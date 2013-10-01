Red Velvet Cake III

I am the kind of person who judges a cake by its frosting, and eats the frosting first. That is why I started to give this 3 stars, but decided to hold back. If you are looking for a classic Red Velvet Cake, this is not the recipe without some significant changes (specifically the frosting). However, if you are looking for something refreshing and tasty, but not specifically Red Velvet, give this a try as is. I started giving this 3 stars, because when I was searching for Red Velvet Cake, that was what I was craving... Although this was tasty without any changes, my less than 5-star rating is based primarily on the title, as it sets oneself up for disappointment to call this Red Velvet Cake. This cake+frosting was good, but not at all my experience with a classic "Red Velvet" Cake. That said, I have come back to this recipe for the cake portion alone. If you are looking for an easy RVC recipe, I would recommend making the cake as directed, but add FOUR tablespoons of cocoa instead of 1. Then, use any of the traditional cream cheese frosting recipes on this site that call for butter, powdered sugar, and cream cheese. The cake portion of this recipe, when you add more cocoa, is a great and easy way to make the base for Red Velvet Cake. However, I will not be making the frosting again unless I am craving something lighter and less rich than classic RVC. Thank you for the recipe!