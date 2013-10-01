Easy Rich Chocolate Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 18
Calories: 415.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 53.8g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 44g
fat: 21.4g 33 %
saturated fat: 9.8g 49 %
cholesterol: 63.9mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 369.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 8.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 50.9mg 5 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 19.9mg 7 %
potassium: 222.6mg 6 %
sodium: 297.3mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 193
