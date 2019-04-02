Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!

Recipe by DOMMECHEF

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a shallow baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the blue cheese, bacon and chives. Divide into halves, and pack each half into a loose ball. Place each one into a pocket of a butterflied pork chop, close, and secure with toothpicks. Season each chop with garlic salt and pepper. Keep in mind that the blue cheese will be salty. Place in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or it may take longer if your chops are thicker. Cook until the stuffing is hot, and chops are to your desired degree of doneness. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 992.5mg. Full Nutrition
