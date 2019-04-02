Slow Cooker Chicken Cordon Bleu
Layers of chicken, ham and Swiss cheese simmer in a creamy sauce while topped with stuffing mix.
My husband has been hounding me for chicken cordon bleu for a while. However, it's a little tough to make with a toddler and a newborn, so I was happy to find this recipe. I used 4 large boneless breasts that I butterflied and stuffed each with a slice of ham and Swiss cheese. I used a box of Stove Top stuffing mix, but only added 2 tablespoons of butter. It was a hit and my DH said he would be happy to have this every couple of weeks. We will definitely be eating this again.Read More
Good, not great. The chicken got so tender it fell apart, which I was not expecting, so that made it different than I had anticipated. It was pretty salty with the ham, cream of chicken, cheese, butter, and seasoning from the stuffing. I think next time I will omit the butter and instead pour the remaining soup over the stuffing. But, I plan to make this again, it's great cold-weather food.Read More
True-this is not a true cordon bleu. But its a good recipe with the same idea of cordon bleu. And its a good crockpot recipe-which I am always trying to find a good crock pot recipe. If you want, you can butterfly the chicken boneless chicken breast and stuff it with the ham & cheese. Or you can pound the breast flat and roll the ham & cheese in the chicken and lay it in the crockpot with the seal side down so that it doesnt come undone (use a toothpick if you are nervous about it-just besure to remove it before serving). And cook it that way. This isnt a bad recipe, but I needed to add garlic and leeks to the pot. I live for spices. I will make it again and most likely butterfly the breasts and stuff them. But next time, I may add some white wine to the mix.
I made this last night for company and it was a huge hit. Our friends wouldn't leave until we gave them a copy of this recipe. The one thing I did different was to butterfly the chicken and roll up the ham & cheese and stuff it inside. This worked perfectly to keep the cheese in. I will definately be making this again!!
This recipe was a hit, I snuck this in on a weeknight for the fiance that "hates chicken cordon bleu". She definitely does not hate it after this, and even asked me to make it again. I did try it withe one BIG change. Instead of adding the box of stuffing, I added a box of those cheap scalloped potatoes to the top and about half of the seasoning packet from the boxed potatoes. It turned out phenomenal!
Based on the previous reviews I waited until the last 1-2 hours before I put the cheese and stuffing in, and it turned out great! If you use larger chicken breats, it's a little hard to serve out of the crock-pot, so next time I may just cube the chicken and ham.
This slow cooker recipe needs some flavor enhancement, but it was a hit with my company. When I make it again I will had some thyme and perhaps some garlic, and I will use a crock pot liner, as the bread crumbs stuck to the crock pot securely around the edges! Definitely will cook it again.
This was an amazing idea for what turned out to be a wonderful meal. I used ham chunks, halved the chicken breasts, added a can of chicken broth and half a minced onion...simmered all day. Thickened with a cornstach slurry. Layered in the swis cheese. Coated the stuffing with butter and topped the casserole...let it cook for another hour. So so so so yummy!
This Recipe was fantastic. I put the crockpot on high and it was done in just over 2 hours. It was a great first time crock pot experience. I was on weight watchers at the time; I replaced the milk with Skim milk, LOW FAT cheese, 1/2 fat soup, margarine instead of butter and it was DELICIOUS. My fiancé LOVED it and he is not a half fat/diet type of guy. [I only told him afterward]
the stuffing really added to this recipe. I used turkey flavour, which was left over from Christmas. I put some on earlier than added the last 1/2 package later, because other reviewers thought it got soggy. Mine was cripsy and very nice.
This is an excellent recipe. I opt to do it as a casserole rather than in the slow cooker as it looks nicer to serve to guests. I simply mix the soup and milk in the bottom of the casserole dish, toss cooked cubed chicken and ham on top, cover with cheese, the the stuffing mix moistened with water and a bit of melted butter.
After reading thru ALL the reviews I was a little timid about this recipe. Everyone either loved it or hated it. I made a few changes based upon what others had issues with. Since this was going to be in the crockpot for 9 hours (while I was at work) I opted to cube up the chicken, cube up ham steak and cube up a few chunks of cheese. I then doubled the soup and milk and left for work. When I got home it was really runny so I tossed in the stuffing and let it cook for another hour and 1/2 and it was PERFECT!! I will definatley be making this one again. Next time I will do everything the same, except I won't double the soup, since I didn't have an issue with dryness. Great comfort food for a cold day. Thanks for a very easy pleasing meal for my family!
Served this a few days ago. My husband and I loved it. He has requested that this be in our regular rotation. This was so easy and took little time to prepare. The chicken was so tender and the stuffing added a great touch. I did hold off on the cheese and added it just before serving so it didn't disappear. It melted nicely over the top of each chicken breast. Will be making this again and again. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
This dish was very good with the addition of a cup or so of white wine to the sauce. Rather salty from the ham and cheese. Hubby made it the first time while I worked, and he followed the recipe exactly except for the wine according to the suggestion of another reviewer. I decided to make a spin on this the other day and modified the recipe a bit, which honestly to me was a bit better. Ixnayed the cheese and ham. Browned the chicken, also browned an onion and a good 5 cloves of garlic before adding to the crockpot. Mixed the soup with 1 cup of white wine, 1/2 cup of milk, a good shot of dijon mustard, and a few sprigs of fresh thyme. I cooked this on low for 8 hours while I was out, and it was a delicious, easy meal served with some steamed green beans. A hit, and such a great base recipe. I'd like to try this same technique with turkey breast fillets or pork chops. Maybe even a little fish???
I have used a very similar recipe for years with my oven... never thought of usind the slowcooker! We have a busy household with lots of mouths to feed... so I always chop the chicken and cut up the ham & cheese into small pieces... cooks faster & easier to dip out for our busy family... and also allows a few more servings by not using breasts! A great substitute for the real deal... which I haven't made since before the first child arrived over 10 yrs ago! :)
Fantastic. I even had to make my own cream of chicken from scratch because I was going to try this recipe. Added thyme, salt and garlic powder. Waited till the last hour to add the cheese, Italian crumbs and butter. Mouthwatering. Big hit with the kids and hubby.
this is quick & easy....tastes ok
Excellent ~ Didn't have time to use the SC so I put in a 400 oven for 1 1/2 hours. Took the foil off for 20 mins to crisp up the topping. The chicken was very moist. I flatten the chicken and then rolled up with the ham/cheese inside before putting in pan. Absolutely could serve this to guests. Think I'll serve with Cranberry sauce next time as well. Nice color arrangement with the green beans and sliced carrots.
This was awesome! Super easy. I did like other reviewers and added the stuffing the last 2 hours. Perfect!
I make this all the time but instead of the butter, I substitute with the same amount of chicken broth. Not only does it cut down on the fat/calories, but it also makes it very moist! My family loves this recipe - it's definitely a staple in our house during the winter months!
This Recipe was fantastic. I put the crockpot on high and it was done in just over 2 hours. It was a great first time crock pot experience. I brined 4 chicken breast and left 2 plain, then pounded them out flat and seasoned them and then rolled them up with the ham and cheese. I followed the recipe from there on. The 4 breast that was brined was extremly great and the other 2 were just not worth bragging about. Definitly will be making this again.
This was awesome and so easy! I substituted cream of mushroom soup and new york style garlic and butter croutons crushed. Also Fat free mozerella cheese to make it healthier. So good.
I followed the recipe exactly except I season my chicken the way I like & butterfly cut the chicken & stuffed with ham & swiss cheese from my local deli. LOVED IT!
I made this last night for supper and was delicious. I butterflied the breasts and stuffed them with applewood smoked ham and swiss. I used a toothpick to keep them closed. Also I covered the chicken like the recipe says. Stove Top stuffing for chicken is what I had and tasted great!!
Not my favorite slow cooker recipe. I love chicken cordon bleu, but the cheese melted too much to enjoy the ooey gooey goodness of a real CCB. I think I would rather make a recipe that rolls the chicken breast, ham and cheese together and bakes.
bust
this recipe is too dry and the stuffing was not good either on top
My 8-year-old loved this. He asked that I save the leftovers for his lunchbox the next day. Made without the butter and spritzed with spray olive oil. Worked out just fine.
i followed the directions exactly and it turned out good. next time i might try filleting the chicken for the ham and cheese.
I really thought we would like this one. But, NO.
First time I made this I was shocked that my two nieces and one nephew loved it.....they are all very picky and it is hard to find something they all enjoy. After eating it we all decided that it was way to salty because of the stuffing. So the next time I made it I used regular bread crumbs and it was fantastic!!!!
This recipe is so easy and delicious. I will definitely be making it again.
I made this recipe for my husband and kids, I didn't think it was too bad but my husband didn't like it at all and my kids wouldn't try it at all. It didn't taste that bad but after sitting in the crock pot all day the mixture looked very unappetizing....not too appealing for small kids.
Ok, we really loved this. It was delightful with mashed potatoes. So I set out two pieces of ham, overlapping them slightly, and then put a strip of string cheese down the middle. I laid the tenderloin in the middle of this, wrapped it up, and secured with a toothpick. Placed the 'wraps' in the crockpot and poured the gravy stuff on top. I also added about a teaspoon of garlic salt to the soup/milk for flavor. Then let her rip. About an hour before we ate, I sprinkled more swiss cheese on top of everything, layered that with the stove top, and then topped that with more cheese (what can I say, we really like cheese). (For the stuffing: i only have the herb kind, which I don't like as well, so I put in about a teaspoon of boiullon granules, and some more garlic salt, then added the butter) Like I said, we really loved this. Definitely a keeper.
Made this for myself and a friend yesterday and OMG was it good. This is definitely going into regular rotation at my house.
Very good and very easy!! I also substitued chicken broth for the butter - the recipe needed to come down in calories & fat, not go up. And I used more, closer to 1/2 c instead of the 1/4 c. This is the first chicken dish I've made where my 3 year old daughter said 'yummy chicken!'. A great recipe for a party or potluck dinner.
Thanks for sharing this recipe. I used to chicken thighs instead of chicken breast just because of personal preference. Came out great!
Delicious!!! Made this dish for my family of 7 and they all loved it. Chicken was juicy and tender. Will make again very soon. Thanks
Wow, I actually made a recipe, "as-is"! It turned out great! Okay, so I wasn't sure if my chicken would be done in time so I had it on high for 2 hours then low for 2 hours and they chicken was a tad OVER done. Of course, it depends on the individual crockpot!
good but the ham seems pointless ... try it without
easy and delicious. Great for broke college guys.
The chicken was juicy and falling apart. It was super easy to get in before I left for work and after 4 hours on high my crock pot went to stay warm. Served it with a bit of orzo and it was a delious meal. Only change I will make is maybe cutting the ham in quarters before putting it in the crock pot.
Not good. The chicken and ham dried up together and the cheese melted to nonexistence. I followed the recipe as is.
Bust. Will continue to make the oven version. Thanks anyway.
This recipe was not to my liking.
this did not turn out for me, the chicken was undercooked and I had to put the whole meal back in to cook.
My husband loves it.
This had some possibilities, but needs some major changes. the stuffing was wayyy tooo much! Next time I might try it with out the stuffing, maybe plain bread crumbs, but about 1/2 the amount called for. I couldn't even taste the cheese!
This was really good, I'll make it again.
Flavor was okay, but I think I prefer the "regular" Chicken Cordon Bleu. Hubby liked it!
My daughter referred me to your site along with this recipe. My family loved it and it was so easy!
I thought this recipie was really good and realyl easy to make. Mine chicken was a little dry so next time i make it will either add more liquid or not cook as long.
I wish I would have read the reviews earlier, but definitely don't add the stuffing in until the last hour. I put it in at the beginning and it burnt. Also, I wouldn't put the ham directly on the chicken. I couldnt' tell if the color of the chicken changed from the ham or if it wasn't done. I will try the traditional cordon bleu recipe next time.
This is not a great recipe. It tastes nothing like chicken cordon bleu. It needs to cook way longer then recipe states. cheese and sauce mix. Stuffing is very soggy on the top. skip this recipe.
This was extremely easy to make. Took no time at all to put together in crock pot. Turned out delicious and made the entire house smell yummy. Needless to say, my roommate was very jealous. I added garlic salt/powder to the mix and also after it was done cooking, I used my salad chopper and cut the meal into smaller pieces (easier to dish out). Very good!
What a wonderful recipe! Absolutely delicious. Based off other reviews, I used two cans of soup and 1.5 cups of milk. I also added some garlic. I butterflied the chicken breasts and put the ham and cheese in them. I added the stuffing mix when there was two hours left. I'll definitely be making this again!
Didn't like this. I doubled the soup but it was still pretty dry. I saw that the other reviewers thought it might be too salty which didn't mean much to me... but wow. Yep. Pretty salty... and the next day? Saltier. Nice in theory and with some tweaking could be a good recipe, but didn't care for this at all.
It was good, but just didn't get me craving for chicken cordon bleu
Delicious! Mt family loved this. I only made a couple of small changes, I used chicken stock instead of milk. (lactose) and I used low fat cream of chicken soup. Like others I sliced the chicken and folded the ham and cheese inside.
amazing!!! I used turkey instead of ham. It was delic!!!! Btw... If you have a powerful crock like a Rival, cut the time back. I cooked it on low for 3 1/2hours, it was perfect!!
It was ok...tasted a bit to much like a box meal. It was good for something different to throw in my crock pot, but I will probably not make again. Also, after 5 hours on low, the chicken was a bit dry.
Loved this one. I think the reviewers who complained about the stuffing not being good probably stirred. No stirring! Just leave it. My stuffing came out slightly toasty on the top because I left it alone. I also stuffed the breasts vs layering the ingredients. Amazingly fast prep for such a stick-to-your ribs recipe. Give this one a try!
I should have listened more to other reviewers. Although this was very tasty it took more than the stated cook time. I cooked it on high for four hours and that still wasn't long enough so I ended up cutting the breasts and microwaving them. Next time I will pound the chicken or allow more time for cooking.
AFter 6 1/2 hours in the crock pot on low Chicken still appeared somewhat pink. So we popped it in the microwave for 5 minutes,still pink. Next we put it in the oven for 1/2 hour, finally it seemed ok to eat. It was tasty but did not taste a thing like Chicken Cordon Bleu. The sauce had mixed with the cheese and the stuffing and was not bad but it was not what we had expected. I'd try this recipe again, but next time I'd bake it and do the stuffing on the side.
My husband doesn't get excited over many recipes but he has requested this one many times in the past month! It is soooooo easy to prepare and once it's in the slow cooker anything is easy to cook!!! Love it!
I made this for our Book Club and it was a hit! I made 1 1/2 of the sauce and it was terrific over the rice I made as a side dish. Definitely a keeper!
chicken was tender, but dry; stuffing was over-done... was just OK.
everybody loves this recipe. The only thing I do differently is roll the cheese in the ham & put inside a pocket cut into the breast & hold together with toothpicks.
Used low salt mushroom soup instead as I didn't have cream of chicken, and I think I liked it better that way. Cheese kind of disappeared, but left a good flavor. Would make again.
My family loved this! I love how the cheese melted and became part of the thick, rich sauce. We just spooned it over each portion as it was served. It was delicious! Definitely will make this again next time we have guests for dinner--if I can wait that long...
This is a great recipe. I followed the advice of other reviews by adding some extra flavor, so I added lots of garlic, onion, and a half cup of white cooking wine. I also added some chicken broth, because I thought it might dry out, but it was not necessary. I added low-sodium chicken stuffing on top with 2 hours to go, but next time I will wait the last 30 minutes since they got mushy. I also butterflied the chicken, and stuffed the cheese and ham inside which turned out nice. I think I may try prosciutto and provolone next time. The chicken was nice and tender.
I have made this recipe several times for different groups of people and everytime it is a hit! The best part is how quick and easy it is to get the ingredients together. I was suprised at how much flavor it has considering there is no seasoning required.
This was easy to make. Cubed the chicken, stirred with the soup and milk in the slow cooker. After 3 hrs on low I covered the chicken mixture with a layer of diced baked ham. An hour later I stirred it, layered the cheese over the mixture and topped with the stuffing mix and melted butter. Let it go for another hour. The result was pretty tasty. I would not recommend adding any salt as with these ingredients it didn't seem to need it. The stuffing was not mushy so waiting to add it seemed to work out. A green veggie went nicely on the side. This was good but for me I probably won't make it again.
This recipe wasn't as bad as some make it out to be. The only thing is the recipe doesn't say what to do with the butter. I poured it on top and it was fine. Some are right though, it doesn't look appealing, and the chicken still looks pink (it's cooked though)...
This recipe turned out great. Fast prep, easy ingredients and quick clean up if you use a slow cooker liner. I took the recommendation from the other reviewers and butterfly cut the chicken to stuff the ham and cheese inside. I doubled the recipe and cooked it on high 4 hours. I sprinkled the chicken with some garlic and onion powder for extra flavor. Delicious smell throughout the whole house and the chicken was so soft and tender it fell apart when I went to serve it. Added a garden salad and served it on top of egg noodles. Yum.
This was just ok, it kind of ended up looking like slop but still had a good flavor. I used the Cream of Chicken with Herbs soup and Stove Top Stuffing. Like some people suggested I cooked the chicken in the soup and layered the ham. Then for the last hour I added the cheese and the stuffing. I liked how the chicken was cooked in the soup and when you add the stuffing it soaks up the soup and gives it a great flavor. I like to use the crockpot because I work 8-10hr days and do not want to cook when I get home, unfortunately this meal cooks quick and isn't really for "slowcooking". You can make a better Chicken Cordon Bleu on the stove or in the oven and just serve it with a side of stuffing so I don't think I will make this again. If I were to make it again I would omit the cheese and cut the ham into bite size pieces.
I also used the box of potatoes on the top and it turned out very,very nice. Will use this recipe again.
This was a great meal. I followed others' suggestions and layered the ham and swiss on the breast and rolled it and secured it with toothpicks. The cheese did melt out, but it only added to the yummy taste. I also held off on adding the stuffing and extra cheese until the last hour. Overall, it was a great tasting meal and easy recipe!
Easy to prepare in the AM before work. Used frozen chicken and let it cook most of the day. Because I have a smaller slow cooker I was only able to use 4 chicken breasts. Also found that there was too much liquid maybe, as the stuffing was kinda mushy as it had absorbed a lot of the liquid. Really enjoy the taste and the simplicity! We will be making this again.
This was a nice simple recipe. It's so nice coming home to a nice hot meal on a busy night. I added a couple sliced potatoes to the very bottom layer which was a nice addition.
I added the quintessential crock pot seasoning -- a packet of onion soup mix -- and it added that extra little kick of flavor that the original recipe could be lacking.
really really good, i butterflied 3 large chicken breasts and stuffed them with one slice of ham each and mozzarella and cheddar cheese (hate swiss) and then covered in the soup/milk mix on top and bottom, added half of the stuffing and topped with a little melted butter, i added the other half of the stuffing a half hour before it was done, i only cooked on high for 3 hours and everything was wonderful don't know why people gave such bad reviews
This was picky husband approved so you know it is good! Will put in my regular rotation as the flavor is good but I still feel like it is missing something..may add some dijon mustard next time to give it an extra kick. Overall a great dump and go recipe. Also love that it is inexpensive to make.
I loved this recipe. It is not your elegant chicken cordon bleu a much easier, less extravagant version, but great to toss together in the crockpot and come back to a complete meal. I followed the recipe to a T with a few minor exceptions. I used a thicken cut ham lunchmeat and cut it into 1" squares. I loved the sauce, but next time I am going to use 2 cans of cream of chicken and 2 cup milk for the sauce. YUMMY!
too dry, cooking time should be 1/2 of what it is.
YUUUUMMMM!!!!! Sooo good for a busy college student! I didn't feel like having to wash the slow cooker, so I put it in the oven for an hour at 400 (only made 2 breasts). Definitely will make again, but next time, I think I'll make two layers of cheese - one between chicken and the ham and one between the ham and the stuffing.
I really liked this recipe and so did my family. It was all around just so tasty and so easy!
Hard not to like this recipe, it tasted almost like thanksgiving. Even my 4 year old was enjoying it! I did use sliced provolone instead of swiss, and cooked it for about 5 hrs. Definatly saving this one :)
I really liked this recipe. The chicken was a little dry though, but adding extra milk or maybe waiting to add the stuffing for later could help. It seemed like a lot of stuffing, but I like stuffing, so I didn't mind that too much. So easy and delicious though. I'll definitely make it again.
This was a very tasy recipe. My family thanks you very much for it.
We weren't too fond of this. The stuffing came out very mushy which we didn't like. I will be sticking with a similar recipe that is done in the oven.
I have never written a review, but had to after making this. This was great!!! After reading some of the previous reviews, I did make some changes. First, I used 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup. Second, I threw in a little white wine. Since I had forgotten to thaw the chicken, I just threw it in frozen. Finally, I waited until the last 45 minutes to add the dressing. The chicken breast turned out sooo moist and tender you didn't even need a knife to cut it! My family loved it!!
This was a really dry recipe. If I were to make this again, I'd probably increase it to 2 cans of soup, extra cheese, and would probably toss the stuffing with chicken broth before putting it in the crock pot as it was also very dry. Dry stuffing is never yummy. I would also suggest cutting up the ham slices. The full slices made it very hard for everyone to get some ham in their serving.
this was a simple recipe that tasted as if you worked very hard on it. My whole family was happy with it
I made 1 change, added mushrooms to the soup mixture. When I was little, I remember detesting stuffing, but since I also didn't like ranch then and I do now, I figured I'd give the stuffing a try again. I shouldn't have. I should have gone with one reviewers idea of adding the cheesy potatoes on top. The stuffing over powered every other taste. I couldn't taste the swiss cheese or the ham. The chicken itself was fine, and really moist, but the stuffing....
I had this same recipe a few years ago as a casserole that is cooked in the oven. I love to use my slow cooker, so I'm happy that it can be done this way as well. It is a nice recipe...nothing exceptional, though.
So easy!
Added green onion, white wine and garlic. Made own stuffing by toasting sliced bread with olive oil, garlic spice and oregano.
My family loved this recipe. the only problem I had was the stuffing was dry on top., next time I will prepare the stove top following directions and add it either the last 1/2 hour of cooking or just serve on the side. will make again.
