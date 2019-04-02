Another Pork Chop Casserole

Rating: 3.56 stars
68 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 10

My husband introduced this to me years ago, and my children absolutely love this casserole - they ask for it weekly.

By RENDI2

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and brown pork chops on both sides. Remove chops, reserving pan dripping.

  • Arrange tater tots in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Layer green beans over the tater tots. Place browned chops over the beans. In a bowl, mix reserved pan drippings, cream of celery soup, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Pour evenly over chops.

  • Cover dish with foil, and bake casserole 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until pork chops are done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 985.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

Most helpful positive review

Marci B.
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2006
Me, hubby and 3 kids really enjoyed this dish. I did change a few things. I browned the boneless chops in butter and salt and pepper. I used frozen green beans, and I used cream of mushroom soup, which I added salt and pepper to while heating up with the sour cream. The chops were a bit bland, but the cream sauce was very yummy over our jasmine rice! Next time, I'll season chops a little more, but will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

tracemclark
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2007
Okay we tried it once with the recipe as written it was okay pretty bland for us. So I made some adjustments and it was a little better. I think with a little more tweeking it can be an awesome meal. The second time I made it I sliced potatoes really thin and layered them on the bottom of my casserole dish. As I layered them I put salt and pepper on them. Then I put the green beans and next the chops ( I seasoned with garlic and onion poweder salt and pepper before I browned). Next I put the sour cream mixture to which I mixed sauteed onions. Next I topped with stuffing mix. I cooked 30 minutes covered then uncovered and cooked an additional 30 minutes. This was much better than the first try but it still needs something. So I think next time I will either go 1 1/2 to 2 times the sour cream mixture and add some to the layer of potatoes. Plus I think I will season the meat a little more. I will post next time I make and let you know if its any better. There's just something missing and I can't put my finger on it LOL Read More
Helpful
(11)
Marci B.
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2006
Me, hubby and 3 kids really enjoyed this dish. I did change a few things. I browned the boneless chops in butter and salt and pepper. I used frozen green beans, and I used cream of mushroom soup, which I added salt and pepper to while heating up with the sour cream. The chops were a bit bland, but the cream sauce was very yummy over our jasmine rice! Next time, I'll season chops a little more, but will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Debra
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2005
I made this recipe for dinner last night. It was very tasty. I used Tater Tots with Onions because that is what I had on hand. I did have to bake it on 375 for about 15 additional minutes. Also next time I make this I am thinking of adding French's Fried Onions. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Brigette Schieberl
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2008
It was cool to see this recipe. My mother in law gave me the recipe over twenty years ago. I've been making ever since It's been a favorite of my family. I use cream of mushroom soup instead. And pre cook the sauce ingrediants on stove top first I add about 3/4 cup of milk too to thin out a bit. The sauce just runs and melts into the beans and tots. Very yummy!! It's very quick and easy great for a work night. Always a hit. Read More
Helpful
(17)
tracemclark
Rating: 3 stars
08/13/2007
Okay we tried it once with the recipe as written it was okay pretty bland for us. So I made some adjustments and it was a little better. I think with a little more tweeking it can be an awesome meal. The second time I made it I sliced potatoes really thin and layered them on the bottom of my casserole dish. As I layered them I put salt and pepper on them. Then I put the green beans and next the chops ( I seasoned with garlic and onion poweder salt and pepper before I browned). Next I put the sour cream mixture to which I mixed sauteed onions. Next I topped with stuffing mix. I cooked 30 minutes covered then uncovered and cooked an additional 30 minutes. This was much better than the first try but it still needs something. So I think next time I will either go 1 1/2 to 2 times the sour cream mixture and add some to the layer of potatoes. Plus I think I will season the meat a little more. I will post next time I make and let you know if its any better. There's just something missing and I can't put my finger on it LOL Read More
Helpful
(11)
MSAMERICA941008
Rating: 1 stars
11/09/2005
Sorry this was awful. I followed the directions word for word. It needs more spices than just salt and pepper it was very bland. I thought this would be good because I like all the ingredients that the recipe called for but they just did not work well together. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Nunzia Silivestro White
Rating: 3 stars
01/26/2006
I made this with crinkle fries and used cream of chicken with addtl spices.it smells ok.the dish had to cook for atleast an hour and finally took the foil off/upped the temp to 400 becuase the fries just werent cooking. We are still waiting to eat. I started this at 4:20pm its 5:32pm.i may try ths recipe again depending on how it tastes Read More
Helpful
(8)
BettyCrockerWannaB
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2008
Love Love Love this recipe. It was so simple to make and my family loved it! We are a busy family and I loved that in 45 minutes I had a tasty homecooked meal! Even better was there were no crazy ingredients that I needed to go hunt down at the grocery store. Everything was right in my kitcken. Such a fantastic meal! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(7)
mgh
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2011
This recipe was awesome! I made a few changes. I used 2 cans of cut green beans instead of the french style. I also used cream of mushroom instead of celery soup. After browning the pork chops I deglazed the pan with some cooking sherry and then added it to the soup and sour cream. I baked it at 400 for 45 minutes. My family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
merrin
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2005
This recipe is pretty good. I had to add a little more oil to the frying pan when browning the chops. I also added a little garlic salt to the chops when browning. Read More
Helpful
(6)
