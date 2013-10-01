Easy Rich Chocolate Cake

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars An excellent recipe!! I took it to a church potluck and they scraped the pan! Delicious. Helpful (22)

Rating: 1 stars First of all it was way to sweet. I used the half of the suger in the cream cheese mixture but still it was way too sweet. Secondly it was very sticky and just really heavy. The the "dough" created by the chocolate cake mix was really hard so that it was almost like a dry brownie. I cannot believe that this is the 5 star recipe. I will never make this again but I would use only ONE cup of suger in the cream cheese mixture but use two eggs in the cake mix instead. Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars I can't imagine what I did differently from the other reviewers but I was not impressed with the filling of this cake. I normally love cream cheese filling but this turned out runny and WAY TOO SWEET. The cake base/pastry is wonderful I would concoct a different filling one more in line with a cheese cake filling that is not so runny and not so sweet. This smelled much better than it tasted in my experience with it. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars i took this cake to my husbands office. They want it now at least two times a month. Thank you Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved it!! Really easy and good!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone in my husband's office raved about this recipe. I wouldn't know--they didn't leave any for me!! Must be a keeper! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very rich delicious chocolate cake. We eat it with ice cream and it tastes great! Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars Yes it was a simple recipe but I agree with some of the other reviewers-this cake is not all that amazing to me. Way too sweet and maybe the cream cheese mixture is supposed to be runny and sweet but I didn't care for it. I'll make a few adjustments and try again but I was over all disappointed. Helpful (3)