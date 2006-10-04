Black Forest Cake I

This recipe delivers a classic version of the original Black Forest cake with whipped cream frosting and sour cherries.

By deleteduser

prep:
50 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9-inch 3-layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Topping:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans; line bottoms with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt for cake in a large bowl; whisk until well blended. Add eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla; beat until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen and invert carefully onto racks to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • While cake layers bake, drain cherries for topping, reserving 1/2 cup juice. Combine reserved juice, cherries, sugar, and cornstarch in a 2-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in vanilla. Let cool completely before assembling cake.

  • Combine whipping cream and confectioner's sugar for frosting in a chilled medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer at high speed until stiff peaks form.

  • Split each cake layer in half horizontally using a long serrated knife. Tear one split layer into crumbs; set aside. Gently brush loose crumbs off top and sides of remaining layers using a pasty brush or your hands. Reserve 1 1/2 cups frosting for piping decorations on cake; set aside.

  • To assemble, place one cake layer on a cake plate. Spread with 1 cup frosting; top with 3/4 cup cherry topping. Top with second cake layer; repeat layers of frosting and cherry topping. Top with third cake layer. Frost sides of cake.

  • Pat reserved cake crumbs onto frosting on sides of cake. Spoon reserved frosting into a pastry bag fitted with a star decorator tip. Pipe around the top and bottom edges of cake. Spoon remaining cherry topping on top of cake.

  • Store covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 86.9g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 129.6mg; sodium 341.9mg. Full Nutrition
