Japanese Fruit Cake
My mother used to make one of these every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is sinfully rich and fattening.
ALMOST like the Japanese Fruitcake my grandmother made. To die for....Read More
I have been looking for this taste for years and tried many different recipes. This is the best I have come across so far. It is spicy and not "over sweet". An excellent accompaniment to the holiday dinner after eatting so many very sweet treats during the holiday season. It is also very impressive to look at with 4 layers! I garnished the top with extra raisins, coconut, pecans and a sprinkle of all the spices in the recipe!
My mother-in-law made Japanese Fruit Cake every year for Christmas and this tastes very much like hers. My husband was very pleased. I had a lot of leftover icing so, next time, I may make 2 2-layer cakes and give one as a gift or serve one for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas. It makes a very large cake.
If this is even close to the same cake my mother used to make, it last forever. I was married in 1960 and Mother made one for our get-together supper. I wrapped about a fourth of it up in foil and came back to Kansas City, (from Texas). We unloaded the car and I put the cake in the upper cabinet above the sink, and promptly forgot about it. A year later I found it and opened it up and it was just as tasty as it did a year earlier.
