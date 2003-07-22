Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake II

I made this cake for the first time this evening. It was so easy to make. I prefer scratch cake to a mix, I always have. I followed the ricipe with only two additions. I love the combination of orange and chocolate. I had read another review of a different recipe of a baker who did not like to zest an orange and had a simpler way of doing it. So, I cut off half of the orange part of a large orange and put it into my mini chop processor with 1/2 cup of the sugar that the recipe calls for and whizzed it until it was very finely processed. I added that to the dry ingredients. I used Hershey's Dutched Cocoa and added an extra TBSP. I baked it in a silicone bundt pan for 50 minutes. It is delicious and so moist. Not super sweet. I love the flavor of it as is. I don't want frosting or a glaze on it, but a scoop of good vanilla ice cream would probably be a nice addition.