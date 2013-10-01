Ho Ho Cake
Inspired by the Hostess® favorite, the Ho Ho Cake features layers of cake and cream filling topped with chocolate.
Inspired by the Hostess® favorite, the Ho Ho Cake features layers of cake and cream filling topped with chocolate.
Judging by the other 37 reviews, it seems I'm the first to notice that there's an obvious misprint in the recipe, which calls for a 9-oz. cake mix, and luckily the other reviewers just happened to use what the recipe SHOULD call for, which is a standard, 18.5 oz. cake mix. I think this recipe would be disastrous if a 9 oz. cake mix was actually used. Having said that, I was very pleased with this cake, as were about 10 other people, who completely polished it off. Where margarine was called for I substituted butter. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the filling to give it a flavor boost, however, even with the vanilla the filling was still more fluffy and creamy than flavorful, but it was perfect when considered as a whole with the finished cake. I made the cake in two 9" layers, with the filling thickly in between and it was definitely unique looking, but baking this in three layers would probably have been easier to work with. Rather than the unsweetened chocolate in the glaze I used a fine quality bittersweet chocolate which I was pleased with. I whipped the ingredients rather than stirring them as I wanted a fluffy frosting rather than a glaze, and it was enough to frost the entire cake. I finished it off with brown and white jimmies. A perfectly decadent dessert sensation!Read More
everyone loved it. i thought there were too many steps and time consuming to cool. i liked the suggestion of another member to use canned frosting that has been slightly melted in microwave. i am concerned about the raw egg in the chocolate topping of this recipe. anyone else bothered by that?Read More
Judging by the other 37 reviews, it seems I'm the first to notice that there's an obvious misprint in the recipe, which calls for a 9-oz. cake mix, and luckily the other reviewers just happened to use what the recipe SHOULD call for, which is a standard, 18.5 oz. cake mix. I think this recipe would be disastrous if a 9 oz. cake mix was actually used. Having said that, I was very pleased with this cake, as were about 10 other people, who completely polished it off. Where margarine was called for I substituted butter. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the filling to give it a flavor boost, however, even with the vanilla the filling was still more fluffy and creamy than flavorful, but it was perfect when considered as a whole with the finished cake. I made the cake in two 9" layers, with the filling thickly in between and it was definitely unique looking, but baking this in three layers would probably have been easier to work with. Rather than the unsweetened chocolate in the glaze I used a fine quality bittersweet chocolate which I was pleased with. I whipped the ingredients rather than stirring them as I wanted a fluffy frosting rather than a glaze, and it was enough to frost the entire cake. I finished it off with brown and white jimmies. A perfectly decadent dessert sensation!
I have made this recipe for years (but with a scratch cake). I also use the filling for almost every two layer cake I make. The key to this type of filling is that YOU MUST WHIP IT FOR 10 - 12 MINUTES. The longer you mix, the creamier it gets. If your filling is grainy, you just haven't mixed it enough. Another great tip about this cake is that it freezes well.
I made this for work and everyone liked it. For the person who said the filling tastes like Crisco, maybe they've never eaten real Ho-Hos before, because they taste like Crisco too. :-) If you have difficulty spreading the chocolate over the white filling, you should take a couple of precautions. First, make sure your milk and flour mixture is quite thick when you cook it. It should be about the consistency of soft margarine. Next, make sure you refrigerate the cake & filling layer for at least an hour prior to spreading the frosting. Finally, gradually add the powdered sugar when making the chocolate frosting so that you don't make it too thick. When you put the frosting on top of the white filling, drop it by the tablespoon all over the top of the cake. (There should be enough frosting to almost cover the entire cake using this mechanism.) This will simplify the spreading process and make spreading the frosting easy. Overall, a nice chocolate cake recipe that I would definitely make again.
I have been making this for years now . A few things . First , I too use a good quality canned frosting (no it isnt a glaze as one person stated ) warmed until spreadable. As another suggested chill the cake well & then drop spooonfuls of frosting all over the cake , gently spread until covered . Follow the directions as stated for the filling , dont skip the flour/milk part , its strange but it DOES work . Use Crisco not the cheaper stuff , in this recipe you get out what you put in . Finally ... its a HoHo cake , the filling tastes exactly like its namesake so if you dont like HoHos, then dont bother. I personally have never had a crumb left over when I take this anywhere .
I made this recipe and EVERYONE loved it. I think that I gave out the recipes to 6 or 7 people that day. Just as previously commented you MUST cream the shortening, margarine and sugar at least 10-12 minutes and do not leave out the flour and milk either. Once you spread it on the cake, refrigerate it for about an hour then spread the icing. I did not make the icing from the recipe. To save time and dishes, I used duncan hines classic chocolate icing. It was perfect. I will make again. Next time I might try to make it a layer cake. But this was wonderful as is.
I figured out the cream filling! Here's how I made this cake: I used Duncan Hines Devils Food cake mix, baking it in a large cookie sheet. Cool and put in freezer for about 10 minutes. Cut in half, put half on your cake plate. set other half aside. Filling: melt 1/2 the butter in sauce pan, turn off heat, add flour and use whisk to stir well, turn heat back on low, add milk slowly, whisking constantly. When the consistancy of thick pudding take off heat and continue stirring. Let cool. Beat the rest of your butter with Crisco & sugar. Add cooled milk mixture. Beat it on med high. Add a touch of vanilla. Slow beaters down to low and whip until you feel it's fluffy enough. It's not going to fluff like a meringue, just be light and creamy. Put cream filling on top of cake spreading evenly and level, put in freezer for about 10 minutes. Put other half of cake on top....frost as desired.
everyone loved it. i thought there were too many steps and time consuming to cool. i liked the suggestion of another member to use canned frosting that has been slightly melted in microwave. i am concerned about the raw egg in the chocolate topping of this recipe. anyone else bothered by that?
This is a fantastic cake! I used Duncan Hines Swiss cake mix and instead of using the recipe for icing, I used Duncan Hines Milk Chocolate canned icing. Pop it in the micowave just long enough to melt it to spreading consistency (about 20-30 seconds) and pour and spread it over the filling. Don't get the icing HOT, it will melt the filling. I didn't refrigerate it.
I added two tsp of pure vanilla to the cream part and it was excellent. Great compliments!
I followed this recipe exactly as stated.. I was kind of nervous about it, reading some of the bad reviews, but it turned out scrumptuous!!I did notice when making the flour and milk mixture that after it started thickening, it wanted to lump up...I just kept stirring it after I took it off of the heat and the lumps disappeared...It was fine when it to the sugar mixture...just stir it good before doing so...I am about to go to the kitchen and make my second one, as I have party tonight and it has been requested..
If you want a creamier tasting filling, try this. Cream together 1 1/4 Cup confectioners sugar, 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, 1/2 Cup Crisco, 1/8 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. vanilla. Add to flour/milk mixture as directed. This is for those who don't like the Crisco taste or the graininess.
I made this last week and the family loved it. The cream was light and fluffy, no grittiness whatsoever. I taste tested the cream and felt that it was lacking flavor (probably one of the reasons that I personally never liked Ho Hos), so I added 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 3/4 cup of confectioners sugar and it was terrific!! The whole cake came together very easily and is a nice change to traditional frosting. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great recipe for birthday cakes or special occasions only because it takes a little more time to prepare. I subbed the margarine with butter, Butter flavored Crisco for shortening and added a tsp. of real vanilla to whipped frosting. I'm not sure why the fuss over the filling being tasteless-it has great taste-like whipped frosting, not the heavy sugary frosting-which for us was a great change. The birthday girl just loved this as did all 10 of her guests. Thanks for a keeper recipe!
What a disappointment! I requested my mother make this for my birthday. The cream tasted very much like flavorless salve. I am a sugar freak and will eat ANYTHING sweet. I took three bites (wanted to give it a fair shot) and was done. I can't remember the last time I didn't finish a piece of cake. ESPECIALLY a piece of birthday cake. If you are hoping for something amazing, this isn't the recipe you want! :-(
This cake is time consuming to make, but the reaction I get is worth all the time. I made it for the in-laws and now I am not allowed to come over unless I bring the cake with me.
This cake is awesome. I have had a recipe for Ho Ho Cake before but it does not beat this one
My HO HO Cake recipe is different. Bake a dark choc cake as directed on the box. Cool completely... Beat until stiff the following: 3/4 cup sugar, 2/3 cup white crisco, 1/2 soft butter, 5 oz evap milk and 1 tsp vanilla...spread on cake. Melt 1 container Fudge frosting just enough to pour over white mixture. Refrigerate 2 hrs. THIS IS AWESOME!!!!
This recipe tasted good. I just could not get over the filling made out of crisco. I am pregnant and I was really craving sweets. When I actually made it I was not into the filling. I did add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar and 1 tsp. of vanilla and it tasted fine. If I did not know what was in it I might have loved this recipe!
Awesome recipe!!! As others suggested, I added vanilla to the cream filling for more flavor. I also added a heaping tablespoon of confectioner's sugar to make it a little creamier. You do have to blend for a long time to get it really creamy and fluffy.
Totally decadent, save this one for when you want a rich dessert. Kids totally love, and adults, unless they are on a diet or you tell them what is ACTUALLY in that filling, will eat it also. This recipe is really like a ho ho. They are good, but you don't really need to discuss what is in them. Just eat this and try not to feel guilty!
The filling has 0 flavor. Tastes like shortening and flour. If you're craving a ho ho just go buy one. This recipe tastes nothing like them.
I have been making this cake for over 30 years and it is by far my most requested dessert. I do have a few changes that have worked nicely for me. Bake the choc cake in a jelly roll pan. Cool and put in freezer. Middle: Make the milk thickening and cool.(I put a cover lightly over it to help keep the top from drying out.) In bowl, 1 stick softened butter, 1/2 Crisco, 1 c. sugar and add milk thickening; beat 3-4 min until fluffy. Spread over frozen cake. I drop in sections and smooth to the edges. (The middle is not so over powering.) Return to freezer. Frosting: In bowl 3 c. sifted powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 2 1/2 Tbs. hot water, 1 melted stick butter, 1 raw egg, and 3 pkgs of Nestle premelted unsweetened choc (found in groc store with baking supplies in yellow box) Beat until frosting appears glossy and spread quickly over cake to edges. I store with non-stick foil over top, sometimes making layers when I have time. Never a problem with raw egg. Remind people to keep cake refrig. I always keep one in my freezer. Remove 30-45 min. before serving.
Kids did not like. I added vanilla to filling as I thought it needed something...
Everyone at Work Loved it!
Made as a cupcake they were a huge hit!
Yummy!! I took the advice of others and creamed the margarine, crisco and sugar for at least 12 minutes. I also used a canned frosting and it was delicious. My mother in law is a caterer and she was even impressed.
Wonderful. I tried this many moons ago in Ohio and absolutely fell in love. My cream bit was yellow, though and their's was not. Maybe it was my butter flavored Crisco I used. Aslo, it didn't stiffen like I hoped. The milk/flour mixture was just barely warm to the touch when I added it, couldn't wait any longer. I wonder if this was why. The cake and topping were superb. Hubby and I loved it! If anyone has any recommendations on the fluffy part please email me. I'd like to make it again but with better results. :0) Thanks
This was good, not great. The filling has potential but was pretty bland as-is. I love the rich, creaminess of it and I think with some added flavor (maybe replace some of the milk with a liqueur?) it would really be great. Also helps to doctor the mix a bit. Some cocoa powder and sour cream go a long way. For those concerned about the raw egg, there's a simple fix. Whisk your chocolate, egg, and water together in a double boiler. This will both melt your chocolate and pasteurize your egg. After you remove it from heat, stir in the butter until melted and finally the sugar and vanilla.
Off the charts. This was the best recipe. I am a big fan of ho-ho's and this cake taste even better. I loved the cream filling. I did as other reviews suggested I used one and a half cups of sugar and dissolved it in the milk and flour mixture.
AWESOME! I have made this into a birthay cake and CUPCAKES. Everyone loves it!! One warning: When making the chocolate, make sure to put the melted cocoa in last. Otherwise you will end up with little chocolate lumps, and it won't work as a frosting.
This has become my husband's birthday cake request. It truly tastes like a ho ho. Thank you
I've just recently made this cake for my family. They are all chocoholics and absolutely loved this cake. If you follow the recipe as it is written (Using an 18.5 oz cake mix!), it works very well. Whipping the filling ingredients does make it lighter and creamier. Those are the only changes that I made and it turned out wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe and I will be making it again. P.S. Good things come to those that wait! Don't try to rush through this cake. Give every part ample time to cool before proceeding. The recipe does say "cool completely". Baking a good cake is like cooking a good meal: it's well planned and well executed!
was cravign this after a recent potluck we were at! Thanks for the great recipe.
I do not recommend this recipe. It was expensive considering the amount of ingredients, and the wipped topping tastes very buttery and artificial. you would be better served making a chocolate cake and topping it with Cool Whip.
We really liked this cake! My husband's favorite cake ever is the "Saunders Bumpy Cake" and this was close enough to please even him. Even better the second day! Store in fridge! Based on other reviews I followed recipe except for replacing the white sugar with caster (superfine) sugar to avoid any graininess. Cream filling sets-up in fridge and we liked the firmer texture. Family calls this recipe a "definite do-over"!
The cream was not as delicious as I had hoped, pretty flavorless even with vanilla added. The glaze on top was difficult to work with. The cake was OK, I probably won't make it again.
This is a super easy recipe, and my kids love it! I am not real happy about the egg, so I buy regular canned chocolate frosting and microwave it about 30 seconds to make it kinda runny, then just pour it on top. Takes less time and my mind is at ease. After making it 3 nights in one week, I told the kids they would have to make it themselves, and they did!
This was pretty good, but I just did not like the filling. It was too heavy on the shortening, not enough butter. I'm sure some don't mind, but I dont' like that "stick to the roof of your mouth" greasiness in frostings/fillings made with too much Crisco.
Good! White layer was a little bland so I added about 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Everybody liked it :-) Yay!
So so recipe. I whipped the filling for 12 minutes as suggested. It had absolutely no flavor. The frosting is what gave it the sweetness. After refrigerating, the filling tasted like a hard slab of crisco...yuck. I've had better.
My family loved this - it was not as difficult to make as I thought it would be. Just be careful melting the chocolate frosting - do it slowly to get the right consistency. I used a BC Choc Fudge cake mix and frosting for this and will do so again. There wasn't a piece left!
Actually, I would have rated it a four if not for all the compliments I got on it. I would have rated it four stars because I didn’t like the filling, it tasted like Crisco. Apparently, a lot of people don’t know what Crisco tastes like because they asked what the filling was made of! I took a couple suggestions. I used devil’s food cake mix, used butter instead of margarine, creamed the filling for 10 min. and used a pasteurized egg. It turned out fine. One thing I would not skip out on is the chocolate glaze! It tasted awesome and it poured beautifully over the top. I will use that glaze recipe again for sure!
Awesome. Time consuming, but everyone loved it. It truly tastes just like a Ho Ho.
Made this yesterday. Followed recipe to the tee except to add vanilla to the creamy filling. Made it in bundt form - cut in half w/filling in the middle - glaze on top. Excellant cake - alot of steps but will make again for a special occassion.
The origional recipe calls for a jiffy cake mix and that is only a 9oz size a HoHo is thin so the 9 is right.15min in 9x13. If you can,t find the 9oz (I couldn't for a while)just use 1/2 a cake mix and make the rest into cup cakes. If you have a fear of raw eggs use egg beaters. I also ure liquid chocolate(choco bake) for the topping eliminates the need to melt chocolate.
Absolutely delicious! However, I used a store bought Chocolate fudge icing, and it tastes just like the ho ho cake I had at a restaraunt! I probably would have not used as much shortening though. I made this for Valentines day, I can't wait until my family tries it!
I love Ho Ho's. This cake was good but not quite up to what I expected. I followed the directions exactly but I also had to add about 1/2 cup of sugar and a Tablespoon of vanilla to the white filling. It was better but it's still missing something.
I took this to a potluck with a "Mexican food/anything chocolate" theme for a fellow employee leaving the state. It was a major success, and one of my friends (usually a minor sweet eater) had two pieces!
I do not use a raw egg in this recipe, rather I use egg beaters since they are pasteurized.
I made this for a family gathering last night and everyone loved. I made it according to the recipe. I didn't read the reviews first and did have some lumps in my flour mixture, not too many and removed them. I liked the blander taste of the cream filling, because the rich chocolate filling works with it to make a good combination. I had no trouble spreading the chocolate mixture over the cream filling. Not a health food but would recommend for a decadent dessert!
this was a very big hit with my family and friends i will make this cake miny more times
Used a jelly roll pan (11" x 15") instead. Bake the cake for 18-20 minutes. For the chocolate topping, substituted three packs pre-melted chocolate for the unsweetened squares which is much easier. Using the jelly roll pan makes the cake perfect for cutting into bite-sized pieces for a party or pot luck.
This cake is very rich and is not ment for diabetics. When I made it I did not have any shortning so I used Margarine instead. Took it to work everyone raved about it.
This cake was so tasty. I took it to a birthday party and got nothing but rave reviews. I read the other reviews and i decided to use a can of chocolate frosting microwaved for a few seconds, then i just poured it over the cake. that worked well. and i was concerned about the cream being gritty, so i poured in the milk while it was still slightly warm, but not hot enough to melt the butter and then beat it for 12 minutes and it turned out great. i just wanted to eat the whole bowl of it.
I was going to give this a two star rating, but didn't feel that would be fair, since I am basing my rating on the filling alone. I made a from-scratch Hershey's recipe chocolate cake, which is divine, and another recipe for the chocolate glaze. I looked high and low for a filling recipe and came across this one and decided to give it a try. I was really disappointed with how Crisco-like it was. Really, yuck. I added about 1/4 c of powdered sugar and it didn't help. I just used it as is, and no one else complained about it, but I wanted something lighter and less bland.
Wow...Not too terrible, and not at all as terrible as others have stated in their reviews, boy people can be very harsh...Granted, I didn't care for it, but no need for me to be blunt about it, it truly would be a boring world if everyone had the same tastes...
Very good cake. I thought it tasted better after a few days of sitting in the fridge.
I made this recipe for Christmas day....."Oh my God and I gotta have this recipe", that is what I heard from all who tried it. I used a reguar cake mix and made it in a jelly roll pan, doubled the creme mixture and then I made it simpler by using a canned frosting. Just mivrowave the frosting for about 20 seconds and it just went on the cake extremely easy. This is a great dessert. It wil be asked for at all the family get togethers for a long time to come!!!
The filling was a little greasy tasting to me so I added about a cup of confectioners sugar. I then had too much filling for one cake - so I made two! They were well received at both gatherings I brought them too. I decorated the top with a curley-cue of filling to make it resemble a Hostess cupcake - a real conversation starter!
My girlfriend is a HUGE fan of Hoho's, and she and I both thought the filling was a little overbearing. She said (and I agree) that there is a little too much cream. I did what some others recommended and added vanilla and sugar to the cream, but it was still very Crisco-y to the taste, and in fact, it made us both sick. We typically eat pretty healthy, but thought we would splurge for her birthday. Overall, the cake was good, and she agreed with the overall consistency of a Hoho- the cream is not that dominant. It wasn't horrible, but we wouldn't make it again. The recipe could definitely use some work. I'd try something totally different next time. Oh and I did use Pillsbury Devils Food Cake Mix, and that was awesome. As for the chocolate top layer, perfect! So so good. A little weird eating raw egg, though, if you follow the recipe. Eeeek.
I just made this cake for the 4th of July party and it was excellant. I ignored all the negative reviews because I thought it would be good and it was. The one review that said to be patient and let everything cool completly, whip the frosting alot and freeze the cake for 15 min. was the best advice. The chocolate frosting went on so smooth and the cake was very pretty with red, white & blue star sprinkles on top. Everyone loved it!!!! I will make this again and again.
I made this for my son's birthday, everyone loved it. I made sure to beat the filling for 12 min. and added the vanilla.....!! very yummy.
I make a dessert two times a week to take in to my workplace and by far when I took this dessert in it got rave reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and thought that it would be sickning sweet but it is definitly a dessert worth making. You will get many compliments when you make this. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
This is a lousy recipe!!! I am an experienced baker and the recipe is inaccurate. The filling does not set up and worse, you can not spread a frosting (as opposed to a GLAZE, which this should be) over a creamy filling. Trust me it does not work!!! All in all, a very frustrating experience!!!
This cake is sooo good! The filling tasted strange on it's own (and the whole flour cooked with the milk was weird) but paired with the cake and the topping it was great. I did add an extra 1/4 cup of sugar to the filling. Tastes exactly like a ho ho!
The overall taste was good although I was scared by the sample taste an hour after it was assembled (gets better overnight in fridge). If I make again, I would combine sugar in the flour/milk mixture to ensure that it "melts" so as to avoid the grainy texture if following original recipe directions. Still, the white "cream" middle layer does have a weird feel on the tongue and is rather bland but when combined with cake and chocolate glaze topping, somehow works. Mixed reviews (75% approval rating) from those who had a piece. Give it a try...
Everyone loved this cake! If you like ho hos you will love it too! I'd read the reviews and as one reviewer stated, I too was concerned with the raw egg in the topping...so I eliminated it and added and extra tsp of hot water to thin it out just a little. As far as other reviewers concerns regarding having trouble spreading the chocolate on top of the cream, remember the recipe says to refrigerate it before adding the chocolate. I simply put it in the freezer (with the cream filling on top) for about 15 minutes and then added the chocolate frosting...it went on super easy. To the reviewer who said she was an experienced cook and hated the recipe, I'd say give it another whirl! If done correctly this is a wonderful dessert!
I gave this 3 stars ... it's not terrible - but it's a pretty standard chocolate cake recipe with a lot of prep work ... the cream filing isn't any special - and the frosting is REALLY REALLY rich ... Next time I'll whip up a classic chocolate cake and homemade frosting.
I had trouble with the filling. I wouldn't "fluff" even after 10 min of beating. But it still tasted great! I did round layer cake - makes a nice presentation! I too am iffy about the raw egg. Next time I think I'll try that making it without the egg.
This is a delicious recipe. I almost followed the recipe exactly, except I added 1 tbsp of vanilla extract to the filling and I used a regular sized box of chocolate fudge cake mix. Finally, stand mixers are great to use with this recipe because the filling takes a long time to mix. You cannot go wrong with this cake!
Best recipe. It's all About the filling. And this is spot on. Never use a recipe that uses marshmallow fluff. It doesn't work.
I use Devil's food cake mix prepared as directed in greased jelly roll pan baked 12-15 min. I made my own filling. Spread on cooled cake. Then take 1 can of prepared chocolate frosting, microwaved or heated over low heat until softened. Spread over.
I couldn't seem to get the cream filling to whip. I've had problems with this kind of frosting in the past, and I don't know what I'm doing wrong. Could someone pleeeeeeeease explain to me exactly HOW to get the filling nice and fluffy? _________________________________________________________ EDIT EDIT EDIT EDIT EDIT EDIT: alright, I see what I was doing wrong. In an attempt at making it trans-fat-free I tried using butter/margarine instead of CRISCO. Bad idea. The shortening is what makes it fluffy and stable. I suggest putting 1/4 cup less of margarine/butter and 1/4 cup for shortening. Clear vanilla preserves it's white, appealing color. Overall, I change my rating to 4 stars, as it still lacked some flavor (although that's how a ho ho's cream filling is supposed to taste like.) _________________________________________________________ 4*
FOR SURE needed more vanilla but was an awesome cake for my husband who does not like icing and wanted something different. We did however prefer it left OUT of the fridge and it was just fine. In the fridge the filling got too hard and was nasty to eat, it was no longer fluffy but alot like icing again.
The cream filling wasn't any good until I added more powdered sugar and still wasn't worth taking to a party.
I'm giving this 4 stars because the filling is EXCELLENT (when it comes out right)!! Sometimes it comes out perfect and other times it has a strange texture and doesn't get fluffy. When that happens it seems like it's when the butter is added so the next time I make this I'm going to try using all shortening (as bad as it is for you) and experiment with powdered sugar -to avoid the graininess granulated sugar can sometimes produce. I've piped the filling into mini chocolate cupcakes (we've even frozen them & eaten them right out of the freezer -yum), I've layered it between yellow cake rounds, I've filled cream puffs with it... the possibilities are endless! I searched for a long time for a filling like this and it is really great. I'll experiment a little more and report back. UPDATE: for the filling I tried all shortening & powdered sugar instead of granulated (adding a little at a time to get the right sweetness) and it was perfect! A whole cup of shortening is really bad for you but it tastes so good. That sounds really grose but it's true. --I'll definitely only make this for special occasions but it is delicious!
This is defiantly a crowd favorite. I have made it 3 times now and the last time I couldn't get the frosting to pour over cake, I had to spoon and spread it on like a normal frosting and the first two times I didn't have to, it pored on almost like a glaze? Does anyone have a trick for the frosting.
Everyone loved the ho ho cake, definetly a keeper.
Not too hard to fix, heavenly to eat!
This is an amazingly easy recipe with an exceptional chocolate and cream flavor!
Wow this was a great cake. I did mess up a little but it was still great. A hit at work and home. Will make again.
This cake is sooo rich! One small peice is all I could handle, but my kids loved it. It was too sweet to keep to ourselves so my husband took more than half to work to share and they all raved about it too! I made the cake from scratch and followed the receipe exact except I only had 1/2 c. shortening so I used 1 c. butter. Another reviewer mentioned it tasted like a glob of shortening and I must admit it had the same sort of texture, but it tasted much better that shortening and even a little like a Ho-Ho!
T really did taste like a ho ho. don't know what did wrong but couldn't get the right consistency on the cream center. t was stll delicious despite how unattractive it was both boyfriend and baby enjoyed it but made fun of me for the way it looked.
I made this last night and already got an email request for the recipe. I took some others advice and skipped the raw egg adding an extra tsp of water. Icing on the top seems it could be improved, but otherwise it definitely tastes like the crisco filled ho ho. I did not have any problems with grainy consistancy - sounds like that person's filling needed some extra whipping. A bit time consuming but will make again.
A little time consuming, but DEFINATELY worth the work. This has become one of our family's favorite birthday requests!
This cake is excellent!!
This tasted disgusting! The filling tasted like sweetened Crisco but was grainy. I took it to a potluck and was embarrassed hoping no one would know who made it!
This recipe came out very well with some tweeking. I gave it only four stars because i could not get the grainy texture out of the filling. instead of a sheet cake, i made 2 9 inch rounds and stacked the cakes with the filling in the middle (skipped the milk and flour part, maybe why it was grainy) i doubled the frosting to cover the cake and seal in the moistness, i think the icing will spread better when on cake instead of directly on the filling. I did refridgerate the whole cake with filling to make icing the sides easier. worked great as a birthday cake and got lots of praise from kids and adults, i just wish the sugar in the filling would have blended in.
Absolutely amazing, though it looked like a toddler had made the loop-de-loops on the top of the cake!
Okay, at first I really wasn't sure if I liked this cake. BUT, the next day, it was wonderful. Once the chocolate on top really had time to set and harden, it was the best! I think if I make it again, I will cut the cake horizontally and fill the cake with the icing, then pour the chocolate on top the cake.
This recipe is excellent. I whipped the filling in a stand mixer for 20 minutes and it came out smooth, light and fluffy. My husband loved it. Follow the directions exactly and don't skimp (you need to do the flour milk thing, its not the same if you don't. It will just be crisco and sugar if you don't do all the steps). It really does taste like a ho ho!
this recipe was awful. what a shame it was published as good. It was not edible. It tasted like gritty sweetened shortening.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections