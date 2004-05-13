Japanese Fruit Cake I

Great for Christmas!

Recipe by Cathy

prep:
50 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch 3-layer cake
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round cake pans.

  • Cream together butter, 2 cups sugar, eggs, and vanilla.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture alternately with milk into egg mixture. Divide batter into 3 parts. Fill two pans with plain batter. Add spices, raisins, and nuts into remaining batter, and pour batter into third pan.

  • Bake for 25 minutes, or until done. Cool layers on wire racks.

  • Mix together orange juice and rind, 2 cups coconut, 2 cups sugar, boiling water, and cornstarch in a 2 quart pan. Bring to a boil, and cook until mixture falls in lumps from a spoon. Put layers together with filling, placing spiced layer in the center. Ice cake with Seven Minute Frosting, and cover with remaining coconut.

Per Serving:
953 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 143.5g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 103.7mg; sodium 379.3mg. Full Nutrition
