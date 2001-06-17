Caterpillar Cake

This is a great cake to do after a unit on bugs, wildlife, etc. Have the kids help decorate it! Use licorice whips for antennas, or gumdrops. Spread icing around caterpillar and sprinkle green tinted coconut for grass. Use any flavor cake mix or any Bundt cake recipe.

By Heather Walker

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake according to package instructions and bake in a Bundt pan. Cool and invert onto cutting board.

  • Cut a piece of cardboard large enough to accommodate two Bundt pans. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Carefully cut the cake in half and place on cardboard in an "S" shape.

  • Decorate with colored icing, candies, etc.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 355.3mg. Full Nutrition
