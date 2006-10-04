Black Forest Cake I
This recipe delivers a classic version of the original Black Forest cake with whipped cream frosting and sour cherries.
This cake is absolutely delicious! I took the advice of making the cherry filling before making the cake part, and it had plenty time to cool down. I followed the recipe as is, and was very happy with the results - as was everyone else who ate it! I would suggest that if possible, try making this cake 1 day before you plan on serving it - there's no comparison on how much better it tastes. At minimum, try to make it the morning of the day you want to serve it. Great!!Read More
This cake is absolutely delicious! I took the advice of making the cherry filling before making the cake part, and it had plenty time to cool down. I followed the recipe as is, and was very happy with the results - as was everyone else who ate it! I would suggest that if possible, try making this cake 1 day before you plan on serving it - there's no comparison on how much better it tastes. At minimum, try to make it the morning of the day you want to serve it. Great!!
Tasty! I've never seen cans of sour cherries (only available in the USA?) so I used a can of cherry pie filling. This cake won't dry out before it gets eaten. Thanks Linda.
I made this recipe for my boyfriend's birthday at his request. I modified it gently into cupcake format because I have a cupcake fetish. The cake was delicious, the cherry topping and whipped cream spectacular. My only adjustment to the recipe itself was adding an egg - a nod to the cupcakes - but I was very pleasantly surprised by this cake and found it pretty easy to make. For my purposes, I had a lot of leftover cherry topping and whipped cream - I ended up making a parfait with the cupcake tops. This cake does rise pretty well - if you're thinking about going the way of cupcakes, I would make sure to fill the cups barely 1/2 with mix.
I was feeling lazy so I used Duncan Heinz Dark Chocolate Fudge cake, and it was very tasty. I used another reviewer's suggestion and brushed the layers with the sugar/cherry juice/kirsch mixture. The cake was already pretty moist, so while that tasted good, it needs to be used sparingly on a cake mix cake. I also stabilized the whipped cream by adding unflavored gelatin (directions below) since I was taking it to a party and I needed the whipped cream to hold up and not get droopy. Everyone loved it. Next time I will reduce the sugar a little and use the dark sweet cherries instead to see if I like that better! (To stabilize 2 cups of whipping cream, dissolve 1 tsp. unflavored gelatin in 2 Tbsp. cold water and let sit 5 minutes. Heat over simmering water just until gelatin dissolves; cool slightly. In bowl whip cream and confectioner's sugar just to soft peaks. Add dissolved gelatin and whip just a little more until stiffer peaks form. This will help the whipped cream hold its shape for a day or two, and it doesn't make it rubbery.)
Good one. I used the fourth layer too to give cake a taller look. I also used cocktail cherries only and no sugar syrup. Decorated with shaved chocolate on whipped cream looked gourmet.
This cake is wonderful!! I wondered about the batter as it was quite thick but it came out great. It didn't take as long to bake as the directions said. I did use canned cherry filling instead of the homemade and in place of the whipped cream I used the recipe for French buttercream Frosting. Everyone loved it.
This was an excellent cake and went over so well that I had demands for several more. I made two for a large party and they were both gone in about 15 minutes. The only thing I would add would be a thin layer of chocolate syrup between the layers.
It was OK as a substitute recipe since I could not find my Oma's recipe, it baked up easy. But its not a "Original" there is no vanilla extract in a Black Forest Cake its suppose to be Kirschwasser (cherry liquor) two completely different things and key item in what makes part of the taste in this cake. Also using canned cherry pie filling as I seen in some of the reviews is not a good sub. You just want the cherries for this recipe. If you can't find pitted black cherries go with frozen cherries thawed out of course. Also oil is never used for this its generally shortening or if all fails real butter not Margarine. Like I said its a pretty good sub but by no means an Original and I say that because I am German and its mostly what I cook even after 20 years living in the states now.
Excellent recipe! I made this for my Dad on his Bday and he loved it! Will be a nice special occasion cake...
Delightfully Delicious Decadent Dessert!!
I have made this cake several times simply b/c it is soooo good! I brought it with for a family holiday dinner, not only did everyone love it but the presentation is beautiful. Instead of pressing crumbs into the icing on the side, I used dark chocolate shavings. MUCH better this way hands down.
this is a great cake to make,especially if you want to impress someone!I bake a lot,but this was one of the prettiest cakes i made!everyone thought it was bought!And the good thing is that it's easy! All the family said it was even better than the store bought ones.I couldn't find canned sour cherries,so I used canned cherry filling(as is).It worked out perfectly,and I only needed one can of 19oz.thank you sooo much for that great recipe!
This cake was absolutely delicious when all was said and done, but the process involved was a bit long. I would let people know to pop the cake back in the refrigerator before serving or traveling because the fresh whipped cream likes to slide.
I want to make this recipe, but am a little confused. If I can only find pie filling, can I still make the syrup, or just use it as is.
I made this for my boss who loves cherries and she loved it! Forget using low heat for making the cherry goo, do a flash boil with it or else your whole cherries will fall apart and turn into jam
I made this cake for a birthday. I liked that it didn't use canned pie filling or a boxed cake mix. The cake actually has a nice chocolaty taste. The cherries at the store only come in 14.5 oz cans so I went with that size. When I was bringing them to a boil they appeared to have a dark peach/pink color but not red. So, I added a few drops of red food coloring and it worked perfect. I was worried about the whipped cream not holding up the next day on the piped part, so I made a recipe of stablized whipped cream from this site for the piping part. I do suggest using a smaller tip for the bottom piping, then the top, although the recipe does not mention that. The cake may be transported so I used a round cardboard to decorate the cake on, on a cake stand. I thought the final cake looked very attractive. I hope everyone enjoys it tommorrow! Thank you submitter.
My husband and I love this recipe. The first time I made this cake I used fresh cherries and made my own filling. It was out of this world. The next time I made this cake I used the canned cherries and it was still wonderful. Although the second time I used Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate shavings on the side rather than the cake crumbs. And so pretty.
I made the cake exactly as it said in the recipe and it turned out beautifully! Chocolate cake was delicious. I bought sour pitted cherries from a European food market, and I will NEVER buy canned cherry pie filling again! I put the 4th layer aside to dry for a bit then crumbed it in the food processor. I made the cake the day before with a crumb coat of whipped cream and set it in the fridge overnight. On serving day I finished up the sides, and decorated the top.
Excellent recipe!! Lots of fun to make too!
This cake did not turn out for me and had a rubbery texture. I didn't bother to continue with the rest of the recipe after the cake. will not use this one again.
I think this is a great cake. My family loved it. It was a bit dry - even though I only baked it 30 minutes - but the juiciness of the cherry filling balances out the dryness pretty well. Would like to try making it the day before next time, as others commented that it's more moist after sitting overnight. I did sprinkle a cherry juice/kirsch/sugar syrup on the cakes but I guess I should have used more...
My mother made this for Christmas and it was delicious. My mother-in-law who is German was very impressed. She made two alterations to the recipe. She brushed each layer of cake with Kirsch. Also, instead of crumbling one layer, she grated semi-sweet chocolate and patted that on the sides of the cake. The result was a moist and chocolaty 4-layer cake. This recipe is a keeper.
I enjoyed this cake but found it a bit dry the first time I made it. The next time around I used dark chocolate cocoa powder and a cup of sour cream...that made it a 5 star cake!!
Impressive! I made this cake for my hubby's birthday, and we shared it with friends. A hit all around. Nice looking, yummy and festive enough for an out-of-the-ordinary birthday cake. A bit more time required than those "cake mix" recipes, but in my book it gets extra credit for that - I appreciate "from scratch" baking and those who still do it! Thanks Linda!
DELICIOUS!! It is perfect as is! Like any cake, it is more moist after it has sat covered for a day or two before it is eaten. This one of course has to go in the fridge because of the whipped topping!
Made the cake for New Years. As other's have stated, the cake is dry, even though only baking 30 minutes. There are other chocolate cake recipes that are better. What saved this was the real whipped cream and cherries! Bought two 24 oz bags of frozen tart cherries and made those. Outstanding. Caution: if you whip the cream too long you will end up with butter!!! Don't repeat my mistake or you too will end up buying 3 more cups of whipping cream!
A perfect cake!! I made this for my Dad's 60th Birthday. Tripled the original recipe to make a 4 layer 11 inch round cake. This was served to 50 people and there was barely a scrap left in the room. Rave reviews from all who tried it, even some people who don't usually like fresh cream. One minor alteration that I made was to add some lemon juice to the cherry mix (about the juice of 1 lemon to a triple mix). This made the cherry mix a little more tart on the palate to cut through the sweetness of the rich chocolate cake. Will be making this one again. I also chose to make the cake 4 layers rather than crumbling one of the layers for the side of the cake. I used crumbled chocolate (Cadbury Flake) to coat the side of the cake instead.
I've made this cake at least 6 times, and each time I make it, the yummier it tastes! Excellent recipe!
Very good! I made the cherry filling a day ahead to give it plenty of time to cool (so it wouldn't drip). I also reserved an extra 1/2 C. of cherry juice and added 2 Tbl. white sugar and a splash of amaretto to a saucepan and let it cook while the cake was baking; after the cake had baked and cooled for about 15 minutes, I split the cakes and brushed the cut sides with the cherry juice reduction. To the whipped cream, I used both vanilla and almond flavoring. Very delicious and elegant; this makes a very impressive-looking cake!
I made this cake for my uncles birthday b/c it's his favorite. Everyone loved it, but the hubby and I thought that the cake was to dry, but with the cherrys and whipping cream it was good. Next year I will use a different chocolate cake recipe.
More Like a Brown Forest cake!
I like black forest so more star
Amazing! Tastes even better after a day or two.
This cake was so soft and moist! The whip cream was not overly sweet and did not take away from the chocolate of the cake itself. I did have a problem with the cake not staying together but I'm sure it was my fault!!!! I will definately make this again!!!!
I made this cake today for my family and everyone loved it. Home made is always best! I made the cakes last night, and made the cherry glaze and whipped cream this morning. The chocolate cake alone is quite dense, but very good! Overall, this cake is quite easy to make, and I would definitely make it again!
Very delicous cake! I used cherries in a jar and it turned out beautifully. I would recommend this cake to anyone who likes black forest cake.
Great cake. Big hit at the office.
I love chocolate cake mixed with cherries and this is a great chocolate cake recipe.
Delicious...I always use dark chocolate cocoa and we used cherry pie filling. The cake is so moist and tasty. This cake stayed in the frig for 5+ days.
I 've made this cake several times and get rave reviews on it. It is a little time consuming,but worth it.
This was awesome! I used boxed fudge cake mix and fudge frosting (to wall in the filling, and frost the entire cake). The canned cherries for the filling while tasted good, were absolutely not pretty enough for the top, so I cooked another small batch with frozen cherries with a drop of red coloring which looked beautiful. The whipped cream was amazing, and kirsch syrup in the layers a must. I sprinkled the whipped cream stars on top with chocolate sprinkles, this presented beautifully and got rave reviews =)
Excellent recipe! I have made this cake twice and it is wonderful! My only mistake is that the cherry topping should be as cold as the whipping cream, otherwise it runs down the sides and this is such a pretty cake. Thankyou!
An excellent cake that is simple to make. As suggested by previous reviews, I used cherry pie filling. I also used 1/2 cup butter instead of oil. I mixed the butter and sugar first, added the dry ingredients and then the rest of the ingredients. The cake is very filling and some was still left over for the next day. The day old cake was better than that of the previous day because some of the moisture from the cherry pie filling and the whipping cream went into the cake. I'll definitely make this cake again - everyone loved it!
The first time I have ever made this kind of cake. My girlfriend told me this was her favorite so I made it for her birthday. I used 3 cans (14 ounces each) of tart cherries-drained. It looked good and tasted great!~!
Good recipe. The cake was dry though. I changed it up quite a bit. I used cherry pie filling instead of the sour cherries with sugar and cornstarch. I used dream whip to pipe along the top, but I decided to make a chocolate icing to go on the sides and between the layers. I also added ground almonds to the top instead of using the crumbs.
BEST CAKE EVER! I made this for my sisters baby shower. I followed the directions exactly and it came out great! several people have asked me to share the recipe since then. I did use the tip about cutting the cakein two with a piece of thread instead of cuttign with a knife and it worked out perfectly!
It tasted Wonderful once it was prepared! I loved it!
I doubled this recipe and made it in a 9x13 pan for a funeral. Followed the recipe exactly and everyone raved about it! Excellent!
Tasted wonderful! I've tried this twice & both times the filling oozed & the top slid off the cake. I must be doing something wrong...too much filling? Looked terrible, but tasted great.
I made this cake for christmas Dinner . It was very good ,using all 4 layers instead of braking one up .This makes a huge cake so have lots of hungry cake lovers .I added a few extra touches to the cherries after it was cooked into the filling (cherry liquor) and brushed the cakes with a combination of cherry juice, small amount of sugar and cherry liquor.
This did not turn out well for me. Too bad this was made for my daughter's birthday at her request. The cake was bland...but the whipped cream tasted good. Another good thing was the suggestion in the reviews to make a syrup from the cherry juice and cherry liquor. I'll probably use a different chocolate cake recipe and follow the instructions simply for assembly. Thanks for sharing.
This turned out excellently! :D My husband said not only did he like it, it is his most "favorite cake - EVER."
This is the best Black Forest cake I have tried. Recipe was easy to follow. Family loves it. I wouldn't change a thing.
I've made this recipe a few times and every time it comes out fantastically. Sour pitted cherries are hard to find, at least I thought, so I use 1.5 cans of Cherry Pie Filling (spend extra money to get a good quality brand as it really affects the flavor and quality of finished product!). This cake is fantastic every time; looks impressive and everyone loves it! I tried taking the two cake layers and making a 4 tier (2nd time around) but I found it sort of leaned to one side (too heavy), so try to stick with the 3 tier and using the extra piece as crumbles for the outside, makes ALL the difference. I also suggest making this cake at least a day in advance; for people who said it was too dry, putting it in the fridge and letting everything come together really makes the cake moist (it also travels better!). The cherry filling seeps into the cake and its just delicious! It's also a time consuming cake to make, so doing it in advance is easier :)
This is a delicious chocolate cake to begin with so with the toppings it is excellent! I was in a hurry last night and didn't want to go to the trouble to make a layer cake, so just dumped the cake in a 9x12 greesed and floured pan. We had no cherries, but had some rasberries. I made the topping with them and added a little cool whip. It was still delicious. This is not to take anything away from the original, however, just wanted to try the cake in a 9x12 pan for speed. This cake stands on its own in any shape and with any topping!
My family absolutely loved this cake.
My friend and his daughter both compared this cake to one they bought at a german bakery and liked this one better, even with substituting 1/2 splenda for the cake batter (he's diabetic). Great recipe - Thanks!
awesome recipe and easy to follow.
The cake was a little dry, but perhaps I over-baked it. Also, while I made the cake the day before, I should have made the whipped cream topping just before serving it. It cracked a little and turned yellow in some places.
I used to buy black forest cake, but not since I tried this recipe. I do use cherry pie filling, but otherwise followed the recipe.
I made this for dessert for some guests tonight - it is really yummy and presentation is FABULOUS. I am all about shortcuts, so I used canned cherry pie filling instead of making my filling w/ cherries, sugar & corn starch. Also, I wasn't sure about the crumb thing on the side, so I just made mine 4 layers high, frosted it all w/ whipped cream frosting, and decorated w/ a few leftover cherries on top. Colors are great for Christmas. Also goes really well w/ a nice port.
Amazing. No changes.
I made this cake today for christmas eve dinner tomorrow and stuck it in the refrigerator. When I checked on it later, it had fallen apart, cherries and cream all over the refrigerator. Don't know what I did wrong, I even used gelatin in the whipped cream to firm it up. The cake looks delicious in the pictures, sorry but I won't be trying this one again, too much effort. I don't have the skill to make a cake this nice.
I haven't been able to find sour cherries ( in Canada) and so haven't tried this yet. I am hoping that the sour cherries will be a fresher alternative to cherry pie filling used in other recipes.
This was a great recipe for a Black Forest cake! It had just the right amount of sweetness in the cake and the fresh cream frosting just put it into a whole other world. I took the cherry juice and drizzled it on each layer of cake pre-frosting and it was perfect. I will make this again for sure.
This was for my husband, who is used to the store bought Black Forest Cake, but he said that it tasted better than any store bought cake. Thanks for sharing the recipe!! We loved it*S*
It's amazing.....I prepared it and it was wonderful...
I'm not a Baker, but made this recipe because I love Schwarzwaelder Kirsch Torte, as a child living a Germany at the time, my Mom made it for me on my birthday and I absolutely loved it. This recipe did not disappoint. The Cake itself moist the filling fantastic. And it was actually even better on the second day.
This was a very good recipe, but I would recommend skipping the 1/8 cup for flour and use only 2 cups if using all purpose flour. I got rave reviews when I make this recipe for cupcakes.
Great cake. Remember to make the cake a day prior. It taste so much better. Cake was delicious but I like fluffier cakes. I covered it in ganache for an extra kick.
I am really not a fan of cake mixes--too light and insubstantial. This cake was wonderfully rich and just dense enough. The whole recipe was delicious.
This was, by far, the best cake I have ever made. It may have been the best cake I have ever eaten. I made this for Christmas because I wanted something very special. People couldn't get enough and were even taking slices home! I made it exactly as the recipe reads and it was perfect.
I made this cake for my birthday because Black Forest Cake is my favorite and I've never made one from scratch. The recipe was easy, and the this cake was absolutely delicious!! Everyone loved it! We will make this cake again and again!
This is my husband's favorite cake. He requests it for his birthday every year, and sometimes on Father's Day too. It's become a family tradition. I throw in a little packet of vanilla sugar when making the whipped cream filling, but other than that, I really don't change a thing. At my store the cherries come in 24 oz jars, so I just dump it all into the saucepan and rarely increase the sugar - we don't like very sweet desserts anyway. And I usually end up whipping up the entire quart of cream - if I have any left over I just enjoy it in my coffee for a few decadent days.It is a bit messy getting the crumbs up onto the side of the cake...but it's worth it! Oh, and don't substitute cherry pie filling for the sour cherries, it's not the same at all. . German friends have told me I should poke holes in the cake and pour kirsch (cherry liqueur) over the layers, but no thanks - we love this recipe just the way it is.
I agree with other users about the whipped cream. I refrigerated the cake after I assembled it, and it did hold up pretty well, but next time I will try adjustments. I couldn't get canned cherries, so I used frozen ones and they came out perfect. Also, I used dark chocolate cocoa powder which gave the cake a nice rich flavor. It was my husband's birthday cake, and he has already asked that I make it again!
This recipe makes an AMAZING cake! I made it for my dad's birthday a night ahead of time and stored it in the fridge overnight; it held up great. I followed the recipe exactly and it made a delicious, moist cake with just the right amount of tart cherry flavor and sweet whipped cream frosting. Everyone raved about the presentation and taste. Would definitely make this again!
This was so delicious and it looked great as well. Will definately make this one again!
This is a fabulous cake recipe. Great texture and flavor. I baked mine in a heart-shape pan with butter cream icing and cherries between layers. frosted the outside with dark choc. icing and topped with cherries nestled in a piped heart shape on top. I will make it again for sure.
This cake is time consuming but very much worth the time and effort.
this review is for the chocolate cake layers only, as I did something different with the cherries and whipped cream. I thought that they turned out a little dry - and I only baked them for 20 minutes.
Fabulous and showy - always impresses. The first time I made this, I couldn't find sour cherries and used pie filling - was very good. Second time, I used some frozen sour cherries, and they made all of the difference. Perfect!
Overall this was a very good cake. I found that cake was a little dry and not as spongy as I like it. Also it wasn't as chocolaty as some other recipes. It may have been because I used a different kind of baking chocolate. The Cherry topping and Frosting were delicious. It really brought everything together. I added some red food coloring to the cherries so they were a little more flashy. I also definitely recommend waiting until the cherries are cooled until you put them on the cake. I put mine on when they were still a little warm and they dripped off the cake. Overall, this is a delicious cake. I will make it again but I think I will add some fudge or chocolate in the middle as well.
I made this cake for my son's birthday. It did take a few hours to put together but everyone loved it! The cake looked beautiful. Here are my thoughts after making it: 1. Start cooking the cherries first. They will take a good 30-40 minutes to thicken and then you need to cool them. I did this in the fridge for another 30 minutes. 2. Bottom of the cake was a bit overcooked. I baked the cakes for 36 minutes. Next time, I will pull them out 32 minutes. 3. Whipped topping was not quite sweet enough for my taste. Next time, I will add just a tad bit more confectioners sugar. 4. I liked the crumbled cake on the sides of the cake. But, next time, I will use shaved chocolate with a vegetable peeler. 5. Do put your cake together several hours before you need to serve it and refrigerate it. I finished with mine around 11am and served it at 7:30pm.
The cake was a huge hit, even though mine didn't turn out very pretty (but that's pretty typical for ME). Also -- when it says to let the cherries cool, it really means to let the cherries COMPLETELY cool. (red faced!) Stick 'em in the fridge and come back to 'em later.
Made it w/o electricity at our cabin in AK. Had to laugh at "with your electric mixer on high"! Used an old fashioned hand crank mixer to make the frosting. Turned out absolutely delicious and was a great surprise for our guest's 27th birthday. He said his mom always made him Black Forest Cake when he was growing up. It was my first time baking this cake, so I had no idea what was involved when I started out. Can be done in the boonies with a little extra effort, but I may save this recipe for the comforts of my kitchen in town. FYI, we have a propane stove and oven at the cabin. Yummm!
Very good perfect for my mothers birthday!
Best recipe!! My husband has been telling me for 15 years that Blackforest is his favorite kind of cake, but I had never found one he actually liked - even the fancy bakery versions disspointed him. This recipe was not necessarily difficult, a bit time consuming. I made a syrup with additional reserved cherry liquid - did not have kirch on hand- and basted the layers of cake with. The resluts were absolutely amazing - everyone loved the cake - even my hubby, the "Blackforest Connoisseur". Even better on the second day - if there's any left over!
This is my favorite black forest cake recipe. I have made it multiple times. It it a family favorite!
This cake was easy to make, but time consuming. The Cake was moist, and easy to remove from the pans, and the icing is perfect. The only thing I did differently was use canned cherry filling. The end result was a beautiful and impressive cake.
The cherrys are amazing! I loved them. I had to add a little more sugar to the whipped cream, just do to personal preference. The cake however, was terrible. I only baked it 25 minutes at 350 and it was so dry. I usually add sour cream to any cake I bake but not this time. Big mistake! A boxed cake would have been better than this one...and I may actually use that in place next time.
Very delicious! I used strawberries instead of cherries, but did everything else the same and it was wonderful. Very moist and I loved the whipped cream topping!
I love this cake! I wanted to make a special cake for my father-in-law's 70th birthday, and didn't like the black forest cake recipe that I had. I found this cake and decided to try it, based on all the rave reviews it had. I was thrilled that it turned out as well as it did. It was time consuming, but well worth the extra effort. My in-laws were thrilled (they both love black forest cake) and my mother -in-law said it was the best cake she'd ever tasted. I couldn't find sour cherries, and I don't like cherry pie filling, so I decided to use fresh cherries. The filling turned out perfectly, and I plan to do the same thing next time I make the cake. I know that I'll be getting requests for it time and time again. If anyone is looking for a great special occasion cake, this is definitely the one to make.
It was delicious!! Just added some rum to cake batter and cherries Wonderful ;-)
I didn't even bother to make the full cake with this. The layers came out of my cake pans and I tried the trimmings to see how it tasted and it was an unfortunately mediocre cake. No real moistness, no delicious rich chocolate flavour, just a generic blah chocolate cake.
I love this recipe. I am not a baker at all, but when my boyfriend's birthday came up i decided that I'd try this. He is from Nepal and he hasn't had a black forest cake for over 4 yrs. We can't get these where we live either. Although it doesn't taste the same as one from Nepal, it was delicious!!
I made this for a birthday celebration for my son and his girlfriend. It came out fabulous. I took another reviewer's suggestion about the stabilized whipped cream and it held its shape nicely. I didn't used the cake crumbs for the side (made 4 layers), but instead used bittersweet chocolate shavings. It worked out very nicely. I also put a 1/4 cup kirschwasser in the cherry mixture after it had cooled a bit. This tasted very authentic to us and was a big hit.
could not get the cherrys to thicken - at all! I added more cornstarch and that did nothing. Frustrating! Just took the cake out of the oven...total flop!
I didn't care for the texture of the cake at all. Too coarse. Next time I'm going to use my tried & true chocolate cake recipe.