Grilled Mahi Mahi

Rating: 5 stars My husband needed a Mahi Mahi recipe fast, so we looked online and found this one. We both were so amazed at how wonderful the flavor is! He only had two fillets, and he kept the fillets whole and did not cube them. He used about three cloves of fresh garlic instead of the stuff in a jar. He also used red wine since we didn’t have any white on hand. We also didn’t have any diced tomatoes with the peppers; but we did have a can of diced tomatoes with basil, so he used that and added a bit of his dried red peppers. It was raining, so he put it into the oven and baked it at 450. We had no idea if we’d like this dish; so as soon as it came out of the oven, we both sampled it. It was so delicious that we ate it immediately. (We forgot the cheese.) The fish was very moist. This is a very easy recipe and the flavor was awesome! We both said we would definitely make this again. Helpful (202)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent, and very different fish recipe. I made a few changes: 1) Used olive oil instead of butter--was good, but next time I will try the butter (or do half and half oil and butter). 2) Did not have jarred garlic, so used garlic powder 3) Used bottled lemon juice, as I did not have fresh lemons 4) Used motzerrela cheese, as did not have pepperjack--next time I will try the pepperjack 5) Baked the fish at 350 for 30 minutes in a covered casserole dish instead of grilling 6) I added green and red bell peppers, yellow squash, mushrooms along with the onion--which really turned out very well Delicious--Great recipe--thanks!! Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars I don't want to rate this, because I was the one who submitted it..(smile)..For some reason one ingredient was not added. Onions, and lots of them. I usually use one of those really big ones, diced and spread all over the fish before the tomatoes. I am really glad you enjoyed this, because it really is so yummy!! Helpful (110)

Rating: 5 stars Well it was 39 degrees outside and raining so I decided to cook this dish in the oven. I used a covered casserole and baked for about 30 minutes at 425. I cut the recipe down for 4 people but used one whole 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes-- didn't have the kind with green chilis so chopped up a jalapeno and sprinkled on top instead. Otherwise I followed the recipe and it was FABULOUS. An easy way to make great tasting fish. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this recipe. I used Mahi Mahi filets instead of cutting the fish into chunks and the fish was frozen when I put it into the foil. I did not put on the pepper jack cheese at the end. Instead I served the fish over rice and grated fresh Parmesan cheese over the top. I also sliced the onion rather than dicing it. It was really yummy and I will do it again. I might add 1/2 tsp. of dried basil next time for an extra burst of flavor. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I used tequilla instead of wine and it was FANTASTIC!! I didn't feel like opening a full bottle of wine for the small amount needed in the recipe. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic but I do have some tips: drain almost all the juice before adding the wine and lemon cook for 30 minutes instead of 35 - it was a bit overdone you can just use aluminum foil instead of an aluminum pan and be cautious if you are a wuss like me...this was spicy. For wusses I would just use regular dices tomatoes without the peppers. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I scaled this down for 2 people, since I only had a half pound of fish. I basically just dumped the ingredients on top of the fish, sealed it over with foil and stuck it under the broiler. It was really good! My husband loved it! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this mahi recipe I didn't have any wine so I used tequila and made my own tomato sauce with garlic and onions. I also used oj (had no more lemons). It turned out very good! The fish had plenty of flavor. Helpful (19)