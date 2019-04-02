Slow Cooker Chicken Cordon Bleu

Ok, we really loved this. It was delightful with mashed potatoes. So I set out two pieces of ham, overlapping them slightly, and then put a strip of string cheese down the middle. I laid the tenderloin in the middle of this, wrapped it up, and secured with a toothpick. Placed the 'wraps' in the crockpot and poured the gravy stuff on top. I also added about a teaspoon of garlic salt to the soup/milk for flavor. Then let her rip. About an hour before we ate, I sprinkled more swiss cheese on top of everything, layered that with the stove top, and then topped that with more cheese (what can I say, we really like cheese). (For the stuffing: i only have the herb kind, which I don't like as well, so I put in about a teaspoon of boiullon granules, and some more garlic salt, then added the butter) Like I said, we really loved this. Definitely a keeper.