Slow Cooker Chicken Cordon Bleu

Layers of chicken, ham and Swiss cheese simmer in a creamy sauce while topped with stuffing mix.

By 001519

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix together the cream of chicken soup and milk in a small bowl. Pour enough of the soup into a slow cooker to cover the bottom. Layer chicken breasts over the sauce. Cover with slices of ham and then Swiss cheese. Pour the remaining soup over the layers, stirring a little to distribute between layers. Sprinkle the stuffing on top, and drizzle butter over stuffing. Cover, and cook on Low for 4 to 6 hours, or 2 to 3 hours on High.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 111.6mg; sodium 1205.5mg. Full Nutrition
