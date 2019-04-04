Creamy Garlic Sauce
This garlic sauce is great on steak and chips. We have it a lot through the summer in Australia. Serve with a nice crisp salad for a wonderful meal. Dried parsley may be used in place of the fresh.
After adding all of the listed ingredients and cooking the sauce as instructed, I thought that it tasted just a little bit on the bland side. I added a lot more garlic powder, sprinkled some parmesan cheese in it , and also added a heaping tablespoon of margernine to it. After the additions, I thought that it tasted much better. I will definitely make it again, and add the extras.
I did not like this at all, but my husband loved it, so it gets a three. To me it was like eating steak covered with fat. He was dipping his pieces in the pan though, so maybe it just wasn't for me. Thanks though, and I will prolly make it again, but just for him.
I tryed this sauce tonight and it was so good, my kids even loved it. But I did a few things different, I added a mushroom finely dices and some spring onions to the sauce and some chopped up left over BBQ chicken and mixed it all with shell pasta. Yummmm very nice, thats for posting this recipe.
This is exceptional my whole family loved it. We will be definately having this sauce in the future. My husband said this is restaurant quality.. So simple and fast..Thanxs Dave Great Sauce..
Really good recipe. I substituted the cream for natural plain yogurt.
Very delicious, but my "4 servings" was enough for 10 people!
Followed directions (except used dried parsley) and found the sauce a nice thick, smooth consistency but bland. Gave 4 stars because it was a nice base to play with... I added more garlic, some seasoned salt, some italian herbs and just kept tasting until I loved it. Nice on tilapia!!
Delicious, I also add a cup of mozarella cheese, great on chicken
The whole family enjoyed the sauce, I think it will become a family favourite... We had ours over prawns....
Like other reveiwers, I found this a little bland as written, so I added some spices and parmasean to add flavor. I also felt it was a little greasy or fatty tasting because of the heavy cream. If I made it again, I would substitute something else for part of the cream.
thank you as this is my first time experimenting in the kitchen this went great with my fillet steak. thanks again.
Not being much of a cook, I was looking for something simple and this fits the bill. I't so easy to do, but is simply delicious. Have used over and over....
I cooked the sauce, and without even tasting it first, decided that a creamy sauce should have some butter. So I added 4 or 5 tablespoons of butter and then a decent amount of parm and it was amazing. I put it over steak and it was great.
I am by no means a good cook, but I just tried this recipe and it was so simple and turned out amazing! This is for sure a keeper! Perfect over lobster stuffed ravioli (Costco)
I used this sauce on a grilled chicken and pasta dish that I was making and it was FAB-U-LOUS. I've never made a creamy sauce from scratch that was as simple as this one. Thanks for sharing this recipe Aussiedave1. I will be using this one occasionally.
Wonderful. Made as is and I thought it had plenty of garlic taste. I triples this recipe as I used this as a sauce for a vegetarian lasanga. Will always remember this creamy recipe to add to many more dishes!
I added A LOT more garlic to this recipe. A very delicious sauce!
This was absolutley delicious. It was really simple to make and went down really well with my fella.
Interesting taste, not as thick as I would have liked. Garlic shines through
I used milk instead of water and tripled the about of garlic I put in. I sauce looks good, but first takes bland with a fat oil taste, then has a garlic after taste. I didn't like this recipe at all, my hubby said that it was okay.
Still needed a bit more garlic (I like garlic!!), but overall it was yummy! I also added the mozerella that another review mentioned! I will be making this again! Thanks!
Tried it, loved it. Added chopped garlic (in jar) from produce section of the store and used that instead of fresh garlic - but it has the same outcome as fresh garlic. I doubled the entire recipe to make a double batch then added sauteed garlic chicken and pasta. Served on a bed of fresh greenbeans from the garden - also sauteed in garlic. It was divine. Kids loved it and leftovers were even eaten cold it was so good. Also, I added fresh taragon instead of parsley. Made it delicious. Highly recommend it.
Sauce was goo but if you follow the directions to the T it will not thicken in the 3 mins. I left mine alone for a min or two and it was great.
It's good but it is a little bland. I make it a lot though because my family love it.
Nobody in my home cared for this sauce at all. It was very bland and very runny. It made way more then I thought it would also. I tried to add some more garlic, parm cheese, and butter but it was just never right. I would definately not use this recipe again.
I didn't have fresh garlic on hand, so I only used garlic powder. I was afraid that the sauce would be too bland, but was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. I used it as pizza sauce, and loved it!
Bland and no flavor. I had to rescue it by adding a jar of pre-made tomato pasta sauce.
Just tried this tonight, it was the first hit when I searched for easy garlic sauce as u was putting the finishing touches on what was shaping up to be a boring dinner. This did not disappoint! It was fast, easy and tasty!
Loved it! Very easy to make. The prep & cook time are actual & it taste great!
Great with shrimp and pasta. Yum-O
We weren't fans of this sauce. It just didn't taste that great and the consistency was a wee bit too thick, even with the given measurements. Maybe with some additions it could be more palatable.
Need to make it for 80 people
Real easy to make not to many ingredients but I would add more garlic next time as it needed a bit more garlic taste to it My hubby has said I need to make this when we have steaks from now on
I loved this! Extra garlic was good; my kids are fighting colds. Otherwise I would let up on how kind cu. I tripled the recipe and will freeze the sauce to use again. Very good and handy for most meals.
very yummy i got make my creamy garlic sauce . wicked i love it . all good yum.
was real tastey. Made homemade pasta noodles and it was a hit! Thanks! Followed recipe to a T.
Made this, didn't add any garlic powder, so I added two extra garlic gloves minced. After that I added some diced red paprika and onion and let is sit for a while. Next I prepared some fresh shrimps, cooked it a little with some linguini pasta and then poured the sauce in it. Tasted amaxing
Bloody great! Taste like very great pub garlic sauce you can get here in Australia :D cheers!
Bloody beautiful sauce im full as but gone back for seconds just to have another serve of garlic sauce i definately wasnt shy with garlic as i love it i used a whole bunch of it haha thanks
I added some more garlic powder & some shredded 4 cheese Mexican...Mojo Pork tacos coming up.
Awesome thick garlic sauce
I will DEFINITELY make this again, and again and again! This is an awesome recipe! I like to add chunks of garlic chicken and use it as a sauce on bow tie noodles. Definitely make this! You won't be sorry!
incredibly bland and too liquidy no matter how much starch you add
Very easy to make. The cream should not be frozen so only make one batch at a time. If it spoils as it get old, no problem because it's so easy to just make a new batch.
Love it!! Just a perfect sauce
After adding extra chopped garlic in my initial cook with my quarter cup of water, which I learned after reading a review before I made this recipe, and with the right amount of salt and pepper this is a fantastic sauce!
This was OK, but pretty bland. I would use at least twice that much garlic, and even more garlic powder. It also took way longer than 3 minutes to thicken; more like 8. It's a good start. This made about twice as much as I needed to mix with a pound of steamed broccoli, so I can play with what's left for another use.
We used milk and butter instead of heavy cream to make a slightly thinner sauce and it worked really well on a pizza instead of red sauce 10/10 would use again.
As most of the other reviews stated, it was pretty bland. However, I made many changes of my own which helped a lot! First of all, I used milk instead of water and added about 2 tablespoons of butter. I also added more garlic, paprika, mozzarella cheese, and basil. None of this made much of a difference until I added about 2 ounces of cream cheese. SSOOO MUCH BETTER!!!!
Love it
i absolutely love this sauce, it is the closest thing ive found to what i get if im out for dinner and order this ...my twist is that i added raw prawns at the last stage to make my own surf n turf sauce for my steak :)
Thank you for this recipe, it was a lifesaver at my boss' potluck bbq yesterday! I tried to make this as close to the recipe, but for my purpose I omitted the cream and cornstarch, and added about 3\4 cup of butter to my two medium size bags of frozen corn, 2 oven roasted garlics, otherwise made this the yummiest dressing\sauce to use!! Its very versatile :)
This is better than the fake stuff you get with boxed pasta mix
My family liked it! :) I just added more garlic powder to make it more tasty. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
It was very easy but I found it a bit bland. Will have to add some strong cheese perhaps next time.
Sauce didn't thicken as much as I would have liked. Not a terrible sauce but not fantastic over the top either. I added extra garlic powder since it makes a very large amount of sauce. It would have been far to weak otherwise. Serving size should say for 8 people, not 4. Will try again sometime with a few extra seasons to flavor it more.
My son and I just love Garlic, added two more teaspoons of Garlic and a tablespoon of powder. I also added some roasted garlic mix and it came out perfect. (for me) I found this recipe a great start for what I wanted. I am using this to smother my chicken wings. MMM MMM Good
I ended up with more sauce than I need but freezing it and will make it an Alfredo sauce sense that’s what I have now. I followed the recipe and added more corn starch to thicken it up because at first the sauce was really loose and not thick the way I wanted. Adding the starch added way more than needed... I did have to add more spices cause it was very bland and did not taste the way my kitchen smelled. I also added butter to the sauce. You will to season to your taste and liking cause the recipe ingredients will not be enough.
It was a great base recipe. I added 4 tablespoons of minced garlic and 2 tablespoons of garlic powder to give it a more garlicky taste and used whipping cream instead of heavy cream. I found it would not thickened until I turned the flames down and ended up using 600ml whipping cream to give it a good consistency. I also added 2 tablespoons of buttery margarine. My father loved it. It was served with prawns on top of the steak and chips.
