A Plus Carrot Cake

4.7
110 Ratings
  • 5 92
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.

Recipe by HEATHERINPUYALLUP

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 10x15x2 inch baking dish or 10 inch Bundt pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside. In a separate larger bowl, mix together the eggs, sugar and vanilla by hand. Stir in the oil; the mixture should resemble pudding. Gradually stir in the dry ingredients, then fold in the carrots, pineapple coconut, walnuts and raisins. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 55 to 60 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a small knife inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Note

Feel free to omit the coconut, walnuts, or raisins as your taste buds suit you. However, getting rid of the pineapple will take away from the moisture of the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022