Texas Sheet Cake III

4.7
71 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I make this cake frequently; it's a standard recipe that makes the rounds at church regularly--at home in Texas. Now, I'm in Pennsylvania and am introducing it to my northern friends and fellow church-goers:). Enjoy it again! EXCELLENT with vanilla bean ice cream.

Recipe by Bron

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch cake pan.

  • In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup shortening, 2 ounces chocolate, and water. Heat until chocolate is melted; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, and baking soda. Make a well in the center, and pour in buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Add melted butter/chocolate mixture, and beat until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until cake tests done. Five minutes before cake is done, make frosting.

  • To make frosting: In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup butter, 2 ounces chocolate, and 6 tablespoons milk. Heat until bubbles form around the edge; remove from heat. Beat in confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and nuts. Frost cake while still warm. Allow to cool totally before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 161.6mg. Full Nutrition
