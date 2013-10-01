Wacky Cake V
This quick and easy recipe delivers a low-sugar version of typical Wacky Cakes.
this cake is awesome, i changed it a bit cuz i didn't have the sugar sub. so i just used a cup and a half. tastes just like i remember it. too die for !!!
It tasted....sugar-free... I wouldn't recommend this to anyone unless they despartely can't have sugar.
Very easy recipe. My family loved it. Very moist and doesn't have to have frosting.
i thought it was very moist but i really could use more of the chocolate flavor. i would definatly recommend this for everybody who enjoys chocolate cake.
I used palm coconut sugar and the white sugar. I was surprised how much sweetness the cake had alone without frosting. I chose to put chocolate syrup on top and I was very happy with this cake! Perfect cake for using no eggs, butter, or milk! 5 stars!
This recipe is my grandmothers recipe except for the 1 cup sugar substitute. Hers calls for 2 cups white sugar. Good job! Thanks for the memories.
