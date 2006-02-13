Oat Bran Muffins

We LOVE this recipe. We use a doubled version of this recipe and make it at least once a week, and freeze them, leaving out 4-6 to eat immediately :) Then each day, we take a few out. They defrost on their own in probably 1/2 hour or so, but 20 second in the microwave makes it even faster. In any case, they taste fresh baked. We also like to add 1 cup of chopped walnuts (not too finely chopped) and recently my wife has taken to adding 1 1/2 cups of raisins. Another variation is that we have taken to greasing a cookie sheet and putting a tablespoon glob and making big "cookies" out of them, and they actually are more convenient to eat. I can't say enough good things about this recipe. It's just the best. Well worth the effort, especially if you're like me, and just like the idea of having a good tasting source of roughage in your diet. And they are so easy to eat on the go.