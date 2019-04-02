World's Best Bacon Cheese Dip

1 of 176

Rating: 5 stars This dip is excellent with a few additions: I used 8oz of shredded cheddar (instead of the swiss), 1 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese, 1/3 cup of mayo, 1tsp of garlic powder, 1tsp of onion and doubled the bacon. I kept the cream cheese, green onions and cracker amont the same. I then baked the dip for 20 minutes at 350. In the last 5 minutes I stirred the mixture and added the Ritz cracker topping. The dip was not oily at all (I think cutting down the mayo and adding the absorptive Parmesan cheese helped) and was delicious! Helpful (312)

Rating: 5 stars My mother-in-law made this after seeing Rachel Ray make it. We thought it was good but missing something. So the next time I made it I added just 3 artichokes chopped up. It took the recipe from an 8 to a 20 on a 1-10 scale. We almost didn't et thanksgiving because between just 4 of us we ate the entire bowl of dip! We serve it with onion and herb flavored crakers or with garlic bread chips. It is a favorite of ours. Helpful (182)

Rating: 5 stars Like Carolinc C, I had a nub of swiss and a nub of sharp cheddar in my fridge, so that's what I used. This dip is tangy, creamy, and rich--it was a hit at my house. We tried it with potato chips and on homemade bread--the bread won. I used bacon bits, cut the mayo to between 1/4 & 1/3 cup, and chopped up 2 Tbs roasted walnuts to mix with the club crackers to sprinkle over the top. I spread it in an 8 inch pie plate and baked in a 375 oven for 10 or 15 minutes, till it was bubbling. The crackers & nut combo crisped up and added a nice crunch. I am giving this 5 stars based on the raves of my husband and Mom; however I would cut the mayo waaaaaaaaaay back! Thanks Kamryn. Helpful (104)

Rating: 5 stars My friends and I have a nickname for this recipe: "crack cheese" because it's addictive like crack! People go GA-GA over this and it couldn't be easier to make. I use a 1/2 jar real Hormel bacon bits for the topping which is a huge timesaver. I use about 1/2-3/4 a roll of Ritz crackers vs. 4 as the bacon/cracker topping is so yummy. The best way to serve this is with Ritz Chips...they're perfect for it! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I have to give this 5 stars because it was a huge it. I did make a couple modifications though. I used 8oz cheddar instead of swiss. 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream and 8 slices of bacon. This came out fabulous with no grease puddles like others mentioned. Fabulous...everyone at my party raved and it got gobbled up. Oh and to the post previous to mine I love when people make little changes to recipes. Sometimes it's helpful if you don't like an ingredient and see that someone else substitutes it and it came out good. It gives you trust in trying that substitution. Helpful (51)

Rating: 3 stars As is, this dip is a 3 star recipe. I first tried this at a party several years ago, and thought it tasted great but was way too oily, and got worse as it cooled. I made some revisions and now I get requests for it for every gathering or party I go to! I use 1 cup light or fat-free mayo, an 8 oz block of neufchatel cheese, and 8 oz of shredded monterey jack. Blend together the cheeses, mayo and scallions and press into a microwavable pie plate or similar size casserole dish. Crush about 10-12 Ritz crackers, and add crumbled bacon bits into the crackers. Top the cheese mixture with the crackers/bacon, covering to edges. Microwave for about 7 minutes or until the cheese bubbles. This is AWESOME. Doesn't get greasy, it is gooey and delicious! I use breadsticks, melba toast, or bagel chips and it is ALWAYS a hit. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this dip several times. I add some horseradish to it. It gives a little bite to it. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe and added extra crumbled bacon. I served it warm in a small 2 quart crock pot. It was a hit at the party! Everyone asked for the recipe and the crock pot was completely empty at the end of the night. It's important to keep stirring the crock pot otherwise a thick layer of oil forms at the top. Helpful (35)