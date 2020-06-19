Alannah's Chocolate Galaxy
This is a delightful smooth creamy chocolate cake with a dusting of sugar on top. Tasty and fantastic to eat.
This recipe was amazing! Absolutely everyone that tasted it was impressed! I find that this cake goes best with whipped cream and rasberries, but it can be quite nice plain.
This was very good. I just wasn't sure if it was supposed to be more of a pudding-like torte or if it was supposed to be actually cakey, because the outer part of mine turned out like a normal albeit very rich cake with a crumb and everything, but the middle was very gooey. I baked it for the indicated hour, so I'm not sure if I should have left it longer or if I overbaked it. :) Perhaps I underbaked it as I had trouble removing the pan without pulling the cake apart a little.
