Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken
This simple, sensational marinade and sauce for grilled chicken is made with lemon, garlic, rosemary, and butter. Separate the marinade into thirds: 1/3 for marinating, 1/3 for basting, and 1/3 for topping.
Simple and delicous! Lemon and rosemary pair well together and this was no exception. Like just about everyone else, I used olive oil (about 1/4 cup) instead of butter. Not only because it's healthier, but because in terms of marinades it just tenderizes the chicken a lot better. I love fresh rosemary and fresh lemon along with the garlic and I also added just a bit of dijon mustard to the mix. I pounded the chicken down thin and poked it with a fork. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate for about 6 hours turning it a few times during marinating. Wow - what tender, juicy chicken that was full of wonderful lemony herbed flavor! This is a definite keeper.Read More
Flavors are good, but needs too much tweaking to give more stars. Butter does not make a marinade, it makes a flavored butter. I melted it to blend, but it hardens upon being placed on the cold chicken. Next time, I will use olive oil and maybe just a little butter for that flavor. Also, for the same reason, grilling doesn't work well with the butter. However, it can be roasted in a very small pan so the chicken is packed tightly, so the butter can melt, but can't run very far from the chicken. But flavor is good.Read More
Simple and delicous! Lemon and rosemary pair well together and this was no exception. Like just about everyone else, I used olive oil (about 1/4 cup) instead of butter. Not only because it's healthier, but because in terms of marinades it just tenderizes the chicken a lot better. I love fresh rosemary and fresh lemon along with the garlic and I also added just a bit of dijon mustard to the mix. I pounded the chicken down thin and poked it with a fork. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate for about 6 hours turning it a few times during marinating. Wow - what tender, juicy chicken that was full of wonderful lemony herbed flavor! This is a definite keeper.
Instead of butter, I used extra virgin olive oil and threw everything in a plastic bag. I also pounded my chicken breasts very thin. I served platter style with some fresh rosemary and grilled lemon slices. Presentation was gorgeous.
Delicious marinade!!! I used olive oil rather than the butter (much healthier), and then grilled this on my George Foreman and it turned out perfect, very moist and flavorful!
I changed it up a bit but it was still a hit!! I doubled the lemon juice and substituted the butter with olive oil. I also didn't have fresh rosmary so I used a TBS of dried. Marinated it for 5 hours and baked it. It came out really tender and moist. Definately cooking this again.
I've made this twice--I was asked for the recipe. It was SO good. Definitely recommend--used olive oil instead of butter.
Flavors are good, but needs too much tweaking to give more stars. Butter does not make a marinade, it makes a flavored butter. I melted it to blend, but it hardens upon being placed on the cold chicken. Next time, I will use olive oil and maybe just a little butter for that flavor. Also, for the same reason, grilling doesn't work well with the butter. However, it can be roasted in a very small pan so the chicken is packed tightly, so the butter can melt, but can't run very far from the chicken. But flavor is good.
This was sensational!! Delicious chicken recipe that received rave reviews from my family! Although I did tweak it a bit. I found the marinade to be a bit bland and the lemon to be very overpowering so i added some salt and a little steak seasoning. I also used half butter and half EVOO as suggested by other reviews. I wanted to cut down the marination time so I sealed the chicken and all of the marinade into a vacuum-sealed bag for one hour. I didn't feel it needed the basting and it turned out fantastically! This was a great recipe and will make it again in the future Thanks! P.S. If you add salt to the marinade only pepper the chicken breasts for it may be too salty. :)
I too used olive oil instead of butter. Used fresh rosemary from my garden and 4 cloves of garlic. This was really good! Grilled in my grill pan on the stove. Easy, simply, yummy flavors. For the review before me, you always want to take your rosemary off the stem. Maybe you just used too much. It can be overpowering. To ANGELLACHELLE, will be using again. Thanks so much!
Wow this was good! the only change I made was to use Olive Oil instead of butter. I have fresh rosemary and used a suggestion to put some sprigs on the coals. 4 min each side and they were done, tender, juicy and so tasty! Now I have a great recipe to use my fresh rosemary and meyer lemons! I also had some red potatoes so sliced them about 1/4th inch and brushed with the marinade laid 'em on the grill and they took 4 min each side... YUM! Thank you for this marinade for boneless skinless chicken breasts!!!
This is a great recipe! I cut the butter down to a couple of tablespoons, to get the buttery flavor, and used a 1/4 cup of EVOO. I marinated in a large zip-bag, and instead of grilling, baked the chicken in the oven. Cooked it for my parents, and they raved about it! Can't wait to try it on the grill!
Very tasty and easy to make- I used extra-virgin olive oil for a slightly healthier version, so it wasn't thick enough to use for a topping- I used half to marinate and half to baste. My husband and I will both definately try this again.
The first time I made this recipe I rated it a 2* I followed the recipe exactly as written. Firstly I think it needs to say to use melted butter, not just regular butter. I just ended up with rosemary butter knobs. I think if anything this should be tried with olive oil. UPDATE... Decided to try this recipe again using 1/4 cup of olive oil in place of the butter, and it was so much better. This time he marinade when on the chicken well, and I just loved the final taste. You really do need to use oil and not the butter like the recipe states.
Easy and delicious recipe. I halved the recipe and didn't bother to use the food processor. Also, I grilled on a grill pan on the stovetop (but will try on the outdoor grill in summer). The dish has a pronounced lemon flavor- not too much, just right. I will make this again.
I used olive oil like a lot of reviews suggested. I thought it really needed something though. I tried adding a dab of butter on the already cooked chicken and that really didn't do anything. I then added some honey to the rest of the sauce. It went from ok to yumm. The sweet/savory mix made it tons better. I then wished I had more of the sauce made. I will always add some honey to it from now on.
Made this using the olive oil as suggested by others and it was fantastic. Very moist and tasty. And easy. I also used a resealable plastic freezer bag to marinate the chicken it.
This is so delicious and easy, I have made it twice in 2 weeks! Great chicken recipe!
A simple, elegant way to grill chicken. It was very tasty and enjoyed by all.
Very good. I used olive oil and a combo of fresh and dry rosemary. I lost way too much of it on the sides and lid of my blender so next time I will make a triple batch of the sauce and freeze it. I didn't have enough to marinate, baste, and use as sauce. Marinated 4 large chik breasts and 3 large red potatoes sliced into rounds for the grill. The potatoes were better than the chicken, in my opinion!
First of all, how does one "marinate" something in butter? I marinated my chicken in olive oil along with the other listed ingredients & made a compound butter to put on top of the grilled chicken. The lemon & zest is overpowering, both in the marinade & the butter & made the dish so acidic. I frequently use lemon/rosemary together with good results but this recipe didn't work for me.
Great recipe, absolutely a keeper!
I used olive oil instead of butter. Next time I'll also make up some of the herb butter mixture with roasted garlic (instead of raw) and serve it with chicken as the original recipe does. The roasted garlic will let more of the rosemary shine through.
Used the marinade on goat backstraps. Wasn't the best ever but it was pretty darn good. I did use olive oil to replace the butter as suggested by several other reviewers.
So juicy and tasty!
This was very good but cut the butter way down as you don't really need it. Marinated chicken for a few hours and came out great. Don't really need all the lemon juice as well. All in all a good one to keep.
Sorry, the butter solidifies and it just doesn't work! Use olive oil instead.
prefer using oil to marinade rather than butter - it tended to clump and not sure that it really saturated the poultry.
A quick and easy chicken dish with wonderful lemon flavor. I noticed many reviewers used olive oil instead of butter but I loved the butter flavor. I’m not sure how much the “butter” can marinate the chicken, but the end result was delicious. This butter would be excellent with other dishes.
1st time I made this and it was GREAT! I got so many compliments on it. Next time I think I will try the olive oil to make it a little healther.
I also used olive oil instead of butter and this was absolutely amazing - even better warmed up the next day over a spinach salad! :)
Substituted 1/4 C Butter and 1/4 C Olive Oil for the Butter. Substituted Dried Rosemary (by 1/2) for Fresh Rosemary. We cooked this on our George Foreman Grill. It was fantastic!
Very good. I accidenently melted the butter when softening butter and it worked. It ended up being up being easier. I also flatten chicken to make it easier to evenly grill. Nice recipe. Thanks. I may use ovoo in marinade next time and butter in topping next time.
This is also awesome if cooked in the oven using skinless boneless breast. YUM!
This made my Hubby say WOW! Also works with lime juice. It is great with rice!
Awesome! I have grown tired of the bottled marinades (both the taste and the price) and have been experimenting with making my own. This is really, really good and easy. I did go with olive oil after reading other reviews and actually used it on 2 very large turkey breast tenderloins. Thanks for a great post.
We thought this was pretty bland. I like chicken seasonings to pack a punch (to prevent chicken from being boring) and this did not cut it. Not sure I will try again.
I was looking for a recipe to use leftover rosemary and this one was great! I cut the chicken into pieces and made stovetop. It's like a rosemary pesto - very creative.
I've made this twice, once with butter and once with olive oil. The olive oil version was actually better, turns into a nice thick marinade in the food processor. Really great!
My family loved this, the chicken was delicious. Not a single thing left on their plates. My only complaint was that the butter does not make a good "marinade". I think I'll use olive oil for the marinade next time and save the butter mixture for basting and garnishing. I will definitely be making this one again though.
Great recipe I've made more than a dozen times and my family loves this as the foundation of a Mediterranean meal. Our suggestions: 1. Double the marinade, using olive oil instead of butter and eliminating most or all of the lemon zest. Cut chicken breasts or tenders into bite-sized pieces, place in zip-lock bag and pour on 3/4 of the marinade to sit for at least 3 hours. 2. Pour chicken and marinade into skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. 3. While chicken is cooking, blend remaining 1/4 of marinade with a mixture of fresh veggies cut in bite-sized chunks (green, yellow and red peppers, zucchini, summer squash, red or sweet onion, mushrooms), spread them on a foil-covered pan and broil for 10 minutes, stirring often to keep from burning. Cook until veggies crisp-tender. 4. Serve the chicken/sauce and veggies with brown or wild rice (we love Traders Joe's Brown Rice Medley), pitas, hummus, and a Greek salad for a GREAT Mediterranean meal!!
Tried this last weekend and it was very good. I used butter only, per the instructions, and really liked it that way. I did not mix the marinade in a food processor but just threw it in there. Instead of lemon zest, I cut up the rind and added. For the leftover marinade, I heated to a boil and poored over the cooked chicken. Next time I'll make more marinade to add to the finished product. Thanks for the recipe!
This was excellent. I modified it a little bit since I don't have a food processor and didn't want to get my blender dirty. I just put the lemon juice, garlic powder, and rosemary in the ziploc bag that I had the chicken it (thawing out). I skipped the butter, used garlic power instead of minced garlic, I also skipped out on the lemon zest. I had planned on making it outside but it turned on rainy and cold I cooked it on the george foreman grill, it was great and I plan on making it again this week sometime. Unfortunately not tonight since I won't have time to let it soak in the juice.
We've used this for chicken, flounder, cobia and swan. Very versatile and VERY delicious!
Very delicious recipe, and easy to make! I'm always a big fan of rosemary dishes and this one was no exception! I substituted the butter with olive oil like everyone else here, and also used slightly less garlic, because 3 cloves just seemed to be a lot for the amount of marinade this recipe makes. It was a huge hit with the rest of my family and I'll definitely make it again!
Actually tripled this recipe for dinner for guests...they like being my guinea pigs when I try new recipes. They all loved this. I also took the advise of others and used half olive oil, half butter. I also marinated it for about 6 hours. It was excellent. I will certainly make this again.
This was very good. Though, I thought it was a bit too much rosemary. It was never mentioned whether it to use the full sprigs or pluck the leaves and chop. I think my problem wound up being that I plucked the leaves and chopped them. The rosemary flavor was over powering. I didn't have any lemons to zest, but I did have Realemon lemon juice. Other than that, it was actually pretty tasty. Not something I'd make often though. Wish I could give a 3.5 stars.
Absolutely wonderful recipe!! Bring the butter to a soft above room temperature soft consistency otherwise it gets gummed up in the food processor.
This was delicious but I am giving it 4 stars because the original recipe is a little confusing. I says to blend butter, but doesn't say to melt it. I tried blending it for 20 mins because I thought it was supposed to be a rub (like for roast turkey) and finally "nuked" it for 45 secs. The lemon juice wouldn't mix with the butter until it was melted. Next time I will remember to look at the other reviewers comments first and just use olive oil. But otherwise this was sooooo good, especially on the grill.
Really really good. Used olive oil instead of butter. Sooooooooo good!
I used olive oil instead of the butter for the marinade and butterflied the chicken breasts before setting them in the marinade. I marinated them all day and grilled them - it was delicious
I used this marinade for chicken wings. I added a bit more olive oil, garlic and lemon juice and marinaded the wings overnight in plastic bags in the fridge. Great flavor!!
Very good and tastes awesome! A quick meal easy to prepare.
All in all, a great recipe, but I think the lemon waaay overpowered the rosemary. I did use real butter, and it DOES make a difference, people! I also think that melting the mixture and pouring over the chicken did better than rubbing in the gooey mess. I only marinated for about 20 min, and it was more than enough!
Yummy! Just what I was looking for, a refreshing taste.
I used a whole bird, and I used evoo instead of butter, butterflied my bird, rub with mixture and grilled. Very good!!!!.
Very good! We cooked ours over low heat (charcoal grill) for a longer period, though. They came out so delicious! We are definitely using this recipe again. The next time I make it, though, I'm going to substitute oil for the butter, and I'm going to marinate the chicken over night. We'd love to try this with fish, too!
Great recipe. I used half butter, and hald EVOO though. Makes it a tiny bit healthier I think *LoL* Very flavourful, and juicy :)
Substituted olive oil for the butter and used half of what was called for to make it a little healthier. Still very tasty. Very fresh and vibrant. Thanks!
It seems that I am building some great recipes on the grill lately. This one is no exception but can't imagine using butter (it usually burns too much when grilled) so agree with others that Olive Oil is best. Have all this fresh rosemary growing and trying to find recipes to use it up. Thanks and the only change is to use the oil. Sometimes I also use vegetable oil and that works fine.
no wonder it's good. half a cup of butter? that will make anything taste scrumptious!!
Yummmm...
After you substitute olive oil for the butter called for in this recipe, this is a 5 star keeper! Loved it! This chicken is moist, flavorful, and beautiful! I used an extra clove of garlic b/c we are garlic lovers, but everything else was perfect for us. Instead of blending everything, I coarsely chopped the rosemary and garlic, then crushed them together in a mortar & pestle. I wanted to still have the little bits of rosemary & garlic still visible in the basting & topping. It presents nicely that way! Added that to the olive oil, with lemon juice & zest, then mixed it all up! The marinade was so pretty and fragrant! Poured half of it into a ziploc with the chicken breasts & let them marinade for 6 hours in the fridge. Grilled on the dbl burner stovetop grill pan until each side looked good, basted, then threw the whole grill pan into the oven to broil for a couple minutes each side to finish it off. Topped with the remaining rosemary lemon mix to serve. Perfect! Thank you for this fantastic dish! :)
This was pretty good. I made it twice. Using all that butter though weighed heavily on my mind, but replacing it with olive oil fixes that.
Everyone loved this. It was juicy and delicious.
This gave the chicken a great flavor. Next time I will use olive oil instead of butter. I put some on the grill and baked some and liked the baked chicken better, it held the flavor better.
My family and I weren't very impressed with this marinade. I followed it exactly, except instead of 3 hours of marinating time, I let it go about 5 1/2. I worried that the lemon would become too strong but there wasn't much flavor at all to the chicken. It smelled amazing, but ended up quite bland.
i havent tried this but i want to make it for my gmaw this summer
Please use olive oil... the receipe was great but missing lemon flavoring.. hard to handle the butter as a marinate to "pour".
Who thought of using butter in a marinade? That was a disaster - it solidified the minute it touched the cold chicken, so it was very difficult to spread and only use a little at a time. Switch the butter to olive oil, and it would be fine.
Replaced butter with olive oil, tasted delicious. Will definitely make again.
Has a very fresh taste and quite easy to make. The chicken was very tender too.
Nicely flavored chicken but too much work to blend everything up in the food processor.
I used a stick of butter and a couple splashes of olive oil, juice and zest of 2 lemons and several ounces of orange juice. Like others, i used dried rosemary, a couple shakes of red pepper flakes, some dried garlic and onion. I also added about 1.5 t. each of kosher salt and sugar. It turned out tasty but I think I used too much zest as the reserved marinade was too bitter. Next time I will add more sugar to help balance the sour and bitter.
This was fantastic.I used boneless breast and cut into strips and baked in the oven, and it turned out absolutely perfect.Served on wild rice and a side of dilled carrots. Thank you.
This recipe turned out great. I also basted the chicken with the rest of the marinade. The lemon, garlic and rosemary made an awesome combination. We will definetely make this again!
Tasty! I served this with salad and sweet potatoes. I used olive oil instead of butter and halved the amount to make it healthier.
came out wonderful.. i changed what i normally do which is doubling the lemon and garlic.. didnt have any butter and was low on oils so i half and halved veggie and olive oil.. didnt have fresh rosemary so i used dried.. i also salted and peppered the sauce to taste instead of the chicken.. only used the sauce for marinating and basting.. tons of flavor.. ty for the recipe!
My family really loved this chicken. I used olive oil also instead of butter as other suggested and marinated it in a plastic bag for 3 hours. The chicken was tender and had a great flavor. I will make this again.
Esta bueno apra un cambio. A FM le gusto
i loved this rescipe but i added a little dill just love it.
Just marinated the chicken with all of the marinade, grilled and served. Easy recipe and had all ingredients on hand (rosemary from my herb garden) We all loved it and I will definitely make it again.
This was pretty good. Hubby liked it, but I thought it had too much lemon. I also had trouble blending the butter mixture. I started out in the blender, then moved to the food processor, where it blended it a little more. I would recommend chopping the rosemary first and seasoning the mixture with salt and pepper. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup olive oil, but I think it would work much better with all olive oil.
Like others I used Olive Oil instead of butter. It turned out very flavourful after marinating it for 6 hours & so simple to make. Thanks.
Terrific! I used olive oil instead of butter, only marinated my chicken for 2 hours and didn't even baste it while grilling and it was still fantastic! If I can be this lazy with grilling and it still turn out beautifully, it is definately a keeper.
Wonderful recipe! I marinated chicken pieces overnight then cooked on a stovetop grill. Perfect flavors!
Consensus from my family - This recipe was tasty, but not outstanding.
Used EVO marinated overnight. I will use less rosemary next time. Alittle to over powering. I did not bast or save any to pour on after cooking. Just squirted a little fresh lemon juice after cooking. Yummy. Kids loved it.
this was some of the best chicken we have ever tasted...thank you angellachelle & all recipes.
I followed this recipe (except the amounts)including the butter (not oil) for half a fryer. It marinated from 9-5 and in the oven at 350 for 45 minutes. It really was moist!
This was awesome! Added some red pepper flakes for spice and with the 1/3 of marinade and 1/3 of basting parts I added some mayo.....it helps from sticking on the grill and the chicken comes out so moist! My daughter and her B/F loved it! Will make it again and again! Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent recipe - only 4 stars instead of 5 though because I made a change by using olive oil instead of butter. It tasted great. I served it for a Labor Day bbq and everyone raved about it (and the kids couldn't get enough of it). Will definitely do this one again.
I could not believe how tasty this was! My husband and son gobbled it up. Next time, I am going to double the recipe so I will have more sauce to baste with, and then pour overtop of the chicken when it's served. I do not have a food processor, so I used an immersion blender to mix up all the ingredients, and it took a while to get all the fresh rosemary chopped up finely enough to use in a sauce, but it was worth it!
Really good with the rosemary didn't use butter.
I followed the advice of others and substituted olive oil for the butter. This chicken turned out wonderful! I will make it again and again!
This was pretty good. Next time I will marinate it longer.
So Yummy!! My family loved the buttery lemon flavor.
Terrific and easy. We need dairy-free so substituted olive oil for the butter. Delicious and very light. Perfect for summer dinner.
Following the others advice, I used 2 tablespoons of melted I Cannot Believe It's Not Butter and the remaining amount in olive oil. Also marinated breasts, wings and boneless skinless thighs for 2 hours-maybe best chicken we ever had!! Way better than same name dish from caterer in New York last week.
I did exactly like the receipe said to do and the butter solidfies.So receipe didn't worked out at all.
This was delicious, the whole family enjoyed it. I didn't make any changes to the recipe? Will definitely make this again!
