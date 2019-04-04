Simple Turkey Chili
This turkey chili is very simple but hearty with plenty of flavors — it's even better on the second day! I serve this chili with low-fat Cheddar cheese and low-fat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
This chili was perfect for a cold night. While I cooked the turkey meat, I added the onions and garlic. I didn't mash the kidney beans and added a can of black beans and corn. Instead of water, I used chicken broth. You have to tweak this recipe to your liking with the spices.Read More
I REALLY liked this! It's a great recipe for ground turkey if you don't want it to taste like turkey--it tastes just like chili. My only suggestion would be to be wary of how much cayenne pepper you put in. I used the called for amount and it was too 'hot' for my son. I'll definatly make this again.
My wife just loved it... To avoid it being too soupy I added a can of chili beans in addition to the kidney beans. To give it a more unique flavor I added: 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg 1/4 teaspoon cinammon 2 seeded and chopped jalapenos 1 seeded and chopped green bell pepper. I also suggest using red onion instead of a white onion. Enjoy!!!
Thanks for all the great reviews! The published recipe isn't exactly what I submitted, but close enough. :) It's the seasonings that matter! I also use it as a base recipe and adjust to my whims. Lately it's been a few ribs of celery, a bell pepper, the onion & garlic - saute all that together in olive oil. Once softened, add the turkey and brown. Add spices and cook together for a minute or two. Add 1 can diced tomatoes, beans (I use a can of whole kidney beans, no mashing), and chicken broth to cover. Let it simmer for as long as you can for delicious chili! There are so many ways to make this basic chili exactly as you like it!
very good flavor...Will make again and again and again! used black beans instead of kidney, only because I prefer the presentation of black beans.
Yummy. I substituted half of the ground turkey with Asian firm tofu (which I left under a weight to drain extra water and then crumbled). I like my chili to be thick so I reduced the water to 1 cup. I didn't think it was very spicy so I added another 1/2 Tablespoon of chili powder.
Absolutely delicious! I only made a few changes (due to what I had in the kitchen). No kidney beans - so I used garbanzo beans. Also, I used frozen, pre-chopped onion (saves time and tears!) and omitted the paprika (was out)...delicious, will make again. :)
I've got a double batch of this in my crockpot now. Instead of water, I used organic chicken broth and I also used black beans instead of kidney only because that was what I had on hand. The chili powder I used was california ground chili powder which has all the flavor of chili powder with half the heat. (You can find it in the "mexican" aisle of your supermarket hanging from a j-hook in a cellophane package.) I'll update my review once we've had this for supper. EDITED: I had a bowl of this for lunch. For me, this wasn't chili, more like taco soup. It didn't really have much to it. This was okay, I think it needs a little more of something. Not sure what, though.
This was a HUGE hit with both of my kids and my husband....we all loved it. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
I made a couple modifications based on the previous reviews. First, I sauteed the onion and garlic until tender. Then I cooked the ground turkey. I would suggest not cooking the meat with the onion/garlic. Instead, cook the onions/garlic first, then remove them from the pan, add a little oil, and cook the turkey until done, and then add the onion back in. That way, the turkey can get golden brown and you'll get those little bits at the bottom of the pan, and deglaze it when you add the liquid. I mashed up only half a can of the kidney beans and left the remaining ones whole. Only added one cup of water with the crushed tomatoes, however, I like my soups really thick so I might consider adding even less than that next time, or just using some chicken stock in place of the water. Didn't have any paprika or oregano at home so I omitted that, but I would probably leave the oregano in for extra flavor. Then at the end, I added 2 ears of frozen corn towards the end of cooking. I would really suggest adding corn; it gives the chili an extra punch of flavor. Not a bad chili considering how easy and fast it is.
They can't all be winners. This was ok. I used this recipe in a chili cook-off based on the rave reviews. I thought it was "good" but not fantastic and I came in second from last place. :(
This is a good BASIC recipe. Seasonings are on target except for Cayenne pepper! Use 1/8th IF you like LESS HEAT! It's definitely got some BITE to it. The sour cream can also help with that though as well. I added red, green & yellow peppers, an extra 1/2 onion, as well as another can of dark red kidney beans... I mashed 1 can and left the other can of kidney beans whole for some texture in the chili and instead of water I used beef broth and left the salt out all together that the recipe called for. It turned out to be absolutley delish! =0)
I made this tonight with a few modifications and loved it. I added fresh garlic with the onions. Diced 1/2 of a large green pepper, 2 carrots cut up. Used chicken stock instead of the water. Added 1 can of Pinto beans, drained and rinsed. Added 1/2 can of Tomato paste and 1 small can of MILD Green Chilies. Reduced the cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp, but that is my taste. Added 1 tsp sugar and about 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. I mixed all the spices together and then added them to the onion/turkey mixture after that had cooked. Mixed thoroughly then added the rest of the ingredients. I left the lid partially off so that the chili would reduce and get thicker. I left it cook for 1 hour. IT WAS EXCELLENT
Check nutrition information on ground turkey, make sure it's low fat. Usually they grind the skin in too which means it isn't always as low fat as you might think. Read the label and compare.
Delicious and healthy. When you read reviews that say too spicy and others that say too bland, it's hard to know what to do - so I cut the chili powder and cayenne in half, and figured I could add some hot sauce or more spice later, if needed (which I didn't need). I added a can of black beans to stretch it out, and used only 1 cup of water (with some powdered chicken bouillon), as suggested by others who like their chili thicker. Also I didn't bother mashing the beans, and I added a fresh tomato for more tomato texture. It was wonderful. I garnished it with fresh cilantro from my garden. One more note, I don't believe that this yields 8 servings - more like 4, even with cornbread on the side.
This was a good base recipe to start from, but with modifications, it's a 5 star chili! As others stated, it's too watery as written, so I added an 8oz can of tomato sauce to help thicken & will reduce the amount of water/broth next time to 1 1/2 cups. Didn't have crushed tomoatoes, so used diced tomatoes instead and really liked having the tomato bits. I used chicken broth instead of water and added a can of black beans (we like black & kidney beans in our chili), which made the proportion of meat to beans perfect for us. I also added more chili powder (1 T), cumin (1/2 t), & cayenne pepper (1/4 t) per our preference for spicy! And to top it off, I added a couple dashes of cinnamon & threw in a jalapeno. Cooked it for 8 hours in the slow cooker & the result was a delicious & hearty turkey chili! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This recipe tastes so good for being so lean and healthy! Which of course makes me love it even more. The only thing I'd recommend is adding more beans, it didn't seem like enough so I added a can of black beans in addition to the kidney and I did not mash them, just added whole which is the only thing I changed. Just a word of caution though, if you have little ones you may want to cut back on the cayenne just a bit. My 3 year old couldn't eat it due to it being too spicy but it's perfect for us adults. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is really good. I followed the recipe for the most part. I did do 1 cup of water instead of 2 because I like it to be thick. I think next time I wont add any water and it would be perfect! We put it on baked potatoes and topped with cheese and sour cream.
Followed the recipe exactly except I had late guests coming in so it simmered on very low for over an hour--I tasted it at the 30 minute mark and it was so so, but after 75 minites or so on low it was SO GOOD! Topped it with cheddar and scallions. Oh, and I used half white and half dark turkey.
This is one of my favorite turkey chili recipes. I added chopped zucchini, celery and carrots to the onions and garlic so it would be a healthy one pot meal. I also added cinnamon, one cup of water and left out the cayenne pepper. All in all, a delicious meal! My husband loved it served with corn muffins.
I love this basic recipe because I can constantly change it by switching beans and vegetables around. My family favorite is not crushing the kidney beans and using a vidalia onion, green pepper, and a red pepper. I add the onions and peppers to saute with the meat along with the minced garlic! My kids LOVE this recipe.
I don't know why but this didn't do it for us. Ended up throwing it away. Sorry!
This is the best Chili I have ever tasted and its even better the next day... I found this looking for a healthier version of the foods I love and I am glad I did. I changed very few things such as: I did not cook the ground turkey in Oil I cooked it seperatly then added it to a cooking pot with everything. I also added Carrots, Bell Peppers (Green & Red)... So Yummy....
**New edit: I haven’t been on this website in years and years but today I logged back in to edit this review because after all these years, it’s still my favorite recipe of all-time from AllRecipes. I’m making it tonight and my husband is just as thrilled as always. ** Simple, delicious....absolutely wonderful. I usually make a Texas-style chili because that's what I ate growing up, but I wanted to use turkey and found this recipe. Beans in chili are *wonderful* and I wish I'd tried it before I was so old! made exactly as per the recipe...but I might add some jalapenos next time to give it a bit more of a kick. Thanks for a fabulous recipe...this is going into my favorites. EDIT: I make this recipe so often I don't even need the recipe anymore. I add double cumin and if it's just for us at home, more cayenne. I've taken it to parties, potlucks and made it for my parents and father-in-law, all to rave reviews. It freezes like a dream and makes enough for 7-8 meals for my husband and me. My husband loves it over Fritos with cheddar cheese on top. We *never* get tired of this chili.
This chilli is heavenly! It was perfect; I did leave out the water because I like my chilli a little thick. There were juices from the cooked turkey already so it really doesn't need those 2 cups of water. This really hit the spot and my "Buttery Corn Bread" (another great recipe on here) went perfect with this!
I followed the recipe exactly as written, and it is delicious. It does get better with time, so I was glad I made it five hours ahead of time to let the flavors meld. Delicious and easy!
This is a GREAT recipe -- so easy! I just made a few little changes: I thought it was a little spicy for guests, so I cut both the chili powder and cayenne pepper in half; I doubled the salt (and I'm not a salt fanatic -- this recipe really needs more); also, I thought it could use more beans, so I added 1 (16oz) can of chick peas, you could add another can of kidney beans instead; finally, I served it with shredded cheese and sour cream on top. Truly, such an EASY recipe, with a great taste -- THANKS!
This was the best chili i ever had. A little cinnamon was a great touch.
Excellent recipe! I made only a couple of slight changes but basically the same. I used 2 cans diced toms(15 oz. each) instead of crushed toms - I like tomato pieces in my chili. Also, instead of 2 cups water I used 1 can vegetable broth and 1 can chicken broth. The diced onion (must be a SWEET onion!) I softened in the pot before adding turkey meat, and then added the minced garlic (5 large cloves) right after the turkey had cooked to prevent garlic from burning. I then de-glazed the pot with the vegetable stock before adding all the other ingredients. Better than any packaged chili mix by far! Thank you!
This chili is amazing. I have never made chili before so I was afraid I'd mess up, but this was so simple. And it is delicious! I added a can of pinto beans and some jalapenos. And I used extra lean white turkey. Other than that I followed everything exactly as said. Thanks so much for this recipe. I will definitely make this again.
DELICOUS!! I used a can of tomato soup instead of water and added some brown sugar and I didnt mash the beans. I used one can of chili beans and one can of kidney beans. This is a great recipe, thank you!
This chili exceeded my expectations. I doubled the recipe to have leftovers. I used a bit less cayenne pepper, omitted the salt, added a large chopped green bell pepper when the onion went in the pan, and used one can of rinsed & drained black beans and one can of rinsed & drained pinto beans (don't care for kidney beans). Really enjoyed the ground turkey in this. Didn't expect to like it as well as ground beef, but I sure did. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe! Only a few changes - I used chicken broth instead of water for some extra flavor and I added a tablespoon of sugar to counteract the tomatoes' acidity. Serve it up with some shredded cheddar cheese - yum!
I thought this was fantastic!! Although I also made a few changes. First I sauteed onion and then put in ground turkey. Wait for it to brown a bit, then added garlic and cut up red pepper. I then added all the spices except Cayenne pepper. I used more chili powder (about 3 tablespoons) and cumin (2 tablespoons) and half a tablespoon for each of the other spices. I then added 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of tomato paste. Then I added a half a can of mashed kidney beans and a half can of mashed black beans and put the rest of the beans I didn't mash in also. I also used 2 cans (14 oz each) of Diced Tomatoes with mild green chilies. 30 minutes later, wow delicious! I topped with 2% Mexican style cheese and light sour cream and paired with Baked Tostitos Scoops. Yummy, and Healthy!
My husband and I eat the entire batch each time I make this--and we are not big eaters!! I've tried this recipesseveral ways. We love it with fresh minced jalepeno peppers, whole kidney beans, crushed tomatoes and beef. With those modifications, my husband gets excited when I make this dish and tells everybody that I make awesome chili.
My husband and I loved this recipe. A little spicy, but we love a little kick. I think it would have been just that much better to add a little sour cream. other than that, great recipe. def recommend it :)
Yum! One of the best Chili recipes I've tried. You can't tell its made with turkey. Do add extra beans and bell pepper. Since there are only two of us I froze the leftovers and it still tasted great when thawed and reheated. Thanks for the recipe.
I cooked your chili tonight and cooked it exactly by the recipe, I resisted adding my own touches and I have to say it was VERY good. I will definitely cook it again and I won't have any problems cooking it by the recipe without any tampering by me. This is very good Chili and its not many calories at all. Thank you for sharing with us. It's approximately 150 cals which is roughly 3 points for any of you weight watchers out there. Good Stuff.
This was much better than other turkey chilis that I have made. Only used 1 cup of water and 1 T chili powder-- thanks for posting. Next time I would use less cayenne, because family doesn't like things spicy.
Awesome!
Incredible! Great taste, simple to make. It's a little meat heavy, so I have made it will less turkey in subsequent times I have prepared this (I'm not a big meat eater) and added more kidney beans. I like to serve this with corn bread casserole.
This is fantastic chili. My granddaughter will not eat red meat and this recipe allows her to enjoy chili and still remain true to her diet preferences. Husband says this is the best ever chili, too. Wonderful taste and so easy to make. Five stars is not enough for this recipe. I did reduce the chili powder by half as we do not like it quite that hot, but that is just our personal preferences and doesn't change the overall quality of the chili.
tasteless and watery - will never make it again!
My family keeps asking for this. Tasty and quick. You can experiment with the spices, vegetables and beans. I find peppers are a great addition. I sometimes eat mine with tortilla chips - I love the crunch.
I liked this chili because it didn't have big hunks of tomatoes, the crushed tomatoes were perfect. I also added some ground Italian sausage and think that the addition of a bell pepper would be nice. I'll add an extra can of beans next time and a little extra chili powder.
Decreased water by half and added a can of organic pinto beans. Delicious!
looks pretty good!!
My husband doesn't like it when I substitute turkey for beef in recipes so I was worried about this recipe but I took some advise from other reviewers plus added a few things of my own and it turned out fantastic. First I tripled the recipe because I was making it for a Super Bowl party. I added 1 1/2 T. Texas Steak Seasoning (Montreal would be good too) while cooking the turkey. I also added 1 T. of the minced garlic, 1 green pepper and one red pepper chopped, to add some layers of flavor, along with the onion and cooked with the turkey until the onions were translucent. I added 1 and 1/2 bottle of beer instead of the water (I used Corona) and I substitued 1 can of tomatoes (remember I tripled the recipe) for a can or Rotel tomatoes and a can of Rotel sauce. I substituted one can of the mashed dark red kideny beans with 1 can of chili beans in chili sauce. I simmered for about an hour and then cooked on low all day. The result.... WOW. Delicious. It has a slight kick but not too spicy for those who don't like that. This will be my chili recipe from now on. No more ground beef. I just won't tell my husband that he's eating turkey chili and he'll be healtheir for it. Note: Tripling this recipe filled a 5 qt. dutch oven. :)
Keep hoping to find a turkey chili recipe that I like. I think the problem is that I simply do not like ground turkey.
I have made this so many times that I have it memorized! The only things that I changed was that I replaced the water with chicken broth and I leave the salt out all together. With all the spices and the sodium in the canned beans and tomatoes, it was not necessary.
This is the best chili I've ever made. The seasoning was just right. I added 2 cups extra water since I was using the crock pot and wanted to fill it. Cooked on high for 5 hours. I also added garbanzo beans. Great recipe!
I've been using this recipe for quite a while now and I make it at least once every couple of months. My changes: Saute your onion and garlic before adding to mixture. I doubled garlic and oregeno and also dumped in a can of Haganero Rotel. Ommited Cayenne Pepper (would have been way too spicy)with the Rotel AND I also always use fresh pinto and kidney beans. NO can's! Canned beans taste like canned beans. Makes such a difference. Just soak your beans in water overnight. Simmer on low for about 4-6 hours the next day and this recipe is to die for. Have it simmering on the stove as I type this. Serve with jalepeno corn bread found on this site. Amazing!!!
This chili is good but the recipe calls for too much water. I used 1 ½ cups of water but next time may use a little less than a cup. I didn’t mash the beans but otherwise followed the recipe as written and the dish was enjoyed by all.
This was great. Came out a little thin, so I added a can of tomato paste. Will plan longer simmer next time.
I really enjoyed this recipe and it was easy to make. The second time I added sliced carrots for some extra color. It seems like this recipe could support a lot of extra vegetables if you wanted (although it wouldn't be chili anymore :) ).
This recipe was great, the only thing I did differently was add mushrooms the same time I added the onion and added a can of corn near the end. Nice blend of spices.
This is a great bowl of chili! I made it for 1&1/2 lbs of turkey & I browned the turkey and got rid of the extra fat.I used low sodium chicken broth instead of water and also added a little cinnamon & nutmeg plus a little smoked chipoltle powder & a jalopeno pepper,and a can of black beans. But even if I didn't make any changes this would be a great recipe
One party pleaser!!! I tripled the recipe for a summer patio party for 25 people. Big hit!!! Made it a day ahead which made it even better.
This is a very good recipe. I prefer ground turkey over ground beef anytime so this was perfect. I substituted vegetable broth for the water.
I make a similar version of this chili but I add hot turkey sausage (Gianelli's) to the dish. It really adds more flavor. I don't like mashed beans in my chili so I wouldn't do that.
A good recipe! One note that I have is that it's important to season the turkey meat in the pot as well, though this recipe does not explicitly call for it. It's especially good on the day AFTER cooking! I actually revised my review today because I use this same recipe (with half water and a few other hot spices) in the crock pot. I cook it on low for 8 hours, and it is 100% better that way! Slow cooking = one extra star of delicious!
It is even better the second day! I added some black beans, and topped it with sour cream and cheese. Also, it's great with hot dogs.
Not too excited by this. I made it as stated and it was kind of bland. I used leftover cooked turkey breast which may have made a difference and I added some corn and some pinto beans. The sauce was too thin for my liking. I might try it again with some of the adjustments that other reviewers suggested.
Really a stellar, easy chili to make. I used this as a base in a chili-dog casserole and it really was delicious. I highly recommend a spoon of sour cream or plain yogurt to top your bowl of chili off. Yum!!!
I make this chili ALL THE TIME. Over the winter I made it at least once a week. The family loves it! Though I will admit I use diced tomatoes instead of the crushed, I just don't like crushed as much as the diced, but the rest of the ingredients are untouched. Healthy and delicious.
I did not care for this recipe. It's soup, not chili. I had to put it through a strainer twice to remove all the excess liquid. Also, it's way too spicy...even for someone who likes spice. Also had to add some chopped green pepper to smooth out the spicy taste and some rice (which I wasn't planning on making) to absorb what was still way too much liquid. If I make this again, I won't add water (or just a little if needed) and would cut back on the hottest ingredients.
The receipe alone is a work of art, but being the person I am I had to make some minor changes. I added 1 btl of sweet red wine, 1 glass while cooking and the rest while eating this most wonderful chili. Thank you AMFISCHER for sharing this with us.
This chili was perfect on a cold winter evening. All I had was a 1 lb bag of dried beans, so I cooked about 1/2 the bag, then mashed about half of that. I did add some flour by mixing it with the meat and onions just before adding the other ingredients. I actually ended up needing more water (probably because of the extra beans and the flour). I used 1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes and 1 14.5 oz can of diced "chili ready" tomatoes. I added 1 green pepper and a little more cumin and oregano (I really like those seasonings). I also used just a dash of cayenne pepper instead of the amount called for, and it was plenty hot enough for us. My 1 yr old couldn't get enough! This is definitely a keeper!
I made this recipe tonight for dinner. It was easy to put together and required little attention once it was cooking. I omitted the Cayenne to accommodate one dinner guest that is not fond of "spicy" dishes. Everyone was pleased with this dish. I will be putting this on our dinner rotation. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
delicious. I added one green pepper chopped for more vegetable in the chili and one more can of kidney beans.
This is the best Recipe by far! I have been making changes in my eating habits and was not sure I would like it but this is a winner! I have since made it twice! I am not one who comes on All Recipes and changes everyone's recipes but I don't like spicy hot food so I omitted the cayenne pepper. I followed everything else and it is a perfect recipe that should not be messed with. Otherwise post your own. Thank you for sharing with us.
Pretty good! I used black beans and chili beans.
LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! WE RAISE OUR OWN BEEF SO OFTEN USE % LEAN GROUND BEEF. TIP: FOR AN ADDED RICHNESS AND MORE HOMECOOKED FLAVOR, I SUBSTITUTE A 14 OZ. CAN OF CHICKEN BROTH FOR THE WATER. THANKS FOR SHARING!
Great recipe! I've never made chili before... and it turned out PERFECTLY! I made a few changes to the original recipe..... I left out the olive oil, used canned fire roasted tomatoes, used 2 cans kidney beans, added additional cayenne pepper, added a small can of diced green chilis and topped each bowl off with grated pepper jack cheese. This was so simple and tasty! Serve with corn bread. YUM!Thank you!!! April 2016- This has become my go-to chili recipe! This time I used equal parts ground beef, ground pork and 2 slices pork belly (cut into bite sized pieces). I also used chicken stock instead of water and fresh tomatoes instead of canned. Oh, and smoked paprika. Top with avocado and crushed tortilla chips.
I made this recipe tonight and it was delicious. After browning the turkey I added the chopped onion and about a cup of chopped celery to the turkey and cooked them until they were soft, then added a can of chicken broth instead of the water. I also added extra a can of chile beans, a can of corn and a can of mushrooms, all drained. Instead of the cayenne pepper I put in several shakes of tabasco sauce. I simmered it for a couple of hours but it still wasn't as thick as we are used to. Next time I would cut back on the water or chicken broth, unless you like it on the runny side. Good served open pita bread and with a side salad.
I always have a hard time using turkey instead of beef because I have a hard time with flavoring it enough. That was not the case with this chili!!!This recipe was wonderful and im so happy that I found a great TURKEY chili!!! Thank you!
A great simple and healthy chili recipe. Used low fat cheddar and low fat sour cream as toppings. Family didn't realize they were eating turkey instead of beef. Definitely a keeper. Thanks
I like to fiddle with recipes when I cook. I didn't change a thing about this recipe and it was perfect! I've made it every month since I discovered it! Mmmmmm. Perfection!
Good but not as great as I thought it would be from reading the reviews
This chili is so delicious. I followed one posters advice and cooked it on low in a crock pot for 8 hours. Otherwise, I made the recipe exactly as stated and there were no leftovers. Will make this one again and again.
Just made this. Used beer & tomatoe sauce instead of water. Used fire roasted diced tomatoes, instead of plain ones, and added 1 ounce of semi sweet chocolate. It was good.
Very yummy recipe! I've never tried turkey chili before, but I loved it and I will definitely make this again!
Great recipe. I used the leanest ground turkey, added some chopped red bell pepper, fresh cilantro, and garnished with shredded lowfat cheeses, fresh chopped jalapeno pepper, green onion, lowfat sour cream and few tortilla strips. Better on second day. Next time I will use less water my family likes our chili thicker. Great recipe though. So much better than buying the packet of seasoning. Will make this again!
This is a good starting point for some low carb, healthy chili, but it definitely needs some additions. I added a can of garbanzos, but next time I will add some celery and maybe some other bean varieties, as well. This was toward the spicy side, but I wish it had had more flavor. You can't compensate for lack of flavor by adding extra chili powder! That being said, with a little experimentation this could be a five star dish.
So good!! I used chicken cooking stock instead of the water and added some bell peppers. It gets better and better each day!
Made this for Super Bowl this past weekend and it was a hit! Love how easy it was, and the kick of spice! I served it with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped onions rather than the sour cream and it was perfect. Easy to keep warm also in the slow cooker and was perfect for serving.
This was a very nice basic recipe for chili. I can see myself adding to it and making it a little more spicy. It was just right for my two year old, but hubby and myself added hot sauce. I also thought it was a little but runny as written. I might use a bit less water next time.
Absolutely the best tasting chili. Added uncrushed dark red kidney beans and pinto beans as well. In addition to the tomatoes I put in some FRESH salsa and some nutmeg . Served with guacamole , cheese and lite sour cream. And only 1 cup of water. A repeat for sure.
This is a great base for a chili! I combined the garlic, onions and then I used one green bell pepper and let it cook a bit before adding the turkey. I also added a can of diced tomatoes (no salt added) because i like my chili chunky. I also used black beans instead of kidney beans and I used corn in my chili as well. YUM! I went a step further after draining the beans and rinsed them as well just so I could control the salt content even better. To cut the acid of the tomatoes I used a touch of brown sugar. I will be making this again! :)
Yum! Added some chopped yellow peppers, used black beans and added 1 can of tomato soup. Then I seasoned it with Penzy's chili seasoning. I love to toy with the recipes. I omitted the water, used veggie broth because I had some left over. Husband never knew it wasn't ground beef. I won't tell if you won't tell!
This is a really good recipe but I felt like it needed a bit more flavor after I tasted the end product. I added 1/2c ketchup and a package of onion soup mix because that was all I had available, and it was just right. I also left the beans whole and cooked it in a slow cooker for 4 hours on high. I didn't think it packed as much heat as the other reviews say it does, but then again, I'm from Texas. It you like spicy at all, don't back off the pepper.
This was a very easy recipe. I did make a few adjustments. My husband and I like thick chilli so I used 2 lbs of turkey, and 3 cans of diced tomatoes (1 Del Monte chilli style, 1 Del Monte with zetsy mild chilies and 1 Del Monte traditional diced tomatoes), didn't mash kidney beans, added a can of black beans, 2 cans of corn and kept all spices as recipe calls for with the exception of using a red onion. This made a perfect thicker version with just the right amount of spice.
I really want to give this a 5, because it was soo delicious with the changes I made. As is, it's absolutely too watery. I used beef broth instead of water--I can't imagine how bland it would be with just plain water. Also, I added another can of kidney beans, crushed the first one, kept the second one whole (without liquid). I put in less chili & cayenne at first as the other reviewers had suggested, but ended up putting in just about the full amount (i just kept on adding another 1/2 tsp. of chili powder until it tasted just right for our tastes) plus another 1/2 tsp. of cumin. I used 1.3 lb. of turkey b/c that's what the package contained. In the end, I was ladling out the excess liquid (tedious!) because the consistency was more like soup, not stew. The end product with all the changes was sooo good, I brought it to a party with cornbread and it was DEVOURED! Nobody could believe it was healthy! Great blend/proportion of spices and I will make this again and again. Thank you!
Pretty good. I added a can of corn, a can of black beans, a bell pepper, and a squash, because I prefer super-chunky chili. I found the two tablespoons of chili powder a touch too spicy, hence the four stars, but that may just be a matter of personal preference.
use ground turkey BREAST for a much leaner meal. Regular ground turkey has just as much fat, and sometimes more, than ground beef.
I use turkey instead of beef every time I make chili and no has ever noticed that it wasn't made with beef. As for the list of ingredients, I just make it easier by using Wick Fowlers Chili Mix. No need to add oil since the turkey has enough on it own. The mashed beans are a good filler.
really good flavor, add some black beans and cinnomon. it was a hit.
I did not add the water to this recipe and it was great!
This is a really good recipe - tasty but not too spicy. My 3 year old ate it! Having read a previous review I only added 1 cup of water and it was perfect, saucy not watery!
