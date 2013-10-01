Hawaiian Wedding Cake I
Get ready to do the hula! Good with cream cheese or sour cream frosting.
The Hawaiian Wedding Cake, submitted by Olene Grieshop, makes my whole body happy! The only thing wrong is it is gone too fast! Everyone in my home goes 'crazy' every time I bake it. Ms. (?) Grieshop did a wonderful thing by deciding to share this one! I tried English walnuts the first time, but did not like it as well as the black walnuts in the second one. Perhaps M. Grieshop should add a suggestion to the recipe as to which nuts work better.....? However, this 'typo' in no way detracts from the easiness and quickness experienced with baking this cake. Thank you, M. Grieshop! Doris Rogers-Ripoll, Brandon, Florida (to the east of Tampa Bay)Read More
My own review might not be quite accurate since I did change the recipe a bit.. halved it, but used only 1/2 cup of sugar, and didnt put coconut in the cake itself, since I made a coconut streusel topping. The result? Straight out of the oven, 20 mins later, the cake was like a thick pudding that tasted pineapple-ish and wasnt sweet enough. A bit too moist, might have been better if I had let it cool some more. The walnuts were alright, but seemed to add an unusual taste to the cake. My topping did turn out quite wonderfully though, it consists of 1/2 cup flour, 1/3 cup confectioners sugar, 2 oz margarine and 1/2 cup of coconut, and needs to be baked for 20-25mins, so just let the cake bake, and take it out to put the topping on, then place it back in the oven. I don't think I'll be using this recipe again.Read More
I was so excited to find this recipe on here. My cousin Connie used to make this for us years ago and it always got raves. It brought back many fond memories. The only additions I made were to add 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. vanilla, and DEFINITELY is best with cream cheese frosting. I use the 'Cream Cheese Frosting II' recipe here on allrecipes and it makes plenty to frost this with. I also sprinkled some toasted coconut on top of the frosted cake. This is so incredibly moist and a snap to make. It feeds a large crowd, they will all oooh and ahhh, and you will go home with an empty cake pan. Great for Hawaiian themed parties or potlucks. This is a must do and also very economical to make.
Recipe was very easy and the finished product so moist...but it seemed to lack flavor. Next time I might add a little coconut or almond flavoring.
Nice, easy, moist cake. Try using 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar instead of all white and adding a teaspoon of cinnamon to boost the flavor depth. It is great with cream cheese frosting too.
This recipe is excellent! It is soo easy, and quick. The taste and texture are excellent. I made it with cream cheese frosting and I put a little coconut in the frosting and the whole thing tasted great! I hope everyone at least gives this recipe a shot. Talk about an addicting cake.
The recipe was easy, so easy I was shocked, and there's no butter or margarine. The recipe needs a little salt though, but otherwise awesome and with the cream cheese icing it's perfect.
I've made a similar version of this recipe that I clipped from some magazine awhile back. It's always a hit and is so easy and delicious. These are the only differences, my recipe calls for 2 c sugar, 2 tsp baking soda, 1 c shredded coconut. Fabulous!
I've just put this cake in the oven and it was all I could do not to eat the batter. I added 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg,about a teaspoon of cinnamon, the rind of one Orange as well as the juice and about 1 tablespoon of coconut cream. (I can never follow a recipe straight.)
Yummy! I left out the nuts, because of an allergy and served it still warm with Cool Whip instead of frosting. My whole family loved it. It is wonderfully easy and tastes great!
Read all the reviews--used 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown and 2 tsp baking soda plus some salt, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon. Baked in 2 9" pans for 23 minutes. Iced it with Cream Cheese Frosting II. My gourmet group loved this cake and rated it a 10! None left to bring home. . .
I've always loved this cake, and never knew how easy it is to make. I added a little salt and vanilla as suggested by another member, used half white and half brown sugar, and left out the nuts. Topped with cream cheese frosting (used cream cheese frosting II recipe here). It turned out great, and was a big hit at work. Excellent recipe!
Awesome cake!!! Made a homemade cream cheese frosting and topped it with chopped walnuts and cherries... Highly recommend this recipe!!
I have made this cake over 50 times in the past few years and it is always a hit. My friends invite me over requesting this cake. I really love it bc it is soooo easy to make and minimal ingredients ...a plus. I also make my own cream cheese icing to top it off to perfection. I totally recommend this cake for any party! It is on the light side not overly sweet which makes it perfect. Its so easy that i am so amazed that people crave it so much. and i basically follow the directions nothing extra except slowly mix in the dry ingredients which allows the cake to be moist. I would givr it 5+++ stars if i could!
This recipe was really tasty and so easy to throw together! I loved that everything was mixed in the same bowl and only took about a minute to whip up. I did swap out half of the white sugar for brown sugar as others suggested to give it a deeper caramel flavor that compliments the nuts and coconut well, and I used the batter for mini cupcakes and used mini liners for easier removal. I also topped them with the coconut cream cheese recipe found on this site. Delicious!
The taste of this cake is better than the Cajun Cake, because of the addition of coconut and nuts. But in case of the Cajun Cake, it was the amazing coconut-nut topping that made it the hit! With the topping lacking, I have to say that I did not particularly like this cake - but maybe that's because I'm more a banana person - my friends did like it though, so definitely give it a try!
We made this cake for a 50th Wedding Anniversary Luau and set it out next to the $150 cake we purchased. Everyone loved the Hawaiian cake best! Great tropical flavor!
I agree...this recipe had zero taste! I even added the coconut extract, but it was still very unflavorful. Not sure if an ingredient was left out from the original recipe. I won't be making this cake again.
The cake was incredibly simple to make... I made it for a friend's luau themed wedding. I added about a 1/4 cup of coconut creme to the batter and used about half of the coconut suggested. The cake itself baked beautifully but took a little longer. I topped it with Coconut Rum Frosting (recipe found on recipezaar) and everyone loveddd it. Rated it 4 stars because it was a little too dense for me, but tasted great!!
I think there's an error in the original recipe: it should be baking POWDER and NOT SODA! Using soda will give you a dense, flat cake but using baking powder gives a light, airy one. Excellent flavor. I agree with substituting brown sugar for white and adding 1 tsp vanilla. Made 17 cupcakes. Bake at 350 for 20 min. for cupackes.
Shouldn't the recipe have you use baking powder instead of soda? It seems like the result isn't a cake texture but very dense (but good).
This cake was very moist, heavy, and almost breakfasty. I followed this recipe exactly and although I do plan to make it again I also intend to tweek it a little. If you want a smoother texture whiz the coconut in your food processor before hand. Also next time I plan to add 1 tsp vanilla, a 1/4 tsp of cinnimon and nutmeg and subsitute 1/2 cup of the white sugar for brown. My family and friends all enjoyed this cake but all felt that the flavor was missing a certain "umph" we all agreed that it was a bit bland. With the above mentioned changes I think this cake could get a five star rating from this cook.
Super moist, wonderful flavor. This cake was a winner all around!
LOVED IT! So easy & yummy! It was so easy to make with VERY little clean up. I omitted the walnuts, instead I crushed macadamia nuts & put on top of the cream cheese frosting. By the way I made them into cupcakes and served them over a tray covered with brown sugar, and topped the cupcakes with a little paper umbrella!
I halfed the amounts of nuts and this cake turned out great. The flavor is unusual and I will definetly bake this cake again
Absolutely great recipe! have tried it as it is, have baked it as cupcakes, have used it for birthday cakes with cream cheese filling and sour cream filling. BUT it's really too sweet for me and I do have a sweet tooth. I usually use 3/4 up to 1 cup of sugar and I prefer brown sugar. Also, I normally use a mixture of whole grain flour, rolled oats and oat bran. it's a hit every time.
Absolutely worth making. Sometimes I skip the frosting and make a simple syrup with rum and brush it on...kicks it up to the adult level :)
This was a good cake but not what I was expecting. Just didn't have the WOW factor we were looking for.
Ok well I changed a big thing which is I made cupcakes instead of a cake. I love cupcakes and it is just easier for me to hand out. It worked out fine with the ingredients. It made 2 dozen cupcakes. I love this recipe. The cupcakes turned out great! If you are going to try to use this recipe for cupcakes well they were done in my oven in 20 minutes. Cream cheese frosting went well or no frosting makes it good also.
Run far and fast from this recipe. It is horrible. I am a foods teacher of 26 years and this is just a bad recipe.
The cake was moist and delicious and really easy to make! I used have light brown sugar and half white sugar, and topped it with cream cheese frosting, (Cream Cheese Frosting II on here).
This recipe is great. I made it for Superbowl Sunday and everyone loved it. For a little variation, try using butterscotch pudding instead of vanilla. Also, use toasted coconut instead of plain coconut for the topping. Those tips will add a little more flavor to the frosting.
This is sooo good. I also made it without the nuts for my nutless friends. They loved it too.
the hubby's new favorite
Fast, easy and delicious. Made without the nuts. Does not need any frosting either.
quick, easy ,moist, delicious.
I was a little concerned about this one since you don't add a fat of some sort but it was perfect! My family loved it and I'm glad to have a good recipe that's not bad for us!
Made sans walnuts, this was very dense and moist :) It should be called Ono Cake. I topped mine with a cream cheese frosting and my family gobbled it all right up!
I made this cake for my son's wedding on a beach in Hawaii. It is now one of my families favorites. It is absolutely awesome! Can be made ahead and frozen. Best with cream cheese/vanilla icing.
Very disappointing. While easy to make, with limited ingredients, it stuck to the pan and came out both too moist and with very little flavour. Pity as this was supposed to be for my sons birthday. His two favourite flavours.
Delicious ingredients, disappointing result. Cake was quite heavy. The recipe as is makes enough for 2 9" round cakes. Tried a butter cream frosting, but agree with others that a cream cheese frosting would probably be better. I think this could be better when prepared as a breakfast loaf - with or without icing.
Excellent recipe, the only change I made was to substitute macadamia nuts for the walnuts.... "ono-licious"!
This is the BEST cake ever. So moist and yummy!
I liked this, but my kids did not.
My mother had been making this cake for 30 years. Don't know where she got the recipe, but it is wonderful and sooo easy. I top it with cream cheese frosting and sprinkle it with coconut. yummy
My neice and her first "boyfriend" had the same birthday and I was asked to bring a cake to the party. Who could resist the joke of the title (Hawaiian Wedding Cake) in that situation? I baked it in heart-shaped cake pans, too. It was a snap and the cake tasted great. Teens and adults all enjoyed it. I was even asked for the recipe from a woman that had a similar recipe with cherries, but she liked this cake more. Thanks for sharing!
A delicious and satisfying cake! My husband and kids really enjoyed it!
My cake fell but it was delicious and everyone enjoyed it. Easy and flavorful!
this is a very moist cake. simple to make and hard to stay away from. we love it
I rate this a 5. Very good & moist. I will be saving this to make again. Thanks Olene.
This was great! I did mine in two 8 inch pans, layered and frosted with cream cheese. Yumm-my. To make it even more Hawaiian-ish, I sprinkled the top with chopped macadamia nuts and toasted coconut. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very moist, not too sweet. Iced with "Pig-picking icing".
I loved this cake, it was different from other typical cakes. The coconut and pineapple makes it so unique. What I loved most was that it was so easy to make. I didn't have crushed pineapple, so I blended pineapple chunks in a blender and then added them. I topped the cake with a homemade cream cheese frosting.
I liked this cake, but didn't love it. I pretty much ate the whole thing over 4 or 5 days because my daughter and husband weren't interested in it at all!
I needed and easy cake in a hurry and this fit the bill. Better yet it was a huge hit! Very moist! I did add salt and vanilla that was recommended by another review.
Very moist and perfect with cream cheese frosting!
This tasted very good but was a much denser cake than I anticipated.
Really enjoyed this. Super easy to make.
Is a dense, textured, lovely flavored cake. I added nutmeg which really brought out flavor. Served it with extra creamy cool whip, but can see how a cream cheese frosting would set it off.
I like how easy it is to make & everything in one bowl. I really liked the cake, it was very moist, but it does need a touch of salt. So I think next time I make it I will do as some others have and add salt & maybe try the half brown half white sugar. I made home made cream cheese glaze for topping. I still think its a keeper though :o)
This is definitely an easy cake to make! I made it in 3 6-inch pans, and they took 27 minutes to bake. I lessened the sugar in the cake, since my shredded coconut was sweetened. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. I found it ok in flavor--I didn't really get a strong coconut or pineapple flavor either way. I found it rather just sweet, even with less sugar in it. If I were to make this again, I probably would end up adding in a little butter, vanilla, and salt at the very least to help with the flavor. I was really hoping for more pineapple to shine through, but it just didn't. I don't know that I'd add the shredded coconut to the cake itself, as it gives it a somewhat odd texture. Overall, it's not bad, but I'd adjust it per my tastes. And definitely don't forget the cream cheese frosting! It absolutely needs it!
I added nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt as others suggested. It was a hit. It's a dense cake and I'll add raisins and more walnuts next time.
I liked it a lot! Also my family. I gave it four stars just because the time to bake was around 20 min more than it says but the rate was very good. I just added a little less sugar, a spoon of coconut cream, and decorated it with cream cheese.
Thank you for sharing this!
I could make a 16th birthday cake for one of my daughters and chose this recipe to announce her where she is going to celebrate, and another one of my daughters help me making some crafts.
It went great!!!
Very simple, fast and quite delicious! Like a carrot cake without the hassle of haveing to grate the carrots! I did make with half brown and half white sugar and added about 1 tspn cinnamon and 1/2 tspn of nutmeg, per other reviews and topped it with homemade cream cheese icing.
My most requested caje to bring to a party! Soooo good!
Has anyone used this recipe in a mini muffin pan? If so how long do you cook them?
Are these recipes for Hawaiian Wedding Cake using a glass or metal pan or does it matter? Is it also called Humingbird Cake?
I'm on my 3rd request for this cake. Everyone loves it! Even a good friend that just does not like cake at all! She has requested it this time for a gathering of foodie friends. :-) My standard of this will be the half suger/half brown sugar version and add 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp salt, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Top this with Cream Cheese II frosting found on here also. It's fantastic! I tried it with nutmeg, but it was too close to carrot cake for me.
Oh so simple, and so delicious! And the aroma while baking it is wonderful. I love the fact that there is no oil or butter needed. I was a bit short of coconut, so didn't have the full amount called for, but it was still excellent. My daughter thought it tasted a bit like carrot cake. I put some vanilla butter frosting on top, but in the future, I don't think I'll do that again. It doesn't need it, and of course, is healthier without it.
Icing made from cream of coconut went great over the top of it.
