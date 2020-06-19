Honey Lime Tilapia
Sweet and tangy tilapia with fresh veggies covered in mozzarella cheese.
What a great dish! The honey lime sauce was wonderful. I used fresh zucchini instead of squash (cutting it on a strong diagonal), I omitted the poultry seasoning...instead I drizzled the zucchini & asparagus w/ olive oil, a little thyme, celery salt, the juice from one lime & a bit of lemon pepper (turning veggies to coat) & baked it for 10 minutes (because it turned out to be quite a pile of veggies) before topping it w/ fish. The veggies had a great flavor ...especially the zucchini. I turned the oven to broil when I topped the fish w/ the mozzarella & broiled them until the cheese started to brown just a bit (it looked much more appealing than just melted cheese). I can't wait to have this aagin! Next time I think I will let the tilapia marinade for a couple hours longer.Read More
Really loved the honey-lime marinade...I agree with other reviewer and skipped the poultry seasoning and unless you like your veggies REALLY crisp 25 min is not enough to cook butternut squash. Tilapia tasted Great!Read More
I followed the advice of others and left out the poulty seasoning and mozzerela cheese, also marinated about four hours instead of one and used seasonal veggies(zucchini and yellow squash) in place of butternut and asparagus. Family loved it and I will definatly make this again.
This was a very tasty dish and we enjoyed it a great bit. I marinated the fish overnight and the flavor was more intense then the original time I made the dish earlier this month. Marinating the fish and cooking it in an individual tin foil packet worked wonders. I made the veggies seperate although and added in green and red peppers, red onions and salt and pepper drizzled in olive oil. Very good and even my bf who usually only likes to eat red meat went back for seconds.
I was looking for a new tilapia recipe and tried this tonight. We had no lime juice so I substituted fresh lemon juice. I also substituted fresh zuchinni for the squash, canned asparagas was all I had on hand. Everyone thought this was delicious, but next time I will omit the poultry seasoning...just did not sit right on my taste buds.
The flavor was amazing. I make tilapia a LOT so it was nice to have a different flavor than our usual butter, garlic, dill flavor.
My boyfriend said that me cooking this made our apartment smell like an old Italian man, but he liked it a lot. I used a small amount of garlic. Very delicious.
My husband loves the honey lime flavour of the fish and the flavours tranfers to crunchy asparagus and squash when backed. Its simply awesome!! Mixed the vegies with some olive oil, pepper, salt and all purpose seasoning first before transferring the marinated fish on top of the vegies. Then I sprinkle all purpose seasoning on the fish and bake it!! This recipe is for keeps!! Thanks!!
The main flavors in this recipe were really good. I worked from the concept and modified it greatly due to food allergies on our end and what we had at home. I also marinated the fish for a full day and cooked the fish in the marinade instead of pouring the marinade off. The other thing that really complimented this dish well was I created a black bean onion and zucchini side dish and this went perfectly with the honey, lime flavor. We opted without the cheese due to food allergies. Thanks for sharing this dish as it provided a great start to what became a fantastic meal for us!
Great marinade - works on chicken too!
I followed this recipe pretty closely, only skipping the poultry seasoning and mozzerella; also steaming the squash and asparagus for a few minutes before baking. Overall it was good, but not exceptional. I really liked the marinade for the fish, but did not find that baking the fish with the veggies was anything special other than my husband said it saved us a dish. I would probably make this marinade for baked fish again, not sure about the rest.
WOW! The BEST! Absolutly amazing! Thank you for posting! Even my Picky husband wrote post-it notes all over our bathroom thanking me for making it!
Good as is, but instead of discarding the extra marinade, I poured it over the veggies prior to cooking.
My family and I just didn't like this one very much, I'm sorry to say. I'm basing the rating merely on how well we liked the flavors, nothing else about the recipe. I'm inexperienced at preparing fish, and I thought I'd like these flavors, but I just didn't like the sweetness with the fish. It was too sweet in our opinion. It was edible, but not something I'd prepare again. Sorry! Just personal preference.
very different flavor (in a good way!), alittle too sweet though...next time will add either some peppers or something for a kick. cooked on the stove instead of baking to save time. worked well.
Instead of butternut squash I used zucchini squash with the asparagus and I cooked them first w/out the fish for about 10 mins. Then added the fish and continued cooking for another 15-20 mins. Turned out pretty good.
Awesome - loved it and husband did too!
Absolutely outstanding! I reserved a little of the marinade (before placing the fish in it) and put it on after taking the fish out of the oven. And, sprinkled lime zest over the fish prior to cooking. This was the best tilapia we have had in ages. And, it occurred to me that this marinade would be fantastic with chicken, with the lime zest and coconut sprinkled over it. Will try that next.
Excellent. The only changes I made were to replace the butternut squash (which was not available) with yellow squash, and the poultry seasoning with lemon garlic seasoning. I do agree that the tilapia needs to marinate a lot longer than 1 hour to retain the flavor. . It was a big hit! Everyone loved it. Highly recommended.
Delicious. I chose to omit the cheese. the butternut squash needed to cook a little longer than the fish. If I did it again I might cook the squash by itself for 10 or 15 minutes. Then add the asparagus and fish. Still, the honey lime was a nice flavor
Very nice taste. Different flavor but very good! I marinated all day at it was delicious!
Sorry, but this recipe was not worth the effort or the money.Like others suggested,I marinated the tilapia for an entire afternoon and could barely taste the honey/lime marinade. The vegetables require more cooking and the cheese is not a factor. The overall dish is BLAND.
This was a little too sweet for me. I will try it again with a little less honey in the marinade. It was okay though.
This recipe is delicious! I only marinated for an hour like it said, and was surprised that I could really taste the honey and lime flavor. Next time, I will add a bit more garlic. I didn't use the poultry seasoning, as others suggested, and don't think the mozzarella added anything, so next time I will omit. I did use different vegies - squash, onion, and a bag of frozen broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. I cooked them for 10 minutes before adding the fish. I also added the marinade, pouring it over the vegetables, instead of discarding it. Great combination for the fish!! My boyfriend's new favorite:)
The vegetables were hard and gross....marinade was good
I use this marinade often for salmon, but it overpowers a delicate fish like tilapia. And I agree with the others, the poultry seasoning and melted cheese just makes it seem as if your trying to disguise a bad mistake. (And canned asparagus is just wrong for any purpose, period.
excellent. the veggies definetly needed more time in the oven before the fish went it, but it was flavorful, moist, and enjoyable.
I enjoyed this dish. This was easy to prepare. This is a keeper for me. I did not use the cheese as several reviewers suggested. I didn't miss the cheese. Wonderful, wonderful dish. I will make this dish often.
Soo good. I made my own poultry seasoning with some rosemary and sage and tyme. Didn't use the squash (I'm pretty sure the picture is summer squash not butternut) and it was amazing. Thanks for a great dish
This recipe actually exceeded my expectations. We split, seeded, and precooked the squash in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees while the fish was marinating. This allowed for easy peeling and cutting of the squash and eliminated any under cooking of the squash with the fish. We added the cubed squash to the baking dish, laid on the asparagus, then topped with the fish. We also drizzled just a little of the marinade on the fish before sprinkling on the poultry seasoning and putting in the oven. Totally forgot about the mozzarella, but very happy with our dinner as was. The marinade really gave the fish a great flavor, the squash was tender and sweet, and the asparagus (thin spears)was delicately crunch and mild. Hint: heat the honey in a bowl for a few seconds in the microwave if it doesn't want to blend easily with the lime juice and garlic. Ours wanted to gel up a little from the cold lime juice out of the fridge.
This turned out really well! I love tilapia because it's so mild. I followed the advice of IMVINTAGE, which was posted on 2/10/06 and I also used zucchini instead of butternut squash. I think next time I make this I will double the garlic in the marinade because I could hardly taste it. Other than that I thought it was really great!
I only marinated the tilapia (for about 5 hours) and baked it on parchment on a baking sheet. I added a handful of french fried onions the last few minutes. My husband really liked it and he's definitely not a fish guy.
We loved this. I did as others suggested and drizzled the vegetables in a bit of olive oli before baking. I also increased the marinade by 50%. Fantastic!
My mom made this recipe but didn't double the sauce so it didn't have a strong flavor; she did add mushrooms (and omitted the other vegetables) to the marinade and those were superb! We also left out the cheese.
I'm making this recipe again tonight for my husbands birthday. I only cook 2 pieces of fish and still like to make extra sauce because it has great flavor. This is my favorite new way to cook the fish. I have not tried the veggie recipe.
The fish part was amazing!
I gave this recipe 5 out of 5 stars...it was great!!! Though I did make a few changes...I just made the fish minus the veggies, and cooked the fish in the marinade..After cooking the fish, I emptied the marinade from the baking dish into a small saucepan and added a little cornstarch and water to make a DELICIOUS sauce/glaze to go on top of the fish fillets. Seriously good.
This was ok but nothing outstanding. I marinated the fish all day but didn't think it had a lot of flavor. I also agree that the mozzerella cheese on it was kinda strange. I won't be making this again. Thanks anyway.
This was so bland my children wouldn't eat it, and they love fish!
The marinade was barely noticeable, 25-minutes is not enough time to cook butternut squash or asparagus, nobody should put poultry seasoning on vegetables, and cheese on fish is insane.
It was ok for me and my husband loved it. I kind of changed a few things. I did not have enough lime so I only marinated the fish for about 30 minutes and decided to pour the sauce over the fish so it would get some flavor. I didn't use too much salt because we are trying to cut back the sodium, which my husband was happy about, but it was probably why I was not crazy about it. For the veggies I only had butternut squash. What I did was sliced it thinly and it was perfect. I used perch instead of tilapia and because I poured the sauce on it after 20 minutes on the oven I broiled it for about 10 more minutes so it would dry up the sauce and the fish. I might do it again with tilapia, not perch!
This was delicious.... only thing I changed was for the veggies I put yellowsquash and zucchini instead came out great and will def be making again!
This came out amazing!!! I followed the recipe almost all the way. First, I never add salt to any recipe ever until I've tasted and/or tried it once. Next, I added 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese mixed into the marinade, plus almost doubled the garlic (we love garlic). Finally, after allowing to marinade for about 30 minutes, I rolled each piece of Tilapia in Bisquick for a light coating and pan-fried them in VERY LIGHT canola oil for 3 minutes each side. Voila!!! OH MY GOSH it was quite possibly the most favorite meal ever served in my house! The kids went wild and asked for seconds and thirds!
I agree with other reviewers that this needs to be marinated longer; I couldn't really taste any of the honey flavors. Also, all my vegetables burnt when left for the recommended time.
2 stars - edible. Would not make again. The asparagus held a very unusual sweet taste from the honey, and the cheese seemed out of place. Fish was fine but did not seem to go with the squash and marinade combo.
I loved this recipe. It is now my favorite way to prepare tilapia. I didnt make the vegetables, but followed everything else in the recipe.
I loved the marinade, I didn't try the vegetables though, so I can't comment on that. But the honey lime flavor was great.
I thought this recipe was really weird--the person I made it for really liked it but I thought the honey was too sweet and the cheese was odd-didn't work for me.
My husband liked this more than I did. I found it to be too sour for my tastes not so much in the fish but especially the zucchini.
This marinade was really good! I was in a little pinch and only had a few ingredients on hand, so I had to skip the veggie part of the dish and just make the tilapia, served with a side of mashed potatoes and broccoli, but reading the other reviews I don't think I was missing that much. I would reccommend using fresh garlic, tho, because I only had garlic powder on hand and it just didn't give it much of a flavor. Next time I'll be sure to follow the marinade recipe to a T. Thanks!
I marinaded the fish for about 1 hr. and then sauteed it in EVOO in a pan on the stove. Very good.
Fantastic!!! I did not make the veggie part of this recipe either. (DH & Kids eating squash or asapargus? Ha!! Never gonna happen). Added into the honey/lime/garlic marinade: Penzey's Black & Red (black pepper and cayenne), and used Low-Sodium Salt. Just the tiniest shake of Penzey's Poultry season. Wow - puttin' this into the "Paper" recipe box!
very good. Next time i will cook the squash a little bit longer by itself.
I changed the veggies to bell peppers and green squash, my friends and I aren't fond of the suggested veggies. This was tasty and a great way to make the fish. The veggies had flavor, but weren't that great over all. I'll do fish this way again, but next time I'll leave out the veggies.
I didn't include the squash and I wish I did. That flavor would've kicked this dish up a notch for sure but that said, I still LOVE it! Paired with a mildly sweet Riesling and a light Caesar salad...DELISH!!
I placed it on greens, added a splash of feta and cucumber and it was delicious!
This was not a very good dish. I tried cooking the veggies first for about 15 minutes - then added the fish, but the veggies were still not cooked well enough. Fish was bland. Won't be making this one again.
This was really good. I tried it on the grill in an aluminum pouch; NOT a good idea. all of the cheese stuck to the foil, and the presentation wasn't very pretty.
So yummy!!!
we loved this recipe although we wanted more after we cleaned our plates maybe increased the talapia but 1 1/2 pounds cause it sooooooooooo good and i added lemon pepper season cause i didn't have poultry season, my little 5 year old actually ate THREE bites (thats a big compliment she only eay one bit of anything new)
This was an easy recipe, tasty and delicious. My family is picky and we all loved it. A really different flavor.
I just tried this one out onight - was planning on taking a picture of it to post but it mysteriously dissappeared...
Really good! Left out the cheese and poultry seasoning. Added diced ginger to the marinade. Marinaded for 3 hours. I strained the marinade and made a sauce for the fish adding butter to finish the sauce. Pan fried the fish. Served fish with sauce over rice.
As the reviews for the veggies weren't great, I skipped them and just did the tilapia and marinade ... personally, I still wasn't impressed ... it wasn't horrible or anything ... just not my taste, I guess ... thanks, anyway!
I have been using this website for some time now and was dissapointed with the honey lime tilapia - 25 minutes is definately not long enough to cook squash and the combination of the honey, lime, and cheese was off.
I liked it, my husband didn't. So it only gets 4 stars. It was easy.. maybe too strong a flavor though. I just happen to be a big fan of really strong flavors :)
Nothing special about this, it was just ok. OR - it could be the fish I have. Going from fresh fish in Seattle to frozen fillets in the South...quality is not there. FRESH IS BETTER!
i marinated my fish overnight, by accident... and was quite glad i did. mmmm. i love this. very good with the flavor-flave everyone scraped the plate
Good flavors. I will marinate it longer next time and experiment with different veggies for underneath the fish. Maybe some yams instead of butternut squash, but I liked the asparagus.
I just needed a fish dish so I didn't make it with vegetables or mozarella. It was a little bit to sweet. Next time I would use less honey.
The marinade was great but as an overall dish it was just ok.
Loved the vegetables. Did not like the tilapia. I marinated it for longer but did not like the taste of the fish. Nor did hubby. I will not be making this recipe again. In all fairness though I didn't use the cheese and I substituted green squash for the butternut. I don't think the cheese makes that much of a difference in the taste of the fish though.
