Classic Macaroni Salad

This is a salad that everyone seems to love. I always get lots of compliments on this recipe and it is just a pleasing taste that seems to suit everyone.

By Graden

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in the onion, celery, green pepper, carrot, pimentos and macaroni. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving, but preferably overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 528.6mg. Full Nutrition
