Peanut Butter and Banana Frosting

Better than a peanut butter and banana sandwich! Use with a yellow cake.

Recipe by Stephanie

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 layer cake
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine margarine, shortening, peanut butter, milk, vanilla, and butter flavoring. Add confectioners' sugar and beat until creamy. Add more milk, if needed, 1 teaspoon at a time.

  • Spread icing over one layer of a yellow cake. Slice bananas on top. Place second layer on top and frost top and sides.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 229.7mg. Full Nutrition
