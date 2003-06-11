Orange Oatmeal Muffins
These are moist muffins with a hint of orange flavoring in it. I received this recipe from my great aunt at the time I was married.
What a great recipe! I used more orange juice instead of the 1/2 c. water, and omitted the butter and used 1/2 c. non-fat plain yogurt instead. I also omitted the white sugar. These changes made the muffins very low in fat and calories, yet they were still nicely sweet and moist.Read More
The idea of the recipe was good, however, the baking soda is very strong tasting. Also, the muffins were extremely soft and broke as they were taken out of the tin. If you are going to make this recipe, I would suggest making these few adjustments: Baking soda decrease to 1/2 teaspoon and up the baking powder to 1-1/2 teaspoons. Also, add an additional 1/4 cup of flour.Read More
What a great recipe! I did read the previous reviews and followed some of the posted advice, but I am thoroughly in love with these muffins! I used quick oats instead of rolled, and they seem to be fine for the recipe, and used 1 cup of Odwalla orange juice instead of the 1/2 oj and 1/2 cup water to soak the oats in, and I used 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda as suggested. I'm very pleased with the results. I baked them in a 8 mini-loaf pan rather than muffin tins, and the recipe made 8 perfectly sized mini loaves. I sprayed the heck out of the pans with Pam baking spray (includes flour) even though it was a non-stick pan, and the loaves popped right out, intact after cooling about 20 minutes. I also sprinkled chopped pecans over the top before baking, but they sank down into the batter during baking, which is just fine. They are a very, very tender muffin - slightly crumbly. I think it is the oatmeal that gives the muffins that texture, but I think it's great. I love the soft mouth feel. Although it has great orange flavor with the 1 cup of Odwalla OJ, next time I think I may add 1/2 tsp orange extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla instead of all vanilla, and take it from there for even more intense orange flavor. Pecan is definitely the right nut to add to this recipe, if you want to add a nut. I omitted the raisens as we aren't big fans of them. These are super easy to make, and will be a staple at our house! Thank you for sharing!
I've made this recipe a few times and the muffins are so yummy they go very quickly. I brought them to work and had to print out this recipe for 3 people! my co-worker added raisins when she made them and they came out good too. I used "lots of pulp" orange juice for extra flavor. I also replaced the water with orange juice and I replaced half of the butter with applesauce, to save some fat. My kids ate them up too!
Great for breakfast muffin. I used1/2 whole wheat flour,1/2 apple sauce and 1/2 butter, used all OJ, no water,added dried cranberrys and a couple of tablespoons of ground flax seeds. I will use a little less sugar next time since I added all OJ, they came out a little on the sweet side. They came out very moist and were not crumbly. Delish!
These were great! I had quick cooking oats, so I only soaked them in the orange juice/water mixture for 10 minutes and they turned out good. Also, for all those people that had so much trouble getting them out of the pan...when you use muffin paper cups there's no problems. Will definatly make again, thanks!
These are the best muffins I have ever tasted. My husband is always asking me to make them.
not bad... not as good as I thaught it would be. I used more orange juice and still the taste was too mild for me. I think you should also reduce the sugar quantity. It will do good for breakfast with tea though.
This is my new favourite muffin! I did things a little bit differently: only added brown sugar, a few squirts of honey, substituted a 1/4 cup of butter for applesauce and added 1/4 cup of plain yogurt. The taste was fantastic. The actual orange flavour was quite mild, so next time I may add some zest/extract if I want more orange taste. Thanks and I'm going to make another batch now!
These had a nice flavor...they just did not rise at all.
You can definitely taste the orange flavor! (I found this exciting, as often you can't). I doubled the recipe and it was fine. It made a bit more than 24 and I had to cook each batch longer - about 25 min. Somewhat crumbly muffin. TIP: Doesn't rise much, so either fill up to top (not just 2/3) or add more baking powder. I'd make again.
This was a very good recipe. I used a cup of 'craisins' in place of raisins, only because we like them better, but they they were wonderful. Thanks.
These were just okay. Not good, not bad. Like others, they did not rise well. The taste was just okay, but I think maybe some additional spices or something would add a little to the complexity of the taste.
Very yummy and easy to make. I used 3/4 cup of oj and 1/4 cup of hot water. This was my first time making this and will add nuts next time to see how it turns out (I don't like raisins). Thanks so much for a great, easy recipe.
These are pretty tasty but certainly not the best. I took some other reviewers' suggestions such as reducing the baking soda, using only oj and omitting the white sugar. They tasted good, the orange flavor was very mild which was okay but as others have mentioned, the muffin was very soft. I'm glad I used paper liners or I don't think I could have gotten them out of the muffin tin! I had to bake them for an additional three minutes. These would be a nice dessert for lunch but I don't think I would make them for breakfast again.
I made these last night because my husband wanted something citrussy and I wanted something healthy. I ommitted the nutmeg bc I didn't have any, ommitted the water, and used all juice that I squeezed from Navel oranges. I also used the zest from the 4 oranges I squeezed and left all the fresh pulp in the juice. I also used 100% whole wheat flour instead of the all-purpose. They were amazing! So fluffy, which I totally didn't expect from a muffin with oats and ww flour. They tasted SO good, and the orange flavor was just right, though WAY more than a 'hint' as the recipe description says, which was likely due to all the zest I included. They were just PERFECT, and pretty healthy to boot!
these had a great flavor, but I really had trouble with the crumbly nature - difficult to eat - not sure if I want to retry with some of the review suggestions !
Great breakfast muffins!! I tried to add some more fiber...some wheat germ, flax seed, orange rind and chopped pecans. Fabulous!!
I must admit I really loved this recipe! I do the "Saturday Muffins" for our local dance company, and this was a hands-down winner. Since I do so many different types, I usually end up substituting "something", so this is what I ended up with this time:) Used 1 1/4 c. of water and added a 1/2 tsp of orange oil to it.(Really gave the muffins that orange flavor.) Ground up about 1/2 c. of walnuts really fine, added almond extract instead, and doubled the amount of baking powder, 'cause I like my muffins tall!
Solid simple muffin. Reminded me of a grandma's muffin, not a crazy jam-packed Starbucks muffin. My only change was to do 50/50 white and whole wheat flour, as I'm trying to use it up. Added a nice additional healthy taste/texture. I added dried cranberries to mine and highly recommend it. UNlike other reviews I like the texture (moist but not too dense, light but not too fall-apart) and could taste the subtle orange juice taste (different than a strong extract or zest flavor). I recommend everyone have a thermometer inside their ovens and pre-heat thoroughly, also do as they say and use boiling water -- this will aid in rising. Don't over-mix the batter or it will get tough -- about ten turns of a mixing spoon and it should still be lumpy and have a few flour streaks. A nice, simple, wholesome old-fashioned muffin that you'd be happy to have for breakfast or a snack - not too sweet but just enough.
These muffins had a nice orange flavor, not too sweet and very moist. I changes I made were applesauce instead of butter, and I used 1/2 c. of raw sugar instead of brown or white sugar. Also, I topped them with chopped walnuts which really made them good. Only suggestion is that there was too much baking soda flavour! Next time I will probably use 1 1/2 tsp. of baking powder instead.
I´ve made these muffins twice and I can´t seem to get them to work out. They´re moist alright, but they don´t rise much and the flavour is pretty bland.
Great muffin, very moist. The second time I made them I used all juice instead 1/2 water. I liked more orange flavor. I will use it again & again.
These muffins are so good! Moist and yummy. The orange flavor is very subtle. I did use 1/2 whole wheat, 1/2 white flour and they turned out great!
Big, tasty, and perfect texture. Following the advice in the previous reviews, I used all OJ instead of water. Also, I used walnuts instead of raisins.
Oh so easy and oh so delish! Moist and fragrant, this is an absolute treat whether served as a brunch dish or a simple snack!
"I like these muffins" said my husband. (who happens to be writing this) I used quick oats, but next time will try old fashioned oats. I also used fresh squeezed OJ and fresh ground nut meg. They filled the house with a wonderful aroma.
nice way to use up oranges, i added zest ( 1 table) and used all OJ as suggested....interesting texture, moist, great for breakfast, recipe true to measurements (mine made 12.... TIP: If batter seems thin or watery put in fridge for a few minutes.......then spoon into cus...
MAGNIFICENT! I followed the recipe pretty much exact except fo these changes * adding one teaspoon of orange extract instead of vanilla and just a dash of vanilla. * used "quick oats" instead of rolled oates ( not sure of what the differance is) * and followed other peoples suggestions and used 1 cup of orange juice and ommited the water completely. * a dash of allspice They are very crumbly but no one minded because they were sooo delish! Very moist and melt in your mouth.
Moist and tender, but more like cupcake texture than muffin, just not as sweet. We followed another reviewer's suggestion and added only oj, but the orange flavor still needed a boost. Next time, I'll add orange zest and maybe even a drop of orange extract. If there is a next time. I prefer a muffin to be a muffin. Already have a delicious orange cupcake recipe from this site!
Very good! I Used 1/4 cup applesauce to replace some half of the butter and they turned out great. A definate make again!
They didn't rise at all! I am not sure what I did wrong and what I need to do to fix this problem. I was soo hoping they'd be as good as some of the reviews. Well, I have yet to taste them as they are all sunken in the muffin tin.. maybe I'll grab a fork and eat my way through the pan. :(
Delicious! I love the flavor - not too strong and the texture - chewy and moist. I had no problems with the muffins falling or being soft. I used rolled oats, maybe it is an issue when you use instant oats. Will be making these again soon!
These muffins were great! I entered them in an Oatmeal cooking contest and won 2nd place in the muffins and breads category. The muffins were pretty crumbly so I decided to make mini muffins and it worked out wonderfully. Also, baking them longer helped the muffins be less crumbly. I definately recommend this recipe for any meal of the day!
Yummy! Definitely a keeper.
replace the water with Orange Juice and I added Orange Zest too. I served them to company for breakfast with a fruit salad. I sprinkled powdered sugar on top and oh I added some raisins too. Yummo
These muffins are very moist and absolutely wonderfull(and healthy).BUT you should DOUBLE the amount of ORANGEJUICE
i made according to recipe, unfortunately, i didn't read the reviews first. i used quick oats and although the muffins were quite tender, they weren't very "orangey". i'll try again and use all oj as suggested and maybe some orange zest to boost the orange flavor.
The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars is because I would of preferred a more orange flavor but, as is they were gone before the end of the day. My husband's friends loved them and my parents were fighting over the last one last night. I made them again tonight and added 1/4 c. chopped orange rind and 1/2 tsp. of orange extract. I too omitted the water and added 1 cup orange juice fresh squeezed since we have an orange tree and I went with the pecans rather than raisins . I am waiting for the end results now. Great recipe!
I thought this was just absolutely fantastic. I made it exactly to the recipe, without raisins, adding just a touch of orange peel since I happened to have some. I can't say anything other than Fantastic!!! Perfect way to use up that last bit of orange juice in your fridge.
Super moist muffins and extremely tasty. I used orange juice instead of water. I omited completely the quantity of the white sugar and replaced the brown sugar with dark brown sugar. Since I added the raisins, the muffins did not came very sweet. However, it is rich in calories.
These are very moist, light and fluffy! Recipe makes enough batter to fill 12 muffin cups FULL! I added a little cinnamon and allspice, and reduced the fat by using light sour cream in place of butter. Yum!
I notice in the picture that the muffins do sink in the middle. This made people question me whether they were baked right through. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to improve on that. Other than that they were good
These tasted good, but were too crumbly. I took everyone's suggestions about using all OJ instead of water & OJ, increasing baking powder and decreasing baking soda. I don't give it a higher rating b/c a majority of the muffins fell apart when I took them out. I didn't use lining cups and I greased my pans very well, but I shouldn't have to for a good muffin recipe.
I've been enjoying this for breakfast all week! I made it as a loaf (I like to pop a slice in the toaster to bring back that just-from-the-oven taste), and added zest from one orange to up the orange flavor. Also used nuts instead of raisins and 3/4 cup of flax seed meal to replace half of the butter.
Wonder oatmeal muffins. Have tried many recipes and found most to be bland and tasteless but these are really worthwhile. Thanks.
Really yummy. Mine really stuck to the pan though so next time I will use extra grease on the pan.
Very moist and not overly sweet. Used Splenda sugar blends for both the brown and regular sugar. And apple pie spice for the nutmeg. The addition of raisins or cranberries is a plus. Thanks Doreen.
I think the cooking time is off on these. They took much longer in my oven anyway--about 27 minutes. They are *really* moist; I think you could use less butter, maybe 1/3 c. or so. I like the way these taste though.
good muffins. i used half light margarine and half vanilla yogurt and cut out half the white sugar. Next time i will probably cut out all of it. i also added half a cup of walnuts and added the raisons. I also put in 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. YUM!
Very good!! But instead of the oatmeal, I added my baby's (12 months) cereals. He wasn't eating his cereals anymore so by making these muffins, it was a great alternative.
The flavor of these muffins was great, but the lack of rising and the inability to get them out of the muffin tins without breaking was frustrating. I am not a galloping gourmet so I am not sure how to adjust these downfalls. HELP!!
I really loved these!I did make a few small changes: used chocolate chips instead of sultanas, and doubled OJ / omitted water. For a stronger orange taste I added some grated orange zest. They came out great - very moist and differently from most muffins - even better the next day!
I made them almost as directed (following other reviewers' suggestion to decrease the baking soda, which was a good idea) and these muffins were disastrous. They did not hold together, breaking apart in my hand. The taste was orangey, but it was very close to a cornbread. My significant other also agreed it was a lot like Johnny cake. I was highly disappointed in this recipe.
These were very good. I added some orange extract since the batter didn't seem to smell/taste orange-y. Glad I did. I served these for breakfast, and they got an all around thumbs up.
Really good recipe. I used one whole fresh orange. Juiced it and added enough boiling water to make one cup total liquid and soaked the oatmeal in that. Removed the zest and added to the creamed butter and sugars...this gave it a really distinct orange flavor. The recipe doesn't specifically say to soften the butter, but I have a feeling that not doing so may be causing some of the texture and crumbling problems. I also thought these were better when served the next day.
Absolutely delicious. My family loved these. Really moist and fast to make.
I used all OJ, added cinnemon, flax seed, used wheat flour, and sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Yummy! This is a recipe I will pass on to lots of people.
Very good base recipe. I made some changes... swapped canola oil for butter, used 3/4 brown sugar and no white sugar, added 1 tsp cinnamon instead of nutmeg. Because of the cinnamon,I couldn't really taste the orange but they were delicious -- like oatmeal raisin cookies in muffin form.
These were very good..just wish they had more of an orange flavor. I also thought the texture reminded me of cornbread! My husband and I both liked this recipe. Thank you!
These muffins are moist and very good:) I like that they are slightly sweet, very good with coffee.
Very light and fluffy. Not as sweet as other muffins so it made for a good morning muffin. Needs a little something of more substance inside. Maybe fruit chunks or dried apricots.
These muffins were very good. It was the first time in a long time that when a recipe says 12 servings I got enough batter for 12 servings. Next time, I may use a half cup of raisins instead of a full cup or use half a cup of walnuts for half of the raisins. I will definitely make these muffins again and was glad to find them to make for the breakfast I went to yesterday. Thanks.
These were so good! My husband and daughter LOVED them...the only changes i made were using quick oats instead of rolled oats and excluding the raisins and adding a cup of chocolate chips instead, YUM!
I made this for a snack for my daughter's preschool and the teachers and children loved these. They were so tasty and easy to make. I will do this again soon. Thanks
Quite tasty! I omitted the raisins and added about a teaspoon or so of orange zest. I will definitely add the raisins next time (even though they were great without).
Krazy Kid friendly!!Citrus flavors are always so fresh and inviting. Good Stuff!
Yesterday I made the Tasty Orange-Oatmeal Muffins on the Allrecipes site and tonight I made these. These I found were much better tasting. I put 1 cup of craisins in with the boiling water/oj/oatmeal mixture to help plump them and even forgot to add the vanilla extract. I made a streusel from a banana crumb muffin recipe on Allrecipes and think this is an excellent muffin.
This is a wonderful oatmeal recipe. I did change the orange to apple as I had apple juice and then diced up some fresh apple also. This will be the only oatmeal muffin recipe I use. Thanks
These are delicious and moist muffins! After reading reviews, I used 1 cup of warmed o.j. and no water. I wish I didn't use that much o.j....strong orange flavor. I'm making them again and following the 1/2 cup o.j. and 1/2 water!
I halved the recipe to make 24 mini muffins. As written, not the best recipe. I made some adjustments: I used the zest and juice of 1 temple orange (extremely flavorful citrus!)omitted the water... it had a nice orange taste, but still an overall bland muffin. I added cinnamon and used freshly ground nutmeg. I made a litle crumb toping with pecans and brown sugar- still not much help despite all those flavor enhancers!. The texture gets 5 stars but the flavor brings it down to 3
I found that the dominant taste in these was the sugar instead of the orange or oatmeal. They were nice and moist though which made me very happy, just need to figure out a way to get that orange to stand out some more.
These muffins are fantastic! So moist and packed with flavor. Excellent! I'm going to try them sometime with raisins, cranberries or walnuts for added health benefits. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. Susan in Maryland
easy and delicious! i used the zest from 4 oranges plus the juice from the oranges to make 1 cup of liquid. omitted the water and white sugar and vanilla. yummy!
These are really good. My mom made them and left out the raisins. Really light and fluffy, with great flavor. I really enjoyed.
These came out beautifully. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and substituted apple sauce for 1/2 of the butter, added all OJ instead of water, used brown sugar and honey for sugars and baked in muffin baking cups which I sprayed generously. Will definitely make again.
Used all OJ as suggested by other reviewers and the flavor was still a bit mild. Will add a tsp of orange essence and a tsp of cinnamon next time. Did not rise as much as I would have liked -- will increase baking powder a bit -- perhaps another 1/2 tsp? VERY buttery -- soaked the paper muffin liners -- will cut back on that and replace some of it with applesauce or canned pumpkin. Overall a recipe with potential but will need adjustments for my tastes.
These were average....nothing special. I served them with cream cheese and they were pretty good.
A wonderful recipe - I am not to partial to orange so I just stuck with all water. The tops of the muffins were a bit sticky after staying in the fridge. But a great keeper.
These turned out great. I made a few changes 1)replaced 1/3 c white suger with 1/8 c molasses (had some left over from the Holidays) 2) Added 1/2 tsp of orange zest 3) replace vanilla with orange extract 4) replaced raisins with 1/2 c dried mango
Very good, but mine did not rise. They were flat on the top. When my sister made them, they turned out perfect. Her's rose nicely.
My husband and I like these better with walnuts instead of the raisins, and with all O.J no water.We LOVE them, our teen doesn't.Thanks to the original poster!
Excellent texture to this muffin! I did substitute 1 TBSP flax seed and 3 TBSP water for one of the eggs, and replaced 1/2 of the butter with unsweetened applesause and 2 TBSP oil. They turned out terrific and were a little healthier. The smell of these muffins baking is perfect compliment to a cold autumn day. My 8 year old son loved them! I did have some of the tops pull off the muffin, but they weren't completely cooled before removing from the muffin pan, and were only the ones that were a little more than 2/3 full when I poured the batter into the pain- the tops baked over some. Definitely will make again.
Pretty good, but you have to cook them longer than the recipe says because the second time I made them they were still gooey in the middle, and it was nasty.
wow! really yummy, a new family favorite. The people at church like them too.
The taste and texture of these muffins are wonderful! Instead of the full 1 cup rolled oats, I used 3/4 cup rolled oats and 1/4 cup bran. I also used a full 1 cup of orange juice as suggested earlier. I didn't have nutmeg so I used pumpkin pie spice...will definately make again...the kids loved them!
Wasn't all that impressed with these. They were a bit chewy and didn't rise very well. I was expecting more flavor and was left a bit disappointed. IMO, there are better muffins out there.
I used 1 full cup of orange juice and heated it up in the microwave for 1 minute before soaking the oatmeal. Instead of raisins, I used 1 cup of frozen cranberries. And I topped the muffins with some sprinkled white sugar. These were amazing. Excellent flavour. Soft and moist. HIGHLY recommended.
I thought these had a great flavor, nice mild orange. I added craisins instead of raisins to get the cranberry/orange flavor. I also had problems with them not rising and falling apart when taking them out of the muffin tin. I will try again but try using less butter or more flour.
Yummy recipe! I, like other reviewers, used all OJ and no water. I also added a couple tsps fresh orange zest and substituted the rasins for Chocolate Chips. Next time I make this recipe I think I might throw in some chopped pecans as well. I was a little nervous because the batter was quite liquidy, but they baked up very nicely. Thanks for this great recipe. I'll deffinetly be making it again! :)
I didn't have any orange juice on hand, so I used apple cider instead. I also mixed in some cinnamon to bring out the apple flavor. It was a perfect fall muffin!
These muffins are fantastic! Our absolute favorite. I am repeatedly asked for recipe! One change,we don't care for raisins so I substitute with chopped pecans. Wonderful!
Very disappointed. There was no orange flavour. Used dried cranberries instead of raisins. Found the muffins tasteless.
3 1/2 stars.... In order to review THIS recipe as written, I didn't change anything at all. (didn't add raisins) I enjoyed the flavor of these very much. However, my muffins didn't rise or hold together well. We had to eat them with a fork. Atleast they were very moist and tasty, but they were almost too moist. I do think the addition of orange zest would be nice, however I doubt I'll make again.
i did not care for these muffins they were very soft and fell apart and i just personally did not care for the taste there was no orange flavor and i found them boring and just strange tasting cant quite say why some orange zest as someone else suggested may help
Really good
try do 12 instead of 6 6 get dark outside before done inside otherwise excellent used carton OJ
I just made these. Changes I made: I added 1/2 cup craisins and a 1/2 cup coconut. I love the combo of orange/cranberry/coconut. I also used 1/2 tsp. pure almond extract and 1/2 tsp. pure orange extract in place of the vanilla. They required a much longer cook time. I had to cook them for a half hour and at 20 minutes, I turned my oven to 375. Although, I think my oven may run under temp. They did not rise much, but spread out over the pan. I may double the baking powder. They are sweet with the sweetened coconut, so I could have probably decreased the white sugar a bit, but I like sweet. They have an excellent flavor and texture, just wished they had better 'tops'.
Good added dried cranberries (cut up) instead of raisins
