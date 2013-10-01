Mandarin Orange Cake

697 Ratings
  • 5 537
  • 4 106
  • 3 28
  • 2 15
  • 1 11

Start with yellow cake mix and Mandarin oranges to make this cake with a frosting made with pineapple, pudding mixture, and whipped topping.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
69 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, oil and mandarin oranges with juice. Beat until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the topping: In a large bowl, beat together whipped topping, pineapple with juice and dry pudding mix until blended. Spread on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 287.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022