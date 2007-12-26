Hardly Hard Sauce

An easy hard sauce to serve over cake.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter or margarine until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Sift confectioners' sugar into the butter. Add rum, vanilla, and nutmeg. Beat on high speed for 5 minutes. Serve at once over cake, or cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before using if refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 109.2mg. Full Nutrition
