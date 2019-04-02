Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

Good pork chops! Made these for my bf and I tonight. We enjoyed them, but I still think I am going to try pork chops III by Karen (the blue cheese taste was too dominant IMHO).... I followed DOMMECHEF's directions "almost" to a T with great results. My only (minor) changes were to sub gorgonzola for blue cheese (it's milder) and use 3 strips of bacon instead of 2 (I needed to clear out what was left in my fridge). Oh, and I browned my pork chops in bacon grease and then poured what was left (the grease) over the chops in my greased baking dish. I purchased a package of 2 boneless top loin chops for $3 at my local Italian market which worked out perfectly!!!! I do not know how long it took them to bake... I used my Williams-Sonoma digital thermometer and baked to an internal temperature of 170 degrees. Served alongside spinach with a twist by Elizabeth (the two paired nicely together). I think I would have liked this dish even better with chopped GrannySmith apples and pecans in the cheese mixture (which I will try next time just to see for myself). Thanks for sharing this very easy recipe!