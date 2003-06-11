Orange Oatmeal Muffins

What a great recipe! I did read the previous reviews and followed some of the posted advice, but I am thoroughly in love with these muffins! I used quick oats instead of rolled, and they seem to be fine for the recipe, and used 1 cup of Odwalla orange juice instead of the 1/2 oj and 1/2 cup water to soak the oats in, and I used 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda as suggested. I'm very pleased with the results. I baked them in a 8 mini-loaf pan rather than muffin tins, and the recipe made 8 perfectly sized mini loaves. I sprayed the heck out of the pans with Pam baking spray (includes flour) even though it was a non-stick pan, and the loaves popped right out, intact after cooling about 20 minutes. I also sprinkled chopped pecans over the top before baking, but they sank down into the batter during baking, which is just fine. They are a very, very tender muffin - slightly crumbly. I think it is the oatmeal that gives the muffins that texture, but I think it's great. I love the soft mouth feel. Although it has great orange flavor with the 1 cup of Odwalla OJ, next time I think I may add 1/2 tsp orange extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla instead of all vanilla, and take it from there for even more intense orange flavor. Pecan is definitely the right nut to add to this recipe, if you want to add a nut. I omitted the raisens as we aren't big fans of them. These are super easy to make, and will be a staple at our house! Thank you for sharing!