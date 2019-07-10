Nontraditional Crab Dip

Rating: 4.72 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Hot Jalapeno Crab cheese spread. Serve hot with crackers or sliced French bread. For a more Mexican taste, replace lemon juice with lime juice and serve with tortilla chips. A hit at all of my parties. Can make dip a day ahead then bake the day of. Super Easy!

By KrystleHanes

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, imitation crab, green onion, garlic, lemon juice, jalapeno and 1 cup shredded cheese. Transfer to an oven safe serving dish, or nice pie plate. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese over the top.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are boiling and cheese has melted in the center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 13g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 257.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (29)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

01COOKIE
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2006
I have made this a few times. The first time I made it I thought it was a bit to thick and rich. I now use a little less cream chream cheese and add a little sour cream. Everytime I make it everyone eats it all up - never any left over. I do use real crab though! Haven't tried it with the imitation crab. Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

EROCK101
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2007
I thought this recipe was kinda bland but it was a good base. I think that in the future I would ad more spices/veggies. Possibly red peppers more garlic onion etc... Read More
Helpful
(1)
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
01COOKIE
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2006
I have made this a few times. The first time I made it I thought it was a bit to thick and rich. I now use a little less cream chream cheese and add a little sour cream. Everytime I make it everyone eats it all up - never any left over. I do use real crab though! Haven't tried it with the imitation crab. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Dave R
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2006
Great recipe everyone loved it. I used real crab and 1 less package of cream cheese as well as old bay and hot pepper jack cheese w/ jalapeno. I doubled the recipe too. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sweet B
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2008
Everybody loved it! I combined several of the suggestions from other reviews to make up my own version. I used 12 oz. lite cream cheese, 2 Tbls. lite sour cream, 1 tsp. Old Bay, 1 tsp. jalpenos, Pepper Jack cheese and the juice of one lime (about 2 Tbls). I sprinkled the top with a little more Old Bay, garlic powder and paprika (for color). Great consistency, flavor and presentation. I only cooked it 15-20 min. Served with Tortilla chips. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Melis
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2006
Great as a quesadilla filler. Spread on tortilla sprinkle additional shreaded cheese on top to bind add diced jalapenos if you are so inclined top with another tortilla and bake til cheese melts. Serve with avacado mango and tomato salsa. A huge hit! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Darbie Esther
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2007
Excellent recipe. A few notes though. For my tastes I went heavy on the garlic. I think the addition of artichoke hearts and some freshly shredded parmesan would've been nice. Due to the nature of the consistency of all the cheese though you MUST serve it immediately to a hungry crowd. It starts thickening immediately and starts breaking chips quite quickly. That's not the recipe's fault just the result of so much melted cheese. Also if you make ahead as the creator suggested you can (which I did and she's right it's fine) keep in mind that you need to keep it in the oven a little while longer because you're having to heat up your dish and the cold center of the dip. This dip was a huge hit at our dinner party last night. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
cookin'mama
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2007
This was gone before I knew what happened! Lowfat cream cheese worked fine here I used real crabmeat in a pouch and added extra jalapeno and lemon juice. It was still pretty thick so I added some lowfat sour cream. The next time I make this I may add a chipotle pepper for a smoky flavor. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
lulusmom
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2007
fantastic! I made this for a New Years Eve party and everyone loved it! I added a 1/2 pkg. thawed chopped spinach and a whole chopped jalapeno for some color & alittle kick. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kristi Eberle Hanson
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2006
I made this dip today for a Christmas potluck at work. Everyone raved about good it is and made copies of the recipe. I left out the jalapeno & instead added Old Bay Seasoning. This is a keeper and I will be making it again for our Christmas Eve Gathering. Read More
Helpful
(4)
S. Ferraro
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2006
I have made this dip several times and it is always a hit. It has a terrific flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
EROCK101
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2007
I thought this recipe was kinda bland but it was a good base. I think that in the future I would ad more spices/veggies. Possibly red peppers more garlic onion etc... Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022