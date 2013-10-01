Ho Ho Cake

Judging by the other 37 reviews, it seems I'm the first to notice that there's an obvious misprint in the recipe, which calls for a 9-oz. cake mix, and luckily the other reviewers just happened to use what the recipe SHOULD call for, which is a standard, 18.5 oz. cake mix. I think this recipe would be disastrous if a 9 oz. cake mix was actually used. Having said that, I was very pleased with this cake, as were about 10 other people, who completely polished it off. Where margarine was called for I substituted butter. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the filling to give it a flavor boost, however, even with the vanilla the filling was still more fluffy and creamy than flavorful, but it was perfect when considered as a whole with the finished cake. I made the cake in two 9" layers, with the filling thickly in between and it was definitely unique looking, but baking this in three layers would probably have been easier to work with. Rather than the unsweetened chocolate in the glaze I used a fine quality bittersweet chocolate which I was pleased with. I whipped the ingredients rather than stirring them as I wanted a fluffy frosting rather than a glaze, and it was enough to frost the entire cake. I finished it off with brown and white jimmies. A perfectly decadent dessert sensation!

