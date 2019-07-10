Nontraditional Crab Dip

1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a few times. The first time I made it I thought it was a bit to thick and rich. I now use a little less cream chream cheese and add a little sour cream. Everytime I make it everyone eats it all up - never any left over. I do use real crab though! Haven't tried it with the imitation crab. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe everyone loved it. I used real crab and 1 less package of cream cheese as well as old bay and hot pepper jack cheese w/ jalapeno. I doubled the recipe too. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Everybody loved it! I combined several of the suggestions from other reviews to make up my own version. I used 12 oz. lite cream cheese, 2 Tbls. lite sour cream, 1 tsp. Old Bay, 1 tsp. jalpenos, Pepper Jack cheese and the juice of one lime (about 2 Tbls). I sprinkled the top with a little more Old Bay, garlic powder and paprika (for color). Great consistency, flavor and presentation. I only cooked it 15-20 min. Served with Tortilla chips. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Great as a quesadilla filler. Spread on tortilla sprinkle additional shreaded cheese on top to bind add diced jalapenos if you are so inclined top with another tortilla and bake til cheese melts. Serve with avacado mango and tomato salsa. A huge hit! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe. A few notes though. For my tastes I went heavy on the garlic. I think the addition of artichoke hearts and some freshly shredded parmesan would've been nice. Due to the nature of the consistency of all the cheese though you MUST serve it immediately to a hungry crowd. It starts thickening immediately and starts breaking chips quite quickly. That's not the recipe's fault just the result of so much melted cheese. Also if you make ahead as the creator suggested you can (which I did and she's right it's fine) keep in mind that you need to keep it in the oven a little while longer because you're having to heat up your dish and the cold center of the dip. This dip was a huge hit at our dinner party last night. Thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was gone before I knew what happened! Lowfat cream cheese worked fine here I used real crabmeat in a pouch and added extra jalapeno and lemon juice. It was still pretty thick so I added some lowfat sour cream. The next time I make this I may add a chipotle pepper for a smoky flavor. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars fantastic! I made this for a New Years Eve party and everyone loved it! I added a 1/2 pkg. thawed chopped spinach and a whole chopped jalapeno for some color & alittle kick. Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I made this dip today for a Christmas potluck at work. Everyone raved about good it is and made copies of the recipe. I left out the jalapeno & instead added Old Bay Seasoning. This is a keeper and I will be making it again for our Christmas Eve Gathering. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this dip several times and it is always a hit. It has a terrific flavor. Helpful (3)