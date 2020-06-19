Classic Macaroni Salad
This is a salad that everyone seems to love. I always get lots of compliments on this recipe and it is just a pleasing taste that seems to suit everyone.
Great macaroni salad and definitely classic picnic food! Everyone has their own take on these types of things and I adjusted this to my own taste preferences as well. I used lite mayo and cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup. I used 2 Tbsp. of mustard, one yellow and one dijon and next time I might cut back on that just a bit. I added 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder and 4 hard boiled eggs. I left out the green pepper and used a bunch of chopped green onions. I did add the carrots and a 5 oz. jar of drained and chopped green olives with pimento peppers. This reminds me a lot of what my Grandma used to make every summer.Read More
Well I went ahead and made this according to the author after reading the reviews saying it was to sweet because I tend to like savory things sweetened a little. This was disgustingly sweet to the point of tasting like it was a macaroni dessert. Everything else was ok but the dish was ruined due to the sugar content. I'd start with a few tablespoons maybe up to 1/4 of a cup but the original amount was WAY to much.Read More
i think the dressing is fantastic. it's a little sweet, a little zingy from the vinegar, a little mustardy, it all blends well. i truly love it... just not on macaroni. i think the dressing would be a star on potatoes... to make potato salad. also, next time i'll just add a splash of vinegar because it made my dressing runny rather than creamy. --- UPDATE --- i tried the dressing again with potatoes and it was heavenly! all i did was decrease the sugar portion to about half a cup... yum yum. (just a note - after a day, the sweetness cuts down.)
Used only ¼ cup of sugar…that was plenty. Also added a decent amount of paprika and garlic powder. Also, I would recommend using the diced pimentos- they really add a lot of flavor and color. Be sure to refrigerate overnight, it is much better the next day.
Classic is the key word here ... nothing to pretty it up, nothing to add additional flavors, nothing to create a "change" ... just a perfect, classic recipe everyone will love! I not only think its perfect as is, but is also the best base for getting crazy with your own preferences. Here are a few suggestions/hints I have found to be helpful ... some reviews have mentioned it too runny, too sweet, too much onion, or needing some chopped egg, I personally found the "runny" dressing to substancially thicken up overnight in the fridge, but if you are serving within an hour or two of making, I'd suggest tossing with partial dressing and saving the rest to add if necessary just prior to serving that way you control the wetness. I actually prefer adding a bit of dressing to give it a little fresh kick just before the serve. As for the sugar, I have found a little less is needed if you use white vinegar and mayo, but all is needed if using apple cider and miracle whip. It also aids in the consistency of the dressing. To somewhat counter the bite of the onion I chop it a bit fine to blend in better as I'm not a fan of chunky onion bites, but certainly using less is an easy fix. As for the chopped egg, its one of those preference things but often a "must" for some so throw it in there. Same with adding cheese, or mini shrimp, or other veggies, there is no limit to personalizing this perfect start. But, for a fresh, classic macaroni salad, you won't go wrong with "as is" either!
I have a recipe similar to this one. My only calls for 1 Tblsp mustard and no peppers. My family loves it and requests it for family get togethers.
Made the recipe to a T with only change addition of small amount of relish. It was awesome!! Will make again and again! Thank you for sharing! Just wanted to add, my husband who before now "hates macaroni salad" now insists that I have this made on hand in the fridge at ALL times... thanks again for a great recipe!
5 star though a tad on the sweet side for me, but perfect for my hubby's taste buds. Reminiscent of a cole slaw dressing and immediately after mixing the dressing all you can taste is sweet, but this dressing blends beautifully after chilling for 4+ hours and settles right down. Many reviewers noted that the dressing was runny; to counteract that, I added 1/2 the sauce after draining the macaroni and let sit for an hour. This allowed the macaroni to absorb the dressing and gave it an added flavor boost. Much like other reviewers, I added and subtracted to suit the family's preferences, ie., eggs, green onions, etc., but the dressing is really what makes this salad outstanding. Served this with a pork tenderloin recipe from FoodNetwork. The spicy sauce on the tenderloin was a perfect counter for the sweetness of the salad. Outstanding and definitely worthy of 5 stars which are not to be given lightly!
Looks really yellow but is the best salad ever.
the dressing made the salad really tasty..received many good comments from the family...
I was in charge of making macaroni salad for 125 teenage girls at a retreat. I used this recipe (times 12!). The salad was a huge hit. That's really saying something considering how picky teen girls can be. I've been trying to find a good macaroni salad recipe for years ever since I tried some at a great Hawaiian restaurant. Nothing has really satisfied me til now. This recipe is a keeper. The only thing I did differently was to not rinse the noodles but add the vinegar right after draining. That's what Cooks Illustrated recommends when making mac salad.
I thought this was very good. I wish some of the reviewers wouldn't be so mean, just because they personally don't care for a recipe.
I made this today but added little cubes of ham and also american cheese. Turned out really good! Definitely is a sweeter macaroni salad though.
This recipe delivers a delicious, classic macaroni salad that most people will love. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it was a big hit at a bbq we had. Subsequent times, I tweaked things around so it would fit our tastes more closely, and now it's a commonly requested item at potlucks, bbqs, and family dinners. The changes I've made are as follows: a) I cut the mustard (ha) in half b) I decrease the sugar to 1/3 cup c) I leave out the listed veggies and instead add eggs, sweet pickles, 4T pimentos, and green onions d) I double the dressing recipe and put half on to make the salad then add the other half after 4 hours. This is also a great salad to toss in crab - it adds quite a great flavor!
This is an excellent macaroni salad! Having only ever had macaroni salad with plain mayo as dressing...I was a little scared when I started putting the dressing ingredients together. I tasted a small helping immediately after mixing in the veggies and pasta, and it tasted really sweet....HOWEVER...I just had another helping after it has been refrigerated for about 3 hours and it is just yummy!! All the flavors really came together and it's not too sweet or too tangy. Also, the dressing/pasta ratio is perfect, just the right amount of moistness. As for presentation....I love the yellow color that is had from the mustard...and I'm glad I decided to add the shredded carrots. The orange and green colors from the veggies make this a very pretty dish. I left out the pimentos, simply because I forgot to buy them. This yummy, refreshing salad will definately be showing up this summer during cookouts and picnics. I think next time I make this, I might try adding hard boiled eggs, cubed cheese or diced ham.
I just love this recipe. It's the closest that I could find to my Mom's homemade macaroni sald. I do not add the carrot because not everyone likes them and I love the touch of yellow mustard.
This is a great recipe AS-IS. I will mention that the amount of sugar seems like a lot, but if you allow it to sit overnight (or longer) it tastes so better. The next time I made it I did cut the sugar to 1/4 t and it was really good immediately, but after sitting overnight it was very bland. I keep this in mind if I'm making it for right away, or for an event in the next couple of days. I've made this for several food days and family events. It's almost always the first one gone and I get many rave reviews :)
Absolutely delicious.
This recipe was INCREDIBLE!!!!! We loved it!!! I used 1/8 cup of apple cider vinegar and 1/8 cup of white vinegar, and used green onion rather than red or white onion. The pimento was such a great addition! This is BY FAR the best mac salad I have ever made!!! THANKS SO MUCH for submitting it!!!!
My family LOVES this mac salad! I read all reviews and cut the sugar amount in half and used Apple cider vinegar. Definitely chill the macaroni separately from the dressing and add right before you serve it. Makes a world of difference! I think I have one serving left...
I love this recipe and have made a variation of it for years. Instead of mixing up the mayo, vinegar, and sugar though, I mix the about 1/3 mayo with 2/3 salad dressing and cut back slightly on the mustard. I too add an egg and because I think celery is what tends to make the leftover salad watery (well, if you have leftver), I leave it out and use celery seed instead. I also like to use red pepper instead of green and add a cup of cubed sharp cheddar cheese. This is a very versatile salad and always go over big with family and friends.
I (we) LOVED THIS! The only problem I had was it was kinda runny so after reading many other recipes I decided to add in 1 (16 oz.) container of sour cream and it was perfect, nice & creamy! I also used red onion & instead of a whole green pepper I used 1/2 red pepper & 1/2 green pepper. Thanks so much for the recipe, I told my husband we will never again buy store made macaroni salad!
I loved this recipe. I read many other reviews and also many a few changes. Because there are only 2 of us I downsized the recipe. I used green onions finely chopped, and yellow, orange and red peppers finley diced. I used less than 1/4 cup sugar. I used 1 tbsp white & 1 tbsp cider vinegar. I used 1 tbsp Dijon & 1/2 tbsp dry mustard. I also used Mircale Whip and added 2 tbsp sour cream. For more color I added 1/3 cup frozen peas and corn and sprinkled smokey paprika. I also added 4 strips and cooked bacon coarsely chopped. It was the first time in many years I have made this type of salad and I will make it again. Thanks to you all for your reviews...
I feel too sweet.. Better not to add sugar at all..
This recipe was a definite ol' time classic macaroni salad! My husband's family from CT loved this when they came into town. I picked this out and it was a big hit amongst all the family! Wouldn't change anything!
Horrible taste....keep wondering what I did differently from everyone else that is raving about it.
WOW! Fabulous-haven't had macaroni salad this good since we left New York. Just like they make in the NY deli's. I followed the directions exactly but left out the carrots and pimentos. I also used different colored peppers I would also suggest making it a day ahead, it tastes better the longer it sits in the fridge.
I tripled the recipe for a picnic. I didn't add the carrots or pimento peppers. I used a combination of white vinegar and apple cider vinegar because I didn't have enough of the white. Worked great. Also, I ran out of regular mustard so I used dijon and again, worked great. Due to the reviews, I decided to play it safe and reduce the amount of sugar by half. Seemed perfect. I made it the night before and the flavors were great the next day. I didn't reserve any of the dressing for the next day but I do see where it would be nice for people who like creamier salad to add some at the last minute. However, I thought it was great regardless. I chopped all the veggies really small because I don't like having huge chunks of any particular thing stand out. The flavor distributes better in my opinion, when everything is chopped small.
This was great! I made it for a BBQ at our house. I did change a few minor things: 1) like other suggested I cut the sugar in half and it was definitely sweet enough for all of us, 2) I added sliced green olives (delicious!), and 3) I added 3 cut up boiled eggs. I had my doubts about the vinegar, but it really added a nice flavor (plus not having to use as much mayo is a bonus as well).
Loved it! Best I have ever had. I halved the recipe, but only used about a quarter of a small onion which I will eliminate next time as I thought it was too much. I did add a small chopped carrot and used 1/2 each of a chopped green and red pepper for color. I started with a reduced amt of sugar as some thought it was too sweet, but ended up adding the full amt (1/3 c. for half a recipe.)
Super sweet. I even added more noodles and lowered the sugar amount. Definitely not eating again. If you like sweet macaroni salad, this is the one for you. If you prefer a more savory tasting one, this isn't the one for you.
If you like a sweet macaroni salad than look no further!! I tried to fix the sweetness by adding more mayo,mustard and vinegar but it is beyond repair.
I found this recipe to be WAY too sweet and it called for ALOT of onions. I tasted it a few hours after I made it and all those onions practically burned my mouth... and I really do like onions. I wouldn't make this again, because I think it was inedible.
This is a great recipe for mac salad. I spent 10 years in Hawaii and ever since have looked for a mac recipe like the ones I found at the local lunch counter. It's great.
My husband refused to eat it and went to get carry out. This was embarrassing!! This was absolutely terrible!! I added only 1/4 cup as opposed to 2/3 cup of sugar and it was way too sweet. This is just a terrible recipe. My husband wanted to give it to a widowed elderly neighbor and I asked him -- "what did he ever do to you?!" I'll stick with the tried and true -- Mayo/sour cream basic recipe.
Too sweet, Too runny. No one cared for this.
It is about the sauce and this is so delicious. I made the recipe exactly as written and it was the hit of our 4th of July BBQ.
Too sweet...I should have known better when I saw the ingredient list (sugar, and mustard? never had a macaroni salad with mustard in it) but went ahead and tried it anyway...had to pour it all into a strainer and rinse, rinse, rinse to salvage my macaroni. Ended up with a true classic macaroni salad by using 1/2 cup of Mayo, 1/2 cup of Miracle whip, 1/2 cup sour cream, onion, celery, green pepper, salt and pepper to taste.
I absolutely was not impressed with this recipe. It was too....."vinegary" for my taste. And it was very sweet. Any suggestions?
The recipe is a real good one... Until it came down to the sugar. Macaroni salad should NOT have that amount of sugar!! I only made half the recipe- every other ingredient as called for. From there I added 1/2 Tbs. sugar as needed to aquire desired taste. DO NOT add the full amount of sugar called for unless you want a sickeningly SWEET mac salad! I think its nearly a better alternative to skip sugar all together & use some sweet relish. Otherwise, a good, decent mac salad... I also diced up some cheddar cheese & threw it in for a personal preference- turned out wonderful & I wish I had made the full amount after seeing how fast it was devoured!! Will absolutely make again- just no sugar. Substituting with sweet relish is a better, more appetizing option. Or just leave out the sugar- it really does not need it (especially if you are using Miracle Whip which is on the sweeter side). UPDATE: after making this several more times, everyone has agreed the sugar called for is outrageous. We start with 1Tbsp. and add more as needed. Also, adding in 3-4 hard boiled eggs is a very nice twist! And we substituted peas for the celery while leaving out green bell pepper. This is a dish that always disappears, and very popular. Just needs some minor changes.
I made an account just to give this a proper rating. This salad is RIDICULOUSLY sweet. I even tried adding extra sour cream to try and neutralize some of the sweetness, but it could not be saved. Please don't be fooled by the 5 star reviews. Everyone should stop giving this a good review if you HAD to change the amount of sugar. I'm sure if the people giving this positive reviews left the recipe in tact it would be inedible for many people-- and therefore not worthy of a positive review! Please stop rating recipes based on your modifications. I feel very cheated.
Sickeningly sweet..... Use 1/4 cup of sugar instead of 2/3 of a cup unless you want your Mac salad to taste like a Jolly Rancher.
this is definitely a keeper, and very versatile! I did use half the sugar, and it was still a tad on the too-sweet side. Also used red pepper, didn't opt for the pimentos, & added some frozen peas and canned tuna. One of those stand-by recipes for BBQ's and summer potlucks! yummmm
Excellent recipe. I have never cared for macaroni salad, absolutely can't stand store bought, so I made this for my husband. Served it at a party and everyone loved it. Even me. I read several reviews and used the following suggestions; double the ingredients for the dressing escept cut the sugar in half. MAKE THE NIGHT BEFORE! It will be runny but letting it sit overnight the noodles will absorbe the dressing, blending all the flavours and leaving it with just the right consistancy. I have made it with and without the carots either way is great. I don't like pimento so I leave that out and add sliced black olives.
I made three different macaroni salads and had friends rate them....This was number one by everyone!
Classic. Excellent. To improve the nutrition of the salad, I prefer to cut the sugar to 1/4 cup and the salt to 1 tsp as well as use reduced-fat mayo. It still tastes wonderful. We also mix up what we use as add-ins. Current fav: cheddar cubes, blanched broccoli florets, fresh English peas and a small amount of diced red pepper (mostly for colour).
LOVE THIS and so does my family :). I don't use pimentos and I found that 4 cups of noodles is too much. 2.5-3 cups is just perfect to coat them perfectly. Also, don't rinse the noodles. Pour the dressing over them while they're still hot and refridgerate.
My husband said I should say this was excellent. It was quite good and pretty easy to make. I did not use the peppers or the pimentos, didn't have them. I did add some cubed sharp cheddar cheese. Also sprinkled w/ dill weed before I mixed it. It was very good. Once we have cherry tomatoes in the garden, I think I will add those, too. Quick and easy and good...... it all makes a great recipe.
Love this recipe. Last time I made this I used leftover noodles that were already cold - the salad was tons more creamy. Will be doing that again for sure.
Very nice, stir often before serving . Thanks
Not that this yummy dish needs another positive review, but I do have to say, this is one of the tastiest pasta dishes I have made. After eating this as a side dish, I like to mix the leftovers with tuna and bring to lunch at work the next day.
I only used green pepper, celery and onion in my macaroni salad and as other users suggested I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. It seemed too sweet until I added a squirt of yellow mustard, then it was perfect. I refrigerated it overnight and it was delicious for our barbeque the next day.
Excellent and very simple to prepare. I did up the sauce by 50% as it seemed a little dry after sitting in the fridge a few hours. I skipped the celery and added cubed cheddar instead. I also used green onion vs. the regular kind.
I love macaroni salad, and since I have found this recipe, it's the only one I make. I have yet to try a macaroni salad that I like better than this one. Letting it sit for several hours or overnight is a MUST. I don't use the optional items. The only change I made was using less sugar (1/3 cup) - I have tried it with the full amount and it definitely tastes better with less. This is one of my very favorite recipes on this site, I make it all the time and I am often asked to bring this to get-togethers.
I didn't like how sweet this recipe made the salad.
As written, I thought this recipe had far too much sugar -- I cut it down by more than half. Otherwise, I thought it was delicious. Instead of prepared mustard (which I don't much care for) I used Dijon mustard, and it was really nice. It wasn't 'yellow', and I think it gives a nicer flavour. Because I'm not too fond of raw onion generally, I think that next time I'll try it with pickled onions. I liked that the dressing wasn't too heavy, unlike most pasta salad dressings I've tried. Thanks! (Oh yeah, my boyfriend loved it! And he's the "pasta salad" connoisseur... lol)___ Update: I omitted the onions altogether this time, but used 1 each of a red and green pepper, the celery and grated carrot, and I added beets. Delicious!! And soooo pretty! (Note: I didn't use pickled beets -- I buy fresh beets and then roast them in foil in the oven for about an hour at 350. When they cool, I peel them and slice them.)
This is a very yummy macaroni salad. I halved the recipe though because I was the only one eating it. I read alot of reviews and it seemed like alot said it was too sweet so I added the sugar slowly until I found it just right, I ended up using only half of what was called for. I didn't use celery or peppers as I had none and used 2 eggs. I was making it to eat for lunch so I used only half the dressing at first but reserved the rest for tomorrow if it needs more. I do agree with another review that this would be even better with potato salad and will try it. I will definately be making this dressing over and over again, thanks for sharing. UPDATE: I just made this with potatoes and it turned out even better then with the macaroni. I still added the 2 eggs as it adds more flavor to it. I made the macaroni salad once with no eggs and it was kind of bland like it was missing something, so adding the eggs adds alot of flavor.
This salad was too sweet and was not to my liking.
I had high hopes for the receipe based on all the great reviews. I found is horribly too sweet. I wished I would have read more of the reviews regarding this. I will try it again with only half, maybe less, than the amount of sugar called for.
Overall this dish is really good but the onion was very overpowering. I will leave that out next time maybe use green onion or dried onion instead.
This is so good!!!! Best macaroni salad ever! Perfect amount of sweetness and zing! I did follow others suggestions, only used 1/4 cup sugar and half the vinegar (apple cider) added 3 hard boiled eggs! Will defiantly make this again!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
The first time I made this recipe, I did not read any other reviews. I made this exactly as written, and had the "bad feeling" about the 2/3 cup of sugar (and I used raw sugar, as I don't eat anything refined/over processed). It was TOO sweet. The next time I made this, I changed it quite a bit: First, I omitted the sugar altogether. I used Apple Cider Vinegar instead, and used German mustard. I add more celery and carrots, and half of a jalapeno (very finely chopped). I don't add pimentos, but I do add some cubed sharp cheddar cheese. I try to cube it small enough so that every forkful has a bit of cheese. Sometimes I add paprika, depending on whether or not I remember. My boyfriend will gladly eat the entire dish in one sitting, but if I ration him, it'll last him and I about two days (using it as a side, and sometimes as the main entree). I hope I've helped!
Yum, taste just like Grandma's
This is my go-to recipe for macaroni salad since the first time I made it. Everything a classic should have, nothing it shouldn't. The only reason I gave it four stars instead of five is because it calls for way more sugar than I think is necessary. I cut it in half and it's plenty sweet enough. I could probably cut back a bit more and still be satisfied. If making it for the first time, I would recommend starting out with half (or less) the amount of sugar than the recipe states and see what you think. You can always add more, if that's your preference.
This was very good for a "salad potluck" at work one day. I made a few changes based on the reviews of others: -use red onion. -add hard boiled eggs (approx. 3) -half the amount of sugar. -half the vinegar. -1/2 tsp garlic powder I also used red wine vinegar, because that was all I had.
So sweet with sharp onion flavor when you bit into one, since it was such a strong contrast. No balance of flavor at all. No one liked it and thought it was way too sweet.
Not to my liking. A very specific taste I've never experienced in a macaroni salad - sickly sweet. Think about it: there's almost as much sugar as mayonnaise in this recipe. Nearly ruined my picnic. Awful, would never make this again!
way too sweet !!! I made again...forgot that I found it too sweet before..again .. too sweet..but I added the celery and green pepper this time.. it was delicious.. will make again with less sugar...
I have made this several times with different variations. I always eliminate the green pepper (personal preference), and sometimes add small-diced cheddar cheese. Other times I add chopped pimento-stuffed green olives. The onion varys according to the season. I can't always find good-looking green onions, altho I do like them. This is a very versatile recipe that you can personalize. It's definitely a "keeper"! Thanks for publishing it again, especially for those who might not have it.
I was skeptical about the ingredients and the taste right after everything was mixed but after letting this chill for 24 hours this was amazing, My family loved it and there were no leftovers!! will definitely make at my next get together!!
Awesome! Don't freak out if dressing seems soupy at first. Once chilled overnight, it has the perfect consistency. THE DRESSING IS THE KEY!! Add or subtract whatever you want. (I substituted green onion, deleted green pepper and added celery seed, paprika, 3 chopped eggs, and 1/2 C shredded cheese.) You can't screw it up!
Excellent salad. Took to a BBQ and everyone loved it. A definite keeper !!
This is NOT what I think of when I think of a "Classic" macaroni salad. I followed this recipe to the letter and had a really bad feeling when I dumped 2/3 cup of sugar into the dressing. I should have followed my gut and left it out. The sugar gave this dish a bad flavor. I was EMBARRASSED to serve it to my in-laws, but had no choice since I didn't want to waste all that cooked pasta. They were polite enough to eat it but pointed out immediately the overly SUGARY flavor. Do yourself a favor and find a recipe that does not include sugar and there was definitely too much of a mustard flavor.
This is entirely too sweet. I couldn't eat more than a few bites. My kid wouldn't even eat it. The overall taste is okay, but needs only about 1/5 of the sugar.
I made this as is except I left out the onion and added chopped green pepper. At first it was a bit sweet but by the time I served it the next day, most of the dressing had been absorbed by the pasta and it was AWESOME! Not too sweet at all. I loved it and I'm not a big macaroni salad fan. My mother-in-law loved it. Everyone loved it. I'm making it again for Memorial Day.
Made this over the weekend and what a hit!!! Neighbors have been knocking door down to get the recipe. I halved the called for sugar and left out the pimentos. I also subbed 1 T honey mustard for 1 of the T of prepared mustard. Great recipe!!!
I made this for Speed Kohles funeral lunch. I used penne pasta and tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, chopped veggies, shredded cheese etc. for the dressing I used fat free miracle whip.
This was amazing like me say it again amazing I mean I was very surprised at how good it really was I knew it would be good be it turnt out grate the kids helped make it and they loved it as well.
GREAT recipie!! ;) ALL family members LVD. it!!My in-laws LV. to git the leftovers! My 2 yr. old daughter wasn't to impressed-lol-But, I did the orginal recipe, w/ a FEW changes; I did, 1/4 Cup of sugar, 3 hard boiled eggs...sliced w/ egg slicer,placed on top of salad, added 2-3 Tbl. sppons of Dijion mustard. After salad chilled fur 4 hrs. added 2 Cups of Cheddar cheese on top!! When I hard boil eggs, I add 2-3 TBL. spoons of vegatable oil, HELPS the eggs to peel faster!! ;-)
First turn off was the bright yellow color and I put less than half of the mustard called for. No one in my family ate more after the first bite except for me, who now has to eat e whole dish myself otherwise it will go to waste. Sorry.
Nice salad, worth making again BUT, I will cut down the sugar to 1/2 c next time.....just my own preference. Thanks for the recipe
This is my go-to recipe for potlucks. I add 3 boiled eggs and 3 cans tuna, plus canned peas. I do reduce the sugar by 1/4. The key is making it the day before so the flavors can blend and the sauce can soak into the noodles.
I used a 1 lb box of elbow macaroni, 1/2 c Miracle Whip light, 1 tsp vinegar, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp mustard, omitted salt, pepper, salt free Emeril's Essence, 2 green onions, 2stalks celery, 1 red pepper, 2 carrots, 2 hard boiled eggs, all finely diced, added FF Ranch and FF sour cream until it was wet enough. Very good, just like Grandma used to make.
I work at a camp on the oregon coast and i cook for hundreds of people daily. This recipe is always a hit for me and every age group seems to enjoy it!
Needed something for an easy side dish from things i had on hand. This worked well. Made 1/2 batch and it still made a lot! Did cut back on the sugar and skipped the celery and pimento. Used a red bell pepper, sliced carrots, onion, and diced cheddar cheese. Tasted even better the next day. Will make a day ahead if i can next time.
this recipe is too sweet. use less than half the sugar - maybe 3 TB
This is a salad I will add to my favorite collection. My daughter loves this salad. So easy to make with a sweet taste. It is an easy recipe to make and take to a pot luck dinner. I used medium shell pasta because I love the way the sauce gets caught in the crevices of the pasta-yum! I did cut back on the mustard and only used less than a Tablespoon and I used 1/2 cup of onions only because the onion I had was a very strong tasting onion.
It was ok. My guests liked it but i thought it was too dry. My noodles must have soaked up the sauce.
Definitely the best macaroni salad I've ever made - and I've made A LOT. If you don't like it too sweet, reduce the sugar just a bit.
This is the best, I have made it twice and everyone that was at the parties I attended were in love with my mac salad, it is perfect! Thanks
My husband LOVES this macaroni salad. It reminds me of the classic summer backyard barbecue. Just the right amount of sweet and tangy.
Followed the recipe, but put it down to 3 servings. Hubby said it was the best macaroni salad I have made, so a Big thank you for making me look like a good cook.
Delicious! I omit the mustard, (not a classic macaroni salad ingredient) and used only a tablespoon of sugar. I use dill pickle juice instead of plain vinegar, and some chopped up pickles too. Didn't use bell pepper or pimento (didn't have any). Wonderful, addictive! Hint: best the day after. Just add a few tablespoons of milk or dill pickle juice to moisten it up before serving again, since the pasta soaks up a lot of the dressing.
Ever since I found this recipe a couple of years ago, we LIVE on it during the summer. Best macaroni salad I've ever had!!!
Not sure why this is called a Classic Macaroni Salad. Way too sweet and watery. Not creamy at all. Was attempting to show my son how easy it is to make a Mac Salad and we threw these ingredients together without altering the recipe.
This is an awesome salad recipe. I found it works best if I make the dressing and refrigerate it for an hour or so before mixing with the vegetables and macaroni - it's thicker and creamier and sticks together better.
This wasn't bad....not sure it was what I wanted, but all the same it wasn't bad. Did modify it a bit. Used half an onion instead of whole, cut sugar down to 1/2 c and used Splenda instead of sugar. Did add some cubed cheddar cheese after I making it, as it seemed to lack something else, cheese added well to taste.
The best HANDS DOWN macaroni salad I have ever eaten!!! Even my husband raved about it, which says A LOT!!
Much too sweet for our tastes. Not sure about adding sugar at all honestly. Especially not this much. It tasted like the boxed macaroni salad you can buy at the store, so if that's your thing, go for it. I won't bother with this again personally. I'm sure it's popular with many but I had to spend the rest of the evening trying to adjust the sweetness out. Sorry, not for us.