Pumpkin Roll Cake
A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
I've been making this for quite a few years. Everybody loves it. Just make sure that you put plenty of sifted confectionary sugar on towel before rolling, otherwise it will stick to towel and make sure it is completely cooled before unrolling it.Read More
made it for Thanksgiving...it was good but not spectacular....Read More
I've been making this for quite a few years. Everybody loves it. Just make sure that you put plenty of sifted confectionary sugar on towel before rolling, otherwise it will stick to towel and make sure it is completely cooled before unrolling it.
I love this recipe. I have made this recipe 3 times now. Each time I used all the ingredients exactly as they are called for. I varied the way I prepared the pan each time based on reviews here. Here's what I found...the first time I made it I just sprayed the pan then poured in the batter. It came out fine. The second time I did the same - and it stuck! Same pan but for some reason I was not as lucky as the first time. The third time I lined the pan with parchment, sprayed that then poured in the batter. That seemed to work best but I found out why you spray the pan also *before* you put the paper in...some batter leaked under the paper and stuck to the pan a bit. It stil turned out okay. I think I have learned: DON'T TAKE YOUR CHANCES ONLY SPRAYING THE PAN. Lastly, IF YOU CRACK IT BEYOND REPAIR: I broke it into pieces and used a trifle bowl to layer the pieces and the cream cheese mixture (with 1 cup cool whip mixed into the cream cheese). I topped it with more cool whip, nuts, and a dusting of cinnamon. It was a good rescue and looked great!
My mom and I make these every year. This is our exact recipe, but I do have a few suggestions to make this experience much better for you! Make them five at a time. One large can of PURE pumpkin is exactly enough for five rolls. Cook them on parchment paper but make sure you fold it right into the cookie sheet. When you pour the batter in, the folded paper helps to prevent the edges from burning. Wait until they cool completely and then spread the cream cheese frosting. Leave an inch around all four sides w/o frosting. it will spread when you roll it. Make them at least a day or two before you need them. When you have them rolled, wrap them as tight as you can get them in saran wrap. Even if they have cracked, the saran wrap will fix everything. After wrapping them put them directly into the refrigerator. I usually make 20 in one day near Thanksgiving and freeze them to give as small gifts over the holiday season. Not to mention that my husband then has access to them all year long!!!
This cake is so delicious, I cannot recommend it enough. I added 1/2 tsp. ginger to the cake and 1 teaspoon grated orange peel along with 1/2 cup cool whip to the cream filling. Be sure to let the rolled cake cool all the way before attempting to unroll it and fill it!
I never made a jelly roll cake before and was kind of nervous. I made 2 of them and they were very easy!! I used all Splenda (R) in place of sugar and it was delicious. I froze mine to bring to a couple of parties. Thaws in a hour or so. Looks like a bakery made it. Taste wonderful! Thank you.
Very delicious! If you grease and flour the sheet well before putting the batter on, you don't need to put parchment paper on it. It's just a pain to peel off afterwards. Instead of putting it on a towel, you can put some saran wrap down and sprinkle it, then use that to roll it up after it cools a little. We forgot to turn it over though before we put the cream cheese mixture on the ugly side, that way the nice smooth side is up. We also put cool whip in the filling, but one cup was a bit much. Neufchâtel cheese also worked fine (it's healthier). We also used splenda in the cream cheese filling in place for half the sugar. Enjoy! Very tasty**
Everyone loves this one! All that rolling sounds a little complicated, but it's really pretty easy. I want the nuts on the inside of the cake so I grease the pan, use parchment paper and grease that also. As soon as it comes out of the oven, I run a butter knife around the edges, flip it onto a sideless (?) cookie sheet and flip it again onto the powdered sugar tea towel, roll up and chill. 3/4 of a cup of walnuts works best for me. Edit: After making this recipe many, many times now, I decided to change pans and wondered what took me so long. I make other cake rolls and I use a 13x9 jelly roll pan. It was perfect! It isn't a big difference, but I liked the looks much better. It was just a smidge thicker.
I've been making these cake rolls for well over 25 years now and you don't need to grease the jelly roll pan. Just line it with wax paper and allow enough paper extending over the ends of the pan so you can use it for handles to lift the cake out. I also lift the pan up and slap it down on the counter several times to make the batter spread more evenly over the pan. After the cake is baked and lifted out of the pan, generously sift powdered sugar over it, then lay it on a linen dish towel (or pillowcase) and roll it all up together. I allow them to cool no more than an hour. If you allow it to get completely cold it will be more likely to crack when you unroll it. One more thing, do not overbake. I bake mine for 15 minutes @ 350F, no more, no less.
Hey if a 39 year old Beer drinkin bachelor from Vancouver washington can make this then anyone can ! I do wish I would have used Pam though,but I could'nt find anygirl named Pamlast night! LOL,j/k thx for whoever submitted this recipe.
I originally made this recipe in 2007 by Mary Gecho, which is no longer listed on this site. It is slightly different ingred., mixing inst., and pan prep. I misplaced it and have been using this one which is good, but Mary's is much better. During a recent move I found Mary's; to me the texture of hers is much better. Here it is....3 eggs, 1 cup sugar,2/3 canned pumpkin, 1 tsp lemon juice, 3/4 cup all-purp flour, 2 tsp cinnamon,1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1 cup chopped walnuts, 6 oz cream cheese,1 cup conf sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and 1/2 tsp vanilla. the directions are basically the sane except....beat eggs for 3 minutes...beat in sugar for 2 minutes.....grease the wax paper, but don't flour it, it will peel off easily.....bake 12-14 minutes...cool 5 minutes before dumping from pan. Just a hint from me, I have found that if I sprinkle my cake with powdered sugar instead of my towel, it works much better for me. Hope you enjoy. Mary's recipe is moister, to me this one is a little dry.
Hi, this recipe is similar to one I have and love, however, mine calls for 1 tsp. of ginger. I thought it was a type-o, then I noticed another recipe had ginger. Has anyone tried it? What does it do? Thanks
Suzanne
I've been making this for years. You start rolling from the LONG side not the short side. That way you get a longer roll of cake.
I did not make this, however it is very close to the recipe I have. Over the years I have tried many different ways to bake and roll the cake. I use parchment paper as it does not stick and there is no need for cooking spray. I take my spatula and spread my pumpkin mixture to the ends of my wilton baking sheet and then tap it on the table, or counter, and fill in where necessary. I roll by using a hand towel covered with powdered sugar. Wait 20 minutes unroll and fill with cream cheese mix and roll back up and get it into the fridge. Hope this helps.
My mother gave me this recipe years ago. It is soooo good. The only difference in her recipe is that there is 1 tsp. ginger added. I also don't use 1 c. of conf. sugar. I think that's too much, so I use 3/4 c. The secret to rolling the cake is to make sure you don't over bake it. Otherwise, it cracks and breaks.
This was the first time i had attempted to make a roll cake. I followed the ingredient list exactly - the flavor was very good. I used a Pampered Chef jelly roll pan, lightly oiled it with olive oil, laid down parchment paper, sprayed it with baking spray. I had no trouble getting it out of the pan. I rolled the cake in a sugared tea towel (the tip regarding wax paper/plastic wrap holding in moisture was helpful) let it cool and had no trouble with it sticking to the towel. My family loved this - it may just become a traditional dessert next to the apple and pumpkin pies. Thank you for a great dessert.
I also have been making for years. I have made change to mine over the years. The additional spices, (ginger, nutmeg) with the cinnamon. What I want to say is, I can see whipped cream added to the filling would be very good, But why does everyone want to use cool whip????? Real whipped cream is not that hard to make, and yes I get the calorie thing, but are the chemicals and all the other weird stuff really better for you?? If you are eating that much whipped cream you might have a problem, That's a joke !!
AMAZING! My aunt used to make this for Thanksgiving every year. It was the one thing I need in order to make it feel like Thanksgiving. I finally found this recipe, and it is above all the best one I've ever tried. Just like my aunt's!
Excellent, alot easier than I thought. This was my first "roll cake". Pan - greased pan, used parchment paper (instead of waxed), greased the paper and sprinkled it with cinn. sugar & a bit of pumpkin spice. (I use the cinn/sugar comb. with Banana Breads, Spice Cakes, muffins etc... whether or not "flour dusting" is required. Read it here a long time ago- ) The cin/sugar/pumk. combo" produced a slightly crunch outside, adding another texture. Although I will use LESS conf. sugar in cream cheese to off set as it was on the extra ++sweet side. Cooling time for cake was about 90 min +/-. I was afraid to unroll it any sooner to test it! And yes, it did crack - no big deal...PS used a king size pillow case to roll it in - remember to place cake - the part you will start the rolling with, closer to end, otherwise there was too much material rolled in the center. Happy Holidays!
Added 1/2 tsp ground ginger to dry mix. Used pecans instead of walnuts. Upped cream cheese to 8 oz.
I made this last night and it turned out beautiful. As well as tasty. My husband has asked me NOT to make it again. Over half of it is gone!? He has no will power! Following the directions exactly everything came out of the pan as directed and rolled/unrolled as expected. I will make this again... only when we have company so my husband doesn't eat the whole thing in a day.
I'm not sure what I am doing wrong with this recipe. I made it yesterday and after 25 minutes of baking it was like a custard on the inside. I know I'm going wrong at the egg/flour stage but I'm not sure why. Any pointers on what the consistency after 5 min of beating the egg should be. I did it again today and I'm pretty sure I did it wrong again : ( I know I can do it right and it will be great but I don't know what is wrong.
Very good, just place the cake on the edge of the towel where you are going to roll it so no extra cloth is in the first part of the roll and it should not crack. A little bit on the sweet side but very tasty!
I made this for a church function and when all was said and done, those who brought a store-bought roll had left overs and mine was gone. Everyone said that it was so light yet delicious...and I agree!
Not much to add to everyone elses notes except that I totally agree with reducing the powdered sugar and adding cool whip. I used 3/4 cup powdered sugar and 3/4 cup cool whip. It gave it a "not too sweet" taste and was much better as to not taste too much like powdered sugar. Top notch and my house smelled amazing. My family came in from hunting and my 16 year old son told me the smell was making him crazy. It smelled a bit like christmas today
delicious! I made this with squash instead of pumpkin since that's what I had on hands--still tasted great! I used parchment paper, not wax paper, and had great success getting it off very easily after baking.
This is my new Thanksgiving go to dessert. Simple to make and disappears in minutes. It was the hit of my Thanksgiving potluck today. Everyone wished there was two!
This was the first roll i ever made, and I only do it for thanksgiving(since its pumpkin) but i get asked for it for every holiday family dinner. the cake has a really nice flavour, not too pumpkiny or over spiced. I do find the icing sugar makes it sticky though.
We tried nuts in filling and nuts in the cake and liked the nuts in the filling MUCH BETTER!
This recipe is good but I did tweek it to fit our taste. In the filling I added 1/3 cup caramel sauce and 4 oz of meled white chocolate along with 2 cups of whipped cream. After we put the filling in and rolled it we iced the outside with the rest of the filling. Turned out wonderful!!
I am a big fan of how tasty and easy this was. The only thing I did different was put 8 oz of cream cheese in instead of 6 oz. and I also put chocolate chips and pecans in the filling.
Beautiful! I almost chickened out and tried for a layer cake instead because I was worried I would make a terrible mess while trying to roll/unroll. I made the cake exactly as recipe stated. Sprayed my parchment paper and it did not stick to the cake even a little bit. Flipped it directly onto a pillowcase sprinkled with confectioners sugar, rolled it up and stuck it in the fridge to cool which took about 90 minutes. When I unrolled it there was not even a hint of cracking. I did use the whole 8 oz of cream cheese for the frosting-also added 2 T of heavy whipping cream and 1 1/2 t of cinnamon to the icing. I ended up wit a little extra which I spread on top. I was told it was "too good". Will make this again for Thanksgiving next year.
Easy and yummy!! I served mine with some gingerbread flavored ice cream...those that ate it raved;)
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was super yummy! My grandma made pumpkin bread so instead of pumpkin roll I did apple instead. I used a can of apple pie filling in place of the pumpkin and it came out great tasting...like apple spice cake. --About preventing cracking, I read somewhere that if you cut off both the hard edges (long wise) before rolling it won't split. I'll try that next time!
Yummm! Thank you so much for sharing this great recipe!!!
Tastes wonderful, my favorite Thanksgiving treat. WARNING: Do not use normal wax paper! It will catch on fire and ruin the cake! I'm sure an experienced baker would know this, but perhaps others like me would find it useful. I find that parchment paper or aluminum foil work very well!
I have made this for several years and it is a big hit and certain relatives request it every year for Thanksgiving!
We really enjoyed this simple, but yummy recipe. I used an 8oz package of cream cheese and 2 TBS of butter and it was wonderful (I love cream cheese). I did not use enough powdered sugar on the towel, you really need quite a bit.
I impressed myself tonight with this recipe - after carefully reading the reviews, I succeeded in producing a roll without any cracks! You do need to be fairly generous with the amount of confectioner's sugar that you place on the towel. Too little and you'll be muttering under your breath as you try to carefully pull the roll away from the towel. Followed recipe exact but only had a 17" jelly roll pan, so this produced a somewhat thinner cake, but that didn't affect appearance or taste in any way. Thank you for posting this recipe; I'm thrilled to have conquered my fears about making this!
Taste fantastic, appearance ehh... due to cracks. Boy did I find that rolling process difficult! Thank goodness for powdered sugar!
I've never made a roll cake before, so I was a bit nervous that I would ruin it somewhere in the process. However, this recipe is spot on easy to make, and if you follow the directions as written, you will have great results. I made one to try it out on my family, and the four of us ate it in one day. Scrumptious! I've had to make two more in the past week for Thanksgiving, and another for the family! This Pumpkin Roll Cake is both easy to make and delicious! Thank you for sharing!
The Best!!! An exciting change from a jelly roll. The first time I made it I didn't keep it in the oven long enough and the outside was very sticky, the 2nd and 3rd tmes I left it about 3-4 more minutes and it was great!!! It was good enough that my mother-in-law wanted 2 for X-mas this year!!! I top it with "real" whipped cream and fresh nutmeg!!!
Much easier to prepare than I'd imagined. Really does freeze beautifully. Just be careful to serve it cold or it may get pretty mushy. Everyone raved about this one.
Fantastic recipe!! I used 8 oz. of cream cheese. Keeping the roll from splitting apart was a bit tricky. The entire family loved it at Thanksgiving - even more than the pumpkin pie!
I was pretty nervous about making this as I was so worried that the cake would crack, but it didn't and it came out beautifully! This is one incredible dessert and I plan on making it again come Thanksgiving. Thank you so much Stephanie!
I've been making this wonderful cake for years. The only difference in this recipe & mine is, that mine calls for 1 tsp of ground ginger, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg & 1 tsp vanilla. I had no problem rolling it but I do like the idea of rolling it in a pillow case, for a smoother surface. I make extra filling & spread a line of it down the top of the cake & prinkle with a few walnuts. It's always a hit. I will be making it this week for a Thanksgiving pot luck.
This was excellent! I had to encourage the wax paper to free itself from the cake only slightly. The cake rolled and held together well. Simple to follow directions. Tasted excellent! Very much a keeper recipe!
Tryed to make this for Thanksgiving but ended up eating it all up the night before! Love this recipe!
This was really tasty and surprisingly easy to make! Light spongy cake with a creamy filling. Batter was very liquidy and I thought I did something wrong, but it baked up nicely. Be sure to roll it up in towel while still hot or it won't roll up properly.
made it for Thanksgiving...it was good but not spectacular....
This was my first ever pumpkin roll and it was so easy! It came out tasting soooo good. My husband loved it and he doesn't even like pumpkin. Served this at our Bible study and it was gone in a flash. Will definitely be making more of this! I followed other's suggestions and added some cool whip to the cream. Very tasty!!
Very yummy, but the cake broke a bit while rolling.
This was my 1st attempt at a rolled cake. I did not hav ethe right pan so made it in a bigger but shallower cookie pan and it still turned out great!
This cake is FABULOUS, got rave reviews. However, it took 3 times before I got no 'cracks' in the cake while unrolling. The secret is do NOT wrap real tight, use a pillow case (surface more smooth than a towel), using a sieve- GENEROUSLY sprinkle powdered sugar on pillowcase. Let cool at least 1 hour before un-rolling. You'll LOVE this cake.
Rave reviews from Family especially Bill
I love this cake! So does my family, I make this cake for various events. I once made three, one to take to the party I was attending, one for the freezer, and one to eat. My family ended up eating both in two days! Must have been good.
Excellent! The only advice I'd add is to refrigerate the filling prior to spreading. It keeps it thick and makes the roll look great. The first time I didn't do this and the icing thinned out when I rolled the cake up and it all squeezed out the end. Looks complicated (the first time may not come out perfect) but otherwise a simple dessert.
Thia was great! I made two and they were all gone by the end of the day. Will make again and again.
This was hard to work with. I was able to do it without breaking the cake and it looked great. I put in the fridge to set and when I took it out to try it, I was so disappointed. It was awful. It might have been my fault, but I don't know. I had to throw the whole thing away.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner at my nieces home and everyone absolutely loved it. I did line my pan with parchment paper as opposed to greasing everything. I did have a little trouble unrolling the cake, next time I will use more icing sugar for dusting. I will be making this again for sure.
My grandma has been making a variation of this recipe for years, but it doesn't use nutmeg or lemon juice. People always love it!
I doubled the amount of filling on the inside and I'm glad I did it! I put about 3/4 of the doubled filling inside, and left the last 1/4th in a bowl to be slightly melted and used as a dip. It made this already delicious dessert even better! (ps - I used other reviewer's tips to spray the pan with pam baking spray, then line with parchment, then spray again - the cake part popped out easily!) - oh and btw, whatever you do to change this recipe, dont omit the walnuts... omg that crunch is bliss!
Made this for Christmas 2009. Actually made 2, 1 went to the in-laws and This went down very well and I shall be making 2 again this year. Very tasty and makes a change from all the fruit cakes.
This recipe is quite good for a pumpkin roll. I traditionally make a pumpkin roll for my husbands family as it is their favorite. I omitted the walnuts (because the previous recipes I've used didn't call for them), otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. This is the third or fourth different recipe I've used for making a pumpkin roll, and this is the first time that I've had the roll crack upon rolling it. I'm not sure exactly what is to blame, but I think I'll be using one of my other recipes next year. That said, the flavor and texture of this roll are very good.
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving! My entire family wanted copies of the recipe.
I think this tasted very good. I had one that someone made for Christmas and this was close to that. It was a real pain with the wax paper and linen towel, my cake kept breaking up which then made it difficult to roll with the filling in it. Bottom line, tasted good but didn't look so great.
Delicious recipe and beautiful presentation. Make sure to chill the cake well before unrolling. I tried to unroll when it was almost chilled and it began to crack. Once chilled it was very easy to work it. This recipe was much easier than I expected and yielded impressive results.
First pumpkin roll cake I ever made and it turned out fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly will make over and over again. This one is a keeper! I don't understand why other reviewers complained about the cake cracking as I did not have any problems at all with cracking. Oh yes, the roll looks great also! Thanks Stephanie for sharing this great recipe.
Yummy and not as hard as it looks! Tips: 1)make sure to use the right size cookie sheet--too big and the layers of cake will be too thin. 2)you can substitute any nuts for walnuts, i chose pecans! 3)the batter does not spread easily so don't dump it all in the middle of the cookie sheet. 4)i think next time ill try mixing nuts into the batter so its not all on the outside.
I loved makeing this and I had no trouble with it. I didnt use walnuts as my husbend is allergic to nuts. I did increase a few things like nutmeg and vanilla extract and cinnamon but other then that i followed the recipe to a T and highly recamend it ^-^
This turned out so delicious and moist! I wanted an alternative for pumpkin pie and this pumpkin roll is now being added to our holiday menu from now on. So yumm!
Supper yummy and super easy! A must make!
Quick, easy and delicious. I made this for 3 separate holiday parties over the span of 3 weeks. And at all 3 parties, it received raved reviews!
i've been making this for years and everyone who tastes it wants the recipe! it's so easy! i, however, have never used waxed paper as a lining. i spray the pan with pam & dust with powdered sugar instead of flour! (sometimes you taste the flour). as long as i use a non-stick pan it always come out fine...
Followed Directions exactly and was AMAZING - I actually used the left over icing from a carrot cake (III) that I had also made on allrecipes (another 5 star!) Will make again
Use alot of powdered sugar on the towel. Can be difficult to roll up if you skimp on the powdered sugar.
This cake grows on you. I've made this three times, and every time it turned out great. I made this for Thanksgiving and brought it to my mother-in-laws, everybody was surprised that I made it myself, it was both a beautiful presentation and very good. I am going to make it for Christmas too. perhaps I'll decorate it with some frosting holly, and berries.
This Punmpkin Roll Cake was a big hit on Christmas! Very delicious! As another reviewer suggested, I used 8oz of cream cheese and folded a cup of Cool Whip into the frosting. This made it very light and creamy, I'd definately do it that way again! Thanks for the recipe, it's a "keeper".
I dont know what happened but my wax paper started to burn, it was only in for 2 minutes, the smoke alarm went off and the oven was smoking. I didn't want to put the cake back in and chance a fire so instead i scooped everything out and put it into cupcake tins. I made pumpking cupcakes and frosted with the cream cheese frosting. It still tasted great but I was really looking forward to making the roll. Why do you think this happened?
what a mess!!! I followed the instructions step by step and the cake got stuck to the linen! I recommend you skip this step and just let it cool and roll it after you add the filling. Much more easy. Great taste though!
Easier than recipe sounds - turned out awesome!
Awesome we all loved this. The first time I made this I sprayed the pan then used wax paper and sprayed it as well and it worked great. The second time I was out of wax paper and just sprayed and floured the pan. It stuck to the sides a little but it all worked out. The only thing I would do different next time is roll it up tighter next time.
This is a delicious recipe which makes a great presentation. It is moist and looks elegant. It is truly worth the effort. When it was time to remove the wax paper it was sticking to the cake. After a couple of minutes it peeled off easily in all places but the end. I made two and the second one came out just right.
Tastes great, but BE SAFE and use the parchment paper/flour in the pan. I only used cooking spray because it was suggested by some of the most helpful reviewers. My cake stuck to the pan and broke into 3 pieces. But it tastes wonderful!
Excellent flavor, I definetly will put the filling before roll it.
This is the first time for me to make a pumpkin roll. I tried another one first and it just didn't turn out. I looked at this one and although the ingrediants are all the same from cake to cake, I believe putting the ingrediants together as this recipes instructs is what made the difference. I feel I made one mistake. The roll was still every so slightly warmish when I unrolled it to fill. I got a couple of small cracks but it still looks great. Next time I will completely cool it. I also did it directly in the pan and then inverted it onto a powdered towel. Another reader had suggested that and it really did work nicely. Thank you--it is going to be Christmas Eve Dinner's dessert.
This was WONDERFUL!!! I couldnt find my walnuts and it was great even without them. I even used Splenda in the cake part and neufchatel cheese in place of cream cheese and it was still great!!! One tip: dont use a terry cloth dish towel! I dont have any linen towels and I couldnt get enough powdered sugar on the towel, so it stuck a little, but it made the cake sticky (but still great!) Second time around I used a old pillowcase, which worked excellent, and the cake didnt crack this time either! I am SO glad this recipe was submitted! :)
This was my first time making a Roll Cake and I didn't have a pastry cloth so I used greased parchment paper to roll it in. I have made 4 of these already and they are sooo good! So moist. I added a touch more of cinnamon to the batter. I have also added with success some cool whip to the cream cheese mixture to give it a lighter texture and it was all good. My sons beg me to make more. This is a keeper for sure.
Needs to cool in refrigerator overnight. Otherwise cream cheese is gooey. Tastes good though!!
I live in Eastern Europe and pumpkin isn't available but I used roasted butternut squash instead and the roll tasted great! I hosted 12 Americans for an expat Thanksgiving and this was a hit. Thanks for the recipe!
Everyone loved this! I was so worried about making it, I thought it would be really hard. But actually I found it easy! As per other reviews, I just sprayed the pan well and skipped the parchment, also I used wax paper coated with powdered sugar instead of the towel. (I also used a 11x15 sheet pan just because I didn't have the right size.) I will make this over and over again- everyone's already asked me to make it for Thanksgiving! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!!
I was looking for a recipe to use up some leftover canned pumpkin and came across this recipe. Man, am I ever glad I did -- this is over-the-top good! Other than using a sugar substitute (for a diabetic guest) and nonfat cream cheese (which is all I had on hand), I followed the recipe exactly. My changes went totally unnoticed; the bridge club raved. Will serve this annually during the holidays. Great recipe, Stephanie!
Very good and easy to make. The only thing I did not like was the over powering flavor of the nutmeg. Next time I will just use pumpkin spice instead, I heard it tastes better.
came out a little dry, should cook about 3-5 mins less
I use a similar receipe and sell about 400 of them a year. If you find Pumpkin pie spice you can use that instead of all the spices individually. It has the cinnonman, ginger, nutmeg all together. Use a 8 oz package of cream cheese for more filling. We make this a family project and the kids really enjoy it. They all wait for the ones that crack because I wont sell them. This is a great thing to sell for Thanksgiving and use your profits for your Xmas shopping. And I have customers that freeze theirs for months and still taste as if I just made them.
Divine! Have made it every Thanksgiving for the past 3 years.
2 options to try. Bake cake in well greased and floured metal coffee cans. When cool, slice and let guests spread on their own frosting. Or, bake 4 thin round cakes. Frost layers for a 4 tier tort. Ps. I always add an 8 ounce tub of Cool Whip to the filling. It makes it very fluffy and light.
I called my mom to get my pumpkin roll recipe from her, passed down to me from my aunt, but she couldn't find it! I finally decided to try this one, and it's great! Somehow I accidentally only added egg whites to the first one I made, but it came out great. Even if the cake cracks, you can still work with it. The filling works as a strong glue, and in the end, people won't care what it looks like because it's so good.
Love this recipe!! added just a little more cinnamon than it called for because I like the taste of cinnamon... but east to make a great item to take to gatherings!! always a big hit!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections