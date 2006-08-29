Maple Icing
A delicious, easy-to-make maple frosting, great on white cakes.
Very good, with some minor changes. Only used 3 cups of confectioners sugar. Also used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 and 1/4 tsp maple. Everyone at work raved when I served it on spice cake.Read More
Creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet and delicious, with just the right amounts of all the ingredients. I left the cream cheese and butter out of the fridge for a looong time, so it was good and soft - perfect for the soft , creamy look I wanted on my cupcakes, rather than stiff with crisp detail when piped. The cream cheese and maple flavors were definitely apparent but pleasantly subtle. This frosting was an ideal choice to frost "Pumpkin Spice Cake l," also from this site. I wouldn't change a thing about it.
Icing had a great light taste.... I added more maple flavoring and less vanilla...to make the maple more distinct.. Will make this often :-)
I didn't want to buy maple extract just for one cake, so I substituted syrup for the extract and about half the sugar...it made it a bit runnier, of course, but it's a very intense maple flavor and goes really well with the maple nut cake on this site. I also used neufchatel cream chese and light butter, and it tastes delicious!
Yes, I found it! I had used this recipes years ago on pumpkin cookies, but had trouble finding it again. I ended up altering the "Maple Cream Cheese Frosting" on this site to be more like what I remembered this recipe to be. I'm so glad I finally came across this recipe again - I will not lose it! I love this recipe and use it on pumpkin baked goods, like cookies and muffins. It has the perfect sweetness and just the right amount of maple flavor.
This is a great recipe! Just what I was looking for. I used this on "Best Brownies" from this site and it was great! I cut the recipe in half, but kept the whole amount of maple flavoring, plus I drizzled in a bit of pure maple syrup. I used Neufchatel cream cheese for this recipe. It's a keeper!
What a wonderful recipe!! I was a little curious at first with no milk or cream to smooth and loosen it up, I even got the milk out. Turned out perfect without it and tasted great!!! Can't thank you enough Rachael for this recipe!
VERY quick and easy...my kind of recipe!
This frosting is so yummy. It compliments D Adams' Pumpkin cake perectly for a winning combination.
Absloutely love this one!!! Went perfectly on the maple banana bread that I made into muffins. This was the perfect consistency for piping and was extremely easy to make.
Absolutely perfect. Just what I needed for the top of a Maple Cake I made today. I frosted the top of my cake, then sprinkled the top with chopped pecans. This was wonderful to work with. NOTE: It's important that you leave your cream cheese and butter out to come up to room temperature a bit so it's easier to cream. Nothing worse than trying to cream together cold cream cheese and butter.
This should be called "Maple Cream Cheese Icing" as the cream cheese taste is stronger than the maple, which as written is not very noticeable. It is still good though, a nice light icing. Next time I will follow the advice of other reviewers and add more maple flavoring. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this frosting for a baby shower on top of pumpkin spice cupcakes. I added crystalized ginger on the tops of the cupcakes ( I uploaded the picture with the 2 dozen cupcakes in the cake box). Everyone loved the frosting.
My boyfriend, who is a chef, and myself, both have a guilty pleasure for maple donuts. So when I set out to make him a cake, I thought I'd see if something like maple icing existed and stumbled upon this recipe and paired it with a basic spice cake. It was wonderful and went perfectly with the spice cake. He said it's his new favorite frosting flavor! (Mine too!)
Delicious and so easy. I substituted carmel flavoring for the maple extract and that was very good too.
My husband wanted "something different" for Christmas dessert this year. He requested a pumpkin cake with maple icing. As odd as this sounds it turned out great. I used the pumpkin cake recipe from this site but substituted maple flavoring for most of the vanilla and used this icing (but I used more of the maple flavor than the recipe called for). It turned out very nice. It is a keeper! Has me thinking about what else it might taste good with? Pancake cupcakes anyone?
Yummy! This frosting is very easy and tastes delicious. After reading some reviews, I cut back to 3/4 tsp of vanilla and used 3/4 tsp maple flavoring. I have added this to my box and I will use it again!
This is awesome!! I added more maple and put less vanilla per other's suggestions. The consistency was perfect and the flavor was just was I was looking for. I used it on some carrot cupcakes. mmmm
I paired this with the recipe Cream Cheese Cookie Cups from this site. I used sugar cookie dough instead of chocolate chip and used almond extract instead of maple. Very versatile recipe that would be good with any type of flavoring added. Thanks!!!
4/1/13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/8112/maple-icing/ ... 'Can't believe (almost :D) I haven't reviews this! I renamed it "Honey Hush Maple Frosting"! YUM. It's a little too much so I double it & divide by three - to make three rightsize portions. It also gives me an excuse to make cake. No losing here! Note4Me: Some added more maple --- 3/4 to 1 1/4t maple & less 1/2t vanilla.
this was really good. if you like maple flavoring you should try this. i used a white cake and put walnuts on the top. it was really good.
I couldn't really taste the maple. Tasted to me more just like cream cheese icing but I thought it was excellent. It was really yummy on my white cake and everyone loved it.
Really good recipe. I used 3 1/4 cups of confectioners sugar only because of personal preference. I enjoy tasting the tangy flavor of the cream cheese. I used it to frost brownie cookies.
What a wonderful frosting with a lovely creamy texture. I wanted more maple flavor so I used only 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and upped the maple extract to one full teaspoon. I also used only 3 1/2 cups of confectioner's sugar to achieve the perfect consistency (for me). This was wonderful spread on my golden maple-walnut sheet cake. I sprinkled some chopped toasted walnuts on top. Delicious!
This was absolutely delicious!
DONT FORGET THE BACON!! For my husbands birthday I made cupcakes with this frosting and a crispy piece of bacon on top of each, right up his ally! (I got the idea from my local bakery) Everyone else was skeptical (I had other cupcakes w just chocolate frosting) but everyone was curious about the maple-bacon cupcakes, and my poor hubby had none left over. A hit! Something different! And something that I will be making again!
This is a great recipe. I was having trouble finding icing since we now eat healthier so I was able to make this using organic products. I chose this based on the reviews and it was not a disappointment. It was also very easy. I am saving this one.
Amazing maple frosting recipe!!
The taste was good, but the texture wasn't what I expected. Maybe I didn't cream the butter and cream cheese well enough. I did as others did and put in 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 1/2 tsp maple.
This has to be my very favorite icing ever! It is sweet but not too sweet and the the sour cream gives it the perfect tang ever. Since I made this for my Mom she loved it and I started getting requests to make this on every birthday cookie! One thing I changed was instead of using the maple extract I used about double the amount of maple syrup and still tasted great!
I used 3 1\2 cups of powdered sugar. I also put a tablespoon of orange zest. I used the icing for carrot cake and it tasted super.
Very pleased with this cream cheese frosting. Perfect combination of ingredients. Taking the advice of Naples34102 I used this frosting on the Pumpkin Spice Cake 1 and everything turned out delicious.
I loved it!!!!! It was so good!!!!!
My family really liked the hint of maple flavoring in this icing recipe. I paired it with "Happy Birthday Cake" recipe from this site. Thanks for sharing!
I had to add some milk and changed from maple to lemon extract. Very good.
So Yummy!
I made it as written. It was delicious!! I used it to ice a salted caramel chip cake. Will for sure make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
