Minor changes: I doubled the cinnamon and left out the nutmeg. I used 2.5 cups total of dried cranberries and almonds instead of the other fruit/nuts. I used sunflower oil instead of shortening. Cut back on the baking powder to 3tsp which still seemed like a lot compared to how much flour it has. REVIEW: The batter was VERY THICK, more like a sticky dough then batter. Seeing that I only cooked it for 25 minutes and checked it, toothpick came out clean and edges were starting to brown. Also bounced back when pushed on. Let it cool a few min and cut it. Very good. Not ultra sweet like modern cake, or light, but a denser bar type snack. Not super moist and sticky like quick bread either. Gave it four stars because the time stated to cook is far far too long, no wonder some turned out dry. Also the quantity of the baking powder.