Foil Potatoes
Easy potatoes with only five minutes of prep time. These turn out full of flavor and not dry at all.
Very delicious. Some things that I did diffrent would be once the potatoes were cut in half I poked holes in the potatoe with a fork. I also used seasoned salt instead regular salt. I also would recomened backing for about 55-60 minutes if you like your baked potatoes a bit softer.Read More
What a waste of time. My medium-large spuds took well over 90 minutes to soften, and even then there were a couple of hard spots near the skin. The skin is my favorite part of baked taters, but they turned out soggy, wrinkly and inedible. I'll stick with my usual method of nuking the potatoes for 6 minutes, then finishing them off in the oven at about 450 for 30 mins. Not recommended.Read More
I do this recipe a little differently. I drizzle olive oil on the potatoes instead of butter, and I put some whole garlice cloves in the foil package. The garlic gets more infused and doesn't smother the potatoes, and it also roasts in the olive oil.
I can't believe how something as easy as cutting the potatoes in half changes the flavour of them! I made them tonight just as the recipe is online and they were well loved by my entire family. (I have to make more next time!) The best thing about this recipe is that it can be altered to individual tastes and it will inevitably taste wonderful! I am thinking of trying a little dill next time!
I made this recipe as is, and enjoyed it thoroughly. I felt that rather than garlic powder, fresh garlic would have made this so much better, given the 40 minute cooking time.
I do these all the time on the GRILL. They are great summer fare. Occasionally I add garlic, as well. With the new non-stick foil I can cook them super crispy on the outside without fear of burning. For large groups I also do these in a large aluminum foil pan on the grill. Make sure to seal the foil really really well before flipping though, and two sets of hands help during flipping as well, but it is great for a large party or potluck.
I did these on the grill. I did two potatoes and partially microwaved them to cut down on time. I scored them and didn't measure the spices. I used seasoned salt and garlic powder. I also used a little melted butter and olive oil - not too much just enough to rub onto the potatoe. These are always delicious. I served them with a side of sour cream.
Good basic recipe, though I made some changes. I was taking these out camping so that I could cook them over the campfire, so I baked my spuds in the oven for about 1/2 hour before assembling them (takes way less time, and prevents them from burning). Once they were a little softened, I peeled them, and cubed them. I also added some yellow onion and some grated cheddar. I then wraped them up tightly in the foil, and paked them in the cooler. Once we were out at the campfire, I just cooked them on the grill, rotating, and flipping them regularly. Worked great! :)
wow, 1 tsp per potato of garlic powder for four potatoes was waaaaay too much. Half would have been plenty. Also too much salt, I'd half that next time too, especially if not using unsalted butter. We added sour cream at the table to cut the saltiness so they were edible. These are not for people who are wanting a crispy skin. I love crispy skin but this was a nice change. Be careful when wrapping the potato that it is sealed very tightly. When you put them into the oven, make sure the folded ends are pointing UP because the butter leaked out all over the bottom of the oven and smoked up the kitchen. I don't know why I didn't expect that. I would make this again, just half the salt and garlic powder, or use fresh garlic and sea salt. Thanks for the great idea, it really made the potato more flavorful.
My mother-in-law saves the foil wrappers from her butter in the freezer. There is usually just enought butter left on them to give potatoes a crispy skin. You can save on fat too!
We loved them- I did sprinkle them with lemon pepper and grilled them for a good long while... pretty tasty and easy- the kids liked them too and they aren't usually fond of baked potatoes.
They cook quicker than without the foil. Otherwise it tastes about the same way that Alton Brown taught. Poke Holes with Fork, drizzle with oil, cover in salt, bake. Very Good, though.
Doesn't get much easier than this. For people who love potatoes and simplicity (rather than lots of seasonings and extras) this is a great recipe. The only thing you need to make sure about is to place the potatoes in a baking dish or on top of a baking sheet that isn't too shallow because the butter will melt and get all over the place - smoke alarm went off the first time I made these! But I like making these when I don't want too much prep work.
We do this but microwave the potatoes, 5-7 minutes, put in foil w/butter, garlic and onion powders, wrap tight and put n the grill. Easy and delicious! and no hot oven to heat up in the summertime...
we have been doing our potatos like this for years. only way we do bakers now. instead we use coarse sea salt.
Good recipe overall- but next time I will modify a bit by using garlic clove 9per another user's suggestion) to get a bit more of a garlic flavor- but itwas fast, easy and well received.
very good twist on just a plain baked potato. I did like others had suggested & used olive oil and added some whole garlic cloves. Will make again!
I have done this before, however, for simplifying this extremely simple recipe, I use Garlic butter and before serving, give the a quick grill for beautiful markings and flavor.
My boyfriend said that these were the best potatoes he had ever had, so much so that I had to make them two days in a row! I agree, they are simple and great tasting.
We make these a lot in the summer and do them on the grill. A delicious alteration and for slightly faster cooking is to slice the potatoes and layer them with onions drizzling olive oil and salt and pepper between the layers.
Tasted great.. can wrap them before.. I added a 1/2 piece of bacon and some onions in mine... good good .. make them ahead and take them to warm on the fire.
These always turn out great. The butter works as a heat conductor. Be sure to wrap well. I had butter dripping in my oven and made a smoky mess.
Small potatoes make this full-proof.
These potatoes were easy to prepare but they took much longer than the 40 minutes and were too garlicky for my family. No one would have more than a few bites. Too bad.
These were quick and easy side dish. I made them last night with steaks and a salad.
These were just okay. These took longer than 40 min & you had a big pool of butter in the foil. Thanks for something new, but I don't think I'll make again, rather do regular baked potatoes.
that were the moistness baked potatoes I have every tasted.I did then in the oven for 60 minutes and they were perfected.My son and wife couldn't get over how good they were.Thanks Adeline Prince Albert Sask.
Great idea! It was so easy, and tasted a lot better than traditional baked potatoes. I'll definitely make my potatoes like this from now on!
I personally did not like these potatoes at all but I have it 3 stars because some of the people I cooked for loved them. However if someone is to make this recipe I recommended that he or she poke holes in the potatoes with a fork so the flavors can soak through the whole potato. Thanks!
I made 8 small potatoes with the adding the butter and garlic poder to it as it said. Baked for 50 mins till tender and they where good just a bit blaned but will make again and expermint with the flavoring a bit. But i needed them fast and done and it was perfect for that.
My trick for this is to wrap the potato in foil and then only poke holes on the upper side. That way the butter stays where it belongs and crisps up the peel. I love to use this when camping.
soggy skin. Greasy potatoes. Won't do this again!!
This was okay. I thought the garlic was too powerful...maybe next time I will go with the fresh garlic as some others suggested. I would try it again. It was nice to have all the toppings on the potato when it was put on your plate...no forever adding butter, salt, etc. and mashing it all around...
Worked well. I added a bit of seasoning mixed with the butter. The simplicity of it makes great for camping too.
So simple and yet it adds a little extra awesomeness to what the baked potato is.
Five stars for taste and prep. Soooo easy to prep and they have a great taste to them.
Loved the taste and how it turned out. I did have to cook it an extra 15 mins, just FYI. That's why I am giving 4/5 stars.
Very good flavor!! I'll definately remember this for our next baked potatoe meal! I did find that I had to bake my potatoes for about 30 minutes longer, but I think that had something to do with our old oven.
Yikes! I guess the butter dripped out and burned on the bottom of the oven filling the house with smoke!
Potatoes turned out perfect! Very Easy! Thanks!
These are delicious. I followed the recipe exactly. This recipe could not be easier. You get fantastic results for little effort. This is a winter time favorite in my house!
Awesome and easy! I used half a tablespoon and didn't need to add any more at the table. The potatoes were very moist and the skins were soft and easy to cut and eat.
Easy, good potatoes everyone liked!
Potatoes baked like this are so very creamy and tender and no, they are not a quick fix but I think they are way better tasting than a bland dry whole baked potatoe. I'm not a garlic fan so I slice up an onion and put a whole slice of onion between each half with the butter. Awesome!
Great recipe and great flavors. I would definitely cook it a bit longer so I could get a softer outcome. Thank you definitely adding to my favorites!!!
It was quick & easy but make sure you don't have any leaks in the foil! Butter kept finding a way to drip so I had to put a pan on the rack beneath them. The texture was good but next time I wouldn't add the garlic since not everyone likes garlicy potatoes.
i tried this w/ 3 potatoes i had laying around, wanted to use them up before they spoiled and didn't know what else to do w/ them. it was good, yet nothing amazing. i would do this again, if nothing else comes to mind.
Good, although I had to cook them significantly longer than 40 minutes (could be my oven?).
I followed the recipe exactly and after one hour the potatoes were still rock hard and butter had leaked all over the bottom of the oven making a burnt mess. I re-wrapped them and put them on a baking sheet. After another 40 minutes they were mostly done. I didn't care for them nor did my husband, and he'll eat almost anything.
Perfect recipe. I added black pepper to my seasoning. But the 40 minute timing was perfect. Potatoes came out cooked, skin was soft, and they tasted great. Definitely trying this again.
Very flavorful and tender. Served as a side dish with honey baked chicken and italian seasoned green beans. Delicious!
These were very flavorful... a little too march garlic for my taste, but otherwise, great. I cooked these for 70 minutes.
sorry but the potatoes took a good hour and a half to cook and i found them to be very dry,i wouldnt cook them this way again.
These were great! Either in the oven or on the grill. Thanks for the idea.
I have to agree with most of WHATS HIS FACE's review. 4 potatoes need more than 40 minutes and I think that this recipe, as written, is a good start.
My friend makes these but she cubes her potatoes and adds a little minced garlic. i also add some dill to mine. Yummy!
Excellent! I used olive oi, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Also tried it with sweet potatoes. Heavenly! Thanks for the recipe
Good potatoes which turned out nice and moist, however, I left out the salt as the butter had plenty. Needed more time in the oven than forty minutes. Also added onion powder and black pepper. Hubby loved them and thanks!
Yummy
Came out perfect and in the amount of time the recipe called for. We put them on a grate over the flames, and they were actually in contact with some of the flames. The outside skinds came out a little charred, so if you like to eat the whole potato be careful. Otherwise absolutely perfect!!
These taters were a hit thanks. Baked them for over an hour as they were kind of big and I am so glad I put a tray on the shelf below to catch the butter drips. Easy to make, just throw them in the oven while you get on with preparing the rest of the meal.
No
i thought this was a good recipe. I used rosemary instead of the garlic but i think next time i will use fresh garlic as the kids didn't like the rosemary. My husband and i did.
I lost count how often I tossed these into a camp fire or left on top of the engine exhaust manifold driving to a camp site. You can't muck this up.
Ordinary at best. Except for the addition of garlic powder they tasted like a baked potatoe The cooking method in my opinion did nothing to alter the taste or texture and were not worth the extra time or foil. Mine also took longer than the stated time to cook. I think I continue to nuke mine in the microwave ten minutes and they are done!
The trick to this recipe is that you need to use Yukon Gold potatoes, not russets. Makes a world of difference!
Very good, but next time i will double-wrap the potatos in foil, the butter dripped in the oven =D
I found this recipe when I couldn't find my mixer for mashed potatoes. Could not have asked for a better turnout with these foil potatoes. Even my picky husband ate the potatoes with NO sour cream or anything! They had great flavor!!
This was good! I made a few of my own changes though...First insteadof just cutting the potato in half I chunked it and placed the chunks on the aluminum foil. I dabbed butter substitute on each chunk and then sprinkled with garlic powder. I also added onion for some flavor. Next time I'll figure out some other spices to add...but otherwise this was delicious!
Very delicious..our new fav! lol thanks for sharing
It taste pretty much like a regurar baked spud, but I do think it is more moist. I would just as soom make them like this as any other way so from now on this is gonna be the way I make them...
These were very good, moist and flavorful. Whole family said they were the best baked potato I had ever made. The only thing I did was leave off the salt, as I usually don't cook with it anyway. I put about one tsp of butter between the two halves of potatoe and sprinkled with garlic powder. 40 min was plenty of time, but I do have a convection oven, so I don't know if that makes a difference. They taste great reheated too!! :)
These potatoes were very tasty but next time I will use olive oil instead of butter as suggested in another review.
Was good but needs to be cooked for another 30 minutes longer because if not, the potato is hard still.
I rolled mine in Kosher salt. Loved it!
Deeeeelish!!!!!
Actually turned out very good. My fiance loved them.