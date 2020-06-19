Honey Lime Tilapia

It was ok for me and my husband loved it. I kind of changed a few things. I did not have enough lime so I only marinated the fish for about 30 minutes and decided to pour the sauce over the fish so it would get some flavor. I didn't use too much salt because we are trying to cut back the sodium, which my husband was happy about, but it was probably why I was not crazy about it. For the veggies I only had butternut squash. What I did was sliced it thinly and it was perfect. I used perch instead of tilapia and because I poured the sauce on it after 20 minutes on the oven I broiled it for about 10 more minutes so it would dry up the sauce and the fish. I might do it again with tilapia, not perch!