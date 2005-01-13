Japanese Fruit Cake

My mother used to make one of these every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is sinfully rich and fattening.

1 hr
40 mins
1 hr 40 mins
48
4 layer 9 inch cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 4 (9 inch) round cake pans. Toss together the raisins, coconut and pecans in 1 cup of the flour until coated. Set aside.

  • Cream butter and 2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in yolks one at a time. Sift together remaining 2 cups flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Add to creamed mixture, alternating with milk, mix until blended. Fold in raisin, pecan and coconut mixture.

  • In a clean bowl, whip egg whites until stiff peaks develop. Fold into batter until no streaks remain.

  • Divide batter into four 9 inch baking pans (about 1 1/2 to 2 cups per pan). Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes, then turn out onto wire racks to finish cooling.

  • To make the filling: Mix 2 cups sugar and 1/4 cup flour in a saucepan, add water and stir until dissolved. Chop lemons and oranges into small pieces and add to saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until thick, about 10 minutes. Add 2 cups coconut. Allow to cool.

  • Assemble cake with filling between layers, and ending with filling on top.

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 86mg. Full Nutrition
