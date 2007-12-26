Hardly Hard Sauce
An easy hard sauce to serve over cake.
I have used this recipe several times. It is fool proof and always a hit.Read More
The recipe just didn't come together taste wise. It will do in a pinch so I'm going to keep looking for something a little more tasty.Read More
This was such a good sauce for a fresh apple cake I made for my granddaughter's 20th birthday party. We served it hot with Vanilla Ice Cream on top. The hard sauce made it so much better. I used Korbel Brandy instead of rum as that is all I had and it was so good with the Brandy. I also heated the sauce in a sauce pan and then spooned a litte on each piece of cake.
excellent, huge hit!!!!
I did not care for this recipe. Not hard sauce at all.
It's EXACTLY what I was looking for - - and SO easy
Not quite sure how this is a 'sauce.' With 1 cup of butter that you whip the heck out of, it is more of a frosting.
