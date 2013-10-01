Texas Sheet Cake III

This is one of the best and easiest 'from scratch' cakes I've ever made. It's definitely a No Fail recipe made exactly as is. Believe it or not, it tastes even better the next day (If there's any leftover!) I usually skip the nuts in the frosting because I prefer it plain. Also, if you don't have buttermilk on hand, you can make your own by mixing 1 Tbsp white vinegar or Lemon juice with 1 cup of milk. Let it sit until it clots (about 5 to 10 minutes) and add according to recipe instructions. One last thing is the frosting usually cooks a little strange. As I'm cooking it on the stove about the time it's supposed to get bubbly around the edges, it seems to 'separate'. However, once I beat in the powdered sugar with my mixer, everything is fine. The first time I made it, I threw it out because I thought it was ruined when it seperated, but when I made my second batch and it happened again I decided to just beat it with the powdered sugar to see what happened and it turned out perfectly.

