Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake II
Mayonnaise and cocoa powder are two of the eight ingredients in this quick and easy recipe for a moist cake.
I make this cake all the time. The recipe was handed down to me from my grandmother and mother. My grandmother always made it with the salad dressing, but I prefer it with regular mayo(not lowfat.) My recipe is a little different: I use 1 cup "warm" water and 2 teaspoons of baking soda instead of half soda and have baking powder. I made this cake last night for my family. They love it served warm with whipped topping. A little trivia: The Original Chocolate Mayonaise Cake recipe was made with salad dressing and the recipe was always printed on the jar's label. I don't know when it was converted to regular mayo just know that is how my Mom made it. I can hear my Mom and Gram arguing now over reg. mayo vs. salad dressing. haha!Read More
I remember this as a deliciously moist and rich cake from my childhood, but when I made it, it was neither moist nor rich - pretty yucky in fact. My husband took one bite and put it back. What happened?Read More
The recipe I have for this cake is similar but uses: 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, 1 1/4 tsp baking powder, 1 2/3 cups sugar, 1 1/3 cups water. Everything else is the same. My cake doesn't even need frosting. It is moist, velvety and has a really rich chocolaty flavor. It is made in a bundt pan and baked 50-55 min.
Very easy cake. I used an extra Tablespoon of cocoa when I made this cake. It just didn't look cocoa~y enough when I had the batter ready to pour into the pans. My Husband LOVED this cake. Will definately make this cake again and again!!
I used Lite Mayo and it was still very good & moist. I made it in 2 round layer pans so I could share it with my daughter and frost with a powdered sugar frosting. It didn't need the frosting, just powdered sugar on top or whipped cream would have been fine. This is a great recipe and will be using again. My daughter also raved about it. Thanks for the input, it helps.
My first cake using this recipe was nice and moist, but not chocolate-y enough. I increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup, and all I can say is WOW!
I am not sure what Donpatty did wrong (see previous review). I have baked this cake over and over again and LOVE it! I just baked it on Thursday for a Thanksgiving dessert (after not baking it for years!), and my husband again said, "Hmmmmm.... this is good!" I am new to this site and was somewhat disappointed that I was not the first to enter it! hehe
Yummy! Such a MOIST cake! I didn't even top it with anything (though a bit of whipped cream would have been nice). So quick and easy to whip up. My husband (the chocolate lover) liked it alot. I would recommend using a GOOD cocoa powder...the quality stuff will be worth it.
the only good thing about this cake was that it was heavy....i found that the cocoa was just that...a cocoa tasting cake not a chocolate tasting cake.....sorry but i will not do this one again.
This cake just doesn't have a great texture, or deep enough flavor. But ... easy recipe, with handy ingredients; would do in a pinch.
This recipe is awesome!! If you are expecting a milk chocolate flavor you might be disappointed. It has a dark chocolate flavor. The only change I made was I added 1/4 cup of cold brewed coffee (an idea I got from another recipe) and only because after I had it all mixed up it seemed a bit thick for a cake mix (more like brownie batter). I don't know if it changed the flavor as this is the first time I've made it (maybe why I think it has a dark chocolate flavor). I will make it again though. I love the size too since I usually end up throwing part of a 9 X 13 away. I used a frosting recipe, Chocolate Frosting I SUBMITTED BY: K. Myhre
I have had this recipe for over 20 years and I love it. But, I find that if I use a mixer it comes out dryer than if I just use a wire whip to mix the ingredients together until moist. It comes out so moist it sticks to your fork. Yummy!!!
i made these into cupcakes-- my photo is the one on the cooling screen-- and they were a tad disappointing. although this recipe had great flavor and moistness, this recipe is obviously suited for sheet cakes and bigger pans; it's fluffy and moist crumb made it stick to the individual papers, and didn't rise much past the pan. it's slightly reminiscent of a birthday cake from the grocery store. the dots you see in the center of the cupcakes isn't because they're underbaked, but rather because i was fearing it wouldn't be chocolate-y enough; i took the liberty of adding a dollop of peanut butter and co.'s dark chocolate dreams peanut butter. the best advice i have is to use larger pans, prepare for minimal rise, and grease well!
MAN MAN THIS IS THE BEST CAKE AND SO MOIST...(ALSO A SCRATCH CAKE LOVE IT) I MADE A BROWN SUGAR FROSTING....
Yes it's moist, but the flavor is terrible and it's dense, dense dense. Never again...
I cut down the sugar to 3/4c and baked in a bundt pan. This turned out well served with whipped cream and berries. A good way to use up extra mayo.
very moist and a delicious chocolatey flavour. this recipe is easy and definately worth a try! yummmmmm ;)
This cake was gone the day after I baked it. My boyfriend devoured it. I ate my fair share as well. I added a little extra cocoa powder but other than that I followed exactly. I will definitely be using this recipe again and again.
This was my very first cake of any kind I ever made and it was the Best I ever tasted! My family loved it! I made some adjustments that were suggested: 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, 1 1/4 tsp. baking powder, 1 2/3 cup sugar, 1 1/3 cup water and used a bundt cake pan. baked 50-55 mins.
I made this cake for the first time this evening. It was so easy to make. I prefer scratch cake to a mix, I always have. I followed the ricipe with only two additions. I love the combination of orange and chocolate. I had read another review of a different recipe of a baker who did not like to zest an orange and had a simpler way of doing it. So, I cut off half of the orange part of a large orange and put it into my mini chop processor with 1/2 cup of the sugar that the recipe calls for and whizzed it until it was very finely processed. I added that to the dry ingredients. I used Hershey's Dutched Cocoa and added an extra TBSP. I baked it in a silicone bundt pan for 50 minutes. It is delicious and so moist. Not super sweet. I love the flavor of it as is. I don't want frosting or a glaze on it, but a scoop of good vanilla ice cream would probably be a nice addition.
This had a funny taste in it. I felt like it needed more cocoa flavour to mask the mayo taste. I used Hellmans Real Mayonnaise in this. Not making again.
I've made this several times now, and still can't get over how moist it turns out!
This cake is very moist and so good. My husband said last night as he was enjoying a piece of it, honey this cake is wonderful. This is coming from a man that does not like mayonnaise, he has no idea that it's in the cake. I frosted it with the Whipped Cream Frosting by Linda Garrett, this is for sure a 5 star recipe. Thanks Debra
This turned out so moist and so good! Frosted it with Duncan Hines milk chocolate frosting. Only thing I did different was I used 1 cup chocolate milk instead of 1 cup water.
this is the best cake i ever ate .I put nutella on top **************Stars
Really moist and yummy. I added an extra tablespoon of cocoa powder as someone suggested and made my own icing, but this was a big hit.
this is the same recipe that i have been using for 30 years and everyone loves it, it the best
I was looking into why mayonnaise? IT was cheaper then buying eggs in the 50"s. IT was so easy i used salad dressing it was tangy but realy great. THIS recipe is old school and a must keep in our cook book. nice to see back to basic and this is it.
family loved this cake,had the same texture as brownies. I used miracle whip don't know if that made a difference and I increased cocoa to 1/2cup otherwise didn't change a thing. Will be making this again soon!!
Super moist! I used milk here instead of water and. like many others, I used ½ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder to make it more chocolately. I did not think it tasted powdery at all. I frosted it with K. Myhre's "Chocolate Frosting I" recipe (adding 1 tsp of coconut extract to it) and it was a heavenly match!!
This is a great and easy cake. My mom has been making this since she was a kid. She always puts peanut butter icing on the top. I took it to a Xmas party over the weekend and everyone wanted the recipe.
This cake was very easy to make, and was yummy and moist at the end. I followed the recipe as given, and had no problems at all. It also rose well with no swelling bump in the middle of my cake pan.
I made this cake and nobody had a clue there was mayonnaise in it. They all ate it right up.
Very good.
My family has handed down this recipe but with a few differences. We use 2 tspn of baking soda, no paking powder. And instead of the 1 cup of water, we use 1 cup of cooled brewed coffee. It adds a slight mocha flavor. Yum.
I work in a school and adjusted the measurements to feed 200 and it was delicious. Normally when I try to adjust for that many it does not turn out but this was wonderful and the children loved it. Made a chocolate frosting with coconut extract to finish it off.
Needed something different for a family dinner and this turned out to be the perfect cake. I sprinkled powdered sugar over the top and WALLAH-just the right amount of sweetness for a great dessert. Simple, easy and great tasting!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect! I wish I had a good icing recipe though...
Great!
Not bad, it's okay and satisfied my chocolate craving, not out of this world like I was hoping.
I made this exactly to the recipe and all my daughter and I could taste in the raw dough was the mayo. I added another tbs of cocoa powder, and half a cup cold strong ooffee. But then it spread very thin in the 11x7 in pan, so it came out kind of flat but it was moist and fudgy. Not sure if I messed with it too much or what.
Extremely simple and cake turned out delicious! I didn't even have to use my electric beater. Great project to do with the kids!
this is my mother's recipe to a T with the exception of 1 cup MILK rather than 1 cup water. use it all the time!!!!
This was a very moist cake nice color and texture im not sure what but it needs somthing else was a little floury. I will try again
Best Dark Chocolate cake ever ,the only thing I did different is I used 1/2 c.cocoa, and warm water til it was cake batter consistency... Big hit at the Christmas dinner..My mom use to make this cake and I think she would be real proud of me!
Love this! It is very moist...almost like a cake-like brownie and I used a milk chocolate frosting. These were a big hit for our dessert last night. I always ask the kids if this recipe is a 'keeper' or not and they all said definitely make it again! I love to try out new recipes so they all know to be honest and I will pitch the recipe and try something different. Will be making this again soon.
Yummy moist chocolate Cake. Really easy to make. I used heaped tablespoons of Cocoa powder.
It's good, but I felt it was missing something. I added more cocoa and still thought it wasn't really chocolatey enough. Next time I'll melt a few squares in there and maybe put some sour cream in there (and cut back mayo of course) just to vary it up. I find its more of a loaf then cake, though. Good, standard recipe :)
Fabulous! Just like Grandma used to make. Very moist. I took the advise of some of the prevoius cooks and added 2 more tablespoons of cocao. Will make again soon. I used a butter cream icing, next time will sprinklel with powder sugar only.
This is the BEST cake I have EVER made!!! The only thing I did differently was add about 1/2-1 cup of chocolate chips. It turns out amazing every time. I think I have made it about 5-6 times within the last month because everyone loves it! Thank you Cathy for this awesome recipe. I do not think I will ever make another cake from a box again! Thank you again.
This is definently a keeper, it was good and miost and not to sweet. I do not like things that are very sweet, this was just perfect. Everybody liked it.
i thought this was a very nice moist cake.It was very easy to make,it's a keeper!
Skipped the vanilla and 1 tsp baking powder and increased the baking soda to 1.5 teaspoons and added 1/2 teaspoons salt (to match a similar recipe). Also adapted a wonderful brown sugar icing to go with it: 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup margarine, less than 2 tablespoons of whipping cream, and slightly less than 1-3/4 cups confectioners' sugar. Decadent!
Delicious but not chocolate-y enough. Easy for the kids to make and no egg shells : )
Perfect! Very moist and easy to make!
This really is a very moist cake. I made it a vegetarian-friendly recipe by substituting Vegannaise for the mayo. It was perhaps because of this sub that the batter was very thick, so I added an extra quarter cup of both the water and the "mayo". After that little remedy it was just right, and didn't even need to be frosted.
This was pretty decent cake. I added chocolate chips and blueberries before cooking. It came out very moist and I think the blueberries added a great taste. I "frosted" it with whip cream.
so great soo moist. I loved it because it was the perfect amount of chocolate!
This cake is awwwwwwwwwwsome...i followed PPAPPAS0705 changes that she made cause i only had a bundt cake pan and it came out perfect it so moist and very good chocolatly taste...will def. do it again and again. Thanks
Let me start by saying I am no chef. This was only the second time I tried my hand at baking anything from scratch. I am so impressed with this recipe. It was simple enough and the end product was great. I actually made muffins instead of a cake. I scaled the recipe down to 8 servings and came up with about 6 medium size muffins. I only used half the amount co-co powder called for, but I could still taste the chocolate. They were so moist and tasty. I will admit to not loving the very first one I ate. I actually found that they tasted much better they day after. I used no frosting. I plan to make more tomorrow and post pics. Thanks!
i made this as it is and it was awesome i made this for my mom's birthday and they love it..thank you this is a sure keep!!!
Very moist and very easy.
Yum. Easy and moist. I added some chocolate chips, too.
this is a really good chocolate cake recipe. it's very moist but the first time that i made it, there was not enough cocoa flavour. i increased the amount to 100g and it was fantastic. definitely a keeper!
It wasn't all that extraordinary, and I don't think "moist" would be on my top 5 list of adjectives. It is a good chocolate cake though.
Very moist and light. My family loved it!
Best cake!!! I thought it was easy and really good. TONS of compliments!
We followed the recipe exactly except for using fat free mayo in place of regular mayo due to a dietary restriction. Loved it, but might add a little more cocoa powder next time.
SOOOO moist! Almost a little too moist, the pieces did not hold together when cut, so not great for presentation but great on taste.
I found the taste of this cake to be a little odd for my liking. It wasn't horrible but I would not make it again.
To someone who is new in the kitchen, this sounded disgusting (but interesting). I thought "all of these people can't be wrong." They weren't. Extremely moist cake. No frosting needed. In fact, I think frosting detracts from the taste of the cake.
Very good, moist, my family loved it!
As far as chocolate cake goes, this is pretty good. I doubled the amount of cocoa because I was looking for a chocolate fix and didn't want to be disappointed when I went to eat lol...it was very chocolatey! My only complaint is that I was looking for a really moist "dense" ALMOST brownie like cake..and this wasn't it. As far as choc cake goes though, it was great :-) So if anyone has a really really moist, dense chocolate cake recipe, let me know!
This cake was nice, moist & had good flavor. My mom used to make this for us kids when we were growing up. She used a recipe similar to this one except she used the bakers squares & not the cocoa powder. Next time I make this cake I will use the bakers chocolate too because I felt like the texture was a little off due to using cocoa powder. Overall a good cake. Easy to make. I also baked for 22 minutes at 350 and was perfectly done.
i have made this cake three times and i cannot get it to come out moist as its described in the reveiws. i dont know what im doing wrong.
So yummy and easy to make.
Very moist, yummy.
Very moist. I added more cocoa and a bit more mayo and it is delicious! Definitely a keeper! :)
So, it's 3 am and I really wanted chocolate cake... however, I had no eggs. This recipe was perfect for my midnight munching needs! I made the changes panagiotapappas suggested, plus I added 1 tbs cinnamon, used dark chocolate cocoa powder, and added perhaps a spoonful more mayo (also, I used miracle whip). Oh, and I turned the batter into cupcakes instead of cake. I baked them for 25 min and used a medium-sized tin. It was soooo delicious. Perfectly chocolatey, moist on the inside, semi-crunchy around the edges... I ate 3 of them. Dooooo it! You'll love it :)
I baked this cake in a Bunt pan at 350 for 50 mins. I changed some of the measurements to fit the pan they are as follows: 2/3 cups Cocoa, 1 1/4 tsp baking powder, 1 2/3 cup of sugar and 1 1/3 cups of water. The flour, baking soda, mayonnaise and vanilla stay the same as in the original recipe. I combined the flour, baking soda, baking powder cocoa and sifted them into a bowl 2 times. I creamed the sugar and mayo and then alternated the flour and water into the sugar mixture and finally added the vanilla.
was ok for a chocolate fix when you have nothing else, But not that great. Duncan Hines is better. It didn't fully cook in the middle and was very dry on the edges almost overdone. Also added a peanut butter icing and was still dry and bland. The kids enjoyed it though!Off to try more recipes to find the one :)
I just made a practice run of this recipe for a cake for this weekend, and it turned out great! I subbed milk for the water and can't get unsweetened cocoa where I live, so I used 100 grams of baking chocolate (has sugar in it...). Totally delicious, good texture, cuts well, and I used a tip I read somewhere about spinning the pan a few times before baking to get a flatter top, and it worked! I also did a test with pans, a springform vs. a cheap aluminum one(my only choices where I live). Luckily the batter was thick so i had no leaking from the springform. Both were fine, but the springform turned out prettier. I was so worried I'd be one of the people this didn't turn out for.
Just like mother used to make.
Delicious! I used reduced fat mayonnaise and whole wheat flour and it still turned out great. Very nice and moist. I also added 2 extra tbsps of cocoa powder.
This cake was handed down to me from my Aunt. What really makes the cake is heere frosting, made with butter, table sugar, vanilla and a flour and water mixture to bind everything together. The regular table sugar makes a unique flavor and texture.
I have made this lovely cake, as a first try,I used one third of the portions the recipe calls for and ended up with rich,moist chocolate cake that I have always dreamed of. Everything is well balanced. Give this divine goodness a try.
The bake time seems to be way off. Very doughy at 35 min. I’ll try again !
Excellent! Had my ma's recipe but lost it. Called for Miracle Whip though. (salad dressing which I used). So glad to have found this. Just like 50 years ago. Thanks!
Delicious cake. I did add an extra tablespoon of cocoa.
This recipe sounded so gross - seriously, a mayo cake!!??!! But then I got to thinking, How do I really know if I would like it or not if I don't try it!!! Ok, so I tried it. I made it for a bunch of friends and my husband and me. WOW!!!!! That cake was outstanding!!!! To top it off, it was gone in 2 hours. Not one crumb left!!! This is so great and very easy to make!! I will do it again!!!
I'll definitely make this again. I followed the recipe exactly except that I increased the cocoa to a half cup and baked it in tube pan. The batter was very stiff, but the end result was moist and tasty.
This is a delicious recipe as it is presented, second time I used miracle whip, as did my aunt... was cheaper than mayo (at the time 1933) and no vanilla extract - expensive and hard to come by back then. Still delicious, albeit a different flavor, to be sure. Note: Do not use DUTCH-processed baking cocoa with this recipe! Not enough acid to offset the taste of the baking soda and creates a extremely heavy cake. The concept of this recipe (my opinion only, of course) is to re-create the taste, texture and flavor of a depression-era treat.
Very moist chocolate cake.
Followed suggestions by a few reviewers and changed amounts to 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, 1 1/4 tsp baking powder, and 1 2/3 cups sugar. Added a splash of almond extract (as I tend to do with my chocolate baked wares). Baked in Bundt pan for 50 minutes, turned out great and moist. Didn't fill the Bundt, so could probably do 1.5x recipe in there (and bake longer, of course).
This is my new favorite chocolate cake! It's so moist and yummy!
I made this into a Bundy cake it was good.
Delicious, quick and easy recipe. I use this as a base for building other flavours on. I always add about 1/2 cup warm water as poet another reviewer's tip, and 1tsp vinegar to aid rising. it's a huge hit with the family!
Easy to make and a great taste, especially with the idea of strawberries on top. I posted photo #10. I made two 5 inch layers, and had some left over for some cupcakes to freeze. Then I cut each horizontally. I used a cream cheese frosting and horizontally sliced fresh strawberries between each layer. It was DELICIOUS with that blend of flavors. By making smaller layers we had a tall elegant cake. The cake was great the next day, although the fresh fruit doesn't keep too long. THANKS, Cathy, for the recipe AND for the photo ideas.
very moist!
