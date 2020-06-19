A Plus Carrot Cake

Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.
YUM! Try my alterations if you want a healthier version of this great carrot cake. I made several changes to the original recipe (based on some of the recs) and it came out smashing... Split the flour 1/2 white, 1/2 wheat... Split and reduced sugar 3/4c brown, 3/4c white, added 1c unsweetened applesauce and 1/4c oil to cut down on grease factor, added pecans instead of walnuts (only about 1/3c smashed) and golden raisins instead of brown. I also didn't add the coconut (forgot!) and instead mixed it into the cream cheese frosting (also made with 1/3 less fat cream cheese and less sugar than recipe called for). The frosting was AWESOME... just let it sit for an hour or so to let the coconut flavor permeate. Also... use a hand mixer to incorporate the wet ingredients and MAKE SURE to DRAIN the pineapple very well by pushing out excess liquid in a metal colander/sieve.
This is a really good cake, but when I tried this I didn't think it tasted like carrot cake. It was more like a spice cake that happened to have carrots in it. It's heavy, moist, and a bit greasy. I followed the recipe to a T, but omitted raisins as I despise them in baked goods. I'll try this recipe again, but next time I'll use 3 cups of carrots and substitute a 1/2 cup of the oil with buttermilk or applesauce to cut back some of the greasiness. I think I'll use a smaller can of crushed pineapple as well since it's almost overly sweet and moist especially after topping with cream cheese frosting.
This is outstanding! I thought my original recipe was the best, I was wrong! The only alterations I did was use half buttermilk and half oil and cut the sugar to 1 1/4 cups and use brown sugar it came out moist and delicious, it cut down on sugars and fats. An excellent recipe, full of fruit and has a low GI rating, a healthy snack that I do not mind my children eating occassionally, with the above alterations, each slice (based on 24 slices baked in a large recantular tray) has under 1/3 ounce (7 grams) of fat! That is less than a granola bar. Thanks for the recipe!!
This cake was delicious, moist and flavorful! I put the raisins and carrots in a bowl with the pineapple while I got everything else ready, to let the raisins hydrate in the pinapple juice and they were extra-plump and yummy in the cake. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This cake is so popular with my family that it was requested and served at a cousin's wedding! I use a 10 inch tube pan and frost it with the All Spice cream cheese frosting. The end result is a rich, moist cake that pleases a crowd.
This cake is wonderful!! It reminds me of something my grandmother used to make. Now I actually squeezed out some of the extra juice out of the pineapple before I folded it into the batter so it would come out more firm, which helped out a lot. I baked it in a bundt pan and after it cooled I warmed up some store bought cream cheese icing and drizzled it over the cake. It came out perfect. I'll definitely be making this again.
The anticipation of baking this cake was far better than the end result. There wasn't enough "cake" to go along with the add-ins and I thought it was too oily. I did make a thick glaze from cream cheese, confectioners sugar, pineapple juice and vanilla that I really enjoyed. On a positive note, it smelled really good while it was cooking and my husband seemed to enjoy eating it. But what does he know? He covers all cakes with ice cream. I will go back to the carrot layer cake recipe I've made for more than 20 years and be much happier.
I loved this recipie. My mom is a big fan of Carrot Cake and i made this for her birthday. This was my first time making cake ever. The instructions were simple and the ingredients clear. The only thing is I'm going to put icing on my next batch so I'll cut the sugar short. The pineapple and the cups of sugar makes this cake sweet enough, so i don't want it be extra sweet with the icing
I have made many carrot cakes over the years, but this is by far the best. It was fine in a 9x13 pan, baked for 55-60 minutes. I used my standard cream cheese frosting, and the cake, which was for my husband's birthday, disappeared quickly! Thank you for a super recipe!
i've made this recipe a dozen times. it doesn't matter if you hate carrot cake everyone loves this recipe! i kinda tweak with it by putting in just a little more cinnomon and vanilla but that's just me! definetly put cream cheese frosting. this is a must have at most holiday party's!!!
I use this recipe for after service get togethers at church and when anyone finds out this is what I am bringing that week they always say how much they look forward to it and everyone says it is their favorite cake ever! I too cut the sugar back to 1 cup and I use frozen fresh shredded coconut rather than the real sugary stuff off the shelves. I use golden rather than regular raisins. I also always go heavy on ALL the goodies in it... Anyone who does not give this a high review is either 1. Not making it correctly or 2. Have no tastebuds! lol This is an amazing cake. 4 members of my family INSIST they get it on their birthdays. It is the alltime favorite cake of the many different cakes I make by everyone in and out of our home. Top it off with fresh cream cheese frosting and there is no way you can go wrong. Happy to see it posted in allrecipes as it will be a favorite to 99.9% of all who make it!
Very good - just what I was looking for. My husband and I agree this recipe is more of 'bread pudding' than a true cake in consistency. It's very heavy, very moist, very yummy! Icing would be overkill on this cake, in my opinion. I served warm with a dollop of fresh whipped cream.
This is the best Carrot Cake recipe. I made this for someones birthday at work, and almost everyone had two pieces. I made a few changes. I used cake flour instead of all purpose flour. I added one more cup of carrots, and I didn't add the coconut. The recipe does not tell you to add in the allspice, but I added in with the dry ingredients. Other than the few changes mentioned above,I suggest you follow the receipe as instructed.
This carrot cake is the BEST! I always have wonderful comments when I make it - and it is so easy to make! Last time I made it, I got about 40 cupcakes plus a small rectangular cake out of it - the batter just kept going and going!
This was a great recipe as is but I felt that there was a little too much raisins and nuts. I did substitute applesauce for 1 cup of the oil, used half white and half wheat flour, and 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 white sugar to make it healthier. Will definitely make again!
Lovely and moist. I cut the recipe in half and cooked in an 8x8 pan for about 45 minutes. I cut down quite a bit on the amount of walnuts because my boyfriend is mildly allergic to them; other than that I changed nothing. I did notice there's nowhere in the directions to add the allspice so I just did that with the other spices. Very good topped with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting from this site!
This turned out to be an awful, gloppy mess. Sorry, but I could not stand it. Thanks anyway.
I made this cake for my best friend's 40th Birthday and he loved it! He won't eat any cake but carrot cake and he said this is by far the best he's ever had. Everyone who sampled it also love it, even those who don't usually like carrot cake. I frosted it with cream cheese frosting but I think it would have been just as great without it (was a little too sweet with it). Also I think a 1/2 cup of raisins would be plenty instead of a cup(a little too much raisins). Thanks for a great recipe!
great recipe! The only spice I didn't add was the all spice but I will try with it next time. It was also not to moist but not dry. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil! Definetly going to use it in the future!
YUMMY!!! served this at dinner tonight with rave reviews. I cut back the oil to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. Did it in a bundt pan and frosted it with homemade cream cheese frosting that I added some pineapple juice to(saved it when I drained the pineapple). Sprinkled on a bit of finely grated carrot to garnish...beautiful!
Wonderful! My first carrot cake ever. I took some suggestions: I used 1/4 cup oil and 1 cup sweetened applesauce with cinnamon (had on hand), and cut sugar to 3/4c white and 3/4c brown. I only had about 1/3 cup of raisins so I made them special by soaking in a little rum and hot water until adding them in to the batter, along with about 2tbsp. of the resulting liquid. I didn't have any nuts and I kinda missed them...but only a little because this cake turned out fantastic anyway! Delicious flavor, so moist, and a little bit dense, but not so dense you feel guilty eating it. Slap a cream cheese icing on it(or don't, really), and you have an absolute winner. It also tastes even better this morning than it did last night. Thank you!
I thought this was just okay. I followed the recipe exactly and was really looking forward to trying it because I like all the ingredients called for. However, after sampling the first piece tonight, I thought there were way too many raisins and I love raisins, but I would cut back on the amount next time. Also I love pineapple but again the amount overshadowed the carrots. So I would definately use less than the 20 oz. called for because I would like more of the carrot flavor to come through. It is delightfully moist, but unfortunately not the best I've ever had.
I've had this as a fruit coctail cake since 1965 & added carrots cause I had some left over from a carrot cake. My recipe calls for brown sugar, 2 cans of fruit coctail. & jucie from 1 can to pour over cake when done. I also make a butter, brown sugar, cinamon, & nut topping that I add before baking. I serve with a dollop of whipped creme cheese frosting if they want it.
I made a slightly healthier version of this carrot cake with varied add-ons and it came out great (and plenty moist, as seems to be the thing for this recipe). First, a cup of the oil became applesauce. Split the flour half whole wheat and half white. Honestly, I didn't notice the whole wheat at all and I might use that for the whole thing next time. Half the sugar was white and half was brown. I may cut back on the white by about half a cup next time because it was plenty sweet. If you were going to put icing on this I think the sugar would be over the top (I didn't ice, though). My additives included raisins, walnuts and coconut though I think next time I would use half a cup of raisins and a full cup of walnuts (I didn't quite have enough for a full cup this time). As I say, even without the pineapple, it was very good!
OMG, OMG, OMG!!!!! THIS IS THE BEST CAKE EVER!!!! I am in love and officially addicted...I might get fat off of these cakes if I make them enough to satisfy my NEED for them!!! This cake disappeared the night I made it!!! That's like record time, 1 or 2 hours? The cake has the right consistency and is moist but not breaking apart moist. I love the way that the walnuts add a bit of crunch to the cake and the flavors change throughout one bite. I wouldn't take out the walnuts, raisins, or coconuts at all because they add so much to the cake. This truly is an A+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ carrot cake! I will definitely cover it with whipped cream the next time I make this because I can really imagine how these two would fit together. It would make the cake better, if that's even possible!! The only thing is that I had to reduce the bake time by 15 minutes each time I made it. I don't know why, but it would burn otherwise. (I have baked it in multiple ovens too, so I don't get it!!) This is my first cake from scratch, but it made me look like a professional!!! This is totally the ultimate dessert!! Love it and will definitely make it for the rest of my life!!
Very easy and great tasting. Recieved a lot of compliments when I made this for a cancer benefit. Just made this again only this time I needed something sugar free so I used Splenda instead of sugar. The batter was different and it didn't seem to rise as much but it was still excellent.
If you like carrot cake with EVERYTHING, like I do, this one's for you! The only personal adjustment I made was to the spices: 3 tablespoons cinnamon, 1/2 t. nutmeg and 1/4 t. cloves; and I used golden raisins. I didn't have a 10 X 15 baking pan, so I used one of those disposable aluminum pans with lid (12 X 8) baked 50 minutes, plus 6 cupcakes, baked 25 - 30 minutes, with the remaining batter. One other suggestion: For full and improved flavor, after the cake has cooled, and before frosting, cover and refrigerate over night.
Very tasty, moist cake! As per some reviewer(s) suggestion, I reduced the amount of oil (I used 1/2 cup oil, and 3/4 milk with 1 tsp vinegar to make it as buttermilk). Also as per another reviewer, I reserved the pineapple juice and used it to soak the raisins in it. I used golden raisins, not the regular dark brown raisins. I didn't have coconut, but I'm sure it would have tasted amazing in there. Instead of making cake, I made muffins, and baked for about 20-25 min. I also did a few muffins with a cream cheese filling. The filling I used 1 pkg of cream cheese, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 egg yolk, 1/4 tsp lemon extract, 1 tsp vanilla. For the muffins with the filling, into the muffin tin I put 2 tbsp of batter, followed by 1 level tbsp of cream cheese filling, topped it off with more batter).
Use Splinda instead of sugar, this is the best cake I've ever converted to "diabetic". Moist enough not to need icing... WE LOVE THIS CAKE...
This was the BEST carrot cake I've ever tasted. I baked it in a bundt pan and the icing was excellent. It freezes well and great for box lunches. I can't think of any changes I would make. Thanks so much for this recipe.
This cake was excellent. I left the carrots as coarse as the coconut and it was really good. My daughter said she had never had carrot cake that had carrots that you could see before. I left out the raisins since it would have been a fight to get anybody to try it if I put them in and I used pecans instead of walnuts. I'll make this again.
The taste of this carrot cake is excellent. I cut the oil down to 1 cup and used 1/2 white sugar 1/2 brown sugar. Only problem was that it was still VERY wet, it stuck to the pan very badly so we ended up just breaking it into pieces in a bowl and drizzling frosting over it as it was dished out.
This carrot cake really hit it big at work. I was looking for something different, but really good and this was it. I try new recipes all the time and take them to work. This is the one that everyone raved about all day. That has never happened before in the years I have work in this office.
I've been making this cake for years. It's beyond good...it's heavenly! It's the only cake my husband wants for his birthdays. The biggest change I make is this: I omit the rasins and use chopped marichino cherries instead. And of course, the tradtional cream cheese frosting!
Ok. First thing I did, was make a few changes based upon the reviews I read. Here are the things I changed: flour-3 cups; cinnamon-1 1/2tsps; nutmeg-3/4tsp; allspice-3/4tsp. Sugar is one where I made a big change: 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar - packed. An even bigger change was made where the oil was concerned. I used: 1/2 cup of grapeseed oil, 1/2 cup applesauce, and 1/2 cup of plain unflavored Greek yogurt. I omitted the vanilla by accident. The cake came out great.
This recipe, with slight portion variations, has been a part of my family for 30 years. All other carrot cakes I’ve tried pale in comparison. That’s why my carrot cake is named Fourteen (14) Karat Cake. This is a winner with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Very good cake. My boyfriend doesn't really enjoy cake, but I made this on his birthday and he loved it. One suggestion for this cake would be to make your own frosting. I used store-bought cream-cheese frosting, and I think it took something away from the cake. I made this recipe a while ago, and it's hard to place my finger on what it was about the frosting, but the cake was delicious. You could eat it by itself. GREAT!
Very good. I used 1/8 tsp of cloves and 1/8 tsp of ginger because I like a spicy cake but it was just the recipe I was looking for. I used the whipped cream cream cheese icing on this site. Perfect!!
This was the BEST . I made it for Easter , and it was a big hit . I decided to make it for my Co workers, they now think I am the greatest baker .It was real easy to make , did not take long to prepare . I will never go back to my old recipe again !! Thanks for this great idea .
the picture is misleading, this, as written not a layer cake. It makes a 10" bundt cake with no overflow if the recipe is followed as written. VERY easy scratch cake once you have shredded the carrots. It's flexible. Last time I was out of coconut, this time I'm out of raisins. I always omit nuts. the pineapple and carrots are the required add ins, anything else is gravy. grease the Bundt pan VERY well or it will stick. took this to a group function ans was told by several best carrot cake they've ever had. cream cheese icing.. very yum. this would work well as cupcakes, too... perhaps a half recipe?
This was by far the BEST carrot cake I've ever had. My daughter made it as a surprise for me on Mother's Day, we all enjoyed it very much. Thanks!!! :)
I made this for a pot luck and thought I would be bringing home most of it, but I was so wrong! Fantastic recipe - the coconut and pineapple are a nice addition. I did make a few changes, out of personal taste: I substituted 1/2 c. apple sauce for same amount of oil, and cut the sugar down by 1/2 cup.
My family devoured this cake. I followed recipe as written and it was excellent. My son doesn't normally like carrot cake. He wants this one made again. I will make this recipe again and again. The walnuts and coconut really make this cake. Super moist.
It is the best carrot cake I have ever eaten or have ever made in my life. Absolutely delicious. I ran out of raisins and walnuts. I used almond slivers and a can of whole cranberry sauce to maintain moistness. I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I think I can use slightly less next time because it is such a light oil.
I make this cake all the time for different people. Everyone loves it. If someone doesn't care for Pineapples, you can omit it and add 1 cup of buttermilk to keep the cake moist. I would also suggest not to go with lowfat buttermilk as the original one adds a rich flavor.
