Maple Icing

47 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A delicious, easy-to-make maple frosting, great on white cakes.

By Rachael

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the cheese and butter or margarine. Stir in the confectioner's sugar and flavorings. Mix well.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 82.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022