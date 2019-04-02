Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
Extremely flavorful. I did use 1 1/2" thick chops so that instead of butterflying, I could cut a pocket in the side. It keeps all that wonderful filling in the chops where it belongs. Instead of using toothpicks to hold the pockets close, use a piece of spaghetti, it falls apart when the chops are done. Browned the chops on the stovetop, then placed in the oven at 325 for 45-60 minutes. Made a pan sauce with browned bits by adding 1/2 cup of white wine, chicken stock and 1 tbls cold butter.
The reviewers weren't kidding when they said the blue cheese was overpowering. For my two big pork chops, the recipe yielded enough stuffing for at least four chops. (I threw the extra away, and I really hate wasting food.) I wasn't a fan of these and I wound up scraping out 90% of the filling and eating the chops that way and I still felt gross afterward. My fiance is not a huge fan of blue cheese and thought they were decent, but I doubt I will make this recipe again. I would be willing to give it another shot if I used swiss and cream cheese to make up for the blue cheese. If you LOVE blue cheese, you might love these, but if you're on the fence, keep looking.
These were a nice and different alternative to the usual pork chop. For the filling I did as others sugg and added in alittle of cream cheese and a spoonful or two of sourcream(had both on hand)to hold together better. Also I added in some diced garlic & onion, and fresh parmesan and did half feta and half blue cheese. This is a perfect filling to just go in the fridge and use up things you have left over and need to use up. I stuffed into butterflied bone-in pork chops since that's the ones I bought and dipped them in flour and fried in olive oil to brown on each side and baked covered for 40 minutes or so. Very good.
Awesome! A couple things I noticed: you do not need to add salt, the blue cheese gives it enough and you can always add it later; and I used center cut thick pork chops and these needed about 40-50 minutes to cook completely. These were really really good!
Made this for myself and 3 guys, and we all loved it! I used green onion instead of chives, and used half feta cheese and half blue cheese. I added extra bacon and flattened the pork chops before filling them. I also browned both sides of the chops in the bacon grease and added pepper and garlic salt to both sides. I had then in the oven for 40 mins and used skewers to hold the sides together. Will definitely make this one again!
Per one of the suggestions I added some pecans and one chopped granny smith apple to the filling. I also added a few tablespoons of cream cheese to help the filling stick together. I grilled the pork chops for about 7 minutes each side over medium high direct heat instead of baking. They were really well received. I served them with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. I would make these again, its a 'guest worthy' recipe.
This was delicious!!!...I made it for my boyfriend and he loved it. I did modify the recipe like most people said: half blue cheese and half feta. I substituted chives with green onions and I seared the chops to make them nice and golden before I put them in the oven. I will definitely do them again.
Fantastic! Like the other reviews stated, it took about double the cooking time. Didn't add the pecan/apple mixture, and it was great without. Don't add salt - doesn't need it, but did sprinkle the tops of each chop with garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. Served with roasted potatoes and veggies.
This is very good, but has very strong flavor. I added 2 TBSP of cream cheese and used only 2 oz of blue cheese for my 1 lb of pork chops. If you dont like strong flavored cheese, do not try this or change the cheese for feta. Otherwise nice way to use up blue cheese out of fridge.
Very, very good, my son 13 loved it as well as DH. I used Feta instead of Blue Cheese (had it on hand) Very good, very tender and flavorful. Kept stuffed thick chops in the oven for a full hour at 325*. Great Recipe!!
These are very good pork chops. My husband absolutely loved them. I was surprised that I enjoyed them as well considering I am not a blue cheese fan (at all!) I did make some up with feta cheese in place of the blue chhese and these were also good, although I don't think they were quite as flavorful. I will definately make again. Thanks!
Amazing! I used some pork scallopini that I had and just put some filling (subbing green onion for the chives) and a little shredded mozz. and rolled it up (tying them to keep them closed). Seasoned them w/ s, p and garlic powder and browned them in some evoo. I moved them to a baking dish, and to the drippings I added 8oz. of fresh mushrooms that I chopped, some minced garlic and 1 Tbsp. butter. Let that cook a few mins. then added about 1/2 cup white wine. Simmered that for a few and added another Tbsp. of butter to finish it off. I poured this over the roulades, covered and baked them @ 350 for about 30 mins. Uncovered and baked about another 5-10 mins. until it reached the proper temp. All through dinner the only thing hubby kept saying was 'Mmmmm, this is REALLY good', and it was! I know I did a few things differently, but I did use all of the ingredients called for and just put my own spin on it. I will def be making this again and again! Thanks for sharing. :)
These were fabulous! I used 1 1/2 inch thick Pork Loin chops so I baked in the oven for 1 hour @ 350 degrees. After reading reviews, I decided to use feta cheese. I cooked up 4 slices of Applewood thick smoked bacon and crumbled. I used a tablespoon of sour cream and a tablespoon of chive and onion cream cheese to the feta. I browned the chops in the bacon grease for one minute and then stuffed the chops and placed in the preheated oven. Yummy.....
This was very good. I'm giving it 5 starts for flavor, but the cooking time was off quite a bit. My pork chops were not very thick at all and this took about 35 minutes for them to cook, I also turned the heat up to 350 to help move it along. The flavor of the blue cheese, bacon & chives was heavenly! This was easy to make yet was so elegant. We'll have this again. Thank you for a yummy dinner!
Yum Yum Yum. If your having hesitations on whether to make this or not, DO IT. It was wonderful! I was worried listening to some of the comments but I thought it was great. I did make a few adjustment per some advice: In a bowl I mixed herb flavored FETA cheese, chopped green onions, and crispy bacon (cooked crispy in skillet and hand crumbled). To that I added some sour cream (just enough to hold the mixture together making it easier to stuff)and a little melted butter. I seasoned the butterfly chops with ground pepper and then coated one side with egg using a brush. In a bag (ziploc is fine) I put pork bread crumbs that I got at the grocery store for about $1, then placed the chops individually in the bag and shook enough to coat lightly. Don't worry if the other side is coated with crumbs a little. Then I placed on baking sheet (breaded side down) and spooned feta mixture on chops. I folded the chops over and placed about 4 toothpicks on perimeter of chops to hold in stuffing. Baked @ 350 for about 45-50 minutes. No worries if cheese starts to melt out of chops. These were perfect. Perfect Perfect. Served with long grain wild rice and rolls. My dad loved it. Will make for boyfriend soon.
The blue cheese taste is quite strong, but I love blue cheese so it's fine for me. I may try a different type of cheese such as feta, as well as add in more bacon and chives. If the chops are very thick, you may want to pound them out a bit to even the cooking time. All-in-all I quite liked this recipe.
This is such a great recipe.We had this for second Christmas day dinner with guests and it was liked by everyone.We followed the suggestions of some other reviewers and substitued some of the blue cheese with feta.We also used pork loin instead of pork chops.It turned out delicious,even though next time I'll probably go for blue cheese only,it was tasty but I just love blue cheese(didn't want it too overpowering this time,since we had guests).All in all a great recipe,perfect for a special occassion!
Wonderful way to cook a pork chop. We had company the night I made these, so I had to adjust the cheeses to everyone's liking. I made mine as written with the bleu cheese crumbles, 2 were made with feta cheese and 1 with fresh mozzarella cheese. The rest of the ingredients were used in each pork chop. Rather than use a toothpick, I have kitchen twine (Christmas gift from apple.streudel) that I tied each pork chop with to hold the insides in. The results were a moist pork chop with incredible fillings. So glad I have a few more thick chops in the freezer to make these again.
This was super good!!! Did sub 2/3 feta for the blue cheese as my boyfriend doesn't like blue cheese-- I did sneek about an ounce of blue cheese in with out telling him-- next time I will go half feta and half blue as I loved the blue cheese flavor. He still raved, and all but licked his plate! The chops tased super good, but they came out pale and unattractive, so I will probably brown the chops before baking next time, as other reviewers suggested, just to get the nice brown color.... other than that, super recipe, thanks!!
This is an awesome recipe. Made a few changes to it. I added chopped apples and pecans with a hint of fresh ginger to the stuffing. I browned it in a skillet with EVOO and crusted the chops with finely chopped pecans before placing it in the oven! It came out great! very flavorful! Will definitely make this again!! Also i scaled back the amount of blue cheese to about 3 ounces! well balanced flavor!
My husband and I loved this recipe. Lots of flavor and very easy to make- even with being a novice cook. I would reduce the amount of cheese for my next try to make it a bit healthier- the recipe calls for too much. Otherwise, great recipe :)
Good recipe. Adding apples & pecans will make it better. Also - while I'm not a believer in browning most things, the presentation on these is vastly improved if you brown before you stuff & bake. Also - don't forget the garlic salt on the outside of the chops. The stuffing definitely flavors the chops, but there was something lacking on the outside.
Used half blue and half Stilton to use up open pkgs. Only 3 oz of cheese but 3 slices of bacon. Also added pan toasted pecans. Next time I will try some apple as suggested. I cooked in grill pan instead of oven. Cut a pocket in each thick chop then used thin kitchen twine and a large curved upholstery needle to sew up the opening.
I thought it was great and easy! I used blue cheese on my husbands and substituted cream cheese in mine. My husband said a little less blue cheese in his because its so strong... but it was still delicious!! great job!
I made these last night and took note of some of the other reviews. To soften the strong flavour of the blue cheese, I added some soft cheese with chives. Instead of the chives I used the greeen parts of a bunch of scallions for a more oniony flavour. Served them with Scallion mash, green beans and gravy. Very good recipe!
i'm not the biggest fan of blue cheese and for me it was a bit too much. my cheese melted out of the chops,they shrunk horribly...just one thing after another! this recipe was ok, idk if i'd make it again but like i said, i'm not the biggest fan of blue cheese. my hubby liked it more than i do (and he loves blue chz). i followed the recipe exactly.
05/11/2010
This was delicious. I took other reviewers advice and browned the chops in the bacon grease before moving to the oven. About 25-30 mins in the oven was more than enough time after browning both sides. I also added cream cheese to the stuffing mixture, to keep everything together. My husband thought the blue cheese was a bit strong (would maybe try feta next time) but I thought it was perfect. We didn't have any chives (or green onions) so I just left them out. Perhaps that would have helped even out the sharpness of the cheese. Would def. make again!!
I used the boneless sirloin chops. I didn't stuff them, I put the stuffing on the top. I also threw in some apples & pecans. I had to cover them w/foil so that the top didn't burn. This is definately a keeper!
I have tried tons of recipes here and this is the first one I feel is worth commenting on....it really is delicious ...my husband is low carbing it so I made 2 chops for him and a large helping of fresh sauteed spinach.It went very well together. I did modify the recipe slightly as blue cheese is so overwhelming...I used all feta and then dribbled maybe 1/2 TBLSPN Blue Cheese salad dressing into the mix. I used 2 strips of really good thick bacon so I had enough grease to brown the chops in before baking, which made them a pretty golden brown and a little more delish. It's a great recipe and I will try with some of the other suggestions. My husband loved it....what man wouldn't it's pork, wrapped in pork, fried in pork. But it was worth breaking my diet for 1 yummylious bite.
Excellent! These chops were so good and the blue cheese was not overpowering like I was afraid it might be. I used a slightly higher ratio of bacon to blue cheese and left out the salt as per other reviews. I also cooked for 45 minutes as my chops were thicker! Family loved it!
I have to start by saying I do NOT like Blue cheese. I thought this recipe was great and so did my family. I made some slight changes. I add a scoop of sour cream and chive/onion cream cheese (like other people suggested). I browned it in the bacon fat. Then I made a gravy in the drippings (I also added an onion & shallot to the pan while it cooked in the oven). It came out great. I will make it again.
I made this last night and it was a hit. I did make a few changes. I used goat cheese instead of blue cheese. Also i used butcher cut applewood smoked bacon. As others suggested I browned the chops before baking them. My husband really enjoyed these pork chops and he wished I would have doubled the recipe!!!
My husband invited a friend over just after I'd left for the grocery store and committed to this recipe (not his usual style but okay). This turned out great. I did add an egg wash with bread crumbs to finish it on the outside.
I modified this a bit, but in the end it was quite delicious. I had 4 pork loin portions that were about an inch thick. I cut a pocket into each of them. I used 4.4 oz of bleu cheese (that is the size of the package I had, and what is a girl going to do with .4 oz of bleu cheese?), 2 Tablespoons of cream cheese, 6 slices cooked bacon, and 3 chopped green onions. I stuffed the pork chops with the stuffing, and then closed the holes using tooth picks. I coated each chop in egg wash, and then dredged them in Shake and Bake Oven Fried Pork coating. I baked the chops at 400 F for 20 minutes (as per the box of Shake and Bake), and they were fantastic. This was a great recipe because in addition to being yummy, it didn't require ingredients I don't keep on hand and didn't dirty very many dishes. I will make it again.
This recipe was very good! I did change a few things. I did cut the blue cheese with cream cheese like others suggested and I used store bought bacon pieces. I browned them first in olive oil and then, after draining oil, returned them to the pan to simmer> I made some brown gravy for them to simmer in (about 30 minutes) and they were AWESOME! My husband loved them. The blue cheese and gravy gave them an unique but wonderful flavor and the simmering made the chops very tender! I will definitely be making these again! There is soo much you can do with this recipe!
My husband and i arent typically bleu cheese fans, so i made a few changes to this reciepe. First i did the bleu cheese, but also added some cream cheese to keep it all together, some gorgonzola cheese and some mozerella cheese. I added my own spices, some cayanne red pepper, garlic... ect. I added more bacon the called for and added a bit of melted butter. MIxed all that together, and intead of butterflying the pork chop i cut it down the middle half way and did the same thing across x like... put the cheese mix in. then i added shake and bake to the pork chop to keep in the juices. It wasnt too rich and served my husband well! I served this with a side of green beans and garlic mashed potatoes.
This was very good compared to the boring pork chops i normally make. My husband can not stand blue cheese so I did sub creame cheese instead. I think next time i might use feta. That sounds interesting. My six year old ate a whole chop to herself.
Outstanding! I added 1-2 tbsp of sour cream & chive cream cheese to the stuffing mixture for consistency. Also, I did use butterflied pork chops but they were quite thick and required 45-60 minutes in the oven. Overall, wonderful! I will make it again- thanks!
It turns out I do not like bleu cheese, nor does anyone in my family. This tasted terrible but I made the recipe again using Feta and a tenderloin and it got RAVE reviews at a dinner party we had. I tied up the pork and crusted t with rosemary , salt, pepper and cooked in the oven. Thanks, this was a great success with a little modification to the cheese.
wow. we loved it. we normally do not eat the same meal twice in a month but we are having this again only 10 days later we loved it so much. I did substitute half blue cheese with goat cheese and added a little extra bacon. It was wonderful thanks for the fav.
I didn't have a full 4oz of blue cheese, so I mixed in some left over feta and cream cheese as others had suggested. It definetly made more than enough for the two pork chops that I had. Next time I'll cut back on the amount of cheese I use. This is definetly not for someone who doesn't like the taste of blue cheese. I do like it, however, and loved the flavor of the blue cheese and the bacon. I omitted the chives because I didn't have any on hand. I will be making this again for sure.
hubby rated these at a 3 ... so-so for him. my kids kind of picked at them, and would only eat them when drenched in ketchup. i'm not a pork eater so i'm going off of their responses, but it wasn't a favorite. hubby said the flavor of the cheese was overpowering and too strong. he said he would enjoy it more with a milder cheese, like mozzarella. he did enjoy the bacon and chives, but also felt the pork chops could have been more seasoned than they were. he also suggested that next time i lightly dredge them in flour and saute them in a skillet instead of baking. however, i will say this was definitely different from the usual baked pork chop, so i appreciate the creative twist and nice change from the regular. thanks!
Did change the recipe some. Used half bleu cheese, half feta cheese, and green onions instead of chives. I don't even like bleu cheese, but this was excellent. My boyfriend loved it too! Thanks for the recipe.
This was absolutely amazing! I didnt add as much Blue Cheese because my husband isnt a huge fan and everyone was complaining about how assertive it is, but man, i wish we would have added more, but OH MY GOD was this delicious!
We loved these chops. As recommended, added some feta and parmesan cheese and stuffed 4 chops with the same amount of filling. Paired them with the Herb Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Basil Carrots also from this site. Delicious!
We had these a while back but I forgot to rate them. I loved them. The blue cheese and the cream cheese blended beautifully and gave it a subtle but definite zing. My husband on the other hand hates blue cheese. I thought he would like it blended with the other ingredients but he did not. I will definitely be having this again and the hubby can have a plain baked chop.
This is an awesome recipe and has earned its way into our family. I cut a deep pocket in the middle of each chop,seasoned inside and out with garlic powder,pepper and onion powder. then i browned the chops in bacon grease before baking. I doubled the bacon and baked them 40 minutes for 4 chops. i did not add an form of salt and believe me, as a salt lover ,I am here to say this recipe does not need salt and should never have been a part of this recipe. If you like blue cheese you will find this recipe to be a keeper. thanks for sharing.
This was an incredible dish! I made it with no substitutions and it was so good that my husband said he was falling in love with me all over again! I had made extra so we could have leftovers and it was almost better the second day because the flavors really got to soak into the pork.
Good pork chops! Made these for my bf and I tonight. We enjoyed them, but I still think I am going to try pork chops III by Karen (the blue cheese taste was too dominant IMHO).... I followed DOMMECHEF's directions "almost" to a T with great results. My only (minor) changes were to sub gorgonzola for blue cheese (it's milder) and use 3 strips of bacon instead of 2 (I needed to clear out what was left in my fridge). Oh, and I browned my pork chops in bacon grease and then poured what was left (the grease) over the chops in my greased baking dish. I purchased a package of 2 boneless top loin chops for $3 at my local Italian market which worked out perfectly!!!! I do not know how long it took them to bake... I used my Williams-Sonoma digital thermometer and baked to an internal temperature of 170 degrees. Served alongside spinach with a twist by Elizabeth (the two paired nicely together). I think I would have liked this dish even better with chopped GrannySmith apples and pecans in the cheese mixture (which I will try next time just to see for myself). Thanks for sharing this very easy recipe!
What the heck? This is really a little bit of pork wrapped around a crazy blob of blue cheese!! It was good- for the first bite, and then I couldn't taste much. A few bites more and my mouth began to numb... It could be good, but 2 oz per serving is WAY too much cheese. And it needs something creamy to improve the texture. The chives were totally lost, I didn't even know they were there, and the bacon was only apparent when it rarely outnumbered the cheese in a bite. Also, be careful- it's REALLY easy to overcook these chops (no real moisture inside). Could be good, with a few tweaks, but as is- blech. (no offense)
Very good. I followed others suggestions by mixing the blue cheese with some cream cheese. I forgot to add the chives and it was still great. Next time I would brown the pork chops on each side before baking.
