Easy Chocolate Banana Cake
Easy to make cake. Dust with confectioners' sugar, no frosting needed.
Made this cake for bday party. The adults ranted and raved over it! One person said it was the best cake they ever had. Even the ones who passed on it, HAD to try it b/c of all the raving over it. Not a single kid disliked it (it's cake, for crying out loud). I made it into a 2 layer. I should have doubled the recipe then. I frosted it with whipped vanilla. The frosting was overwhelming. From my experience, I would definitely follow Harriet's recommendation about sprinkling it with powdered sugar. And leaving it as a sheet cake. It's the perfect amount of cocoa and the chips add a nice surprise for a cake. I meant to add an extra half of a banana, but forgot. I recommend more banana in the recipe. It IS a very yummy cake! Thanks for submitting it. It made for a memorable cake.Read More
This was very disappointing. Could not taste the bananas, even though I used 2. And even though I wondered why you would use a white cake mix and then add cocoa instead of just using a chocolate cake mix in the first place, I was scared to deviate from the recipe so I did it. But since I ended up with what is basically a plain chocolate cake, I think I would have been better off using a choc. cake mix to begin with - - at least then it would have been a rich, dark color!Read More
This is a great cake, very moist and dense. I didn't have a cake mix on hand, so I just found a recipe for a white cake in a cookbook and combined the dry ingredients, then added everything from this recipe. The dry ingredients I added were 2 cups all purpose flour, 1 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tsp salt and 3 1/2 tsp baking powder. Turned out fabulous! Highly recommend it, with or without frosting. Will make again.
I've been making this for a long time. Only difference is I add three bananas and use Pillsbury Devil's Food cake mix. It really is moist. Even better with fresh whipped cream.
This is fantastic! After reading other reviews I decided to make a few changes and used Devil's Food cake mix and 3 and a half bananas to bring out that real banana flavour. I had to almost double the baking time, but when it was done it turned out dense, moist, and so delicious! I made this as a birthday cake for a family of chefs who said that this was their favourite cake ever!
Great base recipe. I used a Devil's Food cake mix and 2 over-ripe bananas. I left out the chocolate chips (I didn't have any on hand). I baked two 9 inch round cakes and made a layered cake with chocolate frosting. It made a delightful birthday cake.
This is delightful. I used yellow butter cake mix because its what i had on hand and i used jumbo chocolate chips. Goes great with Whip cream cream cheese frosting from this site.
Excellent. As another reviewer, I used a devil's food cake mix, a little less cocoa and 4 small bananas. Very moist with just a hint of banana. Do not think frosting is necessary - just a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Not being the best cake maker in the world, I found this easy and successful. I used a coffee/chocolate icing and it was lovely, especially the next day.
i made this for mothers day and there wasnt a slice left. my family loved it and thats saying a lot since they r cooks at their own restuarant. it was recommended as a must at our next holiday.
I am definitely using this for my daughters "Monkey" birthday. I used the devils food chocolate cake mix and 3 bananas. One in that much chocolate would have been lost. If you are not tasting banana at all, your bananas are too ripe. The blacker the better in baking. I keep my rotted bananas in the freezer for just such an occasion!
This recipe is awesome! I made the cake for my husband for his birthday/Father's Day and he loved it! I went ahead and used the white cake mix, I used 4 small bananas and that was perfect..and I put dark chocolate frosting in the middle of the layers (2 8" pans), on top, and all over, and sprinkled the powdered sugar on top. Thank you for the the easiest, most delicious cake ever!!
I took someone's earlier advice and created the cake mix myself. I also added 1/2 cup of sweetened coconut flakes. I also added two bananas instead of just one because it seemed like it needed more moisture. It was fantastic and a big hit at lunch!
it was ok. not enough banana flavor, cocoa was overwhelming. i think it needs frosting, too.
I omitted the cocoa and added peanut butter chips. Yummy!
This is yummy. I used a german cho. cake and omitted the cocoa. Used mini semi sweet chips. I did add a little frosting though ~ I melted 4 oz of german's sweet chocholate with 1/3 cup cream, added 2 T. butter and 1/2 tsp vanilla, beat it by hand and poured it over a yet warm cake. It has a wonderful flavor!
Like others, I decided to just start with a chocolate cake mix. I also subbed applesauce for 1/2 of the oil and skipped the chocolate chips. Used 2 bananas and made into cupcakes that I frosted with the banana cream frosting from this site. The cake was okay by itself - the frosting made it much better.
The cake is pretty good. I followed the recipe, but why not just use a chocolate cake mix instead? I didn't get the rich chocolate flavour by adding the cocoa powder to the white mix but it was still good. As for 'one' banana, well I used one cup as I would for any of my banana recipes and it turned out really well. The end result was a super moist banana /chocolate cake! THX
I made this for my daughters' birthday party. It was a huge hit and very moist. I used devils food cake and omitted the cocoa. Low fat sour cream worked well too. I used two bananas. Make sure the bananas are super ripe, brown and disgusting works the best! I made a whipped cream with cream cheese frosting recipe because I needed to decorate the cake. It turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
I've made this twice -- the first time as directed. It was good, but not great. The second time I made it I did not have 8 oz. of sour cream. I used 4 oz. sour cream and 4 oz. cream cheese, mixed with a little extra milk. Most important, I frosted it with a simple white butter cream frosting. I think the frosting made the difference -- really good!
This is a good easy moist cake, but it has little to no banana taste. I followed the directions for the most part, except I did sub plain greek yogurt for the sour cream because I had it on hand and I used two ripe bananas based on the reviews that said it was lacking much banana taste. It has a really good chocolate flavor and stays moist for days which is a plus. I'd make it again but not with the expectation of a strong banana flavor.
Extremely dry...would not make again!!
This was delicious! I used a little more banana and also added 1tbsp of powdered peanut butter to the recipe. I made cupcakes and baked the full size 18min and mini 15. They turned out amazing without anything at all on them but I made peanut butter frosting for them and they were even more amazing.
Used pineapple cakemix; 2 bananas; 1 cup chocolate chips and light sour cream. Interesting texture.
Wanted to make a chocolate banana olive oil cake but realized at last minute that I didn't have a speck of flour. Did, however, have a chocolate cake mix kicking around, and pulled up this recipe. Used Xtra Vir olive oil in place of the veg, plain yogurt since I had no s. cream, and used 4 large Xtra ripe bananas. Left out chips but added a TBSP of pure vanilla xtract. Baked in a bundt pan for about 45min. Dusted with icing sugar. Was worried that it would taste of boxed cake and that my cover would be blown, but it was fab! So good, in fact, that I may make it again for someone else's bday!
I recently made this cake for a dinner party...it was a success. I omitted the cocoa powder and did end up frosting it with a whipped butter cream frosting. We really liked the subtle banana flavor...not too overpowering, which we happen to like. I think I will probably make this cake again and again, trying different flavors of cake mix each time. Thanks for the great recipe!
good cake!!!!- heavy and chocolaty with nice flavor added thanks to bananas (i used two). it wasn't how i thought it would look, but it tasted fine! i just ate about 1/3 of the cake..will have to head to the gym shortly..
Nice light cake. I didn't have any sour cream, so substituted vanilla yogurt. To cut down the fat, I used half oil and half applesauce and had a ton of frozen bananas so used two in this recipe. Worked out fine.
MAKE THIS CAKE!! This is awesome, I love it. I had 2 bananas so I put them both in. We just served it with cool whip, no icing. Seriously...it's delicious, moist, and substantial. So make it. I'm not kidding.
My family did not like this cake at all. I added 3 bananas instead of one to make the banana flavor stronger and I still couldn't taste it. The cocoa was way to overpowering. I would reduce it by at least half. The cook time was off too. I cooked it for the time listed and it was barely set. Sorry, this one's not a keeper for me.
With a few modifications, they were delicious. I used 2 bananas, left out the cocoa and used 1.5 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips instead. I also made them into cupcakes (baked for 18 mins) and frosted them with a butter, milk, vanilla and powdered sugar frosting. Yum!
Good recipe!
Quick and easy! From start to finish, only about an hour. When the cake completely cooled and was ready to serve, I dusted it with confectioners sugar. Very moist and delicious. Would recommend this cake to anyone. Two thumbs up!
