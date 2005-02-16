French Chocolate Cake

We liked this cake. I made it for Christmas Day dinner. Instead of a 9-inch springform pan, I used two 7" springform pans and baked them for about 40 minutes, or until they were puffy and tested clean. The great thing about this cake is that once it cools down, it pulls aways from the pan by itself. So taking the ring off is easy. If I know I might be giving one away, I trace the bottom pan over a cardboard circle, cover it in aluminum foil and press that down into the springform pan. That way if I want to leave it behind, I don't have to worry about having the pan bottom returned to me. I used TJ dark chocolate in the big Belgium bar. I also covered it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site, and served it with fresh raspberries on the side. Not too sweet, not too dense either, just a pleasant mouthful of chocolate goodness. I'm going to see if I can make it sugar free next time! Lovely recipe.