A Plus Carrot Cake

OMG, OMG, OMG!!!!! THIS IS THE BEST CAKE EVER!!!! I am in love and officially addicted...I might get fat off of these cakes if I make them enough to satisfy my NEED for them!!! This cake disappeared the night I made it!!! That's like record time, 1 or 2 hours? The cake has the right consistency and is moist but not breaking apart moist. I love the way that the walnuts add a bit of crunch to the cake and the flavors change throughout one bite. I wouldn't take out the walnuts, raisins, or coconuts at all because they add so much to the cake. This truly is an A+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ carrot cake! I will definitely cover it with whipped cream the next time I make this because I can really imagine how these two would fit together. It would make the cake better, if that's even possible!! The only thing is that I had to reduce the bake time by 15 minutes each time I made it. I don't know why, but it would burn otherwise. (I have baked it in multiple ovens too, so I don't get it!!) This is my first cake from scratch, but it made me look like a professional!!! This is totally the ultimate dessert!! Love it and will definitely make it for the rest of my life!!