the cake. Spread filling over cake to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up again. Cover and chill until serving. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 54.2mg; sodium 193.2mg. Full Nutrition
