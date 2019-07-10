Grilled or Fried Skirt Steak
Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It is simply delicious grilled or fried and served with blue cheese dressing.
Great, simple recipe. I skipped the dressing. Also, I didn't have time to marinate for an entire hour and it still came out fabulous.
Sorry, I have tried Skirt steak many many times...marinated and cooked on high heat for just minutes, as tghe pros tell you.....for fajitas...and I need a better cut of steak. This is tougher than I think an experienced chef would want. If I make Steak fajitas it has to be a better cut than this...Read More
This is a great recipe! I used whole grain dijon mustard, marinated it for just 1 hour and it was flavorful and spicy! The blue cheese dressing really added a nice touch. I appreciate the advice on how to cut the meat, as I had never made skirt steak before.
Great flavor! I didn't have an hour to marinate- so I fried it with the juices and some butter!
In addition to salt and pepper, I also added some fresh minced garlic and a dash of sugar to the marinade mixture. I then marinated it for a full day before frying it in a pan over medium-high heat. It was good.
Excellent! I was worried that the mustard flavor would be overpowering but that was not the case at all. Made with steamed green beans, egg noodles and a salad. So easy and quick, I will definitely make again.
This turned out very good. I grilled it on a hot grill and it took about 10-15 minutes for medium rare. My husband and son thought it was perfect just the way it was, but I thought it was a tiny bit too tangy. Next time I'll mix a little worcestershire sauce into it too tame the mustard flavor a little.
Couldn't believe how just so few ingredients packed so much flavor. So simple and so tasty! Comes out perfect every time.
Good recipe if you have this cut of meat and you are short on time. Didn't make my husband say "Wow!", but will make again. We added about 1/2 tsp garlic powder to give it more flavor.
This recipe turned out really great. I was very happy with the ease and simplicity of it. I wasn't too sure what it would be like using mustard on fried meat, but the steak turned out wonderful! Husband, sister, and guest agreed.
This was easy and tasted great! I followed recipe exactly. Everyone loved it. I will be making this again.
This came out excellent! I used a very nice skirt steak from a local farm that raises the cows on pasture. I didn't have quite 1/3 cup mustard but just used what I had. I marinated for about 2 hours. When I fried the steak, I used a cast iron skillet and medium heat. I made sure that the steak did not get much above medium rare. The meat was tender and so flavorful. The mustard taste paired great with the grass fed flavor of the steak. The mustard we used had horseradish in it which I think also added to the yumminess :) I served this with sweet potatoes that I had roasted with onions and garlic and then blended in a vita-mix to mashed-potatoe consistency and some swiss chard sauteed with onions. A wonderful meal!!!
Fantastic flavor as written. (Only marinated for an hour.) Don't forget to peel away the "silver skin" on back of steak.
This was definitely a hit in our household! I practically have to pull teeth to get my daughter to eat more than 3 or 4 bits of meat. She actually had seconds, and asked if we could have it again tomorrow night! The only thing I did differently was use dijon mustard and add 2 tsp of minced garlic to the marinade. We actually broiled the meat since it was raining too hard to grill and I didn't feel like pan frying. This is definitely going into my recipe box. Thank you!!
This was quite good! I'm not a fan of mustard but this steak I did enjoy. Had to stove top cook since I don't have a grill. Fried in EVOO for about 12 mins. on each side. Definitely will make again.
This had great flavor but was extremely tough! My husband and I could only eat like 2 bites. I marinated it for over an hour and fried it up on the stove. I don't know what I did wrong to make it come out so tough. I would like to try it again though.
i sprinkled crumbled blue cheese after the steaks came off the pan. The crumbled blue cheese was as must have! Ver simple and delish!
This is a pretty tough piece of meat; I tried this recipe, and although the flavor was fine, the texture was tough. Next time I buy a skirt steak I'll run it through the crock pot. I think this piece of meat would be fine for a chili or a very slow stew, but a tough piece of meat like this doesn't do well with a quick grilling or frying. Slow cook a skirt steak. You'll enjoy the flavor AND be able to chew it.
A very good recipe I might have to use it at a cookoff !! I coated the meat with olive oil before the mustard and lemon juice.
MUCH better than ground beef for sandwich. Tried it marinated and not. Not is just as good. Just a juice, wonderful beef sandwich. Serves well with baked sweet potato or "Irish" potato. Presents well plated.
Delicious! You can taste the marinade all the way through the steak. I marinated for 10 hours, then grilled as directed. Very flavorful.
Absolutely delicious, as is - no changes needed. Whole family enjoyed the recipe and it was incredibly simple. Thanks!
This was so simple, yet delicous! The steak was so tender and juicy and the mustard flavor was amazing!!! My husband savored every bite :)
really really good and flavorful. marinaded it for about 8 hours or so and started it on the grill and moved it to the cast iron skillet i have as my grill doesnt work all that great... so i just fried it up and it came out really good. definitely making this again and next time im gonna use a bigger hunk of meat because one small steak just wasnt enough for 2 people lol.
Hubby and our oldest daughter absolutely love skirt steak. I don't eat red meat so I can't comment, but between the two of them they devoured about a pound and a half. I increased the lemon and cut back a bit on the mustard and added some seasonings. Thanks Jay!
I read the comments all the time before trying a recipe and the comments wth this one where right one! This recipe was amazing. I made it for a friends birthday dinner and they raved about it afterwards. I've been making my steak this way since then!
We liked this and will probably fix again. I grilled it at 4 minutes to a side for a nice medium rare. We didn't try the blue cheese but probably will the next time.
Man that was a pretty good skirt steak, I have never cooked one of these stove top. None the less it turned our really well! Now if I can only figure out how to get my wife to wear a skirt id be in heaven!!!
The skirt steak sauce was excellent. I didn't use just spicy brown mustard. After the steak was cooked, it still had a subtle hint of the bleu cheese and mustard. Good stuff. I should have allowed it to marinate the full 24 hours, but I still had fantastic results.
I marinated this for several hours and flavor was good but steak was tough!!
That was such an epic fail.
This recipe is great as is I didn't need to make any changes!
Not that great, I'm sorry to say. The meat probably would have tasted as good with nothing on it. I got a large portion of meat to serve to my family and used this recipe on half of it and rubbed the other half of it with a parsley/pepper mixture. Everybody liked the parsley/pepper version better. The mustard seemed to overpower the already rich flavor of the meat.
Soooo yummy! i didnt have lemon so I used lime, but it was delicious!!! Definitely adding it to my summer grilling recipes!
I thought this recipe was just okay. I read all the reviews, and since some seemed to think it wasn't flavorful enough, I added garlic powder to the marinade. I marinated the meat for 10 hours before cooking it. The marinade itself tastes good, but it didn't penetrate the meat. It was very bland as a result. I won't be adding this to my recipe box.
I did not care for this recipe.
Very easy, very flavorful recipe. The meat was very tender, but I forgot to use the blue cheese dressing which I think would have really been a nice addition. I will make again.
Just ok. It was not as flavourful as I would have expected.
This was great. I did add some garlic to the marinade. I coated meat and let meat marinate for about 45 minutes while it reached room temperature, I see that is recommended when cooking steak. Fried using high heat. Tender and wonderful!
Pretty good - nice flavor.
I never write reviews but this recipe was super easy. I too didn't have enough time to marinate and it was still amazing! I will def make this over and over again.
Method was probably very good but the cut is definitely not a favorite. Most important, peel the fatty membrane off back the best you can, otherwise....chew, chew, chew.
I expected more after reading the reviews. I followed the recipe as written. This turned out tough and very mustardy. I guess I hoped the marinade flavors would transform magically. I’ll not make again.
AWESOME! So easy! I followed the recipe to the T and it turned out great! I marinated for about 3 hours. The blue cheese dressing is great touch. Can't say enough good about this - TRY IT!
I was dubious that this recipe would improve the flavor of flank steak, but I gave it a whirl anyway. O.M.G.! Super easy and super awesome! My husband was asking what else we could marinate in this! I used a whole mustard seed country type mustard. Just yummy!
Easy to make. I usually have the ingredients on hand so it makes for a quick fix. The steak turns out very tender and I have gotten quite a few compliments on this.
We had this for dinner tonight and thoroughly enjoyed it. The flavor went right through the meat with just a hint of mustard. Tender and delicious.
