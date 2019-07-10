Grilled or Fried Skirt Steak

4.2
62 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 8
  • 1 0

Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It is simply delicious grilled or fried and served with blue cheese dressing.

Recipe by JAYEAST

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mustard and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Trim away most of the fat from steak; rub with mustard mixture. Place steak into a resealable plastic bag and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, and up to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat a grill or large skillet for medium-high heat.

  • Grill or fry steak for about 5 minutes per side, or to your desired degree of doneness. Remove from heat and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Cut each steak along the grain into 4 pieces. Serve with blue cheese dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 46.5g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 905mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022