Simple Turkey Chili

This turkey chili is very simple but hearty with plenty of flavors — it's even better on the second day! I serve this chili with low-fat Cheddar cheese and low-fat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.

By Amanda Ingraham

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add turkey; cook and stir until evenly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in onion and cook until tender.

  • Add water to the pot. Mix in tomatoes, kidney beans, and garlic. Stir in chili powder, paprika, oregano, cayenne pepper, cumin, salt, and pepper.

  • Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 450.3mg. Full Nutrition
