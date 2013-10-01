Wacky Cake V

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This quick and easy recipe delivers a low-sugar version of typical Wacky Cakes.

By Tina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9 x 13 inch pan, or three 8 inch round pans.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour, soda, cocoa, sugar, sugar substitute, and salt. Stir in vanilla, water, vinegar, and oil. Pour batter into prepared pan(s).

  • Bake cake in a rectangular pan or three round pans for 35 minutes, or until done. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 8.6g; sodium 270.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022