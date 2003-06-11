Orange Oatmeal Muffins

These are moist muffins with a hint of orange flavoring in it. I received this recipe from my great aunt at the time I was married.

Recipe by Doreen Wetheral

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease or paper-line muffin pans.

  • In a small bowl soak oats in orange juice and water for 15 minutes.

  • In a large bowl cream together butter or margarine and sugars. Beat in eggs and oat mixture.

  • In a separate bowl, blend flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and nutmeg. Stir into batter. Stir in vanilla and raisins. Spoon batter into prepared muffin pans, filling 2/3 full.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 361.8mg. Full Nutrition
