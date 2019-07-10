Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken

After you substitute olive oil for the butter called for in this recipe, this is a 5 star keeper! Loved it! This chicken is moist, flavorful, and beautiful! I used an extra clove of garlic b/c we are garlic lovers, but everything else was perfect for us. Instead of blending everything, I coarsely chopped the rosemary and garlic, then crushed them together in a mortar & pestle. I wanted to still have the little bits of rosemary & garlic still visible in the basting & topping. It presents nicely that way! Added that to the olive oil, with lemon juice & zest, then mixed it all up! The marinade was so pretty and fragrant! Poured half of it into a ziploc with the chicken breasts & let them marinade for 6 hours in the fridge. Grilled on the dbl burner stovetop grill pan until each side looked good, basted, then threw the whole grill pan into the oven to broil for a couple minutes each side to finish it off. Topped with the remaining rosemary lemon mix to serve. Perfect! Thank you for this fantastic dish! :)