Hawaiian Wedding Cake I

This is definitely an easy cake to make! I made it in 3 6-inch pans, and they took 27 minutes to bake. I lessened the sugar in the cake, since my shredded coconut was sweetened. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. I found it ok in flavor--I didn't really get a strong coconut or pineapple flavor either way. I found it rather just sweet, even with less sugar in it. If I were to make this again, I probably would end up adding in a little butter, vanilla, and salt at the very least to help with the flavor. I was really hoping for more pineapple to shine through, but it just didn't. I don't know that I'd add the shredded coconut to the cake itself, as it gives it a somewhat odd texture. Overall, it's not bad, but I'd adjust it per my tastes. And definitely don't forget the cream cheese frosting! It absolutely needs it!