Red Velvet Cake III

4.2
207 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 59
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 12

Moist and delicious easy cake!

Recipe by Mary

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9 x 13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 x 13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together cake mix, 1 box pudding mix, eggs, oil, food coloring, water, vinegar, and cocoa. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool.

  • Beat together milk and cream cheese. Mix in 1 box pudding mix. Fold in whipped topping. Spread on cooled cake. Refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 407.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022