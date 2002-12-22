Easy Chocolate Banana Cake

Easy to make cake. Dust with confectioners' sugar, no frosting needed.

By Harriet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
9 x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 9x13 inch pan.

  • Mix together cake mix, oil, eggs, sour cream, cocoa, chocolate chips, and banana, and beat for two minutes. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes. Let cool in pan and dust with powdered sugar if desired. ENJOY!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 211.8mg. Full Nutrition
