Creamy Garlic Sauce

This garlic sauce is great on steak and chips. We have it a lot through the summer in Australia. Serve with a nice crisp salad for a wonderful meal. Dried parsley may be used in place of the fresh.

By AUSSIEDAVE1

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Bring 1/4 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat.

  • Add garlic and garlic powder and boil until water has almost evaporated, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in cream and parsley and season with salt and pepper.

  • Mix cornstarch and remaining 1/4 cup water together in a cup. Stir cornstarch mixture into sauce. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 22g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 23.9mg. Full Nutrition
