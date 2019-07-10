Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken

This simple, sensational marinade and sauce for grilled chicken is made with lemon, garlic, rosemary, and butter. Separate the marinade into thirds: 1/3 for marinating, 1/3 for basting, and 1/3 for topping.

Recipe by ANGELLACHELLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 23 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, blend butter, rosemary, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice together. Pour 1/3 of the blended mixture into a small bowl for marinade. Cover remaining mixture, and set aside.

  • Lightly season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Rub chicken breasts with marinade. Place chicken breasts on a platter, cover, and refrigerate for 3 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Transfer half of the reserved rosemary and lemon mixture into a bowl for basting. Cover remaining mixture, and set aside for topping cooked chicken.

  • Cook chicken breasts on hot grill, basting with rosemary and lemon basting mixture, about 4 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken breasts from the grill, and top with remaining rosemary and lemon mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 39.7g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 139.5mg; sodium 220.7mg. Full Nutrition
