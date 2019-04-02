Another Pork Chop Casserole

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars Me, hubby and 3 kids really enjoyed this dish. I did change a few things. I browned the boneless chops in butter and salt and pepper. I used frozen green beans, and I used cream of mushroom soup, which I added salt and pepper to while heating up with the sour cream. The chops were a bit bland, but the cream sauce was very yummy over our jasmine rice! Next time, I'll season chops a little more, but will definitely make this again! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe for dinner last night. It was very tasty. I used Tater Tots with Onions because that is what I had on hand. I did have to bake it on 375 for about 15 additional minutes. Also next time I make this I am thinking of adding French's Fried Onions. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars It was cool to see this recipe. My mother in law gave me the recipe over twenty years ago. I've been making ever since It's been a favorite of my family. I use cream of mushroom soup instead. And pre cook the sauce ingrediants on stove top first I add about 3/4 cup of milk too to thin out a bit. The sauce just runs and melts into the beans and tots. Very yummy!! It's very quick and easy great for a work night. Always a hit. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Okay we tried it once with the recipe as written it was okay pretty bland for us. So I made some adjustments and it was a little better. I think with a little more tweeking it can be an awesome meal. The second time I made it I sliced potatoes really thin and layered them on the bottom of my casserole dish. As I layered them I put salt and pepper on them. Then I put the green beans and next the chops ( I seasoned with garlic and onion poweder salt and pepper before I browned). Next I put the sour cream mixture to which I mixed sauteed onions. Next I topped with stuffing mix. I cooked 30 minutes covered then uncovered and cooked an additional 30 minutes. This was much better than the first try but it still needs something. So I think next time I will either go 1 1/2 to 2 times the sour cream mixture and add some to the layer of potatoes. Plus I think I will season the meat a little more. I will post next time I make and let you know if its any better. There's just something missing and I can't put my finger on it LOL Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars Sorry this was awful. I followed the directions word for word. It needs more spices than just salt and pepper it was very bland. I thought this would be good because I like all the ingredients that the recipe called for but they just did not work well together. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I made this with crinkle fries and used cream of chicken with addtl spices.it smells ok.the dish had to cook for atleast an hour and finally took the foil off/upped the temp to 400 becuase the fries just werent cooking. We are still waiting to eat. I started this at 4:20pm its 5:32pm.i may try ths recipe again depending on how it tastes Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Love Love Love this recipe. It was so simple to make and my family loved it! We are a busy family and I loved that in 45 minutes I had a tasty homecooked meal! Even better was there were no crazy ingredients that I needed to go hunt down at the grocery store. Everything was right in my kitcken. Such a fantastic meal! Thank you! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was awesome! I made a few changes. I used 2 cans of cut green beans instead of the french style. I also used cream of mushroom instead of celery soup. After browning the pork chops I deglazed the pan with some cooking sherry and then added it to the soup and sour cream. I baked it at 400 for 45 minutes. My family loved it. Helpful (6)