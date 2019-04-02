Foil Potatoes

wow, 1 tsp per potato of garlic powder for four potatoes was waaaaay too much. Half would have been plenty. Also too much salt, I'd half that next time too, especially if not using unsalted butter. We added sour cream at the table to cut the saltiness so they were edible. These are not for people who are wanting a crispy skin. I love crispy skin but this was a nice change. Be careful when wrapping the potato that it is sealed very tightly. When you put them into the oven, make sure the folded ends are pointing UP because the butter leaked out all over the bottom of the oven and smoked up the kitchen. I don't know why I didn't expect that. I would make this again, just half the salt and garlic powder, or use fresh garlic and sea salt. Thanks for the great idea, it really made the potato more flavorful.