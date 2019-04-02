Grilled Mahi Mahi

Rating: 4.39 stars
174 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 109
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 4

This recipe is great either on the grill or in the oven broiler. The tomatoes give it a little bite. My entire family loves it, even my pickiest eater. In the winter I make this dish in my oven or broiler. The amounts I gave are approximate. I use two cans of tomatoes when I want more 'bite,' only one can when I want less. I like a lot of garlic so I generally use a lot.

By Helene Rose-Carson

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Place mahi mahi in an aluminum foil pan, and toss with the garlic to coat. Distribute butter evenly throughout pan. Spread onions over fish. Pour the lemon juice, wine, and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers over the fish. Season with salt and pepper. Tightly cover pan with aluminum foil.

  • Place pan on the grill grate, and cook fish 35 minutes, or until easily flaked with a fork. Sprinkle with cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 179.5mg; sodium 480.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (179)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MEESELF
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2005
My husband needed a Mahi Mahi recipe fast, so we looked online and found this one. We both were so amazed at how wonderful the flavor is! He only had two fillets, and he kept the fillets whole and did not cube them. He used about three cloves of fresh garlic instead of the stuff in a jar. He also used red wine since we didn’t have any white on hand. We also didn’t have any diced tomatoes with the peppers; but we did have a can of diced tomatoes with basil, so he used that and added a bit of his dried red peppers. It was raining, so he put it into the oven and baked it at 450. We had no idea if we’d like this dish; so as soon as it came out of the oven, we both sampled it. It was so delicious that we ate it immediately. (We forgot the cheese.) The fish was very moist. This is a very easy recipe and the flavor was awesome! We both said we would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(202)

Most helpful critical review

KARA.
Rating: 2 stars
02/03/2006
I used mahi mahi filets and my oven's broiler. Perhaps I screwed up but other than those modifications I followed the recipe exactly. Sorry.:( Read More
Helpful
(7)
174 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 109
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MEESELF
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2005
My husband needed a Mahi Mahi recipe fast, so we looked online and found this one. We both were so amazed at how wonderful the flavor is! He only had two fillets, and he kept the fillets whole and did not cube them. He used about three cloves of fresh garlic instead of the stuff in a jar. He also used red wine since we didn’t have any white on hand. We also didn’t have any diced tomatoes with the peppers; but we did have a can of diced tomatoes with basil, so he used that and added a bit of his dried red peppers. It was raining, so he put it into the oven and baked it at 450. We had no idea if we’d like this dish; so as soon as it came out of the oven, we both sampled it. It was so delicious that we ate it immediately. (We forgot the cheese.) The fish was very moist. This is a very easy recipe and the flavor was awesome! We both said we would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(202)
TSR3
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2005
Excellent, and very different fish recipe. I made a few changes: 1) Used olive oil instead of butter--was good, but next time I will try the butter (or do half and half oil and butter). 2) Did not have jarred garlic, so used garlic powder 3) Used bottled lemon juice, as I did not have fresh lemons 4) Used motzerrela cheese, as did not have pepperjack--next time I will try the pepperjack 5) Baked the fish at 350 for 30 minutes in a covered casserole dish instead of grilling 6) I added green and red bell peppers, yellow squash, mushrooms along with the onion--which really turned out very well Delicious--Great recipe--thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(162)
Helene Rose-Carson
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2005
I don't want to rate this, because I was the one who submitted it..(smile)..For some reason one ingredient was not added. Onions, and lots of them. I usually use one of those really big ones, diced and spread all over the fish before the tomatoes. I am really glad you enjoyed this, because it really is so yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(110)
Advertisement
Liz Pettit Berman
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2005
Well it was 39 degrees outside and raining so I decided to cook this dish in the oven. I used a covered casserole and baked for about 30 minutes at 425. I cut the recipe down for 4 people but used one whole 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes-- didn't have the kind with green chilis so chopped up a jalapeno and sprinkled on top instead. Otherwise I followed the recipe and it was FABULOUS. An easy way to make great tasting fish. Read More
Helpful
(66)
Georgia
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2005
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used Mahi Mahi filets instead of cutting the fish into chunks and the fish was frozen when I put it into the foil. I did not put on the pepper jack cheese at the end. Instead I served the fish over rice and grated fresh Parmesan cheese over the top. I also sliced the onion rather than dicing it. It was really yummy and I will do it again. I might add 1/2 tsp. of dried basil next time for an extra burst of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(45)
STEFINK
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2007
I used tequilla instead of wine and it was FANTASTIC!! I didn't feel like opening a full bottle of wine for the small amount needed in the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Advertisement
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2006
This was fantastic but I do have some tips: drain almost all the juice before adding the wine and lemon cook for 30 minutes instead of 35 - it was a bit overdone you can just use aluminum foil instead of an aluminum pan and be cautious if you are a wuss like me...this was spicy. For wusses I would just use regular dices tomatoes without the peppers. Read More
Helpful
(29)
IrishPalate
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2006
I scaled this down for 2 people, since I only had a half pound of fish. I basically just dumped the ingredients on top of the fish, sealed it over with foil and stuck it under the broiler. It was really good! My husband loved it! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Jackalnsc
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2011
I really liked this mahi recipe I didn't have any wine so I used tequila and made my own tomato sauce with garlic and onions. I also used oj (had no more lemons). It turned out very good! The fish had plenty of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KARA.
Rating: 2 stars
02/03/2006
I used mahi mahi filets and my oven's broiler. Perhaps I screwed up but other than those modifications I followed the recipe exactly. Sorry.:( Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022