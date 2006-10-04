Black Forest Cake I

I've made this recipe a few times and every time it comes out fantastically. Sour pitted cherries are hard to find, at least I thought, so I use 1.5 cans of Cherry Pie Filling (spend extra money to get a good quality brand as it really affects the flavor and quality of finished product!). This cake is fantastic every time; looks impressive and everyone loves it! I tried taking the two cake layers and making a 4 tier (2nd time around) but I found it sort of leaned to one side (too heavy), so try to stick with the 3 tier and using the extra piece as crumbles for the outside, makes ALL the difference. I also suggest making this cake at least a day in advance; for people who said it was too dry, putting it in the fridge and letting everything come together really makes the cake moist (it also travels better!). The cherry filling seeps into the cake and its just delicious! It's also a time consuming cake to make, so doing it in advance is easier :)