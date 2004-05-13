Japanese Fruit Cake I

Interesting concept, but didn't work well at high altitude. It probably took nearly an hour to get the filling to thicken - and then only after I added another teaspoon of cornstarch. By the time it was thicker and I was filling the layers, it turned to granules as it cooled in the pan! What a lumpy mess! And, after burning my finger on the filling as it was spooned out of the pan, there was no way I was going to attempt making a 7-minute frosting - another potential "boiling" fiasco, too! I used the Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting recipe from this website and it worked just fine. At least it *looked* okay... The cake was actually very dry and crumbly. Cutting it was another story - with the rock-hard "filling" in between the layers, it's nearly impossible to cut without a hammer and chisel. However, it tastes okay. Just definitely not worth 5 stars!

