This cake was fabulous!! If you're looking for a beautiful LOOKING cake, this isn't it. If you're looking for an easy cake with a delightfully unique taste, this is the one. The bottom layer has the consistency of a moist cake whereas the top layer has more a pudding-like texture...this is how a chess cake (and pie) is supposed to be. It is absolutely a delicious cake that I will be proud to serve to my inlaws tomorrow. Oh, and I used fat free cream cheese and low fat butter (just added an extra tablespoon of butter in each layer which puts back the liquid that low-fat butter is missing). I also added 3/4 cup of crushed pecans to the top of the bottom layer. I feel that added JUST what the recipe needed to be perfect! By the way, heat it up for a few seconds in the microwave and serve with ice cream. Wonderful! Enjoy! Ally