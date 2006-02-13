This is not OATMEAL, but oat BRAN muffins. I have made these for about five years now, and I really love them. They are great made with cinnamon or cranberry applesauce, as well as plain applesauce. My daughter loves them and I hope you will enjoy them, too!
I love this recipe. I have made the following modifications. I used whole wheat flour instead, 1.5 cup of applesauce, 2 tablespoons of oil, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract.
I am not sure why these muffins tasted very very - I followed the recipe to the tee but added a bit of cinnamon. I think they tasted like they had too much baking powder or soda in them which I would reduce if I was to try this recipe again.
I love this recipe. I have made the following modifications. I used whole wheat flour instead, 1.5 cup of applesauce, 2 tablespoons of oil, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract.
We LOVE this recipe. We use a doubled version of this recipe and make it at least once a week, and freeze them, leaving out 4-6 to eat immediately :) Then each day, we take a few out. They defrost on their own in probably 1/2 hour or so, but 20 second in the microwave makes it even faster. In any case, they taste fresh baked. We also like to add 1 cup of chopped walnuts (not too finely chopped) and recently my wife has taken to adding 1 1/2 cups of raisins. Another variation is that we have taken to greasing a cookie sheet and putting a tablespoon glob and making big "cookies" out of them, and they actually are more convenient to eat. I can't say enough good things about this recipe. It's just the best. Well worth the effort, especially if you're like me, and just like the idea of having a good tasting source of roughage in your diet. And they are so easy to eat on the go.
The first time I made these muffins I thought they were too salty and a bit dry. The second time I made them I reduced the baking soda and baking powder to 1 teaspoon each, increased the oil to 1/3 of a cup and added a cup of blueberries. Turned out perfect. It is VERY important to let the ingredients sit for at least 10 minutes to allow the oat bran to soften.
I've made these several times and they always come out good. I usually substitute wheat flour for at least half of the all-purpose flour. To enhance the flavor I add 1 tsp cinnamon and vanilla. I've also substituted yogurt for the applesauce with good results.
These are good as far as the ingredients go. I prefer to use a more traditional quick bread/muffin method: Combine the oat bran and applesauce first, and let them sit together to soften the bran. Combine the eggs, sugar and oil in a small bowl. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add the egg/sugar mixture to the hydrated oat mixture, then quickly combine with the dry ingredients. You'll get more tender muffins with better lift because you're not developing the gluten in the flour, and you get better lift from the baking powder if you don't let it sit after it gets wet. This recipe is almost exactly the same as the one on the Hodgson Mill website and I've been using it for years. It's a good basic recipe. My favorite add-ins are butterscotch chips and chopped walnuts, and a bit of vanilla (add with the egg/sugar mixture).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2002
These muffins were tasty, but I change a few things to get them the way I wanted. I increased this recipe by 50% but still made 12 muffins: just regular sized. I also used 1/4 tsp. cinammon to the mix, as well as only 1/3 the oil and 1 cup low fat vanilla yogurt with 1/4 cup applesauce for the liquid. This made them very moist. Finally, I added the raisins and also the cinammon sugar as the author suggested, and they were delicious. I might addd a little more brown sugar than the recipe calls for. They were not very time consuming and baked quickly.
Very good recipe. However, I followed past reviewers advice to change it a bit. I used 1.5 cups whole wheat flour (no bleached flour), 1.5 cups applesauce, .5 cups splenda, reduced brown sugar to .25 cups, added 2 tsp cinammon, 1 tsp vanilla, 5 tablespoons veg oil and 1.5 cups of chopped granny smith apples. They came out moist, not too dense and very tasty. My family likes cinammon, so I think I may add another tsp next time.
I made only two changes; I used light brown sugar because that was all I had and I used melted butter instead of vegetable oil only because I'm low on oil right now. The applesauce I used was my own homemade applesauce that was seasoned with homemade apple pie spice. To add a little "something", I threw in a half cup of organic raisins that I soaked in hot unsweetened chai for 20 minutes (I drained and patted them dry a bit before doing so). My muffins turned out really moist, perfectly sweet and with me using the spiced applesauce and raisins, that added a really nice touch. The kids loved these. If you don't use a cinnamon-spiced applesauce, I think you should. These muffins need a little oomph.
This is a great recipe! I did not have applesauce, but did have a can of pumpkin pie mix. I used 1.5 cups of that, added 1 T of honey, 1 t of Vanilla and 1 cup of black currants. Wow! Moist and delicious! Following some other advice, I cut the baking soda and powder down to 1 t each. These taste like a warm autumn afternoon!
I just made these to use up an abundance of apples that I have. I used homemade applesauce, and upped it to 1.5 cups, used whole wheat flour for the ap flour, and used 1 egg and 1/4 cup nf plain yogurt to cut down on cholesterol (mashed banana also works). I added 2 tsp cinnamon, a tsp of vanilla, and a tsp of ground ginger and omitted the oil altogether. I through in about 1.5 cups of grated apple , and next time I will probably add an additional 1.5 cups of shredded carrot and a good handful or so of raisins. I was also thinking some orange zest and a splash of orange juice would be great. This made about 11 mini muffins (bake only 10 min) and 12 regular muffins for me. All in all good versatile recipe, for a hearty, healthy muffin!
This is a great recipe. With the applesauce added, it's not necessary to use as much oil as indicated. I only used 1 tablespoon of oil, and they turned out great. Also, I couldn't find oat bran, so I used Kellogg's All-Bran cereal (which is wheat bran) instead, which worked fine.
I am not sure why these muffins tasted very very - I followed the recipe to the tee but added a bit of cinnamon. I think they tasted like they had too much baking powder or soda in them which I would reduce if I was to try this recipe again.
This is a 5 star recipe! I substituted whole wheat pastry flour in place of all-purpose flour. I used 1 whole egg and 2 egg whites to reduce cholesterol. I also added 1 TBS flaxseed meal, 1/3 c. craisins, 1/2 c. chopped walnuts, and about 1/8 c. lowfat buttermilk to thin the batter. Topped with a sprinkle of quaker oats mixed with a little brown sugar. I used Jen H's mixing instructions to give the muffin a higher loft (see Jen H review on 4/7/10). These muffins are AWESOME and heart healthy too. Due to my add-ins each muffin has 237 calories and 5 grams of fiber. If you want to cut calories leave out the walnuts. YUM.
These were truly horrible. I can only get them down with a gulp of very sweet tea. I went by the stars, I now know that I should have read the comments; if it needs a bunch of modification, then I think it doesn't deserve 4 or 5 stars. Th I will try the modifications suggested; add some raisins, lessen the amount of soda and baking powder. I hate to hurt anyone's feelings, but honestly, as the recipe was written it was a waste of ingredients. Please forgive me, I'm actually quite nice, just disappointed.
If you substitute any whole wheat flour in the mix you may have to add more liquid. You can use a little milk, cream or orange juice. They look really pretty if you top with a few rolled oats and brown sugar.
HEALTHIER VERSION I made a few adjustments to make it a little healthier. I only used 1 tablespoon of veg oil and I added a tablespoon of skim milk. I upped the apple sauce to 1.5 cups I substituted eggs for egg whites I added 2 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla I used .25 cups of brown sugar and .25 cups of splenda I found them pretty tasty, hopefully others will too
This is a great base muffin recipe - I've experimented with adding addition ingredients like apple cider mix (2pkgs/batch) or different combinations of spices. Cardamom and diced dates is a great combination, too!
Five stars with changes~ We have made these as written, but over time, we have adjusted the recipe to now HALVE the sugar, oil, and leavening (baking powder, soda and salt), and find it more than sufficient. We add 50% more applesauce to replace the missing oil. They rise beautifully, are plenty sweet and salty, and are very versatile for add-ins. We also add spices-- 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, and 1 tsp vanilla.
THIS is the oat bran recipe I've been looking for. I've tried others but just couldn't get the taste & consistency I wanted (I tend to be picky :-)!) I took the advice of a previous reviewer & used whole wheat flour & 1 1/2 cups + 2 tbsp applesauce. Since my applesauce is unsweetened, I added 1/2 cup Splenda. I also added 2 tsp cinn & 1 tsp vanilla. Baked up nice & moist. Since I like oats but I'm not a HUGE fan, I cut the oat bran down to 1/2 cup. This allowed for the flavor to come through but not dominate too much. Even my husband thought they were good. Thank you so much!
Yum! I tweaked to be a cholesterol lowering recipe--egg whites instead of whole eggs, omitted the oil & added 1/2 cup more applesauce, a few Tbsp of fat free greek yogurt and 1 over ripe banana for moistness. Also added walnuts & 2 Tbsp flax seed as both are good for cholesterol + raisins & put dark chocolate chips in some for my boys. Lastly, used whole wheat flour--a combination of other reviews & a few of my own tweaks. Great base recipe!! My whole family loves these truly healthy muffins---thanks!
These were really good muffins. I made some changes to the recipe. I used 1/2 tsp of salt rather than a whole since I am watching the sodium. Used 4 egg whites and a banana. Also used a cup of applesauce-- no oil. Used the 1/2 cup of light brown sugar but threw in some dark chocolate chips in one half of batter and extra golden raisins in the other. I prefer the raisins since it gives it a sweeter taste. Add cinnamon and a bit of pure vanilla and your muffins will be great! This will be great with pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin next time!
changed flour to 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and 1/2 cup reg. flour, added 2 kitchen tsp of wheat germ and then same of milled flax seed meal. to moist ingredients adjusted to 1 1/2 cups applesauce with no oil and 1 tsp vanilla--2 tsp cinnamon to dry ingredients. otherwise same. smells wonderful-- in the oven right now. love this website.
I read other's comments carefully and followed suggestions for increasing moisture, decreasing sweetener,salt, and oil. And I used Whole Wheat flour as many did. For sweetener I used 2T xyletol, 2T brown sugar=1/4c total=half of what the recipe says. I left out the salt completely and found it was not missed. With the baking soda and powder it tastes plenty salty. I did not want to cut the leavening given the heaviness of the oat tbran. For eggs, I used double the amt of egg whites instead as I didn't have whole eggs--healthier too. I used the listed amt of applesauce. Many people added 1/2c more applesauce and cut the oil in half. I did not have more applesauce so used plain lowfat kefir (like yogurt) instead-1/2 c. I did not use ANY Oil at all in the recipe. For flavor I used pumpkin pie spice 1t and 1/2t vanilla. Next time I will add walnuts-was out. I followed the suggestion of another poster of combining applesauce with oat bran and let it sit to soften bran, mixing remaining dry and wet ingredients separately, adding wet to oat bran and adding the dry flour mix last. My muffins were lofty, not dense...I was very pleased.
Those Muffins turned out amazing. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon as suggested. They came out very moist. I might cut down the oil a little though. Thanks for that amazing recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2001
These were really good. I threw my other recipe out. My husband has to watch his fat intake real close, so I halved the oil and used egg beaters. I also used cinnamon in the muffins as well as plumped up raisins and sprinkled sugar and cinnamon mixture on top. My other recipe called for all oat bran. I think some flour helps with the texture as well as taste. I use bread flour, it contains more gluten than regular flour, so it gives a better rise. I'll be making these all the time now. Thanks for the recipe Bron!
This is a great base recipe then I like to add a few things. I use whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose, 1/4 cup ground flax seed, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and a cup of frozen or fresh berries (I've used blue berries, raspberries, and black berries) The berries really sweeten it up:)
This recipe is wonderful and I normally hate bran muffins. I did make a few changes though to suit my tastes. I used oat flour instead of white flour; maple syrup instead of brown sugar; half the oil (olive); 3/4 cup applesauce; added 1/2C raisins and walnuts; and added 1TBSP of cinnamon. My sister loved them and has already had three!
I was a bit concerned when the "batter" had the same consistency as drop-cookie dough--I thought the muffins would be too dry. But they were fabulous! During the ten-minute resting time I made some streusel out of brown sugar, cinnamon, rolled oats, and a little butter. Sprinkle some on top and you've got a slightly sweeter muffin with a great crunchy crust!
I've made these going by the original recipe and they were very good. I've also added 1c raisins, 1c mashed banana, 1/2 c chopped walnuts, 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon and vanilla and 1/2 cup grated carrot and substituted wheat flour. My husband loves these and now I make a couple of batches every week.
A very healthy muffin. I used wheat flour and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and sugar---though they are good without the cinnamon and sugar, too. If you follow the recipe exactly, the muffin will be dry. However, if you use butter or jam or eat them with milk, it doesn't matter.
Great recipe. I used coarse oat bran(Hodgson Mill bran) and on another occasion, I used a finer oat bran. The coarser oat bran worked better for my taste.My kids love taking them to school for a healthy snack.
I made a half-batch of these muffins, and they turned out delicious. I used applesauce that was pre-seasoned with cinnamon, added a half-teaspoon of ground cinnamon to the flour mixture, and added about a tablespoon of honey to the wet ingredients. Baked at 400 degrees for 13 minutes... Wonderful.
I made this with a few variations...used 1/2 cup of honey instead of the brown sugar, substituted high pulp orange juice for applesauce, and added 1/2 c walnuts and 4 oz chopped dates. They are to die for....
Great recipe! For a "Carrot Cake" version, you can make this with the optional raisnins and cinnamon PLUS 1 c. shredded carrot and 1/2 c. chopped walnuts. Makes 10 large muffins. Bake ~17 min. Spread with cream cheese - yummy and healthy!
Loved the texture but found the flavour a bit bland. A cup of fruit or something will probably help. I'll read the rest of the reviews, and try some experiments! Definitely worth making again, just with some additional ingredietns.
These are AWESOME! Great texture and I love that they aren't too sweet. They are now my breakfast of choice and I know they are helping reduce my cholesterol. If you are into the environment, don't preheat your oven until the muffins are resting in the tins. BTW, I have used as much as 3/4 cup whole wheat flour along with 3/4 AP flour for extra fiber, and the muffins are still tall and fluffy. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were very good muffins. I made some modifications: I didn't have oat bran so I used oatmeal (which turned out well); I used whole wheat flour as others have mentioned they used; I used 3 tbsp. of coconut oil and instead of 1 cup of applesauce I used 1 1/2 apple/pear sauce. I also added cinnamon and vanilla. Finally I only used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup splenda. Also I though 400 degrees was too hot so I cooked the muffins for 15 minutes at 375 which was plenty of time. I could have cooked for 12 or 13 minutes and that would have probably been sufficient. These muffins are going to be my healthy snacking/breakfast muffins.
Best bran muffin recipe I've made! I followed the recipe, except I added some ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the flour mixture and added half an orange's worth of grated orange zest to the egg mixture. The orange zest is a must! The result is not an orange-bran muffin, but just a more complex muffin with some awesome flavor you can't quite figure out. I'm keeping this one forever.
I loved this recipe! These muffins are so yummy and so moist and so healthy! I made these 2 nights ago and have been telling people ever since! I did make some modifications, I used splenda brown sugar in place of the dark brown sugar. Egg whites in place of the eggs and reduced the oil to 2 tbps. I used WHEAT bran instead of OAT bran (i didn't have any) and whole wheat flour. Based on other users suggestion, I decreased my baking powder and soda to 1 tsp each. I used a/b 1.5 cups of applesauce as well (all natural strawberry apple sauce & some regular organic, unsweetened applesauce). I added a dash of cinnamon as well. To half of the batch i added frozen blueberries. To the other half i added raisins soaked in orange juice and just a touch of the orange juice. They had SUCH a great flavor! I will likely make more tonight! This time adding a mashed banana! thanks again this is a GREAT recipe!!
I think this is a really great and easily adaptable recipe. Like previous reviewers, I added cinnamon, vanilla, a couple of tbsp yoghurt. I decreased the sugar to 1/3C. I also added 1C dried cranberries soaked in orange juice. I made 18 muffins and they are great! Moist, tasty and quite filling. I'm looking forward to taking them to work this week. Thanks for the recipe!
This is how I did it. I didn't necessarily have 'oat bran' but I had oat and bran. And since it's all just going one place I didn't really seem to mind putting 3/4 a cup of oats and 3/4 a cup of raisin bran cereal. Also I pureed 2 kiwis and about 3/4 a cup of grapes and used that instead of apple sauce, with that measurment I guess you could lower the suger because of all the natural sugers from the fruit. They turned out super moist and delicously light with specks from the grape skins and kiwi seeds that give it an almost poppyseed mannor. Definately a good healthy balanced meal to feed yourself on those buisy mornings or to snack on before you work out, love the recipe!
I made several alterations to this recipe, but it makes a great base recipe that you can do so much with! I used Splenda in place of the sugar. I used wheat bran instead of oat bran and I used ground oats in place of the flour, and finally, I used mashed bananas in place of the applesauce. I also added a tsp of pumpkin pie spice. They turned out delicious, and only 110 calories each! (before the honey butter, lol)
I was looking for a healthy muffin to make and freeze. I just made these up this morning. I did adjust the recipe. I reduced the oil, halved the baking soda and powder and added vanilla and cinnamon. They turned out pretty good. I thought that they were a little sweeter than I thought they would be. I might cut down the sugar next time. Overall, pretty tasty. I put several in the freezer to save for busy mornings.
I've been looking for a way to make bran muffins with oat bran (I'm supposed to avoid wheat as an O blood type). The recipe was great. I substituted spelt flour for the all purpose flour, added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 cup raisins, and olive oil for vegetable oil. Had to cook it for 25 minutes to make 6 Jumbo muffins. Great recipe!
After reading reviews, I made some changes myself. I used only Whole Wheat Flour, non-fat Vanilla Yogurt instead of applesause, added Cinnamon and Vanilla. When I began mixing these I thought I had forgotten a moisture ingredient, it was so thick! I forged ahead anyway and they are delicious. Sweet enough and I just eat mine with light marg. Yum! Thanks
I made this using several of the suggestions found in other reviews. I added the honey, vanilla, raisins, flax seed, and nutmeg. I also used cinnimon applesauce, olive oil instead of veg. and 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour. They were very good. Great flavor and moist. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
These were okay...I didn't read the other reviews ahead of time. If I had I would have reduced the baking soda and powder by half...you could taste it in the muffins and it leaves a funny after taste. This were quick and easy...will try them again with adjustments.
Excellent! Best with the addition of soaked raisins, because I made the first batch of these muffins without raisins. They were delicious but a little dry (although, not a problem with lots of butter!).
It bothers me when people rate without first trying as is but here I go. I loved the basic idea of this and how flexible it is. As others stated, 1tsp. ea. of the b. powder and b. soda worked just fine. I only had wheat bran to work with, but it can be a bit strong in flavor, I added 1/4 c. oldfashioned peanut butter as well as 1/2 c. more applesauce and 2 T. ground flax seed and only 1 T. oil. Also I used all WW flour, hence the extra applesauce. They were great and a big hit with my clients. Thank you for sharing and again my appologies for not trying as is Reply for CHTHONIC who said her muffins were bitter-check for freshness of bran and oil. Bran is very perishable and if old will be rancid.Also WW flour if you used it.
I wanted some veggie in there too. I modified somethings as per other reviews. They turned out awesome and tasty! I threw in a couple of chocolate chips too. Oat Bran Muffins 1 ½ cup oat bran 1 cup chilled applesauce 1/2cup carrot puree 1 finely diced apple ¼ cup brown sugar 2 tbsp vegetable oil 1 tbsp vanilla 2 eggs 1cup whole wheat flour ½ cup unbleached white flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda ¼ tsp salt 1 ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice 1. Combine Apple sauce, carrot puree, oat bran, apples>sit. 2. Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl. 3. Whisk brown sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla in a small bowl. 4. Add the brown sugar mix to the oat bran/apple/carrot mix> combine wet mix + dry
This is a delicious muffin and a great start to the day! I only gave it four stars because I made some modifications based on other reviewers' suggestions. I used whole wheat pastry flour rather than regular, 1 tsp. each of baking powder and baking soda, 1/2 cup Egg Beaters in place of the eggs, used only 3/4 cup of applesauce, and added a single serving (6 oz.) of vanilla soy yogurt. I sprinkled a little brown sugar and rolled oats on top - they look and taste great, I will definitely be making these again!
Best recipe for bran muffins I've found. I just baked these and they're superb! I mix up my own (ultra) brown sugar and used my homemade applesauce,and it turned out just great! I'll certainly be baking these again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2003
I was looking for a match for my favourite coffee-shop oatbran apple muffins... These weren't it. I added cinnamon and diced apples to this recipe, then sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before baking, but I found these weren't moist enough and weren't very flavourful, even with the addition of cinnamon. I might try these again, but I'll tweak the recipe a bit more to get them the way I want them.
It was great. My husband raved about them. I needed to keep them Gluten Free so I substituted Arrowhead Mills Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Mix for the all- purpose flour and added 3/4 tsp. of xanthan gum. I will definitely be making more of these.
yum! I made these with the hope of getting my 20 month old to get more fiber. They are delicious. I added about a teaspoon of ground ginger & a teaspoon of cinn. to the flour mix. I used 1 cup unbleached white flour & 1/4 c. wheat gluten flour (to get extra rise per a previous reviewers suggestion) and a 1/4 c. wheat germ ('cause we love wheat germ). Instead of veg. oil I used two exta TBL applesauce & 2 TBL olive oil to increase nutrional value. The applesauce I had in the fridge was raspberry/applesause and worked quite well. I made a dozen in the mini-muffin tin (for the toddler) and still got ten regular-sized muffins.
Perfect healthy muffins with so much room to change up according to my preference. I used 1/4c brown sugar and 2 T amber agave, whole wheat flour, 1 egg, 1 1/4 c applesauce, 2T flax, 2T canola oil, and 2T almond milk...cooked at 385 for exactly 15 minutes and they turned out very moist and not overly sweet...thanks for posting a recipe that is healthy and tastes great!
Everything went wrong with my process..Normally I check all ingredients before starting, this time I didn't and came up short on the AP flour (so I used a cup of AP and a little over 1/4 c. bread flour). Got out the applesauce (homemade thick and chunky) to find that I only had 3/4 c...so I filled the rest of the cup with some Greek yogurt. The batter was way too thick so I poured in the rest of a carton of half and half (no milk in the frig, either!). Added a cup of chopped walnuts, scooped into the muffin cups, sprinkled with a mix of turbinado sugar and pumpkin pie spice, let them sit for ten minutes, threw them in the oven and hoped for the best. They are superb! I will definitely make them again...hopefully following the recipe to a T. These will make a terrific breakfast on the run...thinking about adding some dried cranberries, too......
I will give it a five because they are what I expected they would be: full of fiber and flavor. I used only whole wheat flour, brown sugar added a little bit more since my apple sauce was unsweetened. I also added like two more tbsp. of oil...
These muffins are delicious! I followed the recommendations of a few others and added fresh shaved apple, Splenda instead of sugar and all whole flour. I also found a brown sugar Splenda substitute to make them even lower in calories!
Not very sweet, but that's how a bran muffin should be! I substituted: 3/4 whole wheat flour and 1/4 white flour, wheat germ for 1/4 of the oat bran, 2 chopped apples, 1/2 cup soaked raisins, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 3 tsp. cinnamon, pinch of nutmeg cloves ginger, 2 tsp. lemon juice, and added 1 cup soymilk because it needed more moisture...also took about 20 min to cook in my oven.
I should have obeyed the warnings! These are very bland! It is true that a little jam will sweeten them up, but I didn't eat them. I topped them with sugar knowing the batter was not sweet, but it still wasn't enough. Too boring even for a bran muffin.
I have to say, not bad at all. I put in only 1/2 cup of applesauce and also used a 1/2 cup of spray butter. Thankfully, it worked! Adding whole and halved cranberries also gave the muffins a nice tartness. Overall, I liked them.
Even though I cut the baking powder and soda in half they rose extremely well, so I'm not sure why so much was called for. Added a heaping teaspoon of cinnamon, and the flavor was good-just sweet enough (for me...not sweet enough for my parents) with a fruity taste from the applesauce. I used extra large eggs, but they were still quite dry. One tester said I make so many delicious muffins that these are not worth making, so I probably won't try again.
Excellent oat bran muffins. I made some substitutions. Used whole wheat pastry flour instead of white flour, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 1/2 cups of applesauce, added 1 cup of blueberries, 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon cinnamon. 1 tsp. mace and 1 tsp nutmeg. These were great! Very moist and full of flavor. I got 24 mini muffins and 6 full size. I added chocolate chips to the 6 full size. Wow!
I love these muffins. I’ve made them many times. I eat them for breakfast or a mid afternoon snack. I took the advice of smurphy1, and used 2 medium bananas, increased the applesauce to 1.5 cups, and used whole wheat flour. Also, I added about 2 (maybe even more) cups of frozen berries. My husband thought they were good until I sprinkled a little bit of unbleached sugar on the top before baking – apparently that made them great.
I added ground flax seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and a crumb topping (2 tbsp butter, 1/2 c oats, 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/4 c flour, 1/4 c chopped walnuts) and these were delicious! I do think next time I will use more applesauce as other reviewers have suggested, as they were just a little bit dry. And I think these would be yummy with chopped dates... will be giving that a try! Great healthy recipe!
Dear Bron, Your bran muffins were quite tasty! My boyfriend has digestive issues, and these really seem to help "get things moving." We found the recipe a bit too sweet, and would add less sugar and more applesauce for extra moisture. Also, Eric doesn't like nuts, so I add chopped pecans to the mix after pouring most of the muffins into the pan. We enjoyed these so much! Thanks again, Bron. Sincerely, Mimi
These are great! Made them twice now, adding things both times. Used the ingredients as a base, but added in a bunch of stuff. I added applesauce, cinnamon, orange zest and the juice of an orange (just bc they were a little dry the first time). I also substituted 1 c. whole wheat flour for the flour portion, and egg whites instead of whole eggs. Tossed in some slivered almonds, chopped pecans and blueberries, just bc I had to get rid of them. I made 12 muffins and 9 "cookies" Delish!
I made the recipe as it was originally written. Very bland and dry, hard to swallow. If everyone else had to modify it to taste good it's not the best recipe. I guess either follow the modifications or find a different recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.