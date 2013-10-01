Texas Sheet Cake III

I make this cake frequently; it's a standard recipe that makes the rounds at church regularly--at home in Texas. Now, I'm in Pennsylvania and am introducing it to my northern friends and fellow church-goers:). Enjoy it again! EXCELLENT with vanilla bean ice cream.
This is one of the best and easiest 'from scratch' cakes I've ever made. It's definitely a No Fail recipe made exactly as is. Believe it or not, it tastes even better the next day (If there's any leftover!) I usually skip the nuts in the frosting because I prefer it plain. Also, if you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can make your own by mixing 1 Tbsp white vinegar or Lemon juice with 1 cup of milk. Let it sit until it clots (about 5 to 10 minutes) and add according to recipe instructions. One last thing is the frosting usually cooks a little strange. As I'm cooking it on the stove about the time it's supposed to get bubbly around the edges, it seems to 'separate'. However, once I beat in the powdered sugar with my mixer, everything is fine. The first time I made it, I threw it out because I thought it was ruined when it seperated, but when I made my second batch and it happened again I decided to just beat it with the powdered sugar to see what happened and it turned out perfectly.
WAYYYYYY too much cinnamon in this recipe. I'd probably drop it out completely if and when I make this again. Otherwise, it's a nice moist cake, with good frosting, but the overwhelming cinnamon flavor blew it for me.
Makes a nice cake. Based on my experience making the recipe, I would suggest the following changes: 1) Increase the chocolate by a 1/2 oz 2) Add an extra 1/2 cup flour 3) Omit cinnamon 4) Replace some water with prepared coffee 5) decrease amount of frosting by 1/2.
I couldn't believe how easy this recipe was! I made it for a family get together, and it was a huge success. This cake was wonderfully moist, and delightfully chocolatey! My nine year old even asked me to save a piece to put in his lunchbox the next day. Not surprisingly, when I asked the crowd if anyone wanted to take home some leftovers, everyone requested cake. The only problem was, there was nothing left of it but a few crumbs in the bottom of the pan! I have a feeling that I am now the official "dessert bringer" for all family get togethers, and that this recipe will be used again and again...
My family has loved this cake for 30 years. There are many variations but this seems to be the best proportions. A chocolate fantasy!
This recipe is very good. I took the advice of previous reviews and increased the flour by 1/2 cup and decreased the cinnamon by 1/2 teaspoon. However, I kept the chocolate at 2oz. and the fudge quality of the icing made up for the mild chocolate with the hint of cinnamon flavor of the cake. Will make again with no more alterations than I already made!
my grandmother made a very similar cake and she's from Oklahoms, go figure..great cake...i use Dutch process cocoa, not baking chocolate (use the conversion chart on the back of the tin of cocoa) and toast your pecans for extra flavor. who has buttermilk on hand? 1 tablespoon white vinegar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice added to 1 cup milk (let sit for 10-20 minutes) does just as well. great childhood memory cake and everyone raves about it!
Words cannot describe this cake. I took the previous advice...cut cinnamon in half; added 1/2 c more flour. For extra special treat I used good Italian chocolate with 75% butterfat! This will be in my permanent repetoire. Thanks.
After reading about this southern favorite online I looked up a recipe. I chose this one because of the rating and I had the ingredients on hand. It was quick and easy to make, however, after tasting the batter, I was really hoping for a chocolately brownie type cake which isn't quite what it turned out to be. Those who commented on it at our church potluck today though said that it was great...how bad can chocolate cake with chocolate frosting really be??
O.K. I admit, I'm from Texas and grew up with this cake at all our birthday parties. However, even with minor modifications-depending on where I was cooking-this is an easy, fail-safe cake. My favorite version includes the 1t of Cinnamon (I had someone tell me it reminded them of their grandmother's coke-cola cake), I substitute oil for shortening and use 4+T of very good cocoa instead of the chocolate squares. Depending on my whim I add toasted pecans or substitue 1/2C coffee for 1/2C water. My icing recipe is different than this one and I never make a full icing recipe. (I always leave it in the pan-so it would be too much!) Even the original family cookbook I use for this recipe lists many modifications. I love a basic recipe, like this, that is so easy to change yet always tastes great.
I whipped up this cake in a panic on Christmas Eve when I found out no one was bringing dessert. I made it in a 15x11 inch jelly roll pan and it turned out great! Everyone loved the rich chocolate and it was very moist, a bit like a cakey brownie. I left out the cinnamon (personal choice). As others have stated, the batter is thin, but it works! Thanks Bron=)
This recipe was awesome! I have been in search of this recipe and was I glad that I chose to make Bron's recipe!!! Moist and yummy
I have made this cake for several years and my recipt was lost I tried this one and it is just like the one that I have made for many years.
My mother always made this exact cake when we were kids and now my kids love it. I added the 1/2c flour like many people have suggested but I have to say I won't do that again - it made mine almost a little dry. This recipe is a winner!
Excellent..so very rich, but oh so very good!! It goes great with ice cream!
Very Good! I used 1 cup coffee and think that next time I would only use a rounded tsp. of espresso powder instead. It had a bit too much coffee flavor (almost a mocha taste). Loved the cinnamon and will keep that in. Good for a family dessert, picnic or casual party
I have made this cake twice. The first time, I baked for specified time and it didn't get done but that is probably my oven. I increased the baking time and it was wonderful the second time. Very good and very rich.
I am a native Texan and can tell you that this is the real McCoy using real chocolate, buttermilk and ground cinnamon! It is excellent with or without vanilla ice cream. I've eaten it with pecans instead in of walnuts. Either is good. Thanks for the recipe Bron!
This was a delicious recipe! This was my first time making Texas sheet cake. It was for my husband's birthday and he said it was delicious. I also brought the extras to a get together and they loved it as well! I used the other comment's suggestion on adding lemon juice to milk instead of buttermilk and it worked very well. This is a great recipe and I highly recommend it!
I have been baking Texas Sheet Cake for over 40 years. However, my recipe calls for 2 sticks of butter/or oleo and 4 generous Tbsp. of cocoa. We like the cinnamon. Also, I use buttermilk in the icing and mine goes on hot cake and is thin but once it sets, it is almost candy-like. Yum-O
This cake was awesome! I followed others advice and added 1/2 cup of flour, 1/2 square of unsweetened chocolate and decreased the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon. I have to tell you though, I loved the slight hint of cinnamon in the finished product. I think next time I'll try the whole teaspoon. Also, living in So Cal, I think I could have just used the regular amount of flour. It wasn't dry, just not quite as moist as I thought it would be. Think it's our dry air. Anyway, I agree with extra chocolate - it was perfect! And the icing was SO nice and fudgy! I could have eaten it by the spoonful! Gave this recipe 5 stars because the minor "flaws" were my own doing - this is a GREAT recipe. Will definitely make this cake again and again.
I made this cake for our 4th of July family get-together. It is the best chocolate cake I have ever made or eaten!! I read the reviews about the cinnamon being overpowering so I omitted it. I also read about the batter being too thin so I changed the water amount to 3/4 cup instead of a whole cup. The recipe called for a 9x13 pan but I was looking for a true sheet cake to feed a crowd so I made it in a 15x10 sheet pan--it's also better for the delicious icing because it would have been too thick on a 9x13 cake. The only thing I would do different next time is maybe add another chocolate square to the cake mix--it was just a little short of being chocolatey enough for me. I will be making this forever! It will replace all my chocolate cake recipes in the future.
YUM! I was dying for something sinful but I didn;t have much on-hand. I used semi-sweet instead of unsweetened chocolate. I used all butter, no shortening, and I used milk with vinegar in it for the buttermilk. I followed everyones advice and added 1/2 Cup more flour, and omitted the cinnamon. Even with all of these subsitutions it is moist, rich, and really good! one of the best from-scratch cakes I've ever made (not dry at all!) Thanks for a truly no-fail recipe! :o)
This recipe will make a good cake. Some adjustments are needed. If made in a jelly roll pan, I would double the frosting recipe. Ii sets up quickly, and it will not spread easily. Also there is just not enough! The texture of the cake is soft like a layer cake. I added extra cocoa powder (1 Tablespoon to the batter and the frosting unless your are doubling the icing). This is good, but there are better ones. I would make this again, if I could not find one of those that I know exist!
The main reason I chose this cake over the other Texas cakes on this site is because this is the only one that uses unsweetened chocolate instead of cocoa powder. I was hoping for a more intense chocolate cake that way. But as a serious chocoholic, this still wasn't enough chocolate for me. Plenty sweet though. The cake is nice and moist. I did increase the chocolate to 2 1/2 squares and the flour by another 1/2 cup. Very glad I reduced to the cinnamon to 1/4 teaspoon. Mine took about 35 minutes to cook. I don't recommend starting the frosting until the cake is just out of the oven. I started mine at 25 minutes after the cake started cooking and then the cake took another ten minutes to cook. I was in a total panic that the frosting would firm up on me while waiting for the cake to finish. It was a little firm to work with and not the best looking but I have eaten Texas sheet cake before and know it is the frosting that makes the cake.
Delicious! This was my first from scratch cake ever. I followed suggestions to add 1more ounce of chocolate and reduce cinnamon to 1/4 tsp. wonderful flavor! The cinnamon is not recognizable, you isn't get that " what is that great taste" affect. Will make again! Oh, only made the cake not the frosting.
Very good. I actually made the cake using this exact recipe in one of my church cookbooks, except it uses 1/4 cup cocoa instead of the squares. Also, there was a misprint in my recipe and the baking soda was omitted.(I should have thought of that). So, I had brownies instead of a cake. But it was still very good with ice cream. So if you are looking for a moist brownie recipe, just use this and omit the soda! I love how the icing hardens a little. Yum!
Yummy! I love the frosting. My 3 year old loves sprinkles so we had to try it without the nuts so the sprinkles would "look the prettiest". Turned out wonderfully. With some of the reviews stating that it was brownish, I thought it would have more of a brownie texture but it was as cakey as they come.
Absolutely love this moist, delicious cake. I have cut the recipe in half and used a 9 in square baking pan and it turned out really well. I have substituted dark cocoa when I don't have chocolate available, turned out fine.
When I mixed up the batter, I was concerned because it appeared to be extremely thin. I had a friend who tried making a Texas Sheet Cake and complained that the center never cooked. So, when I saw that the batter was thin on this recipe, I decided to add about 1/2 cup additional flour to the recipe. The cake came out nice and moist. I had made it for my friend as a birthday surprise. She loved it!
This is a repeated request from my family young and old. They just love it and it is fast and easy for me to make. I am a native Texan and love the touch of cinnamon with the chocolate. The cake is very well balanced.
Wonderful cake. I took a previous poster's advice and increased the amount of flour. I personally like cinnamon and did not find it overwhelming even with the full amount. The baking time, however, was not enough for my oven so be sure to check yours before removing it. Will definitely make again.
I chose this recipe because I too am a native Texan living in Pennsylvania! I made the cake for a school function and although I didn't get to try any myself I was told by those who did it was outstanding. I did follow another reviewer's advice about using half fresh brewed coffee and half water instead of the full cup of water. I am making this again for another school function next week and hopefully this time I will actually get to try some before it's all gone!
Chocolate-holics look out!! This was known as "Pat's Pootin'Gopher Cake" in So.west Texas many years ago. IT is the BE ALL to all chocolate cake lovers recipe. I was so surprised to find it again, She was my mother n law and passed away leaving this wonderful recipe. Thank you...Ellie in KY
I had never heard of Texas sheet cake until I tried this recipe. It's great! I made it exactly as given and like it so much this way, I wouldn't take a chance on trying some of the changes other reviewers have suggested. It is "demanded" for all of our church pot lucks!.
Following the recommendations of previous reviewers of this recipe, I added 1/2 cup flour and reduced the cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon. I also baked it in a jelly roll pan (Pampered C. bar pan) and used buttermilk in the frosting recipe and elimintated the pecans. It really turned out great. Possibly could use more chocolate flavor. I might try adding an additional ounce of chocolate to the cake.
I really wanted to like this recipe... I added the 1/2C flour and about a 1/4 extra buttermilk, and one extra square of chocolate. The cake was moist, I give it that, but the flavor did not excite me... sort of blah... I mixed the frosting as listed,it was to runny, and to sugary/sweet for me. and even the chocolate in the frosting didn't really come through in taste... But I am a very picky flavor nut... so, its just another OK recipe...
I was really suprised that the cake and frosting did not taste "super sweet" instead it has a really smooth chocolate taste. I will definately make this recipe again and again.
