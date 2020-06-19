Honey Lime Tilapia

Sweet and tangy tilapia with fresh veggies covered in mozzarella cheese.

By LARMIAK

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the honey, lime juice, and garlic. Season tilapia with salt and pepper, place in the bowl, and marinate 1 hour in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • Arrange the squash and asparagus in the baking dish. Place tilapia on top of vegetables, and season with poultry seasoning. Discard remaining marinade.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until vegetables are tender and fish is easily flaked. Sprinkle with mozzarella, and continue baking 5 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 50.7mg; sodium 154.2mg. Full Nutrition
