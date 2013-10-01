Easy Rich Chocolate Cake

Rating: 3.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

This is a very easy-to-make chocolate cake. Also very rich! It's sure to please.

By Nettie

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch sheet cake
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 13-inch pan.

  • Mix cake mix, 1 egg, and butter; press into prepared cake pan. Top with chocolate chips and nuts.

  • In a separate bowl, mix confectioner's sugar, 2 eggs, and cream cheese. Pour mixture over the cake mix base.

  • Bake until cream cheese layer is bubbly and golden and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool before serving.

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 63.9mg; sodium 297.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

DEL BROWN
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
An excellent recipe!! I took it to a church potluck and they scraped the pan! Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

KB
Rating: 1 stars
09/19/2005
First of all it was way to sweet. I used the half of the suger in the cream cheese mixture but still it was way too sweet. Secondly it was very sticky and just really heavy. The the "dough" created by the chocolate cake mix was really hard so that it was almost like a dry brownie. I cannot believe that this is the 5 star recipe. I will never make this again but I would use only ONE cup of suger in the cream cheese mixture but use two eggs in the cake mix instead. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
DOJAGRAM
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2005
I can't imagine what I did differently from the other reviewers but I was not impressed with the filling of this cake. I normally love cream cheese filling but this turned out runny and WAY TOO SWEET. The cake base/pastry is wonderful I would concoct a different filling one more in line with a cheese cake filling that is not so runny and not so sweet. This smelled much better than it tasted in my experience with it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
gaby richmond-reck
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2005
i took this cake to my husbands office. They want it now at least two times a month. Thank you Read More
Helpful
(12)
Leigh Davis Kitchens
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2003
My husband loved it!! Really easy and good!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
SHARONNA33
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2005
Everyone in my husband's office raved about this recipe. I wouldn't know--they didn't leave any for me!! Must be a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(7)
SPRINGER
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2003
This is a very rich delicious chocolate cake. We eat it with ice cream and it tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(7)
racheltopping
Rating: 1 stars
04/26/2012
Yes it was a simple recipe but I agree with some of the other reviewers-this cake is not all that amazing to me. Way too sweet and maybe the cream cheese mixture is supposed to be runny and sweet but I didn't care for it. I'll make a few adjustments and try again but I was over all disappointed. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Angela Guyton-Yamoah
Rating: 1 stars
07/23/2013
just made it it is very very sweet but the kids love it. To be honest i will not make this again. I rate this a one for the kids. Read More
