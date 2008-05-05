Peanut Butter and Banana Frosting
Better than a peanut butter and banana sandwich! Use with a yellow cake.
First off, I used this recipe to "frost chocolate cupcakes". I was unable to give this a 5 star rating without modifications. The recipe does not state the margarine is too be room temperature or softened before mixing. I assumed with most recipes that is how it should be to cream with sugar. I don't use margarine so I used butter in it's place. After seeing the amount of powdered sugar in this recipe I decided to use ALL NATURAL peanut butter. I RECOMMEND this as the frosting was still very sweet. Also, I added the mashed banana *into* the frosting. The frosting tasted delicious but was slightly runny for cupcakes, so I put in the fridge for 1 hour and it was much easier to work with. THANKFULLY, the taste of this frosting *saved* the cupcakes because they were not good at all. This was so good, I didn't even frost all the cupcakes and we ate the frosting out of the bowl! This frosting REALLY DOES taste exactly like a PB and banana sandwich! I will definitely use this recipe again. (Special thanks to *Cookies* from the Recipe Exchange for recommending this recipe to me)!Read More
with slight alterations this is now a five star frosting. instead of milk use heavy whipping cream. beat butters and shortening till light and fluffy then add extracts (i used banana instead of vanilla) then add 3 tbls heavy cream and beat untilstiff peaks form, add 3 cups confectioners sugar 1 at a time until creamy. this frosting will pipe beautifully onto cupcakes and has awesome flavor, its definatly a keeper!!
I thought this was going to be messy/runny, but it worked out well. And the flavor was dynamite with a moist banana cake!
I used crunchy peanut butter and butter flavored shortening. I omitted the margarine because of the above substitution. I figured it would have more stability with more shortening. I did a drop or two of butter flavor. It's a little sweet. I am hoping it will not be so sweet once it sits.
DELISH! i halved this recipe and just used 1 stick of butter in the margarine and shortenings place, i used regular JIFF peanut butter, natural peanut butter is too runny. i brought it too a pot luck and everyone LOVED it(used it to frost banana chocolate squares from this site also) its not to sweet even with all that sugar, the peanut butter flavor and bananas really stand out. this recipe is a keeper and definitely adds to any banana recipe!!
Yum, yum, yum! This was a great recipe. I didn't add the butter flavor, since I didn't have any. And I mashed the bananas up and added them to the frosting. Was awesome on a chocolate cake!
Super rich and creamy and peanutty
This is a decent frosting recipe, but be aware you can taste the shortening, so if you aren't a fan, you probably should steer clear. Additionally, I wasn't about to dump a pound of confectioner's sugar in this thing without trying it first. I didn't really measure, but since a pound of sugar would've been about 3 2/3 cups (per a google search, anyway), I used nowhere near that amount. I would say I used at most 2 cups but think it was closer to 1 1/2. I'm not a fan of really sweet anything, so I had hubs test it for me and he approved at about the 1 1/2 cup mark. If you love sweet frosting, go right ahead and put it all in, but that would not work for me. I used this to frost the Best Moist Chocolate Cake from here and it worked beautifully. Thanks for the recipe!
