War Cake

War Cake uses ingredients that were available to the average household during World War II. Great served with whipped topping!

Recipe by Stephanie

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 -9-x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine brown sugar and water. Add raisins, nuts, candied citron, shortening, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon; bring to a boil and boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

  • Sift in flour and baking powder; stir until well blended. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack. Leave in pan and cut into squares. .

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 8.3g; sodium 224.1mg. Full Nutrition
