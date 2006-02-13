Oat Bran Muffins

This is not OATMEAL, but oat BRAN muffins. I have made these for about five years now, and I really love them. They are great made with cinnamon or cranberry applesauce, as well as plain applesauce. My daughter loves them and I hope you will enjoy them, too!

Recipe by Bron

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line or grease 12 muffin cups.

  • Blend together brown sugar, oat bran, flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add eggs, chilled applesauce, and vegetable oil. Mix until well-blended. Spoon batter into muffin cups. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

  • VARIATIONS: Add 1 cup plumped raisins, with a little bit of raisin water (approximately 2 tablespoons). Or, before baking, sprinkle mixture of sugar and cinnamon over the tops of the muffins. Or, add 1 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg to flour mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 403.3mg. Full Nutrition
