Classic is the key word here ... nothing to pretty it up, nothing to add additional flavors, nothing to create a "change" ... just a perfect, classic recipe everyone will love! I not only think its perfect as is, but is also the best base for getting crazy with your own preferences. Here are a few suggestions/hints I have found to be helpful ... some reviews have mentioned it too runny, too sweet, too much onion, or needing some chopped egg, I personally found the "runny" dressing to substancially thicken up overnight in the fridge, but if you are serving within an hour or two of making, I'd suggest tossing with partial dressing and saving the rest to add if necessary just prior to serving that way you control the wetness. I actually prefer adding a bit of dressing to give it a little fresh kick just before the serve. As for the sugar, I have found a little less is needed if you use white vinegar and mayo, but all is needed if using apple cider and miracle whip. It also aids in the consistency of the dressing. To somewhat counter the bite of the onion I chop it a bit fine to blend in better as I'm not a fan of chunky onion bites, but certainly using less is an easy fix. As for the chopped egg, its one of those preference things but often a "must" for some so throw it in there. Same with adding cheese, or mini shrimp, or other veggies, there is no limit to personalizing this perfect start. But, for a fresh, classic macaroni salad, you won't go wrong with "as is" either!