Ho Ho Cake

Inspired by the Hostess® favorite, the Ho Ho Cake features layers of cake and cream filling topped with chocolate.

Recipe by Olene Grieshop

18
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
  • Prepare and bake cake as directed on the package for a 9 x 13 inch pan. Cool completely.

  • Combine flour and milk in saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Cool completely. Cream 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup margarine, and shortening. Add cooled milk mixture, and beat well. Spread over cake. Refrigerate.

  • In a small bowl, beat egg. Stir in vanilla, melted chocolate, hot water, confectioner's sugar, and 1/2 cup margarine. Pour over second layer. Refrigerate.

383 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 244.5mg. Full Nutrition
