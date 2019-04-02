Another Pork Chop Casserole

Me, hubby and 3 kids really enjoyed this dish. I did change a few things. I browned the boneless chops in butter and salt and pepper. I used frozen green beans, and I used cream of mushroom soup, which I added salt and pepper to while heating up with the sour cream. The chops were a bit bland, but the cream sauce was very yummy over our jasmine rice! Next time, I'll season chops a little more, but will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe for dinner last night. It was very tasty. I used Tater Tots with Onions because that is what I had on hand. I did have to bake it on 375 for about 15 additional minutes. Also next time I make this I am thinking of adding French's Fried Onions.
It was cool to see this recipe. My mother in law gave me the recipe over twenty years ago. I've been making ever since It's been a favorite of my family. I use cream of mushroom soup instead. And pre cook the sauce ingrediants on stove top first I add about 3/4 cup of milk too to thin out a bit. The sauce just runs and melts into the beans and tots. Very yummy!! It's very quick and easy great for a work night. Always a hit.
Okay we tried it once with the recipe as written it was okay pretty bland for us. So I made some adjustments and it was a little better. I think with a little more tweeking it can be an awesome meal. The second time I made it I sliced potatoes really thin and layered them on the bottom of my casserole dish. As I layered them I put salt and pepper on them. Then I put the green beans and next the chops ( I seasoned with garlic and onion poweder salt and pepper before I browned). Next I put the sour cream mixture to which I mixed sauteed onions. Next I topped with stuffing mix. I cooked 30 minutes covered then uncovered and cooked an additional 30 minutes. This was much better than the first try but it still needs something. So I think next time I will either go 1 1/2 to 2 times the sour cream mixture and add some to the layer of potatoes. Plus I think I will season the meat a little more. I will post next time I make and let you know if its any better. There's just something missing and I can't put my finger on it LOL
Sorry this was awful. I followed the directions word for word. It needs more spices than just salt and pepper it was very bland. I thought this would be good because I like all the ingredients that the recipe called for but they just did not work well together.
I made this with crinkle fries and used cream of chicken with addtl spices.it smells ok.the dish had to cook for atleast an hour and finally took the foil off/upped the temp to 400 becuase the fries just werent cooking. We are still waiting to eat. I started this at 4:20pm its 5:32pm.i may try ths recipe again depending on how it tastes
Love Love Love this recipe. It was so simple to make and my family loved it! We are a busy family and I loved that in 45 minutes I had a tasty homecooked meal! Even better was there were no crazy ingredients that I needed to go hunt down at the grocery store. Everything was right in my kitcken. Such a fantastic meal! Thank you!
This recipe was awesome! I made a few changes. I used 2 cans of cut green beans instead of the french style. I also used cream of mushroom instead of celery soup. After browning the pork chops I deglazed the pan with some cooking sherry and then added it to the soup and sour cream. I baked it at 400 for 45 minutes. My family loved it.
This recipe is pretty good. I had to add a little more oil to the frying pan when browning the chops. I also added a little garlic salt to the chops when browning.