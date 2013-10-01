Red Velvet Cake III
Moist and delicious easy cake!
Moist and delicious easy cake!
I was a little concerned with the reviews about dryness and bland flavor and color. Neither dryness or color was an issue. I substituted 1/2 c of melted butter for veg. oil, and put in 3 T of cocoa. This was a moist, delicious cake, the entire family LOVED it. Served with my own icing.Read More
This is a so-so cake. Easy enough for a beginner cook, or a person who doesn't have enough time to actually make a traditional Red velvet cake w/ a butter roux frostingRead More
I was a little concerned with the reviews about dryness and bland flavor and color. Neither dryness or color was an issue. I substituted 1/2 c of melted butter for veg. oil, and put in 3 T of cocoa. This was a moist, delicious cake, the entire family LOVED it. Served with my own icing.
Oh yeah - this is the recipe for me, a busy mom who needs shortcuts. I just made these for a bake sale. The recipe makes 24+1(for the cook, of course)cupcakes. They are incredibly moist, dense, and RED. My modifications: -white cake mix -3T of cocoa -1 full oz of red coloring I chose to go with another frosting (Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site) because I prefer more of a dense cream cheese taste and texture. It's perfect with these cupcakes.
I took this cake to an office potluck for Christmas and it was gone in 10 minutes. Everyone LOVED it!! It was moist and wonderful!! I was skeptical about the frosting but it was a refreshing treat, light and just right!! Excellent recipe, I will make it again and again and everyone will think I worked hard doing it! Easy and excellent!!
I have never had any other Red Velvet cake, so I don't know what to compare it to. But at any rate, THIS IS SOOOO GOOD! I did make a few changes suggested by other reviewers. I used 4 tablespoons of cocoa, one tablespoon of vanilla, and two 1oz bottles of the food coloring. I also used the moist yellow cake mix. I didn't have time to make the icing, so I used a store bought whipped cream cheese icing. I put some chopped pecans on top. It was wonderful!
I have never liked red velvet cake until I made this recipe!!!!! I made it for my boyfriend's birthday because it's his favorite and we both couldn't stop eating it. I served it to several people and everyone said it was the best they ever had. I used a more traditional cream cheese frosting so I can't comment on the frosting. I don't know why it has gotten some reviews that it's bland because mine turned out absolutely moist and delicious. Wonderful recipe!!!!!!
This is a so-so cake. Easy enough for a beginner cook, or a person who doesn't have enough time to actually make a traditional Red velvet cake w/ a butter roux frosting
I liked this recipe alot. I used twice the cocoa, twice the red food coloring, and I added vanilla extract. I did not make the icing. I used store bought cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet cake is a family favorite, and this recipe is the easiest I've ever used! I double up on the cocoa, and use store-bought icing. We LOVE it!
I am not from the south, nor am I an expert on what a Red Velvet Cake is supposed to take like. My only experience with Red Velvet Cake is one lushious experience at the Claim Jumper Restaurant which prompted me to look for a recipe. I am an expert at knowing a delicious dessert when I taste one and this one is amazing! I added 4 Tbsp Cocoa as other reviewers suggested and 1 tsp vanilla extract. This was absolutely delicious. I did not use the frosting. Instead I made my own cream cheese frosting (1-8oz Cream Cheese, 1 stick margarine, 2 cups powdered sugar, and 1 tsp vanilla). I made this for the office as cupcakes and also for my mother in law's birthday. Everyone raved about this and several wanted more than I had. I plan on making this for my niece's baby shower this weekend and can't wait to devour again. Thanks so much for a really easy amazing recipe.
This recipe is fantastic! Absolutely the best red velvet cake I've ever tasted! Thank you so much for sharing this delicious, moist and easy recipe. I've been asked all the time to bring this delicious dessert to family gatherings, functions, pot lucks, etc. My friends/family just love it! Thanks again!
Very disappointing. The only thing similar to a red velvet cake about this cake was the color.
My sister requested a RV cake for her birthday. I'd never made one before. I used this recipe and made a few modifications (see below) suggested in various reviews. Also, I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe from this site rather than the one listed with the cake recipe. The cake was absolutely delicious!! Everyone loved it!! * Duncan Hines Golden Yellow Cake Mix * Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding (instead of vanilla) * 2 oz Red Food Coloring (2 Bottles instead of 1) * 4 Tbsp. Cocoa instead of 1 * Cream Cheese Frosting II Recipe for the Icing (instead of the one with this cake recipe) --> When I added the vanilla, I over-poured by a just a bit on purpose. This is a keeper!! Enjoy
This is okay. It works. C'mon, this is a cake mix, NOT a "from scratch" cake and as such it shouldn't be compared against the from scratch version. A little short on flavor perhaps, but then I find "the real thing" to have the same issue (except for the McCormick recipe). My criticism then, is not so much how it rates compared to a from scratch Red Velvet cake from your childhood you remember your grandma making so much as I don't like the big holes that appeared. Not attractive. But put this in a pretty cupcake liner (baked as cupcakes about 22 minutes), top with cream cheese frosting, and you've got a legitimately passable Red Velvet Cake.
Excellent! Made the following revisions - used 4 Tablespoons cocoa, added 1 teaspoon vanilla - came out a tiny bit dry due to extra cocoa, so I might try adding a tablespoon melted butter in addition to the oil next time. Used cocoa instead of flour to 'flour' the greased pan - looks much better with a chocolate cake. Also, don't forget if you use a dark coated pan, you may want to reduce the oven temp. I used 2 9-inch dark pans and cooked at 335 for 35 minutes. Also used the cream cheese frosting II from allrecipes. Definitely a keeper!
I gave it a 5 star with these changes: Add 4 tablespoons cocoa (I followed the suggestions from other bakers on the review) and increase water to 1 1/3 cups, and bake for 37 min. I used Cream Cheese Frosting II instead. Everyone at my party said it was divine.
I'm rating this cake in the middle of the road. I'll explain. The cake being a box mix, mixed with other ingredients and not home made from scratch was still really good. Not that hard to make or follow to a T. I rate the cake a 5 star. I can't rate the frosting with the cake very well to what I was expecting. While it was also easy to assemble and ease of the ingredients. I didn't like the fact, that it didn't taste like cream cheese frosting with the listed ingredients. My daughter liked it but to say it was cream cheese frosting, I honestly can't. It was a pudding frosting. It didn't have the right style of flavor of a true cream cheese frosting....even with the cream cheese in the frosting. The pudding mix, totally over powered and masked the flavor intended for a red velvet cake with traditional cream cheese frosting. Sorry. It really didn't do justice to my taste buds and I wasn't thoroughly impressed with it. I am sorry I didn't like the frosting flavor at all. I'll make the cake again but not the frosting.
Used a different cream cheese frosting but the cake was delicious & moist. Kept very well in the fridge too. UPDATE: Do NOT use sugar free pudding mix. You'll get a completely different cake texture, I actually ended up throwing them away.
This cake is great. I did what others suggested and added more cocoa, but no other changes. I made this twice, once with regular cream cheese frosting and once with the frosting included in the recipe. Me (and my kids) really did not like the frosting from this recipe. Its pretty bland...I won't make it again.
This cake is great! I have tried a couple of red velvet cake from scratch before. This is very easy & moist! I did use other review's recommendation. (2 oz. red food coloring, chocolate fudge pudding pkg., and 4 Tbsp cocoa) Very easy & moist! I didn't like the frosting as much though.
YUM! I like to decorate with fresh sliced strawberries. Ive used the frosting recipe many times for other cakes, changing the pudding flavor to whatever goes with the cake I have.
Perfect for a quick simple red velvet recipe. My friend requested red velvet for her birthday and I didn't have much time to do a whole thing from scratch, found and used this recipe. I was really happy with it. As suggested I doubled the cocoa powder and doubled the food coloring. It was moist and chocolaty. It was a hit with all my guests.
At first, I was unimpressed by this cake recipe. I tripled the cocoa powder, as one reviewer suggested, and the result was gorgeously dark red cupcakes (baked for 15 minutes at 350). I also used half butter, half vegetable oil to encourage moistness. Unfortunately, the flavor was very bland. It tasted just like boxed cake mix, except not as good. But my co-workers did like the cake, so I tried it one more time, this time with the original vegetable oil but FOUR tablespoons of cocoa. I really liked how this picked up the flavor a bit for me, and it was more moist this way.
I made this cake and used my own cream cheese frosting recipe. It was ok, but probably not something I'd make again. I ended up using three times the cocoa powder and some vanilla extract, after the batter didn't taste even remotely like chocolate. The cake was moist and light, but it just tasted like something was missing...
Good cake with minor modifications. Added 4 T cocoa and 1 T vanilla. Also frosted with cream cheese frosting II (from this site). Was perfect.
Husband's favorite cake is Red Velvet and this matched the best he ever had. Very moist and delicious. Thanks Allrecipe.com
The cake did not have a dominant flavor. It was also too dense and not as moist as most other cake recipes.
I used butter instead and it turned out great! Everyone loved this one. I would use regular buttercream frosting next time.
I love red velvet cake and this was my first time making it. It turned out awesome!! I didnt have the instant pudding mix so I used one of those individual chocolate pudding cups and it still turned out great. Used store bought cream cheese frosting, mmmmm cant wait to make again!!
Beautiful cake but not very flavorful. My family prefers the typical cream cheese frosting.
i've made this about 15 times now and everyone who's tasted it loved it!
This was a great recipe. The family raved about it.
I'm no Red Velvet cake expert, but I thought this was a good cake. I used a whole bottle of red food coloring (the tiny ones that come in a set) and it wasn't enough to get a rich red color-- more a brown red, FYI.
Great flavor, easy, and soo moist, much better and easier than my old red velvet recipe.
I think this is as close to a true red velvet cake as you can get while using a boxed cake mix. I consider myself a RV connoisseur but a novice cake baker so the idea of making a RV cake from scratch seemed daunting. I followed this recipe exactly except for using 3 T of cocoa powder and a different icing recipe as suggested by other reviewers. This cake was fabulous! Everyone who tasted it loved it and it was moist and delicious. I will definitely be making this again!
Easy to make. I used white cake instead of yellow, and also doubled the cocoa and used 2oz of red food coloring. The cake came out more of a pink color than red but still looked nice. Made tons of icing! Overall tasty!
My cake turned out dry and a weird texture. I don't know if I did something wrong or what. I made my grandma's recipe and used it instead. It tasted alright but I needed it to be moister. Thanks I don't know why it turned out dry.
I made a blue velvet cake! It came out quite tasty, though the flavor was not exactly like other red velvet cakes I've had.
very good recipe. used recipe to make a bundt cake. but instead of the recipe's frosting, i glazed it with the German Chocolate Cake Frosting II. i didn't add any coconut or pecans to the frosting. however i did sprinkle a little coconut flakes on top. it was delicious.
The cake itself was good. The frosting was just meh. Didn't matter - people at the office ate it up!
My first Red Velvet cake and it was a HUGE hit! My family loved it. I read the reviews and added 3 T of cocoa and 2 tubes of red food coloring, and the color and taste was amazing! I made heart shaped cupcakes for Valentine's Day and it was LOVE all around! Thanks for such a great and easy recipe!!!
I decided to finally make a Red Velvet Cake to see what the hype was all about...Boy, was this a hit in my family...I gave a piece to my dghtr to take to work and it flew off her plate as soon as she unwrapped it...I drove to my other dghtr's workplace at lunch time and same reaction... Everybody just Looooved it!!!! Great, Great, Great Recipe!! Only thing was I used the recipe from Cream Cheese Frosting II and that was Awesome too!!! This is now our family favorite!
pretty good overall, a little dry, nothing special. A good basic red velvet recipe
Yes, I have some guilt saying I made a red velvet cake when a cake mix was involved, but my wife loved it. Red velvet has been her favorite her whole life. When she tried the first bite, she did a little dance. That, my friends, equals five stars in my book.
ver delicous and moist cake, I didnt use the frosting so I cant speak for that and I changed the pudding to chocolate ( thats all I had) and it was ver good. Thanks
I made this cake yesterday based on the reviews. The cake is pretty (nice coloring) and quite moist, but too dense. Also, I found the cake to be a little bland (not the traditional Southern Red Velvet cake taste). I made 2 9" layers and split the layers. Very easy to make.
Delicious, moist cake! I used two 9" round pans and got two huge layers of cake. My husband couldn't stop raving about this cake. I used my own icing recipe. The only thing I didn't like about this cake is that it turned out more orange than red - even after using all the red food coloring I had. This is definitely a keeper though!
This cake was very moist. I made changes as the others suggested. I added 4tbsp of cocoa, 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/3 cup of reduced fat olive oil mayo. I made icing with a tub of whip cream, sugar, and 8oz of cream cheese.
Great and easy recipe for a novice baker such as myself. The cake was moist and was a hit with everyone on Thanksgiving. I took the advice of previous reviewers and used 4 tbps of cocoa powder and tad bit more food coloring. I used store bought cream cheese icing and whipped it up (using a mixer) with a few drops of vanilla extract. Will definitely make again.
I gave 4 because of the changes. I used the oil suggestion and half the red. The cake was moist and perfect. Next time I will try beet juice. I used Cream cheese frosting II from this sight with recomendations. I would like to make three smaller layers next time and double the frosting. The only complaint was more frosting. It was eaten up quick.
yum! definately doesn't taste like boxed cake mix. it is denser and more flavorful. my family loved it. i iced it with chocolate butter icing.
Thanks for this recipe! I have always loved red velvet but most recipes I've used always turn out dry. I did not have a yellow cake mix the first time I used this so I substituted a french vanilla cake mix and it turned out great. My brother-in-law even said that it was "almost as good" as his great-aunt's (she was known as the great cook in the family!!!) Thanks again for sharing this recipe!
We thought this cake was okay. We were disapointed with the frosting. It just tasted like instant pudding and Cool Whip. I will stick to the traditional cream cheese frosting when making a red velvet cake.
These were good. Let me clarify, the cake was fine. The icing on the other hand was a huge flop and I only barely saved it with some additions. I should have taken heed of the thinly-veiled warnings when everyone who gave it 5 stars used their own frosting recipe. If you want to basically top the cupcake with pudding, then by all meals follow the recipe.
Very moist... frosting was delicious!
I used this recipe to make red velvet cupcakes. I made the cream cheese frosting from scratch from a recipe I also found on allrecipes.com. My only suggestion is to use choclate pudding mix instead of vanilla. Otherwise, this is a great recipe that I've used over and over again!
Yummy cake!!!
Having never made an RV cake I found this recipe to be easy and very tasteful. However as far as I could find, the pudding only comes in 1 and 1 1/2 ounce sizes. I used one of the 1 1/2 oz containers for the cake and found the recipe to be fine. However the frosting left a great deal to be desired. Next time I will use a different recipe for the frosting. BTW, I used sugar-free instant pudding and reduced sugar cake mix for a very low sugar cake.
Excellent recipe! I didn't have any red food coloring, but had green, so mine was more like "green velvet cake"! Thanks for sharing.
The cake was very moist and dense. The second time I made it I doubled the cocoa. But I had trouble with the frosting. It tasted good, but I made the recipe twice and boh times the frosting had little lumps in it. I tried creaming the cream cheese and instant pudding together before I added the milk but it didn't seem to help. I did, however, like the flavour.
GREAT RECIPE!! it was my first time making a red velvet cake, and now me and my family are huge fans! I upped the cocoa powder to 4T as others suggested, which gave it the perfect combination of chocolate and vanilla. The cake was moist and looked beautiful! TIP: for the frosting, make sure that the cream cheese is at room temperature and it should be beaten before added the milk, otherwise, there will be lumps, which are stubborn to get out. The frosting did have a slightly yellow hue because of the pudding, but it tasted delicious--fingerlickin good!!
This recipe has been a hit with my friends! It is a moist, easy to make, and delicious cake and icing! I add a little extra cocoa, but that's it. Amazing cake! If you are expecting the "typical" dense, and slightly bitter red velvet cake, this isn't the way to go, but for a delicious and similar alternative, try this recipe!
Tasty cake and easy to make, but not at all like traditional red velvet. This cake was moist and fluffy, whereas red velvet is supposed to be dense. Still a good cake, but I agree that the only thing this cake has in common with red velvet is the color
This was a great cake - very moist. Made it for Valentine's Day. My boys loved it!
This recipe turned out great! I used more than an ounce of red food coloring and the color turned out perfect! Will be making this one again!
This recipe was just like my Mama used to make. Let me tell you, it was really good. I did do something unheard of with Red Velvet and that is add coconut to the icing.... even better!
I know this isn't exactly "REAL" red velvet cake...but it tastes really, really, really, really, really, really, ridiculously good. So, really...who cares? Make it, I say. (Like other reviewers, I used a different cream cheese frosting recipe from this site.)
I made these for my daughter's birthday and they were very good. I added one extra tbs of cocoa powder and 1 tsp vanilla since some of the others had mentioned a lack of flavor. They were light, moist and delicious. The icing was good too and not too sweet.
Very easy, moist & yummy!!
Good, but is this your recipient
We did enjoy the cake (but only after we abandoned the idea that it was the same kind of red velvet cake that we're used to), but not the frosting. We all much prefer the heavier, more traditional cream cheese frosting. I'll make it again, but substitute the other frosting.
This isn't a bad cake but it isn't much of a red velvet cake. To me it tasted more like a red yellow cake, I could still taste the yellow cake mix. I made it with my daughter and it was moist and pretty but it didn't taste like red velvet to me it just looked like one. I would reccomend trying a chocolate/ devils food cake mix if you want to use a cake mix to make a red velvet cake or even just adding some extras to a red velvet mix.
I was lookingor for something more than a cake mix and red food coloring, thought I am sure it ends up being quite tasty.
light yet flavorful, this cake is easy to make and has a unique flavor. although i only used 1/3 cup of oil, but it still turned out great:)
A coworker reauested this for her birthday. I garnished it with strawberries and chocolate shavings and got rave reviews!
love the cake, love the frosting!
Great tasting cake but didn't like the color it turned out. I would use the recipe again but just leave out the food coloring and call it a "NOT red-velvet cake" cake!
Terrible taste and texture. I allowed the recipe exactly. The only thing I liked was the color.
This was a great recipe. I increased the cocoa to 2 tablespoons, and used a basic cream cheese frosting in lieu of the one in the recipe.
Great cake after the recommended changes, FABULOUS icing. For those who didn't like the icing my guess is they were looking for the traditional cream cheese frosting. I don't care for traditional cream cheese frosting and I LOVED this. It was lighter and fluffier & had a taste somewhere b/twn the cream cheese and the pudding. I usually scrape any icing off my cake and just eat the cake. This was one where I could have eaten just the frosting. I will use this frosting recipe over and over! I took the advice of others and doubled the red food coloring, used chocolate pudding for the vanilla in the cake, used 4 Tbsp cocoa powder and used melted butter instead of veggie oil. It tasted great - equivalent to a 4 star in my book, but since there were so many changes made I took a star off. I wish I could have given it a 3.5 though because I was wild for the frosting.
Needed a quick red cake, for my vampire themed party. I wanted to try the other recipe from scratch, but I didn't have time to do a test batch, so I just went with this one. I ended up making cupcakes they turned out great! Everybody loved them. This is yet another great "doctored" cake mix on this site!!!
I had never made red velvet before, but it is tradition for his mom to make him one on his birthday. So this year I made it using this recipe and it was a total success! I substituted the choclate pudding in the cake and upped the cocoa as suggested. The only minor disappointment was the frosting. I wish I had listened to other reviewers, so next time I will change it up.
Keeping in mind that this recipe is made from a box cake, it's pretty good. It's dense and flavorful. It still has that box cake/chemical flavor that you CANNOT mask no matter how hard you try - so if you accept that this is a box cake recipe, you will be happy with the results.
I made this for christmas and it was the best red velvet cake I ever had. Everyone went back for seconds!
I thought the cake was very bland. Nothing like the red velvet cakes I have had before. I won't be making this one again.
This is different from the red velvet cake my great-grandmother used to make with a very thick, sweet cream cheese frosting. While that is still my favorite, I'm giving this 5 stars, because my daughter loves this cake and always requests it. She doesn't usually eat icing, but loves this lighter, fluffier frosting. So you just need to know that up front, so you can decide if you want to try this or use a heavier, more traditional frosting.
I should have known better than to try to skip steps with the cake mix in this recipe. I followed this recipe to the letter, other than tripling the cocoa, and it was completely tasteless. Neither the flavor nor texture were like true red velvet cake. I liked the fluffier version of cream cheese frosting, but my family didn't. If I were to ever try this again, I would definitely use chocolate pudding in the cake instead of vanilla. But I think I'd be better off with a from-scratch recipe, no cake mix involved.
I made this recipe for a Christmas dessert, and it worked pretty well. The cake, itself, was pretty tasty. It was quite moist once it was baked. I did have issues with the batter being extremely thick, which meant that it didn't get mixed as well as it should have. I ended up with several white spots throughout my cake. My family thought it was purposeful, but it would have been better if the dough wasn't as thick.
I made this for Thanksgiving dessert and everyone said the cakes was really moist. It wasn't too light but this wasn't the typical decadent red velvet cake but it's just as good. The only differences to my recipe was to use 2 oz of red food coloring, 4 TBLSP of cocoa powder, and I used a premade whipped cream cheese frosting. I was going to make a different frosting from this website but I needed to save time. Oh, and make sure to completely cool the cake for an hour before you put the frosting. Next time I will make frosting myself for much better results, if possible.
I got to do cake honors for my sister-in-laws recent birthday get-together. I should mention she considers herself quite the connoisseur & red velvet is her favorite. She & her mother declared this the "best red velvet cake they'd ever had". I have to admit, I made this as a 2nd choice, after the 'real deal' flopped, turning out dry & heavy. I couldn't believe how moist, delicious & simple this was. (I used Moist Supreme Golden Butter for the mix/ increased cocoa to 3 Tbsp.) What a winner!
I am the kind of person who judges a cake by its frosting, and eats the frosting first. That is why I started to give this 3 stars, but decided to hold back. If you are looking for a classic Red Velvet Cake, this is not the recipe without some significant changes (specifically the frosting). However, if you are looking for something refreshing and tasty, but not specifically Red Velvet, give this a try as is. I started giving this 3 stars, because when I was searching for Red Velvet Cake, that was what I was craving... Although this was tasty without any changes, my less than 5-star rating is based primarily on the title, as it sets oneself up for disappointment to call this Red Velvet Cake. This cake+frosting was good, but not at all my experience with a classic "Red Velvet" Cake. That said, I have come back to this recipe for the cake portion alone. If you are looking for an easy RVC recipe, I would recommend making the cake as directed, but add FOUR tablespoons of cocoa instead of 1. Then, use any of the traditional cream cheese frosting recipes on this site that call for butter, powdered sugar, and cream cheese. The cake portion of this recipe, when you add more cocoa, is a great and easy way to make the base for Red Velvet Cake. However, I will not be making the frosting again unless I am craving something lighter and less rich than classic RVC. Thank you for the recipe!
If you've ever had a real red velvet cake you will be disappointed with this recipe. Adding food coloring does not make any cake become red velvet. I did make the cake and it was a good, but it was not a red velvet.
I searched your files for a special holiday cake and settled on this one. It was spectacular! I made a two layer cake and split the layers so I had four. The first time I made it the frosting was a bit skimpy so the next time I used 12 oz. of cool whip and it was perfect. My whole family thought it was the best cake they had ever eaten. Mrs. McAl
This is "oh so good" very nice for holidays be it Christmas or Valentine's day.
This cake was GREAT! The birthday girl loved it and said it was better than any bakery red velvet cake! Delicious frosting and moist. I garnished with red sprinkles, chocolate drizzle, and strawberries. Will definitely make it again! Thanks!
This cake was nice and easy to make! I did use another frosting mix (1 8 oz package of cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, and 1 tsp vanilla extract).
I'm actually only keeping this recipe for the icing portion. It was so simple but so perfect. The cake itself was not to my liking but the shower for which I made it seemed to like it, which is why I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 3. Maybe I just don't like red velvet cake.
Excellent cake! Everyone who has tried it has absolutely loved it, very moist and tasty!!!
Thank you for this recipe! It was super easy to make and my husband loved it.
This cake is wonderful. You look great and it's something your friends and family will love. I like it best if you cook the cake in two 8x10 pans and then split the cakes making four layers. Then having the frosting in every layer. It is a huge hit. And looks beautiful.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections