Foil Potatoes

Easy potatoes with only five minutes of prep time. These turn out full of flavor and not dry at all.

By TAWNIA0

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Lay out 4 squares of aluminum foil on the counter. Cut each potato in half lengthwise, and place onto a square of aluminum foil. Place 1/2 tablespoon of butter onto the cut side of each half, then season with garlic powder and salt. Close the potato halves together, and wrap tightly in the aluminum foil.

  • Bake potatoes directly on the oven rack for 40 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 1258mg. Full Nutrition
