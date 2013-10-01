Chess Cake

This cake is very rich, and is great to take to gatherings.

Recipe by Kathy Bliesner

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, 2 eggs, and 1/2 cup melted butter. Put into prepared pan.

  • In another bowl, Beat cream cheese until smooth. Blend in 1/2 cup melted butter and 2 eggs. Gradually beat in the confectioner's sugar. Pour over the crust mixture already in the pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 82.7mg; sodium 314mg. Full Nutrition
